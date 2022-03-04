Log in
    5310   JP3616000000

TOYO TANSO CO., LTD.

(5310)
Toyo Tanso : Financial Results Presentation Materials (FY2021）

03/04/2022 | 02:16am EST
Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2021

February 2022

Toyo Tanso Co., Ltd.

Copyright © Toyo Tanso Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved

Summary of Results for

the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2021

Copyright © Toyo Tanso Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved

2

1. Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2021

(Unit: Yen, millions)

Net sales

Operating

income

(Ratio of operating income

to net sales)

Ordinary income

(Ratio of ordinary income to net sales)

Profit attributable

to owners of

parent

Profit attributable to owners of parent per share (basic)

ROE

Exchange

rate

FY2020

FY2021

(A)

(A)

(F)*

Year-on-year change

Compared to forecast

31,226

37,734

36,500

+ 6,507

/

+ 20.8 %

+ 1,234

/

+ 3.4

%

3,422

5,666

5,600

+ 2,243

/

+ 65.6 %

+ 66

/

+ 1.2

%

11.0%

15.0%

15.3%

3,877

6,264

6,000

+ 2,387

/

+ 61.6 %

+ 264

/

+ 4.4

%

12.4%

16.6%

16.4%

2,662

4,465

4,200

+ 1,803

/

+ 67.7 %

+ 265

/

+ 6.3

%

126.95 yen

212.94 yen

200.26 yen

4.0%

6.4%

106.8 yen/$

109.8 yen/$

105 yen/$

121.8 yen/€

129.9 yen/€

128 yen/€

15.5 yen/CNY

17.0 yen/CNY

16.5 yen/CNY

*Announced on August 10, 2021

Copyright © Toyo Tanso Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved

3

2. Factors Affecting Changes in Operating Income

(Results for the year ended December 31, 2020 vs. results for the year ended December 31, 2021)

  • Significant profit growth of 65.6% YoY with marginal profit increase due to higher sales
  • Higher fixed costs due to an increase in personnel costs and the posting of one-off

experiment and research expenses

The impact of higher resource costs became apparent during H2

(Unit: Yen, 100 millions)

Impact of exchange rates 6.1

FY2020

Operating

income

34.2

Increase in

marginal

profit

29.0

Change in

raw fuel

Increase in Increase in

Increase

prices

fixed costs depreciation

in

1.7

Inventory-

4.4

costs

provision

0.6

of

related

allowance

4.2

for

doubtful

accounts

0.3

Other

1.5

FY2021

Operating

income

56.6

Copyright © Toyo Tanso Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved

4

3. Net Sales by Product and Segment

(Unit: Yen, millions)

50,000

41,132

40,000

6,200

36,402

37,734

35,240

32,464

6,052

5,958

31,226

6,751

20,254

30,000

5,018

9,093

5,266

17,143

16,417

8,377

16,093

8,726

14,219 7,719

8,505

4,959*

13,907

7,024

1,732

2,013

20,000

1,535

1,481

3,656

3,921

1,616

3,738

3,339

2,966

3,763

4,991

4,527

5,727

5,153

5,311

10,000

8,767

8,370

4,701

7,808

7,985

8,179

9,314

10,075

9,883

6,743

9,306

9,120

7,835

1,307

1,513

1,497

1,134

1,134

1,092

2,155

0

1,003

1,182

1,652

1,017

1,819

FY2016

FY2017

FY2018

FY2019

FY2020

FY2021

Special Graphite Products [Electronics Applications]

Special Graphite Products

[General Industries

Applications]

Special Graphite Products

[Others]

Carbon Products for

General Industries

[Carbon Products for

Mechanical Applications]

Carbon Products for

General Industries

[Carbon Products for Electrical Applications]

Compound Materials and

Other Products

[Three Major Products]

Compound Materials and

Other Products

[Other Products]

Related goods

* Net sales for special graphite products [others] for FY2018, include 3,204 million yen in net sales for China's high-temperaturereactor-pebble-bed modules (HTR-PM).

Copyright © Toyo Tanso Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Toyo Tanso Co. Ltd. published this content on 04 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 March 2022 07:15:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
