Toyo Tanso : Announcement on the expansion of high purity processing capacity for high-performance graphite products at a consolidated subsidiary

04/30/2023 | 05:28pm EDT
TOYO TANSO CO., LTD.(Chairman, President and CEO: Naotaka Kondo, hereinafter referred to as "the Company") announces that it has decided to make a capital investment to increase production capacity at its consolidated subsidiaries in order to meet the growing global demand for high-purity graphite products.

【Investment context and overview】
Our high-purity graphite products are widely used in semiconductor applications such as wafer manufacturing components, epitaxial growth equipment components and electrodes for ion-implantation equipment, as well as in advanced fields such as medical applications, and are expected to be in high demand over the medium to long term. To this end, in October 2022, the Company decided to invest approximately JPY 5 billion to increase its high-purity processing capacity in Japan, and has now decided to make an additional capital investment to increase the high-purity processing capacity of its consolidated subsidiaries in order to further strengthen its global supply system.

Our company currently has high purity treatment furnaces at consolidated subsidiaries in the USA, Germany, and China, and we have decided to invest a total of approximately 1.5 billion yen to expand the high purity treatment furnaces in the USA and China, as well as to introduce new equipment at our consolidated subsidiary in Italy.

These capital investments will increase processing capacity by approximately 1.2 times, which, when combined with domestic capital investments, will increase the Group's overall high-purity processing capacity in 2025 by approximately 1.7 times compared to 2022.

In the medium-term management plan, a total of JPY 51.5 billion of capital investment is planned for the five-year period 2023-2027, of which 70% is strategic investment, and this capital investment is part of this plan. Our company will continue to achieve steady growth by strengthening our production and sales systems to meet customer needs and market trends.

【Investment details】

Increased production capacity for high-purity graphite products

（１）Title of investment　　　 High purity treatment furnace
（２）Amount of investment　 Approx. 1.5 billion yen
（３）Augmenting capacity　 Approx. 1.2 times (compared to FY2022)
（４）Date of operation　　　　 2024-25 (gradually in operation)
（５）Target locations　　　　　TOYO TANSO USA, INC.（USA）
TOYO TANSO EUROPE S.p.A（Italy）
SHANGHI TOYO TANSO CO., LTD（China）

【Reference】


Details of the decision taken in October 2022 to increase the production of high-purity graphite products (Takuma Plant, Mitoyo City, Kagawa Prefecture, Japan)
（１）Title of investment　 High purity treatment furnace（Addition to a building）
（２）Amount of investment　Approx. 5 billion yen
（３）Augmenting capacity　 Approx. 1.5 times (compared to 2022)
（４）Date of operation 　 2025
【Contact details for this matter】 TOYO TANSO CO., LTD. 　Market Strategy Dept. Corporate Planning Division Hirofumi.Nishio, Tomomichi.Ohmichi 〒555-0011 5-7-12 Takeshima, Nishiyodogawa-ku, Osaka, Japan TEL：+81-06-6472-5840 E-mail：product@toyotanso.co.jp

Attachments

Disclaimer

Toyo Tanso Co. Ltd. published this content on 01 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 April 2023 21:27:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
