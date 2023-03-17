Toyo Tanso : Financial Results Presentation Materials (Full Year of FY2022）
Results for the Fiscal Year Ended
December 31, 2022
February 2023
Toyo Tanso Co., Ltd.
Summary of Results for
the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2022
1. Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2022
(Unit: Yen, millions)
Net sales
Operating
profit
(Ratio of operating profit to net sales)
Ordinary
profit
(Ratio of ordinary profit to net sales)
Profit
attributable to
owners of parent
Basic earnings
per share
ROE
Exchange
rate
FY2021
(A)
37,734
5,666
15.0%
6,264
16.6%
4,465
212.94 yen
6.4%
yen/$
yen/€
17.0 yen/CNY
FY2022
(A)
(F)*
Year-on-year change
Compared to forecast
43,774
43,000
+ 6,039
/
+ 16.0 %
+ 774
/
+ 1.8 %
6,667
7,300
+ 1,001
/
+ 17.7 %
- 632
/
- 8.7 %
15.2%
17.0%
7,369
7,600
+ 1,104
/
+ 17.6 %
- 230
/
- 3.0 %
16.8%
17.7%
5,181
5,300
+ 715
/
+ 16.0 %
- 118
/
- 2.2 %
247.08 yen
252.71 yen
6.9%
7.0%
131.5 yen/$
128 yen/$
138.1 yen/€
133 yen/€
19.5 yen/CNY
19 yen/CNY
* Announced on August 9, 2022
2. Factors Affecting Changes in Operating Profit
(Results for the year ended December 31, 2021 vs. results for the year ended December 31, 2022)
Increased by 17.7% year on year, as an increase in marginal profit (volumes, product mix, and price pass-on) and the effect of a weaker yen overcame unexpected downward pressure from a significant rise in the price of raw materials and fixed costs (personnel expenses) and the posting of unrealized profit on inventories
(Unit: Yen, 100 millions)
Increase in
marginal
profit
28.1
Impact of exchange rates 14.5
FY2021
Operating
profit
56.6
Change in
raw fuel
prices
Increase
12.5
in fixed
Increase in
costs
depreciation
Increase in
Inventory-
15.9
costs
provision of
related
2.4
allowance for
1.5
doubtful
accounts
FY2022
Operating
0.4
profit
66.6
3. Net Sales by Product and Segment
Special Graphite Products [Electronics Applications]
Special Graphite Products
[General Industries
Applications]
Special Graphite Products
[Others]
20,254
9,093
*
4,959
3,656
31,226
5,266
13,907
7,024
1,616
6,751
17,143
8,377
2,013
3,738
Carbon Products for
General Industries
[Carbon Products for
Mechanical Applications]
Carbon Products for
General Industries
[Carbon Products for Electrical Applications]
3,339
5,311
8,179
9,314
1,134
1,182
4,991
8,767
10,075
1,307
2,155
3,921
4,527
8,370
9,883
1,513
1,652
3,763
4,701
6,743
7,835
1,092
1,017
5,727
7,808
9,306
1,497
1,819
4,823
9,944
11,765
1,820
2,969
Compound Materials and
Other Products
[Three Major Products]
Compound Materials and
Other Products
[Other Products]
Related goods
FY2017
FY2018
FY2019
FY2020
FY2021
FY2022
* Net sales for special graphite products [others] for FY2018, include 3,204 million yen in net sales for China's high-temperaturereactor-pebble-bed modules (HTR-PM).
5
