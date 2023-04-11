TOYO TANSO : SINGAPORE PTE. LTD. at "SEMICON SEA 2023 (Malaysia)"

2023.04.11

TOYO TANSO SINGAPORE PTE. LTD., TTS will be exhibiting at "SEMICON SEA 2023 (Malaysia)".

SEMICON SEA is an exhibition that brings together the electronics supply chain with a focus on the Southeast Asia region.

It brings together the leading edge of the semiconductor industry for a wide range of stakeholders.

SEMICON SEA 2023

Date: May 23, 2023 - May 25, 2023

Venue: Setia SPICE Convention Centre & Arena | Penang, Malaysia

Our Booth location : Setia SPICE Arena A1148

Official website: https://www.semiconsea.org/

Visitor registration:https://tickets.lup.com.au/semicon-sea-2023?CAT=CAT-REGISTRATION