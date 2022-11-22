Advanced search
Toyo Machinery & Metal : Thank you for coming to "j-dec2022"

11/22/2022 | 03:46am EST
Dear Sirs,

We would like to express our sincere gratitude for your continued patronage of our products.

Thank you for taking your precious time for visiting our booth at the recent exhibition "j-dec 2022".

Thanks to you, we were able to finish the period with great success.

We would like to express our deepest gratitude to all of you for your support.

Yours Sincerely,

November 2022

Disclaimer

Toyo Machinery & Metal Co. Ltd. published this content on 22 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2022 08:45:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
