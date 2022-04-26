Log in
    4634   JP3606600009

TOYO INK SC HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

(4634)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  04/26 05:09:00 am BST
1921.00 JPY   -0.41%
TOYO INK SC : Fact Book 2022
PU
03/30CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT (LATEST VERSION : March 30, 2022)
PU
03/02TOYO INK SC : Sustainability Databook 2021
PU
Toyo Ink SC : Fact Book 2022

04/26/2022 | 05:10am BST
Pro le

ϓϩϑΟʔϧ ɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾ3

Corporate Outline ձࣾ֓ཁ ɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾ4

Toyo Ink Group's Philosophy ౦༸ΠϯΩάϧʔϓͷཧ೦ɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾ6

Corporate Governance ίʔϙϨʔτΨόφϯεɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾ7

Financial Highlights ࡒ຿ϋΠϥΠτɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾ8

Review of Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2021 ೥ ݄ظ֓گ ɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾ10

Colorants & Functional Materials Business ৭ࡐɾػೳࡐؔ࿈ࣄۀ ɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾ10

Polymers & Coatings Business ϙϦϚʔɾృՃ޻ؔ࿈ࣄۀɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾ12

Packaging Materials Business ύοέʔδؔ࿈ࣄۀ ɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾ14

Printing & Information Business ҹ࡮ɾ৘ใؔ࿈ࣄۀ ɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾ16

Financial Data ࡒ຿৘ใ ɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾ18

Consolidated Balance Sheet ࿈݁ିआରরද ɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾ18

Consolidated Statements of Income ࿈݁ଛӹܭࢉॻ ɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾ22

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows ࿈݁Ωϟογϡɾϑϩʔܭࢉॻ ɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾ24

Sales to Foreign Customers ւ֎ച্ߴ ɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾ25

Segment Information ηάϝϯτ৘ใɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾ26

Quarterly Financial Data (Consolidated) ࢛൒ظࡒ຿৘ใʢ࿈݁ʣɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾ30

Group Information ɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾ32

Toyo Ink Group Network άϧʔϓωοτϫʔΫɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾ32

Investor Information *3৘ใ ɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾɾ34

Notesɿ

The nancial statements and their related gures disclosed in this booklet have been prepared in accordance with the provisions set forth in the Japanese Securities and Exchange Law and its related accounting regulations, and in conformity with accounting principles and practices generally accepted in Japan.

Accordingly, there may be differences in certain respects as to application and disclosure requirements from International Accounting Standards. Odd-lot amounts are rounded down.

ʢ஫ʣ ͜ͷখ࡭ࢠͰ։ࣔ͞Ε͓ͯΓ·͢ࡒ຿ॾද͓Αͼؔ࿈ࢿྉ͸ɺ೔ຊͷূ݊औҾ๏ͱ ͦͷؔ࿈نଇɺͳΒͼʹ೔ຊʹ͓͍ͯҰൠʹެਖ਼ଥ౰ͱೝΊΒΕΔձܭج४ʹैͬͯ ࡞੒͞Ε͓ͯΓ·͢ɻ ैͬͯɺࠃࡍձܭج४ͱ͸ద༻ํ๏΍։߲ࣔ໨ʹ͍ͭͯ૬ҧ͕ੜ͡Δ͜ͱ͕͋Γ·͢ɻ هࡌֹۚ͸୯ҐະຬΛ੾Γࣺͯͯද͍ࣔͯ͠·͢ɻ

2

'"$5 #00,w 50:0 */, (3061

1SPGJMF

ϓ ϩ ϑΟʔϧ

As of December 31, 2021

݄

೔ݱࡏ

Founded ૑ۀ January 1896 ໌࣏ ೥ ݄

Capital ࢿຊۚ 31,733,496,860 yen ԁ

Authorized Shares ൃߦՄೳגࣜ૯਺ 160,000,000 shares Outstanding shares ൃߦࡁגࣜ૯਺ 60,621,744 shares Number of Shareholders גओ਺ 17,183 persons

ג ג

Listed ্৔ࢢ৔໊ Tokyo Stock Exchange, First Section (4634)

౦ূҰ෦্৔**ʢ

ʣ

Fiscal Year-End

ձܭ݄ December 31

Employees

ैۀһ 7,887 persons

݄ ೔ ໊ʢconsolidated

࿈݁ʣ

Consolidated subsidiaries

࿈݁ࢠձࣾ 61 companiesAf liated companies ࣋෼ద༻ؔ࿈ձࣾ 7 companies Overseas sales ratio ւ֎ച্ߴൺ཰ 49.9ˋ

ࣾ ࣾ

Main Products / ओཁ੡඼

Organic pigments, high performance pigments, color lter pastes, color resist inks for LCDs, plastic colorants, functional lms and tapes, adhesive, adhesive tapes, can coatings, polymers, gravure inks, exo inks, gravure cylinders, exo plates, offset inks, UV inks, metal decorating inks, inkjet inks.

༗ػإྉɺߴػೳإྉɺ$'ϖʔετɺදࣔࡐྉɺϓϥενοΫண৭ࡎɺృ޻ࡐྉɺ઀ணࡎɺ઀ணςʔϓɺ؈༻ృྉɺथࢷɺάϥϏΞΠϯ ΩɺϑϨΩιΠϯΩɺάϥϏΞɾϑϨΩι੡൛ɺΦϑηοτΠϯΩɺ67ΠϯΩɺۚଐΠϯΩɺΠϯΫδΣοτΠϯΩ

  • * On April 1, 2011, Toyo Ink Mfg, Co., Ltd. adopted a holding company system and was renamed Toyo Ink SC Holdings Co., Ltd.

    ೥ ݄ ೔ɺ౦༸ΠϯΩ੡଄גࣜձࣾ͸ϗʔϧσΟϯάε੍ʹҠߦ͠ɺ౦༸ΠϯΩ4$ϗʔϧσΟϯάεגࣜձࣾʹվশ͠·ͨ͠ɻ

  • * In 2017, the Company's fiscal year end was changed from March 31 to December 31.

    ೥ΑΓܾࢉظΛ ݄຤͔Β ݄຤ʹมߋ͠·ͨ͠ɻ

  • * The Company consolidated its common stock at a ratio of five shares to one share on July 1, 2018.

    ೥ ݄ ೔Λޮྗൃੜ೔ͱͯ͠ɺී௨גࣜ גʹ͖ͭ גͷׂ߹Ͱגࣜซ߹Λ࣮ࢪ͠·ͨ͠ɻ

  • * The figures in this booklet reflect corrections made to financial results for past fiscal years.

    هࡌͷ਺஋ʹ͍ͭͯ͸ɺա೥౓ܾࢉగਖ਼Λ൓ө͓ͯ͠Γ·͢ɻ

  • * Segment changes: Effective FY2021, inkjet inks are classified as products of the Colorants and Functional Materials Business instead of the

Printing and Information Business.

ηάϝϯτมߋɿ ೥౓ΑΓΠϯΫδΣοτΠϯΩ͸ҹ࡮ɾ৘ใؔ࿈ࣄۀ͔Β৭ࡐɾػೳࡐؔ࿈ࣄۀʹมߋ͠·ͨ͠ɻ **Toyo Ink SC Holdings Co., Ltd. transited to the Prime Market of Tokyo Stock Exchange, from April 4, 2022.

೥ ݄ ೔ΑΓ౦ূϓϥΠϜࢢ৔΁Ҡߦ͠·ͨ͠ɻ

$ PSQPSBUF 0VUMJOF

Toyo Ink SC Holdings Co., Ltd., the parent company of the Toyo Ink Group of Japan, was founded in 1896 as a manufacturer of printing inks. Our business has evolved and expanded over the years into the four business segments of Colorants and Functional Materials, Polymers and Coatings, Packaging Materials, and Printing and Information. Each of these segments deliver innovations that have at their core, our key materials of pigments and resins along with our original technologies of color material design, polymer design and dispersion.

We produce a wide variety of solutions that are found in everyday items. By consistently offering products and services from the perspective of the consumer, the Toyo Ink Group is supporting the diverse cultures and lifestyles of people around the world.

౦༸ΠϯΩ4$ϗʔϧσΟϯάεגࣜձࣾ͸ɺ ೥ɺҹ࡮ΠϯΩϝʔΧʔͱͯ͠஀ੜ͠·ͨ͠ɻ إྉ΍थࢷͳͲͷίΞૉࡐͱɺ৭ࡐઃܭٕज़΍ϙ ϦϚʔઃܭٕज़ɺ෼ࢄٕज़ͱ͍ͬͨಠࣗͷٕज़Λ ֩ʹൃలͤͨ͞ɺ৭ࡐɾػೳࡐؔ࿈ɺϙϦϚʔɾృ Ճ޻ؔ࿈ɺύοέʔδؔ࿈ɺҹ࡮ɾ৘ใؔ࿈ͷ࢛ͭ ͷηάϝϯτͰࣄۀΛల։͍ͯ͠·͢ɻ ࢲ ͕ͨͪ ͭ͘Γͩ͢͞·͟·ͳ ੡ ඼ ͸ ɺਓ ʑͷ ฻Β͠ͷதʹ͋;Ε͍ͯ·͢ɻ౦༸ΠϯΩάϧʔ ϓ͸ɺৗʹੜ׆ऀͱͯ͠ͷࢹ఺ʹཱͬͨ੡඼΍ αʔϏεΛఏڙ͢Δ͜ͱͰɺੈքதͷଟ༷ͳਓʑ ͷจԽͱ฻Β͠Λࢧ͍͑ͯ·͢ɻ

Business Segments

ࣄۀηάϝϯτ

Colorants & Functional Materials ৭ࡐɾػೳࡐؔ࿈

Pigments, high performance pigments, resist inks, plastic colorants, and other ൚༻Խ੒඼ɺߴػೳԽ੒඼ɺදࣔࡐྉɺϓϥενοΫண৭ࡎɺͦͷଞ

Polymers & Coatings ϙϦϚʔɾృՃ޻ؔ࿈

Adhesives, Functional Films and Tapes, can coatings and polymers, and other ઀ணࡎɺృ޻ࡐྉɺృྉथࢷɺͦͷଞ

ձࣾ֓ཁ

Our slogan in corporate activities, For a Vibrant World, embodies our aspiration to contribute to realizing a world in which all living beings and the environment continue to coexist in harmony.

To do this, we have established priority development domains in three areas: Sustainability for a sustainable society, Communication for richness in mind, and Life for healthy living.

In each domain, we will create businesses and provide our original products, services and value which is truly necessary in order to realize the world that we aspire to achieve.

Priority Development Domains

ॏ఺։ൃྖҬ

ࢲͨͪͷاۀ׆ಈͷεϩʔΨϯʮ'PS B 7JCSBOU 8PSMEʯʹ͸ɺ͢΂ͯͷੜ׆ऀɾੜ໋ɾ஍ٿ؀ڥ͕ ͍͖͍͖ͱڞੜ͢Δੈքͷ࣮ݱʹߩݙ͢Δͱ͍͏ ڧ͍ࢥ͍ΛࠐΊ͍ͯ·͢ɻ ͦͷͨΊʹɺࢲͨͪ͸ɺ࣋ଓՄೳͳࣾձͷͨΊͷ ʰ4VTUBJOBCJMJUZʱɺ৺ͷ๛͔͞ͷͨΊͷʰ$PNNV OJDBUJPOʱɺ݈΍͔ͳ฻Β͠ͷͨΊͷʰ-JGFʱͷࡾͭ Λॏ఺։ൃྖҬͱͯ͠ઃఆ͍ͯ͠·͢ɻ

ͦΕͧΕͷྖҬͰϏδωεΛ૑ग़͠ɺಠࣗͷ੡ ඼ͱαʔϏεɺਅʹඞཁͱ͞ΕΔՁ஋Λఏڙͯ͠ ͍͘͜ͱͰɺࢲ͕ͨͪ໨ࢦ͢ੈքΛ࣮ݱͯ͠·͍Γ ·͢ɻ

Eco-friendly products, Recycling systems, Materials for EV, New energy ؀ڥௐ࿨ܕ੡඼ɺϦαΠΫϧγεςϜɺ &7ࡐྉɺ৽ΤωϧΪʔ

Medical, Digital printing ϝσΟΧϧɺσδλϧҹ࡮

Life

For healthy living

݈΍͔ͳ฻Β͠ͷͨΊʹ

For a sustainable society ࣋ଓՄೳͳࣾձͷͨΊʹ

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Toyo Ink SC Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 26 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2022 04:09:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
