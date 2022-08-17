Toyo Ink SC : Presentation data of First Half of FY2022 Results Briefing
Toyo Ink SC Holdings Co., Ltd.
First Half of FY2022 Results Briefing
Content
Summary of Consolidated Business Performance
Summary of Performance by Segment/results for First Half
Initiatives for Second Half
ESG Topics
[Reference]
Overviews of Balance Sheet and Profit & Loss Statement Performance by Region and by Segment
Major products and applications
Date of Results Briefing : August 19, 2022
Release date of Presentation data of Results Briefing : August 17, 2022
The forecast or projections in this presentation are based on the assumptions and beliefs of our management in light of the information available as of August 17, 2022. Changes in global, economic and business conditions could cause actual results to differ materially from these
forecasts. All amounts are rounded to the nearest 100 million yen.
First Half of FY2022 Results Briefing
Copyright © TOYO INK SC HOLDINGS CO., LTD. All Rights Reserved.
First Half of FY2022
Summary of Consolidated Business Performance
1H, FY2021
1H, FY2022
Increase/
decrease (%)
Net sales
139.4
154.8
11.1
Operating profit
7.2
4.6
-36.2
Ordinary profit
8.7
6.7
-22.3
Profit attributable to
6.3
8.4
33.1
owners of parent
Operating margin
5.2%
3.0%
-2.2 points
Overseas sales ratio
49.3%
52.5%
3.2 points
Assumed indexes for targets
(Unit: 1 billion yen)
Initial full year targets
Revised full year targets
for FY2022
for FY2022
295.0
310.0
14.5
13.0
15.0
14.0
10.0
12.5
4.9%
4.2%
2022
1H, 2022
1H, 2021
2022
1H, 2022
1H, 2021
projections
avg.
avg.
projections
avg.
avg.
1 USD
¥115.0
¥124.5
¥108.5
Raw material
Exchange
Naphtha
(/KL)
¥60,000
¥75,350
¥43,250
1 EUR
¥130.0
¥135.2
¥130.5
rate
1 RMB
¥18.0
¥19.1
¥16.8
First Half of FY2022 Results Briefing
1
Copyright © TOYO INK SC HOLDINGS CO., LTD. All Rights Reserved.
First Half of FY2022 Summary of
Consolidated Business Performance
Increased sales with lower operating profit: Sales increased year on year, but operating profit declined due to the surge in raw material prices.
Sales: Increased in the main segments, particularly driven by the growth of overseas sales.
Materials for packaging, such as liquid inks, pressure sensitive adhesives and adhesives, among other materials, showed growth.
Operating profit: Decreased due to the impact of surging raw material prices.
Net profit: Exceeded the year-ago level.
Extraordinary income was posted due to the dissolution of capital alliance with SAKATA INX CORPORATION.
Billion yen
Changes in net sales
Billion yen
Changes in operating profit and net profit
150.0
10.0
100.0
Japan
5.0
50.0
Overseas
Operating
Consolidated
profit
Net profit
0.0
0.0
1H '20
1H '21
1H '22
1H '20
1H '21
1H '22
First Half of FY2022 Results Briefing
2
Copyright © TOYO INK SC HOLDINGS CO., LTD. All Rights Reserved.
First Half of FY2022 Analysis of Factors Behind YoY Difference in Operating Profit
Raw materials prices
Surging prices due to supply shortages resulting from the sharp recovery of market conditions.
1H,
Surging energy prices
Surging costs of petrochemical
FY2021
resources due to geopolitical
risks, etc.
Increased costs
Higher expenses attributable
to the larger volume of sales
that cannot be absorbed by
cost reductions and
7.2 billion
yen
increases in logistics costs
and depreciation
Price revision
Price revisions implemented both in Japan and overseas
Exchange rate
fluctuation
1H,
Cost
+0.2
FY2022
reductions
+1.8
+8.9
+0.2
4.6 billion
yen
(Unit: billion yen)
-11.6-0.9
Increased sales
Higher sales mainly driven by the expansion of overseas sales, and the growth of high value-added products such as electronics.
First Half of FY2022 Results Briefing
3
Copyright © TOYO INK SC HOLDINGS CO., LTD. All Rights Reserved.
First Half of FY2022
Trends in Raw Material Prices and Price Revisions
Background behind the increase of raw material prices and forecast
Conditions likely to remain harsh into the second half of FY2022 with respect to raw material prices
Rising demand for various types of raw materials amid the recovery of economic activity.
Surging energy prices and the supply shortage of raw materials due to the Ukraine situation, etc.
Surging transportation cost, reflecting distribution disruptions due to the COVID-19 pandemic and geopolitical risks
Rising prices of imported raw materials linked to foreign exchange rates (weakening of the yen)
Increased costs for actions to address the continuing enhancement of global environmental regulations
Impact on operating profit (1H of FY2022 compared with the previous year)
Impact of the surge in
Results of price revision
raw material and energy prices
-12.5 billion yen
8.9 billion yen
Raw materials
Titanium oxide
Pressure sensitive
Flexographic inks
derived from naphtha
Container (drum)
adhesives
Offset inks
Organic solvents
Laminating adhesives
Screen inks
Resins / Resin raw
Can coatings/resins
Pigments
materials
UV-curable inks
Plastic colorants
Pigments / Pigment
etc.
Gravure inks
etc.
raw materials
Purchasing policy
Prioritize responsibility for product supply and then improve SCM and review raw materials.
First Half of FY2022 Results Briefing
4
Copyright © TOYO INK SC HOLDINGS CO., LTD. All Rights Reserved.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
Toyo Ink SC Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 17 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2022 08:13:03 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about TOYO INK SC HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
Sales 2021
288 B
2 145 M
2 145 M
Net income 2021
9 492 M
70,7 M
70,7 M
Net Debt 2021
14 617 M
109 M
109 M
P/E ratio 2021
11,4x
Yield 2021
4,68%
Capitalization
102 B
763 M
763 M
EV / Sales 2020
0,46x
EV / Sales 2021
0,42x
Nbr of Employees
7 887
Free-Float
59,3%
Chart TOYO INK SC HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends TOYO INK SC HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bullish Neutral
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.