Toyo Tanso : Financial Results Presentation Materials (Second Quarter of FY2021）

08/31/2021 | 01:32am EDT
Results for the First Half of the Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2021

August 2021

Toyo Tanso Co., Ltd.

Copyright © Toyo Tanso Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved

Summary of Results for the First Half of the Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2021

Copyright © Toyo Tanso Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved

2

1. Results for the First Half of the Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2021

(Unit: Yen, millions)

Net sales

Operating

income

(Ratio of operating income to net sales)

Ordinary income

(Ratio of ordinary income to net sales)

Profit attributable

to owners of

parent

Profit attributable to owners of parent per share (basic) (yen)

Exchange

rate

FY2020 H1

(F)*

(A)

15,514

16,500

17,535

2,063

1,800

2,366

13.3%

10.9%

13.5%

2,105

2,100

2,779

13.6%

12.7%

15.9%

1,461

1,300

1,824

69.69

61.99

86.98

108.3 yen/$

105 yen/$

107.7 yen/$

119.3 yen/€

125 yen/€

129.8 yen/€

15.4 yen/CNY

16 yen/CNY

16.6 yen/CNY

*Announced on May 12, 2021

FY2021 H1

Year-on-year change

Versus forecasts

+ 2,021 /

+ 13.0 %

+ 1,035 /

+ 6.3 %

+ 302 /

+ 14.7 %

+ 566 /

+ 31.5 %

+ 673 /

+ 32.0 %

+ 679 /

+ 32.4 %

+ 362 /

+ 24.8 %

+ 524 /

+ 40.3 %

Copyright © Toyo Tanso Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved

3

2. Factors Affecting Changes in Operating Income

(first half of fiscal year ended December 2020 vs. first half of fiscal year ending December 2021)

  • Marginal profit growth on higher sales and yen depreciation drive 14.7% YoY rise

(Unit: Yen, 100 millions)

Increase in

Other

Change in

raw fuel

marginal

0.2

prices

profit

Impact of

0.4

5.6

exchange

rates

Increase

Increase in Increase in

2.0

in fixed

depreciation provision

costs

costs

of

Inventory-

0.4

0.6

allowance

related

for

3.2

doubtful

accounts

FY2021 H1

FY2020 H1

0.2

Operating

Operating

income

income

23.6

20.6

Copyright © Toyo Tanso Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved

4

3. Net Sales by Product and Segment

(Unit: Yen, millions)

25,000

22,056

20,000

3,167

19,075

19,141

17,260

17,535

3,033

2,981

4,538

15,514

15,712

3,100

2,977

15,000

11,769

8,484

8,528

2,656

2,609

4,554

4,583

7,884

7,889

4,063

4,142

7,106

6,801

3,878

*

896

963

3,545

3,479

10,000

1,888

1,958

769

905

1,767

711

904

1,873

1,962

1,754

2,404

2,269

2,009

2,586

2,258

2,715

2,930

1,986

5,000

4,340

4,427

4,389

3,981

3,579

4,903

5,172

5,186

3,359

3,383

562

744

796

4,697

3,888

3,947

4,238

659

716

528

563

1,029

1,125

1,199

0

453

523

494

607

FY2018

FY2018

FY2019

FY2019

FY2020

FY2020

FY2021

H1

H2

H1

H2

H1

H2

H1

Special Graphite Products [Electronics Applications]

Special Graphite Products

[General Industries

Applications]

Special Graphite Products

[Others]

Carbon Products for General Industries [Carbon Products for Mechanical Applications]

Carbon Products for General Industries [Carbon Products for Electrical Applications]

Compound Materials and

Other Products

[Three Major Products]

Compound Materials and

Other Products

[Other Products]

Related goods

  • Net sales for special graphite products [others] for the first half of the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, include 3,204 million yen in net sales for China's high-temperaturereactor-pebble-bed modules (HTR-PM).

Copyright © Toyo Tanso Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Toyo Tanso Co. Ltd. published this content on 31 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2021 05:31:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
