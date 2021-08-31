Toyo Tanso : Financial Results Presentation Materials (Second Quarter of FY2021）
Results for the First Half of the Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2021
August 2021
Toyo Tanso Co., Ltd.
Summary of Results for the First Half of the Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2021
1. Results for the First Half of the Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2021
(Unit: Yen, millions)
Net sales
Operating
income
(Ratio of operating income to net sales)
Ordinary income
(Ratio of ordinary income to net sales)
Profit attributable
to owners of
parent
Profit attributable to owners of parent per share (basic) (yen)
Exchange
rate
FY2020 H1
(F)*
(A)
15,514
16,500
17,535
2,063
1,800
2,366
13.3%
10.9%
13.5%
2,105
2,100
2,779
13.6%
12.7%
15.9%
1,461
1,300
1,824
69.69
61.99
86.98
108.3 yen/$
105 yen/$
107.7 yen/$
119.3 yen/€
125 yen/€
129.8 yen/€
15.4 yen/CNY
16 yen/CNY
16.6 yen/CNY
*Announced on May 12, 2021
FY2021 H1
Year-on-year change
Versus forecasts
+ 2,021 /
+ 13.0 %
+ 1,035 /
+ 6.3 %
+ 302 /
+ 14.7 %
+ 566 /
+ 31.5 %
+ 673 /
+ 32.0 %
+ 679 /
+ 32.4 %
+ 362 /
+ 24.8 %
+ 524 /
+ 40.3 %
2. Factors Affecting Changes in Operating Income
(first half of fiscal year ended December 2020 vs. first half of fiscal year ending December 2021)
Marginal profit growth on higher sales and yen depreciation drive 14.7% YoY rise
(Unit: Yen, 100 millions)
Increase in
Other
Change in
raw fuel
marginal
0.2
prices
profit
Impact of
0.4
5.6
exchange
rates
Increase
Increase in
Increase in
2.0
in fixed
depreciation
provision
costs
costs
of
Inventory-
0.4
0.6
allowance
related
for
3.2
doubtful
accounts
FY2021 H1
FY2020 H1
0.2
Operating
Operating
income
income
23.6
20.6
3. Net Sales by Product and Segment
(Unit: Yen, millions)
25,000
22,056
20,000
3,167
19,075
19,141
17,260
17,535
3,033
2,981
4,538
15,514
15,712
3,100
2,977
15,000
11,769
8,484
8,528
2,656
2,609
4,554
4,583
7,884
7,889
4,063
4,142
7,106
6,801
3,878
*
896
963
3,545
3,479
10,000
1,888
1,958
769
905
1,767
711
904
1,873
1,962
1,754
2,404
2,269
2,009
2,586
2,258
2,715
2,930
1,986
5,000
4,340
4,427
4,389
3,981
3,579
4,903
5,172
5,186
3,359
3,383
562
744
796
4,697
3,888
3,947
4,238
659
716
528
563
1,029
1,125
1,199
0
453
523
494
607
FY2018
FY2018
FY2019
FY2019
FY2020
FY2020
FY2021
H1
H2
H1
H2
H1
H2
H1
Special Graphite Products [Electronics Applications]
Special Graphite Products
[General Industries
Applications]
Special Graphite Products
[Others]
Carbon Products for General Industries [Carbon Products for Mechanical Applications]
Carbon Products for General Industries [Carbon Products for Electrical Applications]
Compound Materials and
Other Products
[Three Major Products]
Compound Materials and
Other Products
[Other Products]
Related goods
Net sales for special graphite products [others] for the first half of the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, include 3,204 million yen in net sales for China's high-temperaturereactor-pebble-bed modules (HTR-PM).
5
