Toyo Ink SC Holdings Co Ltd is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the manufacture of chemical products. The Company operates through four business segments. The Color Materials and Functional Materials related segment manufactures and sells organic pigments, processed pigments, colorants for plastics and materials for color filters. The Polymer and Coating-Related segment manufactures and sells paints for cans, resins, adhesives, adhesives, coating materials, natural materials and medical products. The Package-Related segment manufactures and sells gravure ink, flexo ink and gravure cylinder plate making. The Printing and Information-Related segment manufactures and sells offset ink, metal ink, printing machinery, printing equipment, prepress systems, printing materials, inkjet materials, and others. The Company also provides other services.

Sector Specialty Chemicals