Toyo Ink SC Holdings Co., Ltd.

TSE Code: 4634

August 7, 2023

Supplemental data of

FY2023 First Half Financial Results

The forecasts sets out in this presentation are based on the assumptions and beliefs of our management in light of the information available to it as of August 7, 2023. Changes in global, economic and business conditions could cause actual results to differ materially from these forecasts. All amounts are rounded to the nearest 100 million yen.

Copyright © TOYO INK SC HOLDINGS CO., LTD. All Rights Reserved.

FY2023 First Half Business Performance

Net sales

Operating

profit

Ordinary

profit

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Operating margin

Overseas sales ratio

(Unit: 1 billion yen)

1H, FY2022

1H, FY2023

Increase/

FY2023

decrease (%)

Forecast

154.8

153.7

-0.7

330.0

4.6

4.8

11.0

3.0

6.7

5.4

-20.2

9.5

8.4

3.8

-54.3

6.0

+0.1

3.0% 3.1% point)3.3%

+0.3

52.5% 52.8% point)

As at

As at

Dec. 31, 2022

June 30, 2023

FY2023

First Half

(Unit: 1 billion yen)

As at

As at

Increase/

Dec. 31, 2022

June 30, 2023

decrease (%)

Current assets

229.2

221.9

-3.2

181.9

Fixed assets

204.1

12.2

Total assets

411.2

426.1

3.6

Current

113.5

120.8

6.5

liabilities

Long-term

69.8

59.9

-14.3

liabilities

Total liabilities

183.3

180.7

-1.4

Total net assets

227.9

245.4

7.7

Total of liabilities

411.2

426.1

3.6

and net assets

Year End

As at

As at

Dec. 31, 2022

June 30, 2023

(forecast)

Interest-bearing debt

(1 billion yen)

Net worth ratio (%)

D/E ratio

86.4 87.4

53.3 55.5

0.42 0.42

Consolidated

subsidiaries

Dividend

45

45

Equity method

(yen/1share)

companies

61 57

76

Supplemental data of FY2023 First Quarter Financial Results

1

Copyright © TOYO INK SC HOLDINGS CO., LTD. All Rights Reserved.

Performance by Segment

1H, FY2023

Increase/

Increase/

FY2023

Increase/

decrease (%)

decrease (%)

Total Results

decrease (%)

( 1 billion yen )

Year on Year

Quarter on Quarter

( 1 billion yen )

Year on Year

Net sales

Operating

Net sales

Operating

Net sales

Operating

Net sales

Operating

Net sales

Operating

profit

profit

profit

profit

profit

Colorants

Japan

9.7

0.3

-4.9

-58.2

13.7

215.6

18.3

0.4

-10.7

-75.1

and

Overseas

15.7

0.9

5.7

353.1

7.8

279.1

30.2

1.1

6.3

246.4

Functional

Materials

Total

20.7

0.9

1.9

82.9

10.4

70.3

39.4

1.5

-0.0

-2.4

Polymers

Japan

12.4

0.4

-7.5

2.2

6.9

6.1

23.9

0.8

-7.3

-6.7

Overseas

and

9.1

0.7

-5.6

65.2

14.2

42.3

17.1

1.2

-6.8

54.5

Coatings

Total

19.0

1.1

-4.0

58.5

9.8

38.5

36.3

1.9

-4.7

28.1

Japan

11.0

0.3

0.5

40.7

-0.6

-42.5

22.0

0.9

3.5

63.8

Packaging

Overseas

9.5

0.4

-9.7

-

0.5

172.5

18.9

0.6

-2.1

-

Total

-4.6

294.1

-0.3

3.4

0.9

201.2

20.1

0.7

40.4

1.4

Printing

Japan

9.2

-0.2

0.1

-

0.3

-

18.3

-0.5

1.9

-

Overseas

and

10.4

0.3

-3.9

-33.6

6.0

92.0

20.1

0.5

-1.1

-44.5

Information

Total

18.5

0.1

-2.0

-56.2

-3.3

-

36.3

-0.0

0.0

-

Others

1.4

0.0

7.3

-99.7

-7.1

-95.4

2.8

0.0

13.6

-97.7

Adjustment

-0.8

-0.0

-

-

-

-

-1.6

-0.0

-

-

Total consolidated

78.8

2.8

-2.1

58.1

5.4

48.9

153.7

4.8

-0.7

3.0

(Note) The segment performance for Japan and overseas does not take into account eliminations between regions. Supplemental data of

FY2023 First Quarter Financial Results

2

Copyright © TOYO INK SC HOLDINGS CO., LTD. All Rights Reserved.

Performance by Region

FY2023

Japan

Asia

Europe

The Americas

Adjustment

Total consolidated

Note

FY2022

( 1 billion yen )

Japan

Asia

Europe

The Americas

Adjustment

Total consolidated

3

1H, FY2023

Increase/decrease

Increase/decrease

FY2023

Increase/decrease

( % )

( % )

Total Results

( % )

(1 billion yen )

Year on Year

Quarter on Quarter

( 1 billion yen )

Year on Year

Net sales

Operating

Net sales

Operating

Net sales

Operating

Net sales

Operating

Net sales

Operating

profit

profit

profit

profit

profit

43.6

0.7

-3.0

-37.9

4.6

-6.4

85.3

1.5

-3.2

-49.6

60.6

2.4

-3.6

44.1

31.7

1.5

-3.6

69.7

9.4

65.9

6.4

0.6

-9.9

108.0

-7.2

-

13.4

0.6

5.6

39.7

12.2

0.3

13.3

-

6.4

0.2

12.2

-

11.3

45.4

-9.3

-0.2

-

-

-

-

-17.8

-0.2

-

-

78.8

2.8

-2.1

58.1

5.4

48.9

153.7

4.8

-0.7

3.0

1st Quarter

2nd Quarter

3rd Quarter

4th Quarter

Total

Net sales

Operating

Net sales

Operating

Net sales

Operating

Net sales

Operating

Net sales

Operating

profit

income

profit

profit

profit

43.1

1.8

44.9

1.2

42.7

-0.5

46.3

0.4

177.0

2.9

30.0

0.8

32.8

0.9

32.4

0.9

31.6

1.1

126.9

3.7

5.5

0.2

7.1

0.3

7.0

-0.1

7.3

0.1

26.9

0.5

5.0

-0.0

5.7

-0.1

6.3

0.0

5.6

-0.0

22.7

-0.1

-9.4

0.1

-10.2

-0.5

-8.1

0.4

-9.9

-0.1

-37.6

-0.1

74.2

2.8

80.5

1.8

80.2

0.7

80.9

1.6

315.9

6.9

Supplemental data of

FY2023 First Quarter Financial Results

Copyright © TOYO INK SC HOLDINGS CO., LTD. All Rights Reserved.

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Toyo Ink SC Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 07 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2023 07:52:07 UTC.