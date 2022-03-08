Toyo Tanso : Medium-Term Management Plan (2022-2026)
Medium-Term Management Plan
2022-2026
February 21, 2021
Toyo Tanso Co., Ltd.
Copyright © Toyo Tanso Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved
1.
Medium-Term Management Plan - Review of 2018
Onward and Perspective on the Business Environment
P. 3
2. New Medium-Term Management Plan 2022-2026
P. 9
3.
Sustainability - ESG/SDG Initiatives
P. 24
Copyright © Toyo Tanso Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved
2
1. Medium-Term Management Plan
Review of 2018 Onward and Perspective on the Business Environment
Copyright © Toyo Tanso Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved
3
Review of the Medium-Term Management Plan (FY2018-FY2022)
The business environment has changed dramatically with unanticipated circumstances such as the economic slump due to the COVID-19 pandemic and supply chain chaos due to the impact of US-China trade frictions
We do not expect to achieve the targets for FY2022, the final year of the Medium- Term Management Plan, in view of these changes in the environment
FY2022
FY2022
FY2018
FY2019
FY2020
FY2021
forecast
target
(Medium-Term
(announced in Feb. 2022)
Management Plan)
Net sales
41.1 billion
36.4 billion
31.2 billion
37.7 billion
42.0 billion
50.0 billion
yen*
yen
yen
yen
yen
yen
Operating
7.0 billion
5.1 billion
3.4 billion
5.6 billion
7.0 billion
8.0 billion
income
yen
yen
yen
yen
yen
yen
Ratio of
operating
17.0%
14.2%
11.0%
15.0%
16.7%
16.0%
income
ROE
8.0%
4.6%
4.0%
6.4%
6.7%
8.0%
*Net sales for FY2018 include 3.2 billion yen in net sales for China's high-temperaturereactor-pebble-bed modules (HTR-PM).
Copyright © Toyo Tanso Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved
4
Achievements and Challenges from the Medium-Term Management Plan
Achievements
Management
Established the earnings platform
・Generated profits with double-digit OPM and achieved a
profit structure to earn a certain level of profits, even amid
the COVID-19 crisis
Fostered growth drivers
・Rapid growth was experienced for SiC semiconductor
applications, for which we have consistently provided and
developed products through trial and error in close
Business
communication with our customers, with the market
entering a period of expansion
Aggressively implemented capital investment
・Invested 19.1 billion yen in aggregate from FY2018 to
FY2021
・Focused resources on high added-value/high-growth fields
(semiconductor applications and SiC-coated graphite
products)
・Enhanced production efficiency (introduced automated
equipment and renewed aging equipment)
Established a system of sustainability management
Sustainability
・Set up administrative divisions and full-time sections for
governance, and accelerated initiatives to contribute to
solving social issues through business and respond to
environmental issues
Strengthened governance
・Strengthened governance, including for overseas
subsidiaries (procurement, quality, personnel, legal, etc.)
・Strengthened emergency response (enhanced global BCP)
Challenges
Further enhance profitability
・Raise the level of earnings one notch and maintain stable profits
Promote businesses in line with changes in the external environment
・It is vital to build firm and resilient business foundations to survive this period of transformation, including changes in industry structure, increasingly serious environmental issues, etc.
Pursue thorough labor saving and automation
・We must expand the implementation of automation and labor-saving measures progressively introduced for product manufacturing/processing stages to cover all possible processes
Strengthen sustainability management
・The formulation of plans and implementation of concrete initiatives is urgently required to reduce greenhouse gas emissions
Copyright © Toyo Tanso Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
Toyo Tanso Co. Ltd. published this content on 09 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2022 04:20:09 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about TOYO TANSO CO., LTD.
Sales 2021
36 733 M
317 M
317 M
Net income 2021
4 592 M
39,7 M
39,7 M
Net cash 2021
11 036 M
95,4 M
95,4 M
P/E ratio 2021
12,9x
Yield 2021
1,76%
Capitalization
59 457 M
514 M
514 M
EV / Sales 2021
1,32x
EV / Sales 2022
1,00x
Nbr of Employees
1 658
Free-Float
64,2%
Chart TOYO TANSO CO., LTD.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends TOYO TANSO CO., LTD.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Neutral Bullish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
2
Last Close Price
2 835,00 JPY
Average target price
4 650,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target
64,0%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.