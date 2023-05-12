Toyo Seikan : receives WorldStar 2023 and AsiaStar 2022 awards - "Finger Fitting Tab", "House Kari-ya Curry Microwaveable Pouch"

Toyo Seikan Co. Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as "Toyo Seikan"), a consolidated subsidiary of Toyo Seikan Group Holdings Ltd., has won the WorldStar Award 2023 for its "Finger Fitting Tab," an innovation that exponentially improves the ease of opening food cans, and for its "House Kari-ya Curry Microwaveable Pouch," which prevents packaging material that does not have a heat-resistant film from opening when heated in a microwave oven. In addition, the "Finger Fitting Tab" has won the gold prize in "Accessible Packaging" category which is specially categorized in the WorldStar Award 2023.

The "Finger Fitting Tab" received the award following the Cans of the Year Awards 2022 in October 2022.



Our "House Kari-ya Curry Microwaveable Pouch" also received the AsiaStar Award 2022 in the Consumer Packaging Category.



The WorldStar Award 2023 ceremony was held in Dusseldorf, Germany, May 6, 2023, and team members who participated in developing the award-winning products presented with a commemorative gift



Winning Products

1. "Finger Fitting Tab"

A lid for food cans, the Finger Fitting Tab offers drastically improved unsealing properties. The tab fits your finger comfortably, improving unsealing properties and reduces the risk of the lid opening unintentionally.



2. House Kari-ya Curry Microwaveable Pouch

"House Kari-ya Curry Microwaveable Pouch" is a plastic pouch for microwave ovens, developed in cooperation with House Foods Group Inc. We succeeded in preventing the opening of a hole in the packaging material, which may occur during heating, without adding a heat-resistant film.



