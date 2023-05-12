Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Toyo Seikan Group Holdings, Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    5901   JP3613400005

TOYO SEIKAN GROUP HOLDINGS, LTD.

(5901)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-05-12 am EDT
2000.00 JPY   +1.47%
05:33aToyo Seikan : receives WorldStar 2023 and AsiaStar 2022 awards - "Finger Fitting Tab", "House Kari-ya Curry Microwaveable Pouch" -
PU
02:13aToyo Seikan : Consolidated Financial Results for Fiscal 2022 (Year Ended March 2023)
PU
04/28Toyo Seikan : Investment in Singapore's Healthcare Start-up NovoTec Group - Exploring Entry Opportunities and Promoting Business Creation in the Healthcare field -
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Toyo Seikan : receives WorldStar 2023 and AsiaStar 2022 awards - "Finger Fitting Tab", "House Kari-ya Curry Microwaveable Pouch" -

05/12/2023 | 05:33am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Toyo Seikan Co. Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as "Toyo Seikan"), a consolidated subsidiary of Toyo Seikan Group Holdings Ltd., has won the WorldStar Award 2023 for its "Finger Fitting Tab," an innovation that exponentially improves the ease of opening food cans, and for its "House Kari-ya Curry Microwaveable Pouch," which prevents packaging material that does not have a heat-resistant film from opening when heated in a microwave oven. In addition, the "Finger Fitting Tab" has won the gold prize in "Accessible Packaging" category which is specially categorized in the WorldStar Award 2023.
The "Finger Fitting Tab" received the award following the Cans of the Year Awards 2022 in October 2022.

Our "House Kari-ya Curry Microwaveable Pouch" also received the AsiaStar Award 2022 in the Consumer Packaging Category.

The WorldStar Award 2023 ceremony was held in Dusseldorf, Germany, May 6, 2023, and team members who participated in developing the award-winning products presented with a commemorative gift

Winning Products
1. "Finger Fitting Tab"
A lid for food cans, the Finger Fitting Tab offers drastically improved unsealing properties. The tab fits your finger comfortably, improving unsealing properties and reduces the risk of the lid opening unintentionally.

2. House Kari-ya Curry Microwaveable Pouch
"House Kari-ya Curry Microwaveable Pouch" is a plastic pouch for microwave ovens, developed in cooperation with House Foods Group Inc. We succeeded in preventing the opening of a hole in the packaging material, which may occur during heating, without adding a heat-resistant film.

Click here for details(PDF)

For inquiries about this press release, please contact:
Corporate Communication Group, Sustainability Department
(Phone) +81-3-4514-2026
(Email) tskg_contact@tskg-hd.com

Attachments

Disclaimer

Toyo Seikan Group Holdings Ltd. published this content on 12 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2023 09:32:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about TOYO SEIKAN GROUP HOLDINGS, LTD.
05:33aToyo Seikan : receives WorldStar 2023 and AsiaStar 2022 awards - "Finger Fitting Tab", "Ho..
PU
02:13aToyo Seikan : Consolidated Financial Results for Fiscal 2022 (Year Ended March 2023)
PU
04/28Toyo Seikan : Investment in Singapore's Healthcare Start-up NovoTec Group - Exploring Entr..
PU
03/30TOYO SEIKAN GROUP HOLDINGS, LTD. : Ex-dividend day for ..
FA
03/08Toyo Seikan : receives SBTi approval for 1.5°C-aligned science-based emissions reduction t..
PU
02/09Toyo Seikan : Consolidated Financial Results for Third Quarter Year-to-Date FY2022
PU
02/08Toyo Seikan : begins production of lightweight aluminum beverage cans with CBR technology ..
PU
02/08Toyo Seikan : begins production of lightweight aluminum beverage cans with CBR technology ..
PU
02/07Toyo Seikan : has signed a business alliance agreement with UACJ to promote horizontal rec..
PU
2022Toyo Seikan : FY2022 Report
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 900 B 6 697 M 6 697 M
Net income 2023 9 000 M 67,0 M 67,0 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 39,7x
Yield 2023 4,52%
Capitalization 358 B 2 663 M 2 663 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,40x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,38x
Nbr of Employees 19 758
Free-Float 77,2%
Chart TOYO SEIKAN GROUP HOLDINGS, LTD.
Duration : Period :
Toyo Seikan Group Holdings, Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOYO SEIKAN GROUP HOLDINGS, LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1 971,00 JPY
Average target price 2 400,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 21,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ichio Otsuka President
Masashi Gobun Manager-Information Systems
Tsuneaki Nagai Executive Officer & Manager-Information Systems
Kazuhiro Sato Executive Officer & Manager-Research Center
Kazuo Murohashi Manager-Shimizu Plant
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOYO SEIKAN GROUP HOLDINGS, LTD.21.52%2 663
ARDAGH METAL PACKAGING S.A.-25.16%2 150
ORG TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.-4.36%1 789
SUNRISE GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-5.58%690
CPMC HOLDINGS LIMITED4.98%629
ZHEJIANG CAYI VACUUM CONTAINER CO., LTD.-6.48%417
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer