Jun 05, 2024
NOTICE OF THE 150TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS(PDF:183KB)
May 16, 2024
Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31,2024[Japanese GAAP](PDF:330KB)
Feb 01, 2024
Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended December 31,2023[Japanese GAAP(PDF:163KB)
Nov 02, 2023
Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2023[Japanese GAAP](PDF:151KB)
Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2023[Japanese GAAP](PDF:157KB)
Agu 22, 2023
Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31,2023[Japanese GAAP](PDF:270KB)
Jun 06, 2023
NOTICE OF THE 149TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS(PDF:189KB)
May 12, 2023
Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31,2023[Japanese GAAP](PDF:483KB)
Feb 06, 2023
Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended December 31,2022[Japanese GAAP](PDF:239KB)
Nov 14, 2022
Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended September 30,2022[Japanese GAAP](PDF:250KB)
Aug 03, 2022
Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30,2022[Japanese GAAP](PDF:351KB)
Jun 03, 2022
NOTICE OF THE 148TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS(PDF:189KB)
May 18, 2022
Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31,2022[Japanese GAAP](PDF:437KB)
Jan 28, 2022
Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended December 31,2021[Japanese GAAP](PDF:174KB)
Nov 5, 2021
Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended September 30,2021[Japanese GAAP](PDF:172KB)
Aug 2, 2021
Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30,2021[Japanese GAAP](PDF:161KB)
Jun 04, 2021
NOTICE OF THE 147TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS(PDF:192KB)
May 05, 2021
Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31,2021[Japanese GAAP](PDF:251KB)
Jan 29, 2021
Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended December 31,2020[Japanese GAAP](PDF:161KB)
Nov 12, 2020
Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended September 30,2020[Japanese GAAP](PDF:205KB)
Sep 14, 2020
Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30,2020[Japanese GAAP](PDF:198KB)
Aug 05, 2020
Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31,2020[Japanese GAAP](PDF:202KB)
Jun 02, 2020
NOTICE OF THE 146TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS(PDF:362KB)
Feb 4, 2020
Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended December 31,2019[Japanese GAAP](PDF:201KB)
Nov 8, 2019
Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended September 30,2019[Japanese GAAP](PDF:112KB)
Jul 31, 2019
Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30,2019[Japanese GAAP](PDF:110KB)
May 31, 2019
NOTICE OF THE 145TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS(PDF:81KB)
May 15, 2019
Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31,2019[Japanese GAAP](PDF:91KB)
Feb 13, 2019
Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended December 31,2018[Japanese GAAP](PDF:109KB)
Oct 31, 2018
Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended September 30,2018[Japanese GAAP](PDF:90KB)
Jul 31, 2018
Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30,2018[Japanese GAAP](PDF:89KB)
Jun 21, 2018
Mid-Term Management Plan(PDF:239KB)
Jun 05, 2018
NOTICE OF THE 144TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS(PDF:106KB)
May 09, 2018
Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31,2018[Japanese GAAP](PDF:88KB)
Jun 31, 2018
Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended December 31,2017[Japanese GAAP](PDF:91KB)
Nov 06, 2017
Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended September 30,2017[Japanese GAAP](PDF:92KB)
Jul 31, 2017
Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30,2017[Japanese GAAP](PDF:70KB)
Jun 08, 2017
NOTICE OF THE 143RD ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS(PDF:100KB)
May 10, 2017
Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31,2017[Japanese GAAP](PDF:110KB)
Jan 31, 2017
Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended December 31,2016[Japanese GAAP](PDF:698KB)
Nov 01, 2016
Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended September 30,2016[Japanese GAAP](PDF:92KB)
Jul 29, 2016
Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30,2016[Japanese GAAP](PDF:71KB)
Jun 08, 2016
NOTICE OF THE 142ND ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS(PDF:176KB)
May 10, 2016
Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31,2016[Japanese GAAP](PDF:113KB)
Feb 02, 2016
Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended December 31,2015[Japanese GAAP](PDF:91KB)
Oct 30, 2015
Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended September 30,2015[Japanese GAAP](PDF:92KB)
Aug 18, 2015
Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30,2015[Japanese GAAP](PDF:71KB)
Mid-Term Management Plan(PDF:230KB)
