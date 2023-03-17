Advanced search
    5310   JP3616000000

TOYO TANSO CO., LTD.

(5310)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-03-17 am EDT
3845.00 JPY    0.00%
Toyo Tanso : Financial Results Presentation Materials (Full Year of FY2022）

03/17/2023 | 02:16am EDT
Results for the Fiscal Year Ended

December 31, 2022

February 2023

Toyo Tanso Co., Ltd.

Copyright © Toyo Tanso Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved

Summary of Results for

the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2022

Copyright © Toyo Tanso Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved

2

1. Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2022

(Unit: Yen, millions)

Net sales

Operating

profit

(Ratio of operating profit to net sales)

Ordinary

profit

(Ratio of ordinary profit to net sales)

Profit

attributable to

owners of parent

Basic earnings

per share

ROE

Exchange

rate

FY2021

(A)

37,734

5,666

15.0%

6,264

16.6%

4,465

212.94 yen

6.4%

  1. yen/$
  2. yen/€

17.0 yen/CNY

FY2022

(A)

(F)*

Year-on-year change

Compared to forecast

43,774

43,000

+ 6,039

/

+ 16.0 %

+ 774

/

+ 1.8 %

6,667

7,300

+ 1,001

/

+ 17.7 %

- 632

/

- 8.7 %

15.2%

17.0%

7,369

7,600

+ 1,104

/

+ 17.6 %

- 230

/

- 3.0 %

16.8%

17.7%

5,181

5,300

+ 715

/

+ 16.0 %

- 118

/

- 2.2 %

247.08 yen

252.71 yen

6.9%

7.0%

131.5 yen/$

128 yen/$

138.1 yen/€

133 yen/€

19.5 yen/CNY

19 yen/CNY

* Announced on August 9, 2022

Copyright © Toyo Tanso Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved

3

2. Factors Affecting Changes in Operating Profit

(Results for the year ended December 31, 2021 vs. results for the year ended December 31, 2022)

  • Increased by 17.7% year on year, as an increase in marginal profit (volumes, product mix, and price pass-on) and the effect of a weaker yen overcame unexpected downward pressure from a significant rise in the price of raw materials and fixed costs (personnel expenses) and the posting of unrealized profit on inventories

(Unit: Yen, 100 millions)

Increase in

marginal

profit

28.1

Impact of exchange rates 14.5

FY2021

Operating

profit

56.6

Other

0.1

Change in

raw fuel

prices

Increase

12.5

in fixed

Increase in

costs

depreciationIncrease in

Inventory-

15.9

costs

provision of

related

2.4

allowance for

1.5

doubtful

accounts

FY2022

Operating

0.4

profit

66.6

Copyright © Toyo Tanso Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved

4

3. Net Sales by Product and Segment

(Unit: Yen, millions)

50,000

40,000

35,240

41,132

6,200

36,402

37,734

43,774

8,104

Special Graphite Products [Electronics Applications]

Special Graphite Products

[General Industries

Applications]

Special Graphite Products

[Others]

30,000

20,000

16,093

6,052

8,505

1,535

20,254

9,093

*

4,959

3,656

5,958

16,417

8,726

1,732

31,226

5,266

13,907

7,024

1,616

6,751

17,143

8,377

2,013

3,738

20,230

9,598

2,527

3,985

Carbon Products for

General Industries

[Carbon Products for

Mechanical Applications]

Carbon Products for

General Industries

[Carbon Products for Electrical Applications]

10,000

0

3,339

5,311

8,179

9,314

1,134

1,182

4,991

8,767

10,075

1,307

2,155

3,921

4,527

8,370

9,883

1,513

1,652

3,763

4,701

6,743

7,835

1,092

1,017

5,727

7,808

9,306

1,497

1,819

4,823

9,944

11,765

1,820

2,969

Compound Materials and

Other Products

[Three Major Products]

Compound Materials and

Other Products

[Other Products]

Related goods

FY2017

FY2018

FY2019

FY2020

FY2021

FY2022

* Net sales for special graphite products [others] for FY2018, include 3,204 million yen in net sales for China's high-temperaturereactor-pebble-bed modules (HTR-PM).

Copyright © Toyo Tanso Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved

5

Disclaimer

Toyo Tanso Co. Ltd. published this content on 17 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2023 06:15:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
