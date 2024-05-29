[Translation for Reference and Convenience Purposes Only]

Please note that the following is an unofficial English translation of Japanese original text of Notice of Convocation of the 111th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Toyo Seikan Group Holdings, Ltd. The Company provides this translation for reference and convenience purposes only, without any warranty as to its accuracy or otherwise. In the event of any discrepancy between this translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail.

Securities Code: 5901

May 30, 2024

To Our Shareholders:

Ichio Otsuka

President

Toyo Seikan Group Holdings, Ltd.

2-18-1Higashi-Gotanda,Shinagawa-ku,

Tokyo

Convocation of the 111th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

We are pleased to announce that the 111th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Toyo Seikan Group Holdings, Ltd. will take place on June 21, 2024, as described below.

We have posted the content of the reference documents and related materials for the shareholders meeting on the following websites, in accordance with the legal provisions concerning electronic provision of materials for general meetings of shareholders.

[Official website of Toyo Seikan Group Holdings, Ltd.]

https://www.tskg-hd.com/en/ir/stocks/meeting/

[Tokyo Stock Exchange's "Listed Company Search"]*

https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK020010Action.do?Show=Show

  • Access the Listed Company Search of the Tokyo Stock Exchange through the link above, enter the company name ("Toyo Seikan Group Holdings") or security code ("5901") and click "Search" to find our company's page. Then, select "Basic information" and, on the following page, select the tab named "Documents for public inspection/PR information" and click the button to access "Notice of General Shareholders Meeting /Informational Materials for a General Shareholders Meeting."

If you are unable to attend the shareholders meeting, please review the reference documents and exercise your voting rights, electronically or in writing (by mail), by 5:15 p.m., Thursday, June 20, 2024, Japan time.

* * *

1. Time and date: 10:00 a.m., Friday, June 21, 2024

2. Place:

2F Meeting Room, Osaki Forest Building, 2-18-1Higashi-Gotanda,

Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo, Japan

3. Agenda items

Items to be reported:

  1. Business report and consolidated financial statements for the 111th term (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024) and results of audit of the consolidated financial statements by the Accounting Auditor and the Audit and Supervisory Board
  2. Non-consolidatedfinancial statements for the 111th term (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)

- 1 -

[Translation for Reference and Convenience Purposes Only]

Items to be resolved:

Proposal 1: Appropriation of surplus

Proposal 2: Election of nine (9) Directors

Proposal 3: Election of two (2) Audit and Supervisory Board Members

Proposal 4: Election of Accounting Auditor

4. Important matters related to voting

  1. If you exercise your voting rights in writing (by mail) and if there is no indication of approval or disapproval on any agenda item on the voting form, you will be deemed to have expressed your approval on such agenda item.
  2. If you vote multiple times by electronic means (the Internet, etc.), the most recent vote will be deemed valid.
  3. If you vote both by electronic means (the Internet, etc.) and in writing (by mail), the vote exercised by electronic means (the Internet, etc.) will be deemed valid, regardless of the time or date of arrival of the votes.
  4. If you intend to vote by proxy, one other shareholder with voting rights may attend the shareholders meeting as your proxy. Please note, however, that such shareholder will be required to submit a written authority to act as proxy.

When you attend the meeting, please present the enclosed Voting Form at the reception of the venue on the date of the meeting.

If there is any revision to the information contained in the above-mentioned reference documents, we will announce the revision on the websites listed above.

- 2 -

[Translation for Reference and Convenience Purposes Only]

Contents:

Reference Documents for the 111th General Meeting of Shareholders …………………………………… 4

Proposal 1: Appropriation of surplus ……………………………………………………………………… 4

Proposal 2: Election of nine (9) Directors ……………………………………………………………… 5

Proposal 3: Election of two (2) Audit and Supervisory Board Member ……………………………… 15

Proposal 4: Election of Accounting Auditor ……………………………………………………………… 19

The 111th Term Business Report………………………………………………………………………………

20

Consolidated Financial Statements ……………………………………………………………………………

55

Non-Consolidated Financial Statements………………………………………………………………………

71

- 3 -

[Translation for Reference and Convenience Purposes Only]

Reference Documents for the 111th General Meeting of Shareholders

Proposal 1: Appropriation of surplus

We submit the following proposal for the appropriation of surplus.

1. Matters concerning the year-end dividend

Rewarding shareholders is one of our most important management issues. Following our basic dividend policy of ensuring stable and constant payment, we will distribute dividends for the five years from fiscal 2021 to 2025 in accordance with the following criteria stated in our Mid-Term Management Plan 2025: i) we aim for a payout ratio of 50 percent or higher on a consolidated basis, and ii) we set a minimum annual dividend of 46 yen per share and will gradually increase the amount.

Based on the above-mentioned policy, we have decided to distribute the year-end dividend for the year under review as follows:

1) Type of dividend property:

Cash

  1. Allotment of dividend property to shareholders and its total amount

Year-end dividend for the Company's common shares:

45 yen per share

Total amount of payout:

7,832,604,735 yen

As the Company has already paid an interim dividend of 45 yen per share, the aggregate amount of annual dividend for the year under review will be 90 yen per share.

3) Effective date of the distribution of surplus:

June 24, 2024

Shareholder return policy of the Mid-Term Management Plan 2025

We will distribute profit to our shareholders with a target total return ratio of 80 percent during the period of the Mid-Term Management Plan 2025.

  1. Dividend
    We aim for a payout ratio of 50 percent or higher on a consolidated basis. We set a minimum annual dividend of 46 yen per share and will gradually increase the amount.
  2. Share repurchase
    We will implement share repurchase in an agile manner.

Note: The extraordinary income and losses arising from the disposal of assets are not taken into account, in principle, when we calculate the total return ratio and the consolidated payout ratio.

2. Matters concerning the appropriation of surplus

We ask our shareholders to approve a partial reversal of general reserve in order to allow for various measures to implement our capital strategy, including the stable and constant payment of dividends and the cancellation of treasury shares.

  1. Item and amount of surplus to decrease

General reserve:

40,000,000,000 yen

  1. Item and amount of surplus to increase

Retained earnings brought forward:

40,000,000,000 yen

- 4 -

[Translation for Reference and Convenience Purposes Only]

Proposal 2: Election of nine (9) Directors

The term of office of the nine existing directors of the board, including four outside directors, will expire at the close of the 111th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders. We thus ask our shareholders to approve the appointment of nine new directors, including four outside directors, as listed below:

Candidates for Directors of the Company

Board

No.

Name

Current position and responsibilities at the Company

meeting

Period

attendance

in office

during the

(years)

111th term

President and Representative Director;

Chairman of Group Sustainability

12 out of

1

Ichio Otsuka

Committee;

Reelection

12 times

6

Chairman of Group Risk and Compliance

(100.0%)

Committee

Director and Senior Executive Officer;

12 out of

Head of Corporate Strategy;

2

Masakazu Soejima

Reelection

12 times

7

Accounting, Finance, Investor Relations

(100.0%)

and Procurement Strategy

Director and Senior Executive Officer;

12 out of

3

Takuji Nakamura

Head of Technical Development;

Reelection

12 times

4

Innovation Promotion

(100.0%)

Director and Executive Officer;

11 out of

4

Kazuo Murohashi

Human Resources, HR Development,

Reelection

12 times

7

Sustainability and Risk & Compliance

(91.7%)

Director and Executive Officer;

12 out of

5

Kouki Ogasawara

General Affairs, Legal Affairs, IT and

Reelection

12 times

6

Information Management

(100.0%)

Reelection

12 out of

6

Mami Taniguchi

Director

Outside

12 times

5

Independent

(100.0%)

Reelection

9 out of

7

Kenzo Oguro

Director

Outside

9 times

1

Independent

(100.0%)

New election

8

Mizuho Taneoka

-

Outside

-

-

Independent

New election

9

Yoshihiro Ikegawa

-

Outside

-

-

Independent

Note: 1. Kenzo Oguro assumed office as Director at the 110th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders held on June 23, 2023. The total number of the Board of Directors meetings he could attend was nine (9).

2. "Independent" marked in the above table means that the relevant candidate is independent from the Company on the basis of both the independent criteria of the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) and those of the Company.

3. The Company has registered Mami Taniguchi and Kenzo Oguro as Independent Directors with the TSE under the TSE's independent criteria, and will notify the TSE of the appointment of Mizuho Taneoka and Yoshihiro Ikegawa to Independent Director.

- 5 -

[Translation for Reference and Convenience Purposes Only]

Director Candidates' Skills Matrix

The matrix shows below the skills and specialty domains strongly expected of directors of the Company. We have selected seven core domains fundamental to the management of a holding company:

  • Corporate Management
  • Financing / Accounting
  • General & Legal Affairs / Compliance / Risk Management
  • Internationality / Overseas Operations
  • Management Strategy / M&A
  • Personnel & Labor Affairs / Human Resource Development
  • Production / Technology / R&D / Innovation.

We have also selected two other domains related to our initiatives to address the major issues stated in the Mid-Term Management Plan 2025 for the five years from 2021 to 2025:

  • Environment / CSR / Diversity
  • Information Systems / IoT / DX.

General&Legal

Internationality /

Personnel&Labor

Production /

Name

Corporate

Financing /

Affairs /

Management

Affairs / Human

Environment /

Information

Overseas

Technology / R&D

Management

Accounting

Compliance / Risk

Strategy / M&A

Resources

CSR / Diversity

Systems / IoT / DX

Management

Operations

Development

/ Innovation

Ichio Otsuka

Masakazu Soejima

Takuji Nakamura

Kazuo Murohashi

Kouki Ogasaw ara

Mami Taniguchi

Kenzo Oguro

Mizuho Taneoka

Yoshihiro Ikegaw a

Note: This matrix does not indicate all fields of expertise and experience of each director candidate.

- 6 -

[Translation for Reference and Convenience Purposes Only]

Candidate

Name

(Date of birth)

Career summary, status, responsibilities and significant concurrent positions

No.

(Age)

Apr.

1983

Joined the Company

Jun.

2005

Plant Manager, Hiroshima Plant

Ichio Otsuka

Jun.

2006

Executive Vice President of Asia Packaging Industries (Vietnam) Co.,

(Nov. 24, 1959)

Ltd.

Jun.

2007

General Manager, Production Technology Department, Production &

(64)

Operations Division

Jun.

2009

General Manager, Quality Assurance Department, Production &

Reelection

Jun.

2011

Operations Division

General Manager, International Operations Department, International

Operations Division

Board meeting

Apr.

2012

President of Next Can Innovation Co., Ltd.

Apr.

2013

Operating Officer of Toyo Seikan Co., Ltd.; In charge of Management of

attendance:

Next Can Innovation Co., Ltd.

12 out of 12 times

Apr.

2014

Operating Officer; In charge of Business Development and CSR

(100.0%)

General Manager, Corporate Planning Department and International

Business Development Department

Company share

Jun.

2014

In charge of Business Development and CSR

General Manager, Corporate Planning Department

ownership:

1

Apr.

2015

Executive Officer; In charge of Corporate Strategy and Investor

47,600 shares

Relations

General Manager, Corporate Planning Department

Potential share

Apr.

2016

Director and Senior Executive Officer of Toyo Seikan Co., Ltd.

(Assistant to President)

ownership:

Jun.

2016

President and Representative Director of Toyo Seikan Co., Ltd.

26,297 shares

Apr.

2018

Special Advisor

Jun.

2018

President and Representative Director (up to present)

Period in office:

Apr.

2019

Chairman of Group Risk and Compliance Committee (up to present)

6 years

Jun.

2020

Chairman of Group Environment Committee

Chairman of Group CSR Committee

Apr.

2022

Chairman of Group Sustainability Committee (up to present)

Significant concurrent position:

-

Reason for nomination as Director:

We have determined that Mr. Ichio Otsuka is qualified to lead the management of the Group for his track record as President of the Company in addition to the years of experience and extensive knowledge he has accumulated in the divisions of production & operations, international operations and corporate planning.

- 7 -

[Translation for Reference and Convenience Purposes Only]

Candidate

Name

(Date of birth)

Career summary, status, responsibilities and significant concurrent positions

No.

(Age)

Apr. 1988 Joined the Company

Masakazu Soejima

Apr.

2012

Director, Can Machinery Holdings, Inc. (up to present)

(Nov. 23, 1965)

Apr.

2013 General Manager, Accounting & Finance Department

May

2015

General Manager, Corporate Planning Department

(58)

Apr.

2016

Operating Officer

Jun.

2017 Director (up to present)

Reelection

Apr.

2019

In charge of Corporate Strategy and Investor Relations

Executive Officer

Board meeting

Head of Corporate Strategy; In charge of Investor Relations and

Procurement

attendance:

Apr. 2020 Head of Corporate Strategy; In charge of Accounting, Finance,

12 out of 12 times

Investor Relations and Procurement Strategy

(100.0%)

Apr.

2024

Senior Executive Officer (up to present)

Head of Corporate Strategy; In charge of Accounting, Finance,

2

Company share

Investor Relations and Procurement Strategy (up to present)

ownership:

Significant concurrent position:

4,500 shares

-

Director, Toyo Seikan Co., Ltd.

Potential share

ownership:

16,830 shares

Period in office:

7 years

Reason for nomination as Director:

We have determined that Mr. Masakazu Soejima is qualified to lead the management of the Group for the

vast experience and extensive knowledge he has accumulated while serving in the accounting and

corporate planning divisions over many years.

Takuji Nakamura

Apr. 1988

Joined Toyo Kohan Co., Ltd.

(Dec. 27, 1963)

Aug. 2004 General Manager of Films Producing Department, Toyo Kohan Co., Ltd.

(60)

Apr. 2009 General Manager of Laminating Department, Toyo Kohan Co., Ltd.

Apr. 2010 Plant Manager of Laminating & Film Producing Plant, Toyo Kohan Co.,

Reelection

Ltd.

Apr.

2012

Chief of Films Division; In charge of Production Operations; General

Manager of Films Department, Toyo Kohan Co., Ltd.

Board meeting

Jan. 2013 General Manager of Technology Planning Department, Toyo Kohan

Co., Ltd.

attendance:

Apr. 2016 Operating Officer; In charge of Technical Development, Toyo Kohan

12 out of 12 times

Co., Ltd.

(100.0%)

Apr. 2017 Deputy Chief of Technical Development, Toyo Kohan Co., Ltd.

Apr. 2018 Chief of R&D Center, Toyo Kohan Co., Ltd.

Company share

Apr. 2019

Operating Officer of the Company

3

ownership:

Head of Innovation Incubation Office

5,700 shares

Deputy Head of Technical Development

Nov. 2019 Head of Technical Development

Potential share

Apr.

2020

Executive Officer

Jun. 2020

Director (up to present)

ownership:

Oct. 2023

Head of Technical Development; In charge of Innovation Promotion (up

16,830 shares

to present)

Apr. 2024 Senior Executive Officer (up to present)

Period in office:

Significant concurrent position:

4 years

-

Reason for nomination as Director:

We have determined that Mr. Takuji Nakamura is qualified to lead the management of the Group for the

vast experience and extensive knowledge he has accumulated while serving in technical development-

related divisions over many years.

- 8 -

[Translation for Reference and Convenience Purposes Only]

Candidate

Name

Career summary, status, responsibilities and significant concurrent positions

(Date of birth)

No.

(Age)

Apr.

1986

Joined the Company

Kazuo Murohashi

Jun.

2009 Plant Manager, Shimizu Plant, Production & Operations Division

(Sep. 24, 1963)

Oct. 2010 Plant Manager, Shizuoka Plant, Production & Operations Division

Apr. 2012 General Manager, HR Department, Corporate Administration Division

(60)

Apr.

2013 General Manager, General Affairs and HR Department, Corporate

Administration Division, Toyo Seikan Co., Ltd.

Reelection

Jul.

2015 General Manager, Human Resources Department, Corporate

Administration Division, Toyo Seikan Co., Ltd.

Board meeting

Apr. 2016 General Manager, Human Resources Department

Apr.

2017

Operating Officer

attendance:

Jun. 2017 Director (up to present)

11 out of 12 times

In charge of General Affairs and Human Resources

(91.7%)

Jun.

2018 In charge of Secretariat and Human Resources

Jun. 2019 In charge of Secretariat, Human Resources and Risk & Compliance

Company share

Oct. 2019 Head of Risk Management Administration Office

4

Apr.

2020 Executive Officer (up to present)

ownership:

9,600 shares

In charge of CSR, Human Resources, HR Development and Risk &

Compliance

Apr. 2023 In charge of Human Resources, HR Development, Sustainability and

Potential share

Risk & Compliance (up to present)

ownership:

Significant concurrent position:

16,830 shares

-

Period in office:

7 years

Reason for nomination as Director:

We have determined that Mr. Kazuo Murohashi is qualified to lead the management of the Group for the

vast experience and extensive knowledge he has accumulated while serving in the human resources and

personnel administration divisions over many years.

Apr. 1988 Joined the Company

Kouki Ogasawara

Apr.

2013 General Manager, General Affairs Department

(Nov. 6, 1965)

Apr.

2017

Operating Officer

Jun. 2018 Director (up to present)

(58)

In charge of General Affairs and Legal Affairs

Apr. 2020 Executive Officer (up to present)

Reelection

In charge of Secretariat, General Affairs, Legal Affairs, IT

and Information Management

Board meeting

Apr. 2024 In charge of General Affairs, Legal Affairs, IT and Information

Management (up to present)

attendance:

Significant concurrent position:

12 out of 12 times

-

(100.0%)

5

Company share

ownership:

8,100 shares

Potential share

ownership:

16,830 shares

Period in office:

6 years

Reason for nomination as Director:

We have determined that Mr. Kouki Ogasawara is qualified to lead the management of the Group for the

vast experience and extensive knowledge he has accumulated while serving in the general affairs division

over many years.

- 9 -

[Translation for Reference and Convenience Purposes Only]

Candidate

Name

Career summary, status, responsibilities and significant concurrent positions

(Date of birth)

No.

(Age)

Apr. 1996 Assistant Professor, Department of Economics, Hiroshima University of

Mami Taniguchi

Economics

(Jun. 8, 1966)

Apr. 1999

Associate Professor, Department of Economics, Hiroshima University of

(58)

Economics

Apr. 2000 Associate Professor, Department of Management Studies, Graduate

Reelection

School of Social Sciences, Hiroshima University

Apr. 2003 Associate Professor, School of Commerce and Graduate School of

Outside

Commerce, Waseda University

Independent

Apr. 2007

Associate Professor, Graduate School of Commerce, Waseda University

Apr. 2008 Professor, Faculty of Commerce and Graduate School of Commerce,

Board meeting

Waseda University (up to present)

attendance:

Jun. 2019

Director of the Company (up to present)

12 out of 12 times

Significant concurrent position:

(100.0%)

- Professor, Faculty of Commerce and Graduate School of Commerce, Waseda

Company share

University

6

ownership:

None

Period in office:

5 years

Reason for nomination and major role expected as Outside Director:

We have determined that Ms. Mami Taniguchi is qualified to act as Outside Director of the Company for the vast knowledge and extensive experience she has acquired as a university professor in international business administration and strategic human resources (diversity management, human capital management). With her knowledge and experience and from an objective perspective independent from the Company's management, she is expected to contribute to continuous growth of the Group and further increase in its corporate value by providing supervision and advisory support for general management issues of the Group. When elected, she will be involved in the nomination of candidates for directors and auditors and the determination of compensation for directors and operating officers, among other issues, as a member of the Company's Governance Committee, a voluntary advisory body, from an objective and independent viewpoint. Although she has not been directly involved in corporate management, except serving as an outside director, we have concluded that she is capable of properly performing duties as Outside Director for the above-mentioned reason.

- 10 -

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Toyo Seikan Group Holdings Ltd. published this content on 29 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2024 00:23:01 UTC.