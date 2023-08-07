Toyo Ink SC Holdings Co., Ltd.
TSE Code: 4634
August 7, 2023
Supplemental data of
FY2023 First Half Financial Results
※The forecasts sets out in this presentation are based on the assumptions and beliefs of our management in light of the information available to it as of August 7, 2023. Changes in global, economic and business conditions could cause actual results to differ materially from these forecasts. All amounts are rounded to the nearest 100 million yen.
FY2023 First Half Business Performance
Net sales
Operating
profit
Ordinary
profit
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Operating margin
Overseas sales ratio
(Unit: 1 billion yen)
1H, FY2022
1H, FY2023
Increase/
FY2023
decrease (%)
Forecast
154.8
153.7
-0.7
330.0
4.6
4.8
11.0
3.0
6.7
5.4
-20.2
9.5
8.4
3.8
-54.3
6.0
+0.1
3.0% 3.1% （point)3.3%
+0.3
52.5% 52.8% （point)
As at
As at
Dec. 31, 2022
June 30, 2023
FY2023
First Half
(Unit: 1 billion yen)
As at
As at
Increase/
Dec. 31, 2022
June 30, 2023
decrease (%)
Current assets
229.2
221.9
-3.2
181.9
Fixed assets
204.1
12.2
Total assets
411.2
426.1
3.6
Current
113.5
120.8
6.5
liabilities
Long-term
69.8
59.9
-14.3
liabilities
Total liabilities
183.3
180.7
-1.4
Total net assets
227.9
245.4
7.7
Total of liabilities
411.2
426.1
3.6
and net assets
Year End
As at
As at
Dec. 31, 2022
June 30, 2023
(forecast)
Interest-bearing debt
(1 billion yen)
Net worth ratio (%)
D/E ratio
86.4 87.4
53.3 55.5
0.42 0.42
Consolidated
subsidiaries
Dividend
45
45
Equity method
(yen/1share)
companies
61 57
76
Supplemental data of FY2023 First Quarter Financial Results
1
Performance by Segment
1H, FY2023
Increase/
Increase/
FY2023
Increase/
decrease (%)
decrease (%)
Total Results
decrease (%)
( 1 billion yen )
Year on Year
Quarter on Quarter
( 1 billion yen )
Year on Year
Net sales
Operating
Net sales
Operating
Net sales
Operating
Net sales
Operating
Net sales
Operating
profit
profit
profit
profit
profit
Colorants
Japan
9.7
0.3
-4.9
-58.2
13.7
215.6
18.3
0.4
-10.7
-75.1
and
Overseas
15.7
0.9
5.7
353.1
7.8
279.1
30.2
1.1
6.3
246.4
Functional
Materials
Total
20.7
0.9
1.9
82.9
10.4
70.3
39.4
1.5
-0.0
-2.4
Polymers
Japan
12.4
0.4
-7.5
2.2
6.9
6.1
23.9
0.8
-7.3
-6.7
Overseas
and
9.1
0.7
-5.6
65.2
14.2
42.3
17.1
1.2
-6.8
54.5
Coatings
Total
19.0
1.1
-4.0
58.5
9.8
38.5
36.3
1.9
-4.7
28.1
Japan
11.0
0.3
0.5
40.7
-0.6
-42.5
22.0
0.9
3.5
63.8
Packaging
Overseas
9.5
0.4
-9.7
-
0.5
172.5
18.9
0.6
-2.1
-
Total
-4.6
294.1
-0.3
3.4
0.9
201.2
20.1
0.7
40.4
1.4
Printing
Japan
9.2
-0.2
0.1
-
0.3
-
18.3
-0.5
1.9
-
Overseas
and
10.4
0.3
-3.9
-33.6
6.0
92.0
20.1
0.5
-1.1
-44.5
Information
Total
18.5
0.1
-2.0
-56.2
-3.3
-
36.3
-0.0
0.0
-
Others
1.4
0.0
7.3
-99.7
-7.1
-95.4
2.8
0.0
13.6
-97.7
Adjustment
-0.8
-0.0
-
-
-
-
-1.6
-0.0
-
-
Total consolidated
78.8
2.8
-2.1
58.1
5.4
48.9
153.7
4.8
-0.7
3.0
(Note) The segment performance for Japan and overseas does not take into account eliminations between regions. Supplemental data of
FY2023 First Quarter Financial Results
2
Performance by Region
FY2023
Japan
Asia
Europe
The Americas
Adjustment
Total consolidated
（Note）
FY2022
( 1 billion yen )
Japan
Asia
Europe
The Americas
Adjustment
Total consolidated
3
1H, FY2023
Increase/decrease
Increase/decrease
FY2023
Increase/decrease
( % )
( % )
Total Results
( % )
(1 billion yen )
Year on Year
Quarter on Quarter
( 1 billion yen )
Year on Year
Net sales
Operating
Net sales
Operating
Net sales
Operating
Net sales
Operating
Net sales
Operating
profit
profit
profit
profit
profit
43.6
0.7
-3.0
-37.9
4.6
-6.4
85.3
1.5
-3.2
-49.6
60.6
2.4
-3.6
44.1
31.7
1.5
-3.6
69.7
9.4
65.9
6.4
0.6
-9.9
108.0
-7.2
-
13.4
0.6
5.6
39.7
12.2
0.3
13.3
-
6.4
0.2
12.2
-
11.3
45.4
-9.3
-0.2
-
-
-
-
-17.8
-0.2
-
-
78.8
2.8
-2.1
58.1
5.4
48.9
153.7
4.8
-0.7
3.0
1st Quarter
2nd Quarter
3rd Quarter
4th Quarter
Total
Net sales
Operating
Net sales
Operating
Net sales
Operating
Net sales
Operating
Net sales
Operating
profit
income
profit
profit
profit
43.1
1.8
44.9
1.2
42.7
-0.5
46.3
0.4
177.0
2.9
30.0
0.8
32.8
0.9
32.4
0.9
31.6
1.1
126.9
3.7
5.5
0.2
7.1
0.3
7.0
-0.1
7.3
0.1
26.9
0.5
5.0
-0.0
5.7
-0.1
6.3
0.0
5.6
-0.0
22.7
-0.1
-9.4
0.1
-10.2
-0.5
-8.1
0.4
-9.9
-0.1
-37.6
-0.1
74.2
2.8
80.5
1.8
80.2
0.7
80.9
1.6
315.9
6.9
Supplemental data of
FY2023 First Quarter Financial Results
