Toyo Suisan Kaisha : Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31,2021

Masanari Imamura, Representative Director and President
Contact:
Chiyoko Matsumoto, General Manager of Accounting Department
TEL: +81-3-3458-5246 (from overseas)
Scheduled date of ordinary general meeting of shareholders:
June 24, 2021
Scheduled date of start of dividend payment:
June 25, 2021
Scheduled date of filing of annual securities report:
June 24, 2021
Preparation of results presentation materials:
Yes
Holding of results briefing meeting:
Yes (for institutional investors and analysts)
(Amounts less than one million yen have been omitted.)
1. Consolidated Operating Results (from April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021)
(1)
Consolidated Operating Results
(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
FY2021 ended Mar. 31, 2021
417,511
0.4
36,460
28.6
38,697
23.4
29,070
24.3
FY2020 ended Mar. 31, 2020
416,031
3.7
28,348
19.8
31,350
19.8
23,379
26.8
Note: Comprehensive income
FY2021 ended
March
31, 2021:
33,642 million yen
[81.1%]
FY2020 ended March 31, 2020:
18,581 million yen
[(19.7)%]
Basic earnings
Diluted earnings
Ratio of
Ratio of
Return on equity
ordinary profit
operating profit
per share
per share
to total assets
to net sales
Yen
Yen
%
%
%
FY2021 ended Mar. 31, 2021
284.64
-
9.1
9.3
8.7
FY2020 ended Mar. 31, 2020
228.92
-
7.8
7.9
6.8
Reference: Share of profit (loss) of entities accounted for using equity method
FY2021 ended March 31, 2021:
40 million yen
FY2020 ended March 31, 2020:
150 million yen
(2)
Consolidated Financial Position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Net assets per share
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
Yen
As of Mar. 31, 2021
426,071
343,319
77.8
3,245.53
As of Mar. 31, 2020
402,608
317,994
76.2
3,002.58
Reference: Equity
As of March 31, 2021: 331,459 million yen
As of March 31, 2020: 306,648 million yen
(3) Consolidated Cash Flows
Cash flows from
Cash flows from
Cash flows from
Cash and cash
equivalents at end
operating activities
investing activities
financing activities
of period
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
FY2021 ended Mar. 31, 2021
47,783
(49,985)
(8,591)
32,832
FY2020 ended Mar. 31, 2020
47,692
(18,454)
(8,912)
43,396
2. Dividends
Full Year Dividends
Total dividend
Payout ratio
Dividend
1st
2nd
3rd
Year-
For
payments
on equity
quarter-
quarter-
quarter-
(Full-year)
(Consolidated)
(Consolidated)
end
the year
end
end
end
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Millions of yen
%
%
FY2020
-
40.00
-
40.00
80.00
8,174
35.0
2.7
FY2021
-
40.00
-
50.00
90.00
9,195
31.6
2.9
FY2022 (Forecast)
-
40.00
-
50.00
90.00
35.4
3. Consolidated Results Forecasts for FY2022 (from April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)
(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
Basic earnings
owners of parent
per share
Millions of
%
Millions of
%
Millions of
%
Millions of
%
Yen
yen
yen
yen
yen
Half year
171,500
-
15,000
-
16,000
-
11,500
-
112.60
Full year
353,500
-
33,500
-
35,000
-
26,000
-
254.58
Note: The Company will apply the "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29), etc., from the beginning of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022. Therefore, the above consolidated results forecasts represent the amounts calculated by applying the said accounting standard, etc., and do not include year-on-year changes.
Notes
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation): None
Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement
Changes in accounting policies due to amendments to accounting standards and other regulations: None
Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons: None
Changes in accounting estimates: None
Restatement: None
Number of shares issued (common stock)
Number of shares issued at end of period (including treasury shares)
As of March 31, 2021
110,881,044 shares
As of March 31, 2020
110,881,044 shares
Number of treasury shares at end of period
As of March 31, 2021
8,753,164 shares
As of March 31, 2020
8,752,690 shares
Average number of shares outstanding during the period
FY2021 ended March 31, 2021
102,128,064 shares
FY2020 ended March 31, 2020
102,128,546 shares
(Reference) Summary of Non-Consolidated Operating Results
1. Non-Consolidated Operating Results (from April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021)
(1) Non-Consolidated Operating Results
(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
FY2021 ended Mar. 31, 2021
268,730
1.5
17,023
31.4
23,071
25.9
17,767
21.1
FY2020 ended Mar. 31, 2020
264,895
5.0
12,957
29.9
18,326
23.8
14,675
30.6
Basic earnings
Diluted earnings
per share
per share
Yen
Yen
FY2021 ended Mar. 31, 2021
173.89
-
FY2020 ended Mar. 31, 2020
143.63
-
(2) Non-Consolidated Financial Position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Net assets per share
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
Yen
As of Mar. 31, 2021
262,910
182,234
69.3
1,783.52
As of Mar. 31, 2020
252,795
171,155
67.7
1,675.08
Reference: Equity
As of March 31, 2021: 182,234 million yen
As of March 31, 2020: 171,155 million yen
Financial results reports are not required to be audited by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.
Explanation related to the appropriate use of the results forecasts and other items warranting special mention(Caution regarding forward-looking statements)
Forward-looking statements in this document, including the results forecasts, etc., are based on the information available as of the date of the release of this document and the preconditions that the Company deemed to be reasonable; they are not meant to be a commitment by the Company, and a variety of factors in the future may cause actual results to differ materially from these forecasts. Please refer to Section: "1. Overview of Operating Results and Others, (4) Future outlook" on page 4 of the attachments for the preconditions for the results forecasts and items to exercise caution in the use of these results forecasts.
Index of Attachments
1. Overview of Operating Results and Others ...............................................................................................
2
(1)
Overview of the consolidated operating results for the current fiscal year ..............................................
2
(2)
Overview of the financial position for the current fiscal year..................................................................
3
(3)
Overview of cash flows for the current fiscal year ..................................................................................
Overview of the consolidated operating results for the current fiscal year
During the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021, the conditions in the Japanese economy remained challenging due to the impact of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Looking ahead, although a recovery is expected to continue, on the back of results from various economic measures and the improvement of overseas economies amid a pickup in the level of socioeconomic activities as measures to prevent the spread of infections are implemented, it is necessary to closely monitor the impact of infection trends on the economies of Japan and other countries and the impact of fluctuations in financial and capital markets, etc.
Under these circumstances, the Toyo Suisan Group (hereafter, the "Group") has remained committed to its mission "to contribute to society through foods" and "to provide safe and secure foods and services to customers" under the corporate slogan of "Smiles for All." The Group continued to implement further cost reductions and promoted aggressive sales activities in its efforts to face an increasingly competitive sales environment.
As a result, net sales were ¥417,511 million (up 0.4% year on year), operating profit was ¥36,460 million (up 28.6% year on year), ordinary profit was ¥38,697 million (up 23.4% year on year), and profit attributable to owners of parent was ¥29,070 million (up 24.3% year on year) for the current fiscal year.
The foreign exchange rate for the fiscal year was ¥110.71 to the U.S. dollar (¥108.81 to the U.S. dollar for the previous fiscal year).
The operating results by segment are as follows.
[Seafood Segment]
In the Seafood Segment, due to the impact of the home-cooking trend brought by requests for the public to stay at home and other measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19, although the sales for some supermarkets and food delivery businesses increased due to their increasing demand, there was a drop off in demand for convenience stores, restaurants and hotels, and sales volumes decreased overall. Sales also decreased due to the effects of a decline in market prices for the core products of salmon and trout and poor fish catches in foreshore operations. As a result, segment sales were ¥25,681 million (down 14.0% year on year) and segment profit was ¥15 million (compared with a segment loss of ¥671 million in the previous fiscal year) owing to the effect of inventory valuation review conducted in the previous fiscal year, the selling products at reasonable prices, and other factors, despite increases in personnel expenses and depreciation due to investments in processing facilities at consolidated subsidiaries.
[Overseas Instant Noodles Segment]
In the Overseas Instant Noodles Segment, sales increased in the U.S. because of strong growth in our signature products, the bag-type noodle product Ramen series and the cup-type noodle product Instant Lunch series, owing to higher demand for instant noodles due to the impact of the spread of COVID-19. In Mexico, despite the impact of the weak peso, sales increased due to favorable sales of bag-type noodles and steady sales of cup-type noodles, our signature products. As a result, segment sales were ¥94,002 million (up 5.6% year on year) and segment profit was ¥16,103 million (up 32.1% year on year) mainly due to the curbing of sales promotion costs, despite increases in distribution costs and personnel expenses.
[Domestic Instant Noodles Segment]
In the Domestic Instant Noodles Segment, due to the impact of requests for the public to stay at home and other measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the opportunities for dining at home increased, leading to higher demand. Cup-type noodles saw decreased sales overall despite steady sales of the Japanese-style series including Akai Kitsune Udon and Midori no Tanuki Ten Soba in addition to the Gotsu Mori series and the MARUCHAN QTTA series, for which we actively introduced new products. Sales in bag-type noodles increased thanks to favorable sales mainly of the Maruchan Seimen series. As a result, segment sales were ¥133,426 million (up 0.1% year on year) and segment profit was ¥13,310 million (up 20.1% year on year) due to decreases mainly in sales promotion costs, advertising expenses, and raw material costs, despite factors such as an increase in personnel expenses.
[Frozen and Refrigerated Foods Segment]
In the Frozen and Refrigerated Foods Segment, due to the impact of requests for the public to stay at home and other measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the opportunities for dining at home increased, leading to higher demand for household products despite a decrease in sales of products for restaurants, etc. For fresh noodles, sales were favorable mainly for the Maruchan Yakisoba(Three-MealPackage) series as well as for the signature products of udon noodles, ramen noodles, etc. In addition, sales were favorable for the Pari-PariMugen series, which is in its fourth year on the market since being launched. Although sales of chilled foods were favorable
2
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Toyo Suisan Kaisha Co. Ltd. published this content on 14 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 May 2021 14:48:06 UTC.