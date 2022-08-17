Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  Toyo Ink SC Holdings Co., Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    4634   JP3606600009

TOYO INK SC HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

(4634)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-08-17 am EDT
1945.00 JPY   +0.57%
Toyo Ink SC : Presentation data of First Half of FY2022 Results Briefing

08/17/2022 | 04:14am EDT
Toyo Ink SC Holdings Co., Ltd.

First Half of FY2022 Results Briefing

Content

  • Summary of Consolidated Business Performance
  • Summary of Performance by Segment/results for First Half
  • Initiatives for Second Half
  • ESG Topics
  • [Reference]
    Overviews of Balance Sheet and Profit & Loss Statement Performance by Region and by Segment
    Major products and applications

Date of Results Briefing : August 19, 2022

Release date of Presentation data of Results Briefing : August 17, 2022

The forecast or projections in this presentation are based on the assumptions and beliefs of our management in light of the information available as of August 17, 2022. Changes in global, economic and business conditions could cause actual results to differ materially from these

forecasts. All amounts are rounded to the nearest 100 million yen.

First Half of FY2022 Results Briefing

Copyright © TOYO INK SC HOLDINGS CO., LTD. All Rights Reserved.

First Half of FY2022

Summary of Consolidated Business Performance

1H, FY2021

1H, FY2022

Increase/

decrease (%)

Net sales

139.4

154.8

11.1

Operating profit

7.2

4.6

-36.2

Ordinary profit

8.7

6.7

-22.3

Profit attributable to

6.3

8.4

33.1

owners of parent

Operating margin

5.2%

3.0%

-2.2 points

Overseas sales ratio

49.3%

52.5%

3.2 points

Assumed indexes for targets

(Unit: 1 billion yen)

Initial full year targets

Revised full year targets

for FY2022

for FY2022

295.0

310.0

14.5

13.0

15.0

14.0

10.0

12.5

4.9%

4.2%

2022

1H, 2022

1H, 2021

2022

1H, 2022

1H, 2021

projections

avg.

avg.

projections

avg.

avg.

1 USD

¥115.0

¥124.5

¥108.5

Raw material

Exchange

Naphtha (/KL)

¥60,000

¥75,350

¥43,250

1 EUR

¥130.0

¥135.2

¥130.5

rate

1 RMB

¥18.0

¥19.1

¥16.8

First Half of FY2022 Results Briefing

1

Copyright © TOYO INK SC HOLDINGS CO., LTD. All Rights Reserved.

First Half of FY2022 Summary of

Consolidated Business Performance

  • Increased sales with lower operating profit: Sales increased year on year, but operating profit declined due to the surge in raw material prices.
  • Sales: Increased in the main segments, particularly driven by the growth of overseas sales.
    • Materials for packaging, such as liquid inks, pressure sensitive adhesives and adhesives, among other materials, showed growth.
  • Operating profit: Decreased due to the impact of surging raw material prices.
  • Net profit: Exceeded the year-ago level.
    • Extraordinary income was posted due to the dissolution of capital alliance with SAKATA INX CORPORATION.

Billion yen

Changes in net sales

Billion yen

Changes in operating profit and net profit

150.0

10.0

100.0

Japan

5.0

50.0

Overseas

Operating

Consolidated

profit

Net profit

0.0

0.0

1H '20

1H '21

1H '22

1H '20

1H '21

1H '22

First Half of FY2022 Results Briefing

2

Copyright © TOYO INK SC HOLDINGS CO., LTD. All Rights Reserved.

First Half of FY2022 Analysis of Factors Behind YoY Difference in Operating Profit

Raw materials prices

Surging prices due to supply shortages resulting from the sharp recovery of market conditions.

1H,

Surging energy prices

Surging costs of petrochemical

FY2021

resources due to geopolitical

risks, etc.

Increased costs

Higher expenses attributable

to the larger volume of sales

that cannot be absorbed by

cost reductions and

7.2 billion

yen

increases in logistics costs

and depreciation

Price revision

Price revisions implemented both in Japan and overseas

Exchange rate

fluctuation

1H,

Cost

+0.2

FY2022

reductions

+1.8

+8.9

+0.2

4.6 billion

yen

(Unit: billion yen)

-11.6-0.9

-1.2-0.0

Fall in prices

Increased sales

Higher sales mainly driven by the expansion of overseas sales, and the growth of high value-added products such as electronics.

First Half of FY2022 Results Briefing

3

Copyright © TOYO INK SC HOLDINGS CO., LTD. All Rights Reserved.

First Half of FY2022

Trends in Raw Material Prices and Price Revisions

Background behind the increase of raw material prices and forecast

  • Conditions likely to remain harsh into the second half of FY2022 with respect to raw material prices
    • Rising demand for various types of raw materials amid the recovery of economic activity.
    • Surging energy prices and the supply shortage of raw materials due to the Ukraine situation, etc.
    • Surging transportation cost, reflecting distribution disruptions due to the COVID-19 pandemic and geopolitical risks
    • Rising prices of imported raw materials linked to foreign exchange rates (weakening of the yen)
    • Increased costs for actions to address the continuing enhancement of global environmental regulations

Impact on operating profit (1H of FY2022 compared with the previous year)

Impact of the surge in

Results of price revision

raw material and energy prices

-12.5 billion yen

8.9 billion yen

Raw materials

Titanium oxide

Pressure sensitive

Flexographic inks

derived from naphtha

Container (drum)

adhesives

Offset inks

Organic solvents

Laminating adhesives

Screen inks

Resins / Resin raw

Can coatings/resins

Pigments

materials

UV-curable inks

Plastic colorants

Pigments / Pigment

etc.

Gravure inks

etc.

raw materials

Purchasing policy

Prioritize responsibility for product supply and then improve SCM and review raw materials.

First Half of FY2022 Results Briefing

4

Copyright © TOYO INK SC HOLDINGS CO., LTD. All Rights Reserved.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Toyo Ink SC Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 17 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2022 08:13:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
