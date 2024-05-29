[Translation for Reference and Convenience Purposes Only]

Reference Documents for the 111th General Meeting of Shareholders

Proposal 1: Appropriation of surplus

We submit the following proposal for the appropriation of surplus.

1. Matters concerning the year-end dividend

Rewarding shareholders is one of our most important management issues. Following our basic dividend policy of ensuring stable and constant payment, we will distribute dividends for the five years from fiscal 2021 to 2025 in accordance with the following criteria stated in our Mid-Term Management Plan 2025: i) we aim for a payout ratio of 50 percent or higher on a consolidated basis, and ii) we set a minimum annual dividend of 46 yen per share and will gradually increase the amount.

Based on the above-mentioned policy, we have decided to distribute the year-end dividend for the year under review as follows:

1) Type of dividend property: Cash

Allotment of dividend property to shareholders and its total amount

Year-end dividend for the Company's common shares: 45 yen per share Total amount of payout: 7,832,604,735 yen

As the Company has already paid an interim dividend of 45 yen per share, the aggregate amount of annual dividend for the year under review will be 90 yen per share.

3) Effective date of the distribution of surplus: June 24, 2024

Shareholder return policy of the Mid-Term Management Plan 2025

We will distribute profit to our shareholders with a target total return ratio of 80 percent during the period of the Mid-Term Management Plan 2025.

Dividend

We aim for a payout ratio of 50 percent or higher on a consolidated basis. We set a minimum annual dividend of 46 yen per share and will gradually increase the amount. Share repurchase

We will implement share repurchase in an agile manner.

Note: The extraordinary income and losses arising from the disposal of assets are not taken into account, in principle, when we calculate the total return ratio and the consolidated payout ratio.

2. Matters concerning the appropriation of surplus

We ask our shareholders to approve a partial reversal of general reserve in order to allow for various measures to implement our capital strategy, including the stable and constant payment of dividends and the cancellation of treasury shares.

Item and amount of surplus to decrease

General reserve: 40,000,000,000 yen

Item and amount of surplus to increase