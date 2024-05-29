[Translation for Reference and Convenience Purposes Only]
Please note that the following is an unofficial English translation of Japanese original text of Notice of Convocation of the 111th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Toyo Seikan Group Holdings, Ltd. The Company provides this translation for reference and convenience purposes only, without any warranty as to its accuracy or otherwise. In the event of any discrepancy between this translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail.
Securities Code: 5901
May 30, 2024
To Our Shareholders:
Ichio Otsuka
President
Toyo Seikan Group Holdings, Ltd.
2-18-1Higashi-Gotanda,Shinagawa-ku,
Tokyo
Convocation of the 111th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
We are pleased to announce that the 111th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Toyo Seikan Group Holdings, Ltd. will take place on June 21, 2024, as described below.
We have posted the content of the reference documents and related materials for the shareholders meeting on the following websites, in accordance with the legal provisions concerning electronic provision of materials for general meetings of shareholders.
[Official website of Toyo Seikan Group Holdings, Ltd.]
https://www.tskg-hd.com/en/ir/stocks/meeting/
[Tokyo Stock Exchange's "Listed Company Search"]*
https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK020010Action.do?Show=Show
- Access the Listed Company Search of the Tokyo Stock Exchange through the link above, enter the company name ("Toyo Seikan Group Holdings") or security code ("5901") and click "Search" to find our company's page. Then, select "Basic information" and, on the following page, select the tab named "Documents for public inspection/PR information" and click the button to access "Notice of General Shareholders Meeting /Informational Materials for a General Shareholders Meeting."
If you are unable to attend the shareholders meeting, please review the reference documents and exercise your voting rights, electronically or in writing (by mail), by 5:15 p.m., Thursday, June 20, 2024, Japan time.
* * *
1. Time and date: 10:00 a.m., Friday, June 21, 2024
2. Place:
2F Meeting Room, Osaki Forest Building, 2-18-1Higashi-Gotanda,
Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo, Japan
3. Agenda items
Items to be reported:
- Business report and consolidated financial statements for the 111th term (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024) and results of audit of the consolidated financial statements by the Accounting Auditor and the Audit and Supervisory Board
- Non-consolidatedfinancial statements for the 111th term (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)
- 1 -
[Translation for Reference and Convenience Purposes Only]
Items to be resolved:
Proposal 1: Appropriation of surplus
Proposal 2: Election of nine (9) Directors
Proposal 3: Election of two (2) Audit and Supervisory Board Members
Proposal 4: Election of Accounting Auditor
4. Important matters related to voting
- If you exercise your voting rights in writing (by mail) and if there is no indication of approval or disapproval on any agenda item on the voting form, you will be deemed to have expressed your approval on such agenda item.
- If you vote multiple times by electronic means (the Internet, etc.), the most recent vote will be deemed valid.
- If you vote both by electronic means (the Internet, etc.) and in writing (by mail), the vote exercised by electronic means (the Internet, etc.) will be deemed valid, regardless of the time or date of arrival of the votes.
- If you intend to vote by proxy, one other shareholder with voting rights may attend the shareholders meeting as your proxy. Please note, however, that such shareholder will be required to submit a written authority to act as proxy.
When you attend the meeting, please present the enclosed Voting Form at the reception of the venue on the date of the meeting.
If there is any revision to the information contained in the above-mentioned reference documents, we will announce the revision on the websites listed above.
- 2 -
[Translation for Reference and Convenience Purposes Only]
Contents:
Reference Documents for the 111th General Meeting of Shareholders …………………………………… 4
Proposal 1: Appropriation of surplus ……………………………………………………………………… 4
Proposal 2: Election of nine (9) Directors ……………………………………………………………… 5
Proposal 3: Election of two (2) Audit and Supervisory Board Member ……………………………… 15
Proposal 4: Election of Accounting Auditor ……………………………………………………………… 19
The 111th Term Business Report………………………………………………………………………………
20
Consolidated Financial Statements ……………………………………………………………………………
55
Non-Consolidated Financial Statements………………………………………………………………………
71
- 3 -
[Translation for Reference and Convenience Purposes Only]
Reference Documents for the 111th General Meeting of Shareholders
Proposal 1: Appropriation of surplus
We submit the following proposal for the appropriation of surplus.
1. Matters concerning the year-end dividend
Rewarding shareholders is one of our most important management issues. Following our basic dividend policy of ensuring stable and constant payment, we will distribute dividends for the five years from fiscal 2021 to 2025 in accordance with the following criteria stated in our Mid-Term Management Plan 2025: i) we aim for a payout ratio of 50 percent or higher on a consolidated basis, and ii) we set a minimum annual dividend of 46 yen per share and will gradually increase the amount.
Based on the above-mentioned policy, we have decided to distribute the year-end dividend for the year under review as follows:
1) Type of dividend property:
Cash
- Allotment of dividend property to shareholders and its total amount
Year-end dividend for the Company's common shares:
45 yen per share
Total amount of payout:
7,832,604,735 yen
As the Company has already paid an interim dividend of 45 yen per share, the aggregate amount of annual dividend for the year under review will be 90 yen per share.
3) Effective date of the distribution of surplus:
June 24, 2024
We will distribute profit to our shareholders with a target total return ratio of 80 percent during the period of the Mid-Term Management Plan 2025.
-
Dividend
We aim for a payout ratio of 50 percent or higher on a consolidated basis. We set a minimum annual dividend of 46 yen per share and will gradually increase the amount.
- Share repurchase
We will implement share repurchase in an agile manner.
Note: The extraordinary income and losses arising from the disposal of assets are not taken into account, in principle, when we calculate the total return ratio and the consolidated payout ratio.
2. Matters concerning the appropriation of surplus
We ask our shareholders to approve a partial reversal of general reserve in order to allow for various measures to implement our capital strategy, including the stable and constant payment of dividends and the cancellation of treasury shares.
- Item and amount of surplus to decrease
General reserve:
40,000,000,000 yen
- Item and amount of surplus to increase
Retained earnings brought forward:
40,000,000,000 yen
- 4 -
[Translation for Reference and Convenience Purposes Only]
Proposal 2: Election of nine (9) Directors
The term of office of the nine existing directors of the board, including four outside directors, will expire at the close of the 111th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders. We thus ask our shareholders to approve the appointment of nine new directors, including four outside directors, as listed below:
Candidates for Directors of the Company
Board
No.
Name
Current position and responsibilities at the Company
meeting
Period
attendance
in office
during the
(years)
111th term
President and Representative Director;
Chairman of Group Sustainability
12 out of
1
Ichio Otsuka
Committee;
Reelection
12 times
6
Chairman of Group Risk and Compliance
(100.0%)
Committee
Director and Senior Executive Officer;
12 out of
Head of Corporate Strategy;
2
Masakazu Soejima
Reelection
12 times
7
Accounting, Finance, Investor Relations
(100.0%)
and Procurement Strategy
Director and Senior Executive Officer;
12 out of
3
Takuji Nakamura
Head of Technical Development;
Reelection
12 times
4
Innovation Promotion
(100.0%)
Director and Executive Officer;
11 out of
4
Kazuo Murohashi
Human Resources, HR Development,
Reelection
12 times
7
Sustainability and Risk & Compliance
(91.7%)
Director and Executive Officer;
12 out of
5
Kouki Ogasawara
General Affairs, Legal Affairs, IT and
Reelection
12 times
6
Information Management
(100.0%)
Reelection
12 out of
6
Mami Taniguchi
Director
Outside
12 times
5
Independent
(100.0%)
Reelection
9 out of
7
Kenzo Oguro
Director
Outside
9 times
1
Independent
(100.0%)
New election
8
Mizuho Taneoka
-
Outside
-
-
Independent
New election
9
Yoshihiro Ikegawa
-
Outside
-
-
Independent
Note: 1. Kenzo Oguro assumed office as Director at the 110th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders held on June 23, 2023. The total number of the Board of Directors meetings he could attend was nine (9).
2. "Independent" marked in the above table means that the relevant candidate is independent from the Company on the basis of both the independent criteria of the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) and those of the Company.
3. The Company has registered Mami Taniguchi and Kenzo Oguro as Independent Directors with the TSE under the TSE's independent criteria, and will notify the TSE of the appointment of Mizuho Taneoka and Yoshihiro Ikegawa to Independent Director.
- 5 -
[Translation for Reference and Convenience Purposes Only]Director Candidates' Skills Matrix
The matrix shows below the skills and specialty domains strongly expected of directors of the Company. We have selected seven core domains fundamental to the management of a holding company:
- Corporate Management
- Financing / Accounting
- General & Legal Affairs / Compliance / Risk Management
- Internationality / Overseas Operations
- Management Strategy / M&A
- Personnel & Labor Affairs / Human Resource Development
- Production / Technology / R&D / Innovation.
We have also selected two other domains related to our initiatives to address the major issues stated in the Mid-Term Management Plan 2025 for the five years from 2021 to 2025:
- Environment / CSR / Diversity
- Information Systems / IoT / DX.
General&Legal
Internationality /
Personnel&Labor
Production /
Name
Corporate
Financing /
Affairs /
Management
Affairs / Human
Environment /
Information
Overseas
Technology / R&D
Management
Accounting
Compliance / Risk
Strategy / M&A
Resources
CSR / Diversity
Systems / IoT / DX
Management
Operations
Development
/ Innovation
Ichio Otsuka
✓
✓
✓
✓
Masakazu Soejima
✓
✓
✓
Takuji Nakamura
✓
✓
Kazuo Murohashi
✓
✓
✓
Kouki Ogasaw ara
✓
✓
Mami Taniguchi
✓
✓
✓
Kenzo Oguro
✓
✓
✓
Mizuho Taneoka
✓
✓
✓
✓
Yoshihiro Ikegaw a
✓
✓
✓
✓
Note: This matrix does not indicate all fields of expertise and experience of each director candidate.
- 6 -
[Translation for Reference and Convenience Purposes Only]
Candidate
Name
(Date of birth)
Career summary, status, responsibilities and significant concurrent positions
No.
(Age)
Apr.
1983
Joined the Company
Jun.
2005
Plant Manager, Hiroshima Plant
Ichio Otsuka
Jun.
2006
Executive Vice President of Asia Packaging Industries (Vietnam) Co.,
(Nov. 24, 1959)
Ltd.
Jun.
2007
General Manager, Production Technology Department, Production &
(64)
Operations Division
Jun.
2009
General Manager, Quality Assurance Department, Production &
Reelection
Jun.
2011
Operations Division
General Manager, International Operations Department, International
Operations Division
Board meeting
Apr.
2012
President of Next Can Innovation Co., Ltd.
Apr.
2013
Operating Officer of Toyo Seikan Co., Ltd.; In charge of Management of
attendance:
Next Can Innovation Co., Ltd.
12 out of 12 times
Apr.
2014
Operating Officer; In charge of Business Development and CSR
(100.0%)
General Manager, Corporate Planning Department and International
Business Development Department
Company share
Jun.
2014
In charge of Business Development and CSR
General Manager, Corporate Planning Department
ownership:
1
Apr.
2015
Executive Officer; In charge of Corporate Strategy and Investor
47,600 shares
Relations
General Manager, Corporate Planning Department
Potential share
Apr.
2016
Director and Senior Executive Officer of Toyo Seikan Co., Ltd.
(Assistant to President)
ownership:
Jun.
2016
President and Representative Director of Toyo Seikan Co., Ltd.
26,297 shares
Apr.
2018
Special Advisor
Jun.
2018
President and Representative Director (up to present)
Period in office:
Apr.
2019
Chairman of Group Risk and Compliance Committee (up to present)
6 years
Jun.
2020
Chairman of Group Environment Committee
Chairman of Group CSR Committee
Apr.
2022
Chairman of Group Sustainability Committee (up to present)
Significant concurrent position:
-
Reason for nomination as Director:
We have determined that Mr. Ichio Otsuka is qualified to lead the management of the Group for his track record as President of the Company in addition to the years of experience and extensive knowledge he has accumulated in the divisions of production & operations, international operations and corporate planning.
- 7 -
[Translation for Reference and Convenience Purposes Only]
Candidate
Name
(Date of birth)
Career summary, status, responsibilities and significant concurrent positions
No.
(Age)
Apr. 1988 Joined the Company
Masakazu Soejima
Apr.
2012
Director, Can Machinery Holdings, Inc. (up to present)
(Nov. 23, 1965)
Apr.
2013 General Manager, Accounting & Finance Department
May
2015
General Manager, Corporate Planning Department
(58)
Apr.
2016
Operating Officer
Jun.
2017 Director (up to present)
Reelection
Apr.
2019
In charge of Corporate Strategy and Investor Relations
Executive Officer
Board meeting
Head of Corporate Strategy; In charge of Investor Relations and
Procurement
attendance:
Apr. 2020 Head of Corporate Strategy; In charge of Accounting, Finance,
12 out of 12 times
Investor Relations and Procurement Strategy
(100.0%)
Apr.
2024
Senior Executive Officer (up to present)
Head of Corporate Strategy; In charge of Accounting, Finance,
2
Company share
Investor Relations and Procurement Strategy (up to present)
ownership:
Significant concurrent position:
4,500 shares
-
Director, Toyo Seikan Co., Ltd.
Potential share
ownership:
16,830 shares
Period in office:
7 years
Reason for nomination as Director:
We have determined that Mr. Masakazu Soejima is qualified to lead the management of the Group for the
vast experience and extensive knowledge he has accumulated while serving in the accounting and
corporate planning divisions over many years.
Takuji Nakamura
Apr. 1988
Joined Toyo Kohan Co., Ltd.
(Dec. 27, 1963)
Aug. 2004 General Manager of Films Producing Department, Toyo Kohan Co., Ltd.
(60)
Apr. 2009 General Manager of Laminating Department, Toyo Kohan Co., Ltd.
Apr. 2010 Plant Manager of Laminating & Film Producing Plant, Toyo Kohan Co.,
Reelection
Ltd.
Apr.
2012
Chief of Films Division; In charge of Production Operations; General
Manager of Films Department, Toyo Kohan Co., Ltd.
Board meeting
Jan. 2013 General Manager of Technology Planning Department, Toyo Kohan
Co., Ltd.
attendance:
Apr. 2016 Operating Officer; In charge of Technical Development, Toyo Kohan
12 out of 12 times
Co., Ltd.
(100.0%)
Apr. 2017 Deputy Chief of Technical Development, Toyo Kohan Co., Ltd.
Apr. 2018 Chief of R&D Center, Toyo Kohan Co., Ltd.
Company share
Apr. 2019
Operating Officer of the Company
3
ownership:
Head of Innovation Incubation Office
5,700 shares
Deputy Head of Technical Development
Nov. 2019 Head of Technical Development
Potential share
Apr.
2020
Executive Officer
Jun. 2020
Director (up to present)
ownership:
Oct. 2023
Head of Technical Development; In charge of Innovation Promotion (up
16,830 shares
to present)
Apr. 2024 Senior Executive Officer (up to present)
Period in office:
Significant concurrent position:
4 years
-
Reason for nomination as Director:
We have determined that Mr. Takuji Nakamura is qualified to lead the management of the Group for the
vast experience and extensive knowledge he has accumulated while serving in technical development-
related divisions over many years.
- 8 -
[Translation for Reference and Convenience Purposes Only]
Candidate
Name
Career summary, status, responsibilities and significant concurrent positions
(Date of birth)
No.
(Age)
Apr.
1986
Joined the Company
Kazuo Murohashi
Jun.
2009 Plant Manager, Shimizu Plant, Production & Operations Division
(Sep. 24, 1963)
Oct. 2010 Plant Manager, Shizuoka Plant, Production & Operations Division
Apr. 2012 General Manager, HR Department, Corporate Administration Division
(60)
Apr.
2013 General Manager, General Affairs and HR Department, Corporate
Administration Division, Toyo Seikan Co., Ltd.
Reelection
Jul.
2015 General Manager, Human Resources Department, Corporate
Administration Division, Toyo Seikan Co., Ltd.
Board meeting
Apr. 2016 General Manager, Human Resources Department
Apr.
2017
Operating Officer
attendance:
Jun. 2017 Director (up to present)
11 out of 12 times
In charge of General Affairs and Human Resources
(91.7%)
Jun.
2018 In charge of Secretariat and Human Resources
Jun. 2019 In charge of Secretariat, Human Resources and Risk & Compliance
Company share
Oct. 2019 Head of Risk Management Administration Office
4
Apr.
2020 Executive Officer (up to present)
ownership:
9,600 shares
In charge of CSR, Human Resources, HR Development and Risk &
Compliance
Apr. 2023 In charge of Human Resources, HR Development, Sustainability and
Potential share
Risk & Compliance (up to present)
ownership:
Significant concurrent position:
16,830 shares
-
Period in office:
7 years
Reason for nomination as Director:
We have determined that Mr. Kazuo Murohashi is qualified to lead the management of the Group for the
vast experience and extensive knowledge he has accumulated while serving in the human resources and
personnel administration divisions over many years.
Apr. 1988 Joined the Company
Kouki Ogasawara
Apr.
2013 General Manager, General Affairs Department
(Nov. 6, 1965)
Apr.
2017
Operating Officer
Jun. 2018 Director (up to present)
(58)
In charge of General Affairs and Legal Affairs
Apr. 2020 Executive Officer (up to present)
Reelection
In charge of Secretariat, General Affairs, Legal Affairs, IT
and Information Management
Board meeting
Apr. 2024 In charge of General Affairs, Legal Affairs, IT and Information
Management (up to present)
attendance:
Significant concurrent position:
12 out of 12 times
-
(100.0%)
5
Company share
ownership:
8,100 shares
Potential share
ownership:
16,830 shares
Period in office:
6 years
Reason for nomination as Director:
We have determined that Mr. Kouki Ogasawara is qualified to lead the management of the Group for the
vast experience and extensive knowledge he has accumulated while serving in the general affairs division
over many years.
- 9 -
[Translation for Reference and Convenience Purposes Only]
Candidate
Name
Career summary, status, responsibilities and significant concurrent positions
(Date of birth)
No.
(Age)
Apr. 1996 Assistant Professor, Department of Economics, Hiroshima University of
Mami Taniguchi
Economics
(Jun. 8, 1966)
Apr. 1999
Associate Professor, Department of Economics, Hiroshima University of
(58)
Economics
Apr. 2000 Associate Professor, Department of Management Studies, Graduate
Reelection
School of Social Sciences, Hiroshima University
Apr. 2003 Associate Professor, School of Commerce and Graduate School of
Outside
Commerce, Waseda University
Independent
Apr. 2007
Associate Professor, Graduate School of Commerce, Waseda University
Apr. 2008 Professor, Faculty of Commerce and Graduate School of Commerce,
Board meeting
Waseda University (up to present)
attendance:
Jun. 2019
Director of the Company (up to present)
12 out of 12 times
Significant concurrent position:
(100.0%)
- Professor, Faculty of Commerce and Graduate School of Commerce, Waseda
Company share
University
6
ownership:
None
Period in office:
5 years
Reason for nomination and major role expected as Outside Director:
We have determined that Ms. Mami Taniguchi is qualified to act as Outside Director of the Company for the vast knowledge and extensive experience she has acquired as a university professor in international business administration and strategic human resources (diversity management, human capital management). With her knowledge and experience and from an objective perspective independent from the Company's management, she is expected to contribute to continuous growth of the Group and further increase in its corporate value by providing supervision and advisory support for general management issues of the Group. When elected, she will be involved in the nomination of candidates for directors and auditors and the determination of compensation for directors and operating officers, among other issues, as a member of the Company's Governance Committee, a voluntary advisory body, from an objective and independent viewpoint. Although she has not been directly involved in corporate management, except serving as an outside director, we have concluded that she is capable of properly performing duties as Outside Director for the above-mentioned reason.
- 10 -
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Toyo Seikan Group Holdings Ltd. published this content on 29 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2024 00:23:01 UTC.