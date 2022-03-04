Toyo Tanso : Financial Results Presentation Materials (FY2021）
Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2021
February 2022
Toyo Tanso Co., Ltd.
Copyright © Toyo Tanso Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved
Summary of Results for
the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2021
Copyright © Toyo Tanso Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved
2
1. Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2021
(Unit: Yen, millions)
Net sales
Operating
income
(Ratio of operating income
to net sales)
Ordinary income
(Ratio of ordinary income to net sales)
Profit attributable
to owners of
parent
Profit attributable to owners of parent per share (basic)
ROE
Exchange
rate
FY2020
FY2021
(A)
(A)
(F)*
Year-on-year change
Compared to forecast
31,226
37,734
36,500
+ 6,507
/
+ 20.8 %
+ 1,234
/
+ 3.4
%
3,422
5,666
5,600
+ 2,243
/
+ 65.6 %
+ 66
/
+ 1.2
%
11.0%
15.0%
15.3%
3,877
6,264
6,000
+ 2,387
/
+ 61.6 %
+ 264
/
+ 4.4
%
12.4%
16.6%
16.4%
2,662
4,465
4,200
+ 1,803
/
+ 67.7 %
+ 265
/
+ 6.3
%
126.95 yen
212.94 yen
200.26 yen
4.0%
6.4%
－
106.8 yen/$
109.8 yen/$
105 yen/$
121.8 yen/€
129.9 yen/€
128 yen/€
15.5 yen/CNY
17.0 yen/CNY
16.5 yen/CNY
*Announced on August 10, 2021
Copyright © Toyo Tanso Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved
3
2. Factors Affecting Changes in Operating Income
(Results for the year ended December 31, 2020 vs. results for the year ended December 31, 2021)
Significant profit growth of 65.6% YoY with marginal profit increase due to higher sales
Higher fixed costs due to an increase in personnel costs and the posting of one-off
experiment and research expenses
The impact of higher resource costs became apparent during H2
(Unit: Yen, 100 millions)
Impact of exchange rates 6.1
FY2020
Operating
income
34.2
Increase in
marginal
profit
29.0
Change in
raw fuel
Increase in
Increase in
Increase
prices
fixed costs
depreciation
in
1.7
Inventory-
4.4
costs
provision
0.6
of
related
allowance
4.2
for
doubtful
accounts
0.3
FY2021
Operating
income
56.6
Copyright © Toyo Tanso Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved
4
3. Net Sales by Product and Segment
(Unit: Yen, millions)
50,000
41,132
40,000
6,200
36,402
37,734
35,240
32,464
6,052
5,958
31,226
6,751
20,254
30,000
5,018
9,093
5,266
17,143
16,417
8,377
16,093
8,726
14,219
7,719
8,505
4,959
*
13,907
7,024
1,732
2,013
20,000
1,535
1,481
3,656
3,921
1,616
3,738
3,339
2,966
3,763
4,991
4,527
5,727
5,153
5,311
10,000
8,767
8,370
4,701
7,808
7,985
8,179
9,314
10,075
9,883
6,743
9,306
9,120
7,835
1,307
1,513
1,497
1,134
1,134
1,092
2,155
0
1,003
1,182
1,652
1,017
1,819
FY2016
FY2017
FY2018
FY2019
FY2020
FY2021
Special Graphite Products [Electronics Applications]
Special Graphite Products
[General Industries
Applications]
Special Graphite Products
[Others]
Carbon Products for
General Industries
[Carbon Products for
Mechanical Applications]
Carbon Products for
General Industries
[Carbon Products for Electrical Applications]
Compound Materials and
Other Products
[Three Major Products]
Compound Materials and
Other Products
[Other Products]
Related goods
* Net sales for special graphite products [others] for FY2018, include 3,204 million yen in net sales for China's high-temperaturereactor-pebble-bed modules (HTR-PM).
Copyright © Toyo Tanso Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
Toyo Tanso Co. Ltd. published this content on 04 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 March 2022 07:15:07 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about TOYO TANSO CO., LTD.
Sales 2021
36 733 M
318 M
318 M
Net income 2021
4 592 M
39,7 M
39,7 M
Net cash 2021
11 036 M
95,4 M
95,4 M
P/E ratio 2021
14,3x
Yield 2021
1,59%
Capitalization
65 749 M
569 M
569 M
EV / Sales 2021
1,49x
EV / Sales 2022
1,16x
Nbr of Employees
1 658
Free-Float
64,2%
Chart TOYO TANSO CO., LTD.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends TOYO TANSO CO., LTD.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Neutral Bullish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
2
Last Close Price
3 135,00 JPY
Average target price
4 550,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target
45,1%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.