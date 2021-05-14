Toyo Suisan Kaisha : Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31,2021

Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation): None

Note: The Company will apply the "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29), etc., from the beginning of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022. Therefore, the above consolidated results forecasts represent the amounts calculated by applying the said accounting standard, etc., and do not include year-on-year changes.

1. Overview of Operating Results and Others

Overview of the consolidated operating results for the current fiscal year

During the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021, the conditions in the Japanese economy remained challenging due to the impact of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Looking ahead, although a recovery is expected to continue, on the back of results from various economic measures and the improvement of overseas economies amid a pickup in the level of socioeconomic activities as measures to prevent the spread of infections are implemented, it is necessary to closely monitor the impact of infection trends on the economies of Japan and other countries and the impact of fluctuations in financial and capital markets, etc.

Under these circumstances, the Toyo Suisan Group (hereafter, the "Group") has remained committed to its mission "to contribute to society through foods" and "to provide safe and secure foods and services to customers" under the corporate slogan of "Smiles for All." The Group continued to implement further cost reductions and promoted aggressive sales activities in its efforts to face an increasingly competitive sales environment.

As a result, net sales were ¥417,511 million (up 0.4% year on year), operating profit was ¥36,460 million (up 28.6% year on year), ordinary profit was ¥38,697 million (up 23.4% year on year), and profit attributable to owners of parent was ¥29,070 million (up 24.3% year on year) for the current fiscal year.

The foreign exchange rate for the fiscal year was ¥110.71 to the U.S. dollar (¥108.81 to the U.S. dollar for the previous fiscal year).

The operating results by segment are as follows.

[Seafood Segment]

In the Seafood Segment, due to the impact of the home-cooking trend brought by requests for the public to stay at home and other measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19, although the sales for some supermarkets and food delivery businesses increased due to their increasing demand, there was a drop off in demand for convenience stores, restaurants and hotels, and sales volumes decreased overall. Sales also decreased due to the effects of a decline in market prices for the core products of salmon and trout and poor fish catches in foreshore operations. As a result, segment sales were ¥25,681 million (down 14.0% year on year) and segment profit was ¥15 million (compared with a segment loss of ¥671 million in the previous fiscal year) owing to the effect of inventory valuation review conducted in the previous fiscal year, the selling products at reasonable prices, and other factors, despite increases in personnel expenses and depreciation due to investments in processing facilities at consolidated subsidiaries.

[Overseas Instant Noodles Segment]

In the Overseas Instant Noodles Segment, sales increased in the U.S. because of strong growth in our signature products, the bag-type noodle product Ramen series and the cup-type noodle product Instant Lunch series, owing to higher demand for instant noodles due to the impact of the spread of COVID-19. In Mexico, despite the impact of the weak peso, sales increased due to favorable sales of bag-type noodles and steady sales of cup-type noodles, our signature products. As a result, segment sales were ¥94,002 million (up 5.6% year on year) and segment profit was ¥16,103 million (up 32.1% year on year) mainly due to the curbing of sales promotion costs, despite increases in distribution costs and personnel expenses.

[Domestic Instant Noodles Segment]

In the Domestic Instant Noodles Segment, due to the impact of requests for the public to stay at home and other measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the opportunities for dining at home increased, leading to higher demand. Cup-type noodles saw decreased sales overall despite steady sales of the Japanese-style series including Akai Kitsune Udon and Midori no Tanuki Ten Soba in addition to the Gotsu Mori series and the MARUCHAN QTTA series, for which we actively introduced new products. Sales in bag-type noodles increased thanks to favorable sales mainly of the Maruchan Seimen series. As a result, segment sales were ¥133,426 million (up 0.1% year on year) and segment profit was ¥13,310 million (up 20.1% year on year) due to decreases mainly in sales promotion costs, advertising expenses, and raw material costs, despite factors such as an increase in personnel expenses.

[Frozen and Refrigerated Foods Segment]

In the Frozen and Refrigerated Foods Segment, due to the impact of requests for the public to stay at home and other measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the opportunities for dining at home increased, leading to higher demand for household products despite a decrease in sales of products for restaurants, etc. For fresh noodles, sales were favorable mainly for the Maruchan Yakisoba (Three-MealPackage) series as well as for the signature products of udon noodles, ramen noodles, etc. In addition, sales were favorable for the Pari-PariMugen series, which is in its fourth year on the market since being launched. Although sales of chilled foods were favorable

