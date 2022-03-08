Toyo Tanso : Medium-Term Management Plan (2022-2026)

solving social issues through business and respond to

governance, and accelerated initiatives to contribute to

・Set up administrative divisions and full-time sections for

・Invested 19.1 billion yen in aggregate from FY2018 to

communication with our customers, with the market

developed products through trial and error in close

applications, for which we have consistently provided and

・Rapid growth was experienced for SiC semiconductor

profit structure to earn a certain level of profits, even amid

・Generated profits with double-digit OPM and achieved a

Challenges

Further enhance profitability

・Raise the level of earnings one notch and maintain stable profits

Promote businesses in line with changes in the external environment

・It is vital to build firm and resilient business foundations to survive this period of transformation, including changes in industry structure, increasingly serious environmental issues, etc.

Pursue thorough labor saving and automation

・We must expand the implementation of automation and labor-saving measures progressively introduced for product manufacturing/processing stages to cover all possible processes

Strengthen sustainability management

・The formulation of plans and implementation of concrete initiatives is urgently required to reduce greenhouse gas emissions