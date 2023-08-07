1. Consolidated business results for the First half of fiscal 2023 ending December 31, 2023 (From January 1, 2023 to June 30, 2023)

for the First Half of the Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2023

1. Qualitative Information on Financial Results, etc. for the First Half Ended June 30, 2023

(1) Details of operating results

In the first half of the consolidated year under review, the global economy recovered modestly, bolstered by various policies amid improvement in the employment and income situation; however, the outlook remains uncertain, with consumers pulling back on spending because of higher prices and energy prices remaining stubbornly high due to the protracted Ukraine conflict.

In this environment, the Toyo Ink Group worked to achieve its policies for the year of enhancing the profitability of its businesses, creating and expanding priority development areas, and enhancing the value of management resources for sustainable growth.

As a result, net sales for the first half of the fiscal year under review decreased to 153,676 million yen (down 0.7% year on year). Operating profit increased to 4,752 million yen (up 3.0% year on year). However, due to the decreases of foreign exchange losses and gain on sale of investment securities, ordinary profit fell to 5,365 million yen (down 20.2% year on year) and profit attributable to owners of parent dipped to 3,842 million yen (down 54.3% year on year).

Operating results by segment are as follows.

(i) Colorants and Functional Materials Related Business

In materials for LCD color filters, production at LCD panel manufacturers started to recover during the second quarter and shipments also trended upward, in addition to increased sales in China and expansion of market share in Taiwan.

Sales of plastic colorants for containers and construction material films were sluggish in Japan due to consumer pullbacks and a drop in housing construction starts; however, sales of plastic colorants for solar cells were strong overseas.

Sales of inkjet inks were impacted by inventory adjustments in overseas markets but started to recovery in the second quarter. Sales of lithium-ion battery materials for automotive applications grew through the ramp-up of supply in the U.S. and Europe, and the Group is expanding facilities to meet further expansion in demand in the U.S. and China.

As a result, net sales for this segment as a whole slightly decreased to 39,364 million yen (down 0.0% year on year), and operating profit decreased to 1,465 million yen (down 2.4% year on year).

(ii) Polymers and Coatings Related Business

Among functional films and tapes, sales of electromagnetic shielding films and heat-resistant film material with low adhesion were lackluster, amid continued adjustment in the smartphone and LCD panel markets.

Slow growth in domestic sales of pressure sensitive adhesives for labels and displays was offset by increased sales of pressure sensitive adhesives in the U.S. and India, driven by facility expansion. Domestic sales of adhesives for packaging held firm; however, growth in overseas sales of adhesives for food packaging was slow due to decline in consumption.

Domestic sales of can coatings were sluggish, reflecting slow growth in customer operations, and overseas sales of can coatings for food cans were also weak mainly due to decline in fish catches; however, the Group expanded its network aiming for business expansion through the acquisition of a Thai coating manufacturer in Thailand.

As a result, net sales for this segment as a whole decreased to 36,349 million yen (down 4.7% year on year), but operating profit increased to 1,917 million yen (up 28.1% year on year) partly due to the effect of selling price revisions.

