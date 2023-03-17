Toyo Tanso : Medium-Term Management Plan (2023-2027)

to reducing greenhouse gas emissions through products):

Summary of the Medium-Term Management Plan (FY2023-FY2027)

Point 1 Established the 2030 Management Vision

Set forth our vision, reinforce Group solidarity, and strive to achieve the plan

Point 2 Plan boosted due to the growth of the SiC semiconductor market in excess of the forecast

Percentage of net sales from semiconductor applications to rise to 50% (FY2022 result: 40%)

Other market and demand forecasts are largely unchanged, with adjustments to product and application plans only

For SiC wafers: special graphite products for electronics applications

For SiC epitaxial: compound SiC-coated graphite products

Point 3 Exchange rate assumptions

¥124/US$, ¥136/€, ¥18/RMB

Point 4 Implement 51.5 billion yen in capital investment over five years, mainly for semiconductor applications

Anticipate vigorous demand exceeding existing capacity: strengthen production systems globally

Point 5 Sustainability: Established targets for 2030

・Reduction target for greenhouse gas emissions intensity (vs. 2019; non-consolidated): 30% ・Percentage of net sales from products that contribute to the environment (contribution

35%