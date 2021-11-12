[Delayed]Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended September 30,2021(Based on Japanese GAAP)

Translation

Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2021 (Based on Japanese GAAP)

November 11, 2021 Company name: TOYO KANETSU K.K. Stock exchange listing: Tokyo Stock code: 6369 URL https://www.toyokanetsu.co.jp Representative: President and Representative Director Toru Yanagawa Inquiries: Managing Officer Takeshi Yonehara TEL 03-5857-3333 Scheduled date to file Quarterly Securities Report: November 12, 2021 Scheduled date to commence dividend payments: - Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results: Yes Holding of quarterly financial results meeting: No (Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down) 1. Consolidated financial results for the six months ended September 30, 2021 (from April 1, 2021 to September 30, 2021) (1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative) Percentages indicate year-on-year changes Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to owners of parent Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Six months ended September 30, 2021 30,657 - 1,613 - 1,904 - 1,142 - Six months ended September 30, 2020 20,178 (1.6) 1,056 43.2 1,164 21.9 736 7.9 Earnings per share Diluted earnings per share Yen Yen Six months ended September 30, 2021 139.68 - Six months ended September 30, 2020 87.14 -

(Note)From the beginning of the 1st quarter of the current fiscal year ending March 31, 2022, the Company has applied "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29). The figures for the 2nd quarter of the current fiscal year above include the effects of the said standards. Accordingly, percentages of changes from the same period of the previous fiscal year are not indicated.

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets Net assets Equity ratio Net assets per share Millions of yen Millions of yen % Yen As of September 30, 2021 59,605 36,619 61.4 4,477.66 As of March 31, 2021 58,764 36,484 62.1 4,461.06

(Note) From the beginning of the 1st quarter of the current fiscal year ending March 31, 2022, the Company has applied "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29). The figures for the 2nd quarter of the current fiscal year above include the effects

of the said standards. 2. Cash dividends

Annual dividends per share 1st quarter-end 2nd quarter-end 3rd quarter-end Fiscal year-end Total Yen Yen Yen Yen Yen Year ended March 31, 2021 - 0.00 - 115.00 115.00 Year ending March 31, 2022 - 0.00 Year ending March 31, 2022 (Forecast) - 105.00 105.00

3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for the year ending March 31, 2022 (from April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)

Percentages indicate year-on-year changes

Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to Earnings per share owners of parent Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Yen Full year 54,700 25.4 2,370 (9.7) 2,670 (12.5) 1,750 (1.6) 209.12

1