Toyo Ink SC : Notice of the 185rd Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

March 1, 2023 (Commencement of provision of documents in electronic format: March 1, 2023) To Shareholders with Voting Rights: Satoru Takashima President, Representative Director TOYO INK SC HOLDINGS CO., LTD. 2-2-1 Kyobashi, Chuo-ku, Tokyo NOTICE OF THE 185th ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS Dear Shareholders: We would like to express our appreciation for your continued support and patronage. Please be informed that the 185th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of TOYO INK SC HOLDINGS CO., LTD. (the "Company") will be held as follows. The notice of the 185th General Meeting of Shareholders is provided in an electronic format. The matters to be provided in an electronic format are posted on the Company's website below: https://schd.toyoinkgroup.com/ja/ir/archives/mtg.html (Japanese only) It is also posted on the Tokyo Stock Exchange website: https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK020010Action.do?Show=Show Please access the website above, enter the Company's name or stock exchange code and select "Basic information," then "Documents for public inspection/PR information." We have decided to hold this year's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders while taking appropriate measures to prevent the spread of the COVID-19. In order to prevent the spread of the infection, shareholders are requested to exercise their voting rights in advance in writing or via the Internet, etc., and to decide carefully whether to attend the General Meeting of Shareholders in person after checking their physical condition and the status of infections. Please review the attached Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders and exercise your voting rights by following the instructions below by 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, Japan time. [Exercise of Voting Rights in Writing] Please indicate your vote for or against the proposals on the enclosed Voting Rights Exercise Form and return it by the above deadline. If there is no indication of a vote for or against a proposal on the Voting Rights Exercise Form, the vote is deemed as for the proposal. [Exercise of Voting Rights via electromagnetic means (the Internet)] Upon reviewing the "Instructions for Exercise of Voting Rights" (Japanese version only), please access the "Smart Exercise" website for smartphones or the voting rights exercise website (https://www.web54.net) designated by the Company and vote for or against the proposals by the above deadline. 1. Date and Time: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Japan time 2. Place: Conference room on the 29th floor of the Company located at 2-2-1 Kyobashi, Chuo-ku, Tokyo, Japan

3. Meeting Agenda: Matters to be reported: Proposals to be resolved: Proposal 1: Proposal 2: Proposal 3: 1. The Business Report, Consolidated Financial Statements for the Company's 185th Fiscal Year (January 1, 2022 - December 31, 2022) and results of audits by the Accounting Auditor and the Audit & Supervisory Committee of the Consolidated Financial Statements 2. Non-consolidated Financial Statements for the Company's 185th Fiscal Year (January 1, 2022 - December 31, 2022) Appropriation of Surplus Partial Amendments to the Articles of Incorporation Election of 7 Directors (Excluding Directors Who Are Audit & Supervisory Committee Members) When attending the meeting, please submit the enclosed Voting Rights Exercise Form at the reception desk. If you exercise your voting rights both by mailing the Voting Rights Exercise Form and via the Internet, only the vote placed via the Internet is deemed valid. If you exercise your voting rights multiple times via the Internet, your last votes will be deemed valid. In accordance with laws and regulations and Article 16 of the Articles of Incorporation of the Company, "Matters Relating to Share Acquisition Rights, Etc." and "Systems and Policies of the Company" in the Business Report, "Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements," and "Notes to Non-consolidated Financial Statements" are not included in the paper copy of the documents sent to shareholders who have requested it. Accordingly, the paper copy constitutes part of the documents audited by the Audit & Supervisory Committee and the Accounting Auditor in preparing the audit reports. Should the matters provided in an electronic format require revisions, the revised versions will be posted on the Company's website. - Measures to Prevent the Spread of COVID-19 - The number of available seats will be limited as we plan to offer more space between seats to reduce the risk of infection. Please be advised that you may not be able to enter the venue depending on the circumstances of the day. We appreciate your understanding.

Shareholders attending the meeting are asked to bring and wear a mask.

We may ask those who have a fever or appear to be in poor health to refrain from entering the venue.

If there is a major change in the operation of the meeting due to the status of the spread of infection or announcements by the government or other institutions up to the day of the meeting, the Company will post a notification on its website.

We will not prepare souvenirs. We appreciate your understanding. Live video streaming of the meeting will be available on the Internet. Please refer to page 3 for details on how to view the video. - Measures to Prevent the Spread of COVID-19 - The video of the meeting will be available on the Newsroom section of the Company's website at a later date. (https://schd.toyoinkgroup.com/ja/ir/archives/mtg.html) (Japanese only) - 2 -

From the perspective of preventing the spread of COVID-19, we kindly request shareholders to carefully consider whether to attend this year's meeting in person. However, since we recognize the Annual General Meetings of Shareholders are important contact events with our shareholders, the Company will live stream the meeting to allow as many shareholders as possible to view the meeting. The live streaming will be a hybrid virtual shareholder meeting (participation type) wherein shareholders are able to view only. Therefore, voting rights cannot be exercised by live streaming. Shareholders viewing the live streaming are requested to exercise their voting rights in advance. In addition, shareholders are not able to propose any motions, vote on any motions, or ask questions. We appreciate your understanding. Instead, shareholders are able to ask questions beforehand via our live steaming website. Each shareholder can submit up to two questions (200 characters maximum each). We will do our best to try to answer as many questions that we receive as possible in the meeting. However, we may not be able to answer every question due to operational circumstances. We appreciate your understanding. https://sanka55.jp/toyoinkgroup185 How to Login: Please enter the Shareholder Reference Number and the password written in the paper version of the Notice of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to view the live streaming. When mailing the Voting Rights Exercise Form, please write down your Shareholder Reference Number for future reference before mailing the form. Live Streaming Start Date and Time: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 10 a.m. Japan Time (Viewing is available 30 minutes before the start time.) Submission Period for Advance Questions: From Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 9 a.m. Japan Time to Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 5 p.m. Japan Time Since the meeting is a hybrid virtual shareholder meeting (participation type), the exercising of voting rights cannot be conducted on the live streaming website during live streaming.

We will take all possible measures to ensure a proper connection environment. However, the live streaming may be cut off due to the connection situation, etc. The Company is not responsible for disadvantages incurred to shareholders due to disconnection. We appreciate your understanding.

Shareholders are asked to bear the communication cost for viewing the live streaming.

The Company will do its best to not record shareholders who attend the meeting in person in consideration of their portrait rights, privacy, etc. However, the shareholders may be recorded unavoidably. We appreciate your understanding. - 3 -

Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders Proposals and References Proposal 1: Appropriation of Surplus Based on the Basic Shareholder Return Policy below, the year-end dividend for the fiscal year is proposed as follows by considering the business results for the fiscal year, enhancement of financial structure and future business development. Type of dividend property Cash Matters concerning the allotment of dividend property and the total amount thereof ¥45 per share of common stock of the Company

Total amount: ¥2,384,461,665 Effective date of distribution of surplus March 24, 2023 The Group aims to realize sustainable growth by continuously increasing the satisfaction of all stakeholders including shareholders in the long-term perspective through enriching the lives and cultures of people throughout the world. The Company's basic policy for dividends is to maintain stable dividend, while also taking into account ensuring a solid business foundation over the long term. Therefore, in the period covered by the current medium-term management plan (2021 to 2023), the Company sets the current dividend (annual dividend is ¥90) at the lowest price. However, the dividend may be reviewed according to business results. While the basic policy is providing stable dividends, the Company will work on shareholder returns through measures such as the agile purchase of treasury shares in comprehensive consideration of various factors such as cash flow and internal reserves. The Company's policy for internal reserves is to use them for capital expenditure in our flagship businesses and prospective business fields as well as research and development that can contribute to future profit growth. (Reference) Transition of Dividends - 4 -