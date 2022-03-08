Log in
TOYO TANSO CO., LTD.

Toyo Tanso : Medium-Term Management Plan (2022-2026)

03/08/2022 | 11:21pm EST
Medium-Term Management Plan

2022-2026

February 21, 2021

Toyo Tanso Co., Ltd.

Copyright © Toyo Tanso Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved

1.

Medium-Term Management Plan - Review of 2018

Onward and Perspective on the Business Environment

P. 3

2. New Medium-Term Management Plan 2022-2026

P. 9

3.

Sustainability - ESG/SDG Initiatives

P. 24

Copyright © Toyo Tanso Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved

2

1. Medium-Term Management Plan

  • Review of 2018 Onward and Perspective on the Business Environment

Copyright © Toyo Tanso Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved

3

Review of the Medium-Term Management Plan (FY2018-FY2022)

  • The business environment has changed dramatically with unanticipated circumstances such as the economic slump due to the COVID-19 pandemic and supply chain chaos due to the impact of US-China trade frictions
  • We do not expect to achieve the targets for FY2022, the final year of the Medium- Term Management Plan, in view of these changes in the environment

FY2022

FY2022

FY2018

FY2019

FY2020

FY2021

forecast

target

(Medium-Term

(announced in Feb. 2022)

Management Plan)

Net sales

41.1 billion

36.4 billion

31.2 billion

37.7 billion

42.0 billion

50.0 billion

yen*

yen

yen

yen

yen

yen

Operating

7.0 billion

5.1 billion

3.4 billion

5.6 billion

7.0 billion

8.0 billion

income

yen

yen

yen

yen

yen

yen

Ratio of

operating

17.0%

14.2%

11.0%

15.0%

16.7%

16.0%

income

ROE

8.0%

4.6%

4.0%

6.4%

6.7%

8.0%

*Net sales for FY2018 include 3.2 billion yen in net sales for China's high-temperaturereactor-pebble-bed modules (HTR-PM).

Copyright © Toyo Tanso Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved

4

Achievements and Challenges from the Medium-Term Management Plan

Achievements

Management

Established the earnings platform

Generated profits with double-digit OPM and achieved a

profit structure to earn a certain level of profits, even amid

the COVID-19 crisis

Fostered growth drivers

Rapid growth was experienced for SiC semiconductor

applications, for which we have consistently provided and

developed products through trial and error in close

Business

communication with our customers, with the market

entering a period of expansion

Aggressively implemented capital investment

Invested 19.1 billion yen in aggregate from FY2018 to

FY2021

Focused resources on high added-value/high-growth fields

(semiconductor applications and SiC-coated graphite

products)

Enhanced production efficiency (introduced automated

equipment and renewed aging equipment)

Established a system of sustainability management

Sustainability

Set up administrative divisions and full-time sections for

governance, and accelerated initiatives to contribute to

solving social issues through business and respond to

environmental issues

Strengthened governance

Strengthened governance, including for overseas

subsidiaries (procurement, quality, personnel, legal, etc.)

Strengthened emergency response (enhanced global BCP)

Challenges

Further enhance profitability

Raise the level of earnings one notch and maintain stable profits

Promote businesses in line with changes in the external environment

It is vital to build firm and resilient business foundations to survive this period of transformation, including changes in industry structure, increasingly serious environmental issues, etc.

Pursue thorough labor saving and automation

We must expand the implementation of automation and labor-saving measures progressively introduced for product manufacturing/processing stages to cover all possible processes

Strengthen sustainability management

The formulation of plans and implementation of concrete initiatives is urgently required to reduce greenhouse gas emissions

Copyright © Toyo Tanso Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Toyo Tanso Co. Ltd. published this content on 09 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2022 04:20:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
