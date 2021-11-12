[Delayed]Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended September 30,2021(Based on Japanese GAAP)

Log in
Translation

Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2021 (Based on Japanese GAAP)

November 11, 2021

Company name:

TOYO KANETSU K.K.

Stock exchange listing:

Tokyo

Stock code:

6369

URL

https://www.toyokanetsu.co.jp

Representative:

President and Representative Director

Toru Yanagawa

Inquiries:

Managing Officer

Takeshi Yonehara

TEL 03-5857-3333

Scheduled date to file Quarterly Securities Report:

November 12, 2021

Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:

-

Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results:

Yes

Holding of quarterly financial results meeting:

No

(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)

1. Consolidated financial results for the six months ended September 30, 2021 (from April 1, 2021 to September 30, 2021)

(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative)

Percentages indicate year-on-year changes

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Six months ended September 30, 2021

30,657

-

1,613

-

1,904

-

1,142

-

Six months ended September 30, 2020

20,178

(1.6)

1,056

43.2

1,164

21.9

736

7.9

Earnings per share

Diluted earnings per share

Yen

Yen

Six months ended September 30, 2021

139.68

-

Six months ended September 30, 2020

87.14

-

(Note)From the beginning of the 1st quarter of the current fiscal year ending March 31, 2022, the Company has applied "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29). The figures for the 2nd quarter of the current fiscal year above include the effects of the said standards. Accordingly, percentages of changes from the same period of the previous fiscal year are not indicated.

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Net assets per share

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

Yen

As of September 30, 2021

59,605

36,619

61.4

4,477.66

As of March 31, 2021

58,764

36,484

62.1

4,461.06

(Note) From the beginning of the 1st quarter of the current fiscal year ending March 31, 2022, the Company has applied "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29). The figures for the 2nd quarter of the current fiscal year above include the effects

of the said standards. 2. Cash dividends

Annual dividends per share

1st quarter-end

2nd quarter-end

3rd quarter-end

Fiscal year-end

Total

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Year ended March 31, 2021

-

0.00

-

115.00

115.00

Year ending March 31, 2022

-

0.00

Year ending March 31, 2022 (Forecast)

-

105.00

105.00

3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for the year ending March 31, 2022 (from April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)

Percentages indicate year-on-year changes

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

Earnings per share

owners of parent

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Yen

Full year

54,700

25.4

2,370

(9.7)

2,670

(12.5)

1,750

(1.6)

209.12

1

4. Notes

  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the six months ended September 30, 2021 (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation):
  2. Application of special accounting methods for preparing quarterly consolidated financial statements:

No

No

(3) Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement of prior period financial statements

Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations:

Yes

Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons:

No

Changes in accounting estimates:

No

Restatement of prior period financial statements:

No

(4) Number of issued shares (common shares)

Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)

As of September 30, 2021

9,323,074

shares

As of March 31, 2021

9,323,074

shares

Number of treasury shares at the end of the period

As of September 30, 2021

1,145,368

shares

As of March 31, 2021

1,144,747

shares

Average number of shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)

Six months ended September 30, 2021

8,178,051

shares

Six months ended September 30, 2020

8,448,831

shares

2

Quarterly consolidated financial statements

Consolidated balance sheets

(Millions of yen)

As of March 31, 2021

As of September 30, 2021

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

7,413

8,042

Notes and accounts receivable - trade, and contract assets

13,489

19,457

Investments in leases

550

376

Merchandise and finished goods

57

52

Work in process

6,732

860

Raw materials and supplies

2,523

2,169

Other

863

791

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(13)

(16)

Total current assets

31,616

31,733

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

Buildings and structures, net

4,142

4,168

Machinery, equipment and vehicles, net

716

765

Tools, furniture and fixtures, net

284

368

Land

10,122

10,372

Construction in progress

356

500

Other, net

18

37

Total property, plant and equipment

15,641

16,213

Intangible assets

481

598

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

9,909

9,792

Deferred tax assets

42

188

Retirement benefit asset

452

447

Other

847

858

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(227)

(226)

Total investments and other assets

11,024

11,060

Total non-current assets

27,147

27,871

Total assets

58,764

59,605

3

(Millions of yen)

As of March 31, 2021

As of September 30, 2021

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Notes and accounts payable - trade

1,091

1,101

Short-term borrowings

3,620

4,620

Current portion of long-term borrowings

8

2

Accrued expenses

3,778

3,910

Income taxes payable

914

657

Contract liabilities

2,354

1,430

Provision for bonuses

259

408

Provision for loss on order received

30

-

Provision for warranties for completed construction

348

297

Other

681

883

Total current liabilities

13,086

13,311

Non-current liabilities

Bonds payable

1,000

1,000

Long-term borrowings

4,580

4,580

Deferred tax liabilities

2,138

2,199

Deferred tax liabilities for land revaluation

1,095

1,095

Retirement benefit liability

107

390

Asset retirement obligations

230

310

Other

41

98

Total non-current liabilities

9,193

9,674

Total liabilities

22,280

22,986

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

18,580

18,580

Capital surplus

1,273

1,273

Retained earnings

16,148

16,341

Treasury shares

(2,933)

(2,935)

Total shareholders' equity

33,068

33,259

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

3,937

3,872

Deferred gains or losses on hedges

9

3

Revaluation reserve for land

106

106

Foreign currency translation adjustment

(833)

(819)

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

195

194

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

3,415

3,357

Non-controlling interests

0

2

Total net assets

36,484

36,619

Total liabilities and net assets

58,764

59,605

4

Consolidated statements of income (cumulative) and consolidated statements of comprehensive income (cumulative)

(Millions of yen)

Six months ended

Six months ended

September 30, 2020

September 30, 2021

Net sales

20,178

30,657

Cost of sales

15,863

25,461

Gross profit

4,315

5,195

Selling, general and administrative expenses

3,258

3,582

Operating profit

1,056

1,613

Non-operating income

Interest income

8

3

Dividend income

183

194

Foreign exchange gains

-

37

Gain on sale of scraps

6

33

Other

33

54

Total non-operating income

232

323

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

33

29

Foreign exchange losses

70

-

Other

21

2

Total non-operating expenses

125

32

Ordinary profit

1,164

1,904

Extraordinary income

Gain on sale of membership

-

9

Other

0

0

Total extraordinary income

0

9

Extraordinary losses

Loss on valuation of investment securities

21

90

Loss on disaster

9

-

Other

2

0

Total extraordinary losses

33

91

Profit before income taxes

1,130

1,822

Income taxes - current

373

607

Income taxes - deferred

21

73

Total income taxes

394

681

Profit

736

1,141

Profit attributable to

Profit attributable to owners of parent

736

1,142

Loss attributable to non-controlling interests

(0)

(0)

Other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

1,395

(65)

Deferred gains or losses on hedges

8

(5)

Foreign currency translation adjustment

(52)

14

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans, net of tax

51

(0)

Total other comprehensive income

1,403

(57)

Comprehensive income

2,139

1,083

Comprehensive income attributable to

Comprehensive income attributable to owners of parent

2,139

1,084

Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests

(0)

(0)

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Toyo Kanetsu KK published this content on 12 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 November 2021 07:56:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
