[Delayed]Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended September 30,2021(Based on Japanese GAAP)
Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.
Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2021 (Based on Japanese GAAP)
Scheduled date to file Quarterly Securities Report:
November 12, 2021
Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:
-
Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results:
Yes
Holding of quarterly financial results meeting:
No
(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)
1. Consolidated financial results for the six months ended September 30, 2021 (from April 1, 2021 to September 30, 2021)
(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative)
Percentages indicate year-on-year changes
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Six months ended September 30, 2021
30,657
-
1,613
-
1,904
-
1,142
-
Six months ended September 30, 2020
20,178
(1.6)
1,056
43.2
1,164
21.9
736
7.9
Earnings per share
Diluted earnings per share
Yen
Yen
Six months ended September 30, 2021
139.68
-
Six months ended September 30, 2020
87.14
-
(Note)From the beginning of the 1st quarter of the current fiscal year ending March 31, 2022, the Company has applied "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29). The figures for the 2nd quarter of the current fiscal year above include the effects of the said standards. Accordingly, percentages of changes from the same period of the previous fiscal year are not indicated.
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Net assets per share
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
Yen
As of September 30, 2021
59,605
36,619
61.4
4,477.66
As of March 31, 2021
58,764
36,484
62.1
4,461.06
(Note) From the beginning of the 1st quarter of the current fiscal year ending March 31, 2022, the Company has applied "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29). The figures for the 2nd quarter of the current fiscal year above include the effects
of the said standards. 2. Cash dividends
Annual dividends per share
1st quarter-end
2nd quarter-end
3rd quarter-end
Fiscal year-end
Total
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Year ended March 31, 2021
-
0.00
-
115.00
115.00
Year ending March 31, 2022
-
0.00
Year ending March 31, 2022 (Forecast)
-
105.00
105.00
3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for the year ending March 31, 2022 (from April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)
Percentages indicate year-on-year changes
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
Earnings per share
owners of parent
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Yen
Full year
54,700
25.4
2,370
(9.7)
2,670
(12.5)
1,750
(1.6)
209.12
4. Notes
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the six months ended September 30, 2021 (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation):
Application of special accounting methods for preparing quarterly consolidated financial statements:
No
No
(3) Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement of prior period financial statements
Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations:
Yes
Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons:
No
Changes in accounting estimates:
No
Restatement of prior period financial statements:
No
(4) Number of issued shares (common shares)
Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)
As of September 30, 2021
9,323,074
shares
As of March 31, 2021
9,323,074
shares
Number of treasury shares at the end of the period
As of September 30, 2021
1,145,368
shares
As of March 31, 2021
1,144,747
shares
Average number of shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)
Six months ended September 30, 2021
8,178,051
shares
Six months ended September 30, 2020
8,448,831
shares
Quarterly consolidated financial statements
Consolidated balance sheets
(Millions of yen)
As of March 31, 2021
As of September 30, 2021
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
7,413
8,042
Notes and accounts receivable - trade, and contract assets
13,489
19,457
Investments in leases
550
376
Merchandise and finished goods
57
52
Work in process
6,732
860
Raw materials and supplies
2,523
2,169
Other
863
791
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(13)
(16)
Total current assets
31,616
31,733
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
Buildings and structures, net
4,142
4,168
Machinery, equipment and vehicles, net
716
765
Tools, furniture and fixtures, net
284
368
Land
10,122
10,372
Construction in progress
356
500
Other, net
18
37
Total property, plant and equipment
15,641
16,213
Intangible assets
481
598
Investments and other assets
Investment securities
9,909
9,792
Deferred tax assets
42
188
Retirement benefit asset
452
447
Other
847
858
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(227)
(226)
Total investments and other assets
11,024
11,060
Total non-current assets
27,147
27,871
Total assets
58,764
59,605
(Millions of yen)
As of March 31, 2021
As of September 30, 2021
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Notes and accounts payable - trade
1,091
1,101
Short-term borrowings
3,620
4,620
Current portion of long-term borrowings
8
2
Accrued expenses
3,778
3,910
Income taxes payable
914
657
Contract liabilities
2,354
1,430
Provision for bonuses
259
408
Provision for loss on order received
30
-
Provision for warranties for completed construction
348
297
Other
681
883
Total current liabilities
13,086
13,311
Non-current liabilities
Bonds payable
1,000
1,000
Long-term borrowings
4,580
4,580
Deferred tax liabilities
2,138
2,199
Deferred tax liabilities for land revaluation
1,095
1,095
Retirement benefit liability
107
390
Asset retirement obligations
230
310
Other
41
98
Total non-current liabilities
9,193
9,674
Total liabilities
22,280
22,986
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
18,580
18,580
Capital surplus
1,273
1,273
Retained earnings
16,148
16,341
Treasury shares
(2,933)
(2,935)
Total shareholders' equity
33,068
33,259
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
3,937
3,872
Deferred gains or losses on hedges
9
3
Revaluation reserve for land
106
106
Foreign currency translation adjustment
(833)
(819)
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
195
194
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
3,415
3,357
Non-controlling interests
0
2
Total net assets
36,484
36,619
Total liabilities and net assets
58,764
59,605
Consolidated statements of income (cumulative) and consolidated statements of comprehensive income (cumulative)
(Millions of yen)
Six months ended
Six months ended
September 30, 2020
September 30, 2021
Net sales
20,178
30,657
Cost of sales
15,863
25,461
Gross profit
4,315
5,195
Selling, general and administrative expenses
3,258
3,582
Operating profit
1,056
1,613
Non-operating income
Interest income
8
3
Dividend income
183
194
Foreign exchange gains
-
37
Gain on sale of scraps
6
33
Other
33
54
Total non-operating income
232
323
Non-operating expenses
Interest expenses
33
29
Foreign exchange losses
70
-
Other
21
2
Total non-operating expenses
125
32
Ordinary profit
1,164
1,904
Extraordinary income
Gain on sale of membership
-
9
Other
0
0
Total extraordinary income
0
9
Extraordinary losses
Loss on valuation of investment securities
21
90
Loss on disaster
9
-
Other
2
0
Total extraordinary losses
33
91
Profit before income taxes
1,130
1,822
Income taxes - current
373
607
Income taxes - deferred
21
73
Total income taxes
394
681
Profit
736
1,141
Profit attributable to
Profit attributable to owners of parent
736
1,142
Loss attributable to non-controlling interests
(0)
(0)
Other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
1,395
(65)
Deferred gains or losses on hedges
8
(5)
Foreign currency translation adjustment
(52)
14
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans, net of tax
51
(0)
Total other comprehensive income
1,403
(57)
Comprehensive income
2,139
1,083
Comprehensive income attributable to
Comprehensive income attributable to owners of parent
2,139
1,084
Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests
(0)
(0)
