    5310   JP3616000000

TOYO TANSO CO., LTD.

(5310)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:16:55 2023-04-11 am EDT
3950.00 JPY   +3.81%
01:07aToyo Tanso : SINGAPORE PTE. LTD. at "SEMICON SEA 2023 (Malaysia)"
PU
03/31Toyo Tanso : Corporate Governance Report was updated
PU
03/31Toyo Tanso : Japan at "HANNOVER MESSE 2023"
PU
TOYO TANSO : SINGAPORE PTE. LTD. at "SEMICON SEA 2023 (Malaysia)"

04/11/2023 | 01:07am EDT
2023.04.11

TOYO TANSO SINGAPORE PTE. LTD., TTS will be exhibiting at "SEMICON SEA 2023 (Malaysia)".
SEMICON SEA is an exhibition that brings together the electronics supply chain with a focus on the Southeast Asia region.
It brings together the leading edge of the semiconductor industry for a wide range of stakeholders.

SEMICON SEA 2023
Date: May 23, 2023 - May 25, 2023
Venue: Setia SPICE Convention Centre & Arena | Penang, Malaysia
Our Booth location : Setia SPICE Arena A1148

Official website: https://www.semiconsea.org/
Visitor registration:https://tickets.lup.com.au/semicon-sea-2023?CAT=CAT-REGISTRATION

Disclaimer

Toyo Tanso Co. Ltd. published this content on 11 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2023 05:06:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 48 032 M 359 M 359 M
Net income 2023 6 247 M 46,7 M 46,7 M
Net cash 2023 20 431 M 153 M 153 M
P/E ratio 2023 12,8x
Yield 2023 2,29%
Capitalization 79 800 M 597 M 597 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,24x
EV / Sales 2024 1,10x
Nbr of Employees 1 690
Free-Float 66,2%
Technical analysis trends TOYO TANSO CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 3 805,00 JPY
Average target price 4 816,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 26,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Naotaka Kondo Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Shigeki Masuda Manager-Finance & Accounting
Takuji Fujimura Manager-Technology Development
Kiyofumi Sone Executive Officer & Head-Operations Management
Hiroshi Hashigami Secretary, Executive Officer & GM-Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOYO TANSO CO., LTD.1.20%597
TE CONNECTIVITY LTD.7.98%39 184
XIAMEN FARATRONIC CO., LTD.-9.24%4 681
HIROSE ELECTRIC CO.,LTD.2.23%4 424
GUIZHOU SPACE APPLIANCE CO., LTD-6.35%4 030
FANGDA CARBON NEW MATERIAL CO.,LTD4.08%3 769
