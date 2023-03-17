Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Toyo Tanso Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    5310   JP3616000000

TOYO TANSO CO., LTD.

(5310)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-03-17 am EDT
3845.00 JPY    0.00%
02:16aToyo Tanso : Medium-Term Management Plan (2023-2027)
PU
02:16aToyo Tanso : Financial Results Presentation Materials (Full Year of FY2022）
PU
03/09Toyo Tanso : attended "International Wrought Copper Council (IWCC) Technical Seminar" held at the Hilton Osaka
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Toyo Tanso : Medium-Term Management Plan (2023-2027)

03/17/2023 | 02:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Medium-Term Management Plan

2023-2027

February 20, 2023

Toyo Tanso Co., Ltd.

Copyright © Toyo Tanso Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved

1. Medium-Term Management Plan 2023-2027

P. 3

2. Sustainability - Environmental Initiatives

P. 18

3. Appendix

P. 22

Copyright © Toyo Tanso Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved

2

1. Medium-Term Management Plan

2023-2027

Copyright © Toyo Tanso Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved

3

to reducing greenhouse gas emissions through products):

Summary of the Medium-Term Management Plan (FY2023-FY2027)

Point 1 Established the 2030 Management Vision

Set forth our vision, reinforce Group solidarity, and strive to achieve the plan

Point 2 Plan boosted due to the growth of the SiC semiconductor market in excess of the forecast

Percentage of net sales from semiconductor applications to rise to 50% (FY2022 result: 40%)

Other market and demand forecasts are largely unchanged, with adjustments to product and application plans only

  • For SiC wafers: special graphite products for electronics applications
  • For SiC epitaxial: compound SiC-coated graphite products

Point 3 Exchange rate assumptions

¥124/US$, ¥136/€, ¥18/RMB

Point 4 Implement 51.5 billion yen in capital investment over five years, mainly for semiconductor applications

Anticipate vigorous demand exceeding existing capacity: strengthen production systems globally

Point 5 Sustainability: Established targets for 2030

Reduction target for greenhouse gas emissions intensity (vs. 2019; non-consolidated): 30% Percentage of net sales from products that contribute to the environment (contribution

35%

Copyright © Toyo Tanso Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved

4

Management Vision and Medium-Term Management Plan

  • Establishment of the 2030 Management Vision

The vision shows the future of the Toyo Tanso Group, the direction of challenges we will take, and the value we provide to society, to achieve further growth from the core of our

founding DNA of "manufacturing completely unique products" and our pioneering spirit

2030 Management Vision

"Creating products with unprecedented potential"

Becoming a leading company through Earth-friendly

products and technologies

Company policies

Become a global

For the world,

Become a strong

company

for society

company

Medium-Term Management Plan

Copyright © Toyo Tanso Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved

5

Disclaimer

Toyo Tanso Co. Ltd. published this content on 17 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2023 06:15:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about TOYO TANSO CO., LTD.
02:16aToyo Tanso : Medium-Term Management Plan (2023-2027)
PU
02:16aToyo Tanso : Financial Results Presentation Materials (Full Year of FY2022）
PU
03/09Toyo Tanso : attended "International Wrought Copper Council (IWCC) Technical Seminar" held..
PU
03/07Toyo Tanso : Notice of the 81th Ordinary General Shareholders Meeting
PU
02/27Toyo Tanso’s FY22 Profit Climbs on Firm Semiconductor, Metallurgical Products Dem..
MT
02/24Toyo Tanso : Financial Results (Full Year of FY2022）
PU
02/14Toyo Tanso Co., Ltd. Announces Dividend for the Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2022 an..
CI
02/14Toyo Tanso Co., Ltd. Provides Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the Six Months Ending ..
CI
01/25Toyo Tanso : participated in the METI Minister's Award Ceremony of the Ninth Monodzukuri N..
PU
01/11Toyo Tanso : The 9th Monodzukuri Japan Grand Awards
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 43 720 M 329 M 329 M
Net income 2022 5 614 M 42,2 M 42,2 M
Net cash 2022 18 568 M 140 M 140 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,4x
Yield 2022 1,90%
Capitalization 80 639 M 606 M 606 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,42x
EV / Sales 2023 1,27x
Nbr of Employees 1 640
Free-Float 66,2%
Chart TOYO TANSO CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Toyo Tanso Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOYO TANSO CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 3 845,00 JPY
Average target price 4 754,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 23,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Naotaka Kondo Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Shigeki Masuda Manager-Finance & Accounting
Takuji Fujimura Manager-Technology Development
Kiyofumi Sone Executive Officer & Head-Operations Management
Hiroshi Hashigami Secretary, Executive Officer & GM-Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOYO TANSO CO., LTD.2.26%606
TE CONNECTIVITY LTD.8.81%39 218
MURATA MANUFACTURING CO., LTD13.78%35 624
XIAMEN FARATRONIC CO., LTD.-7.78%4 646
HIROSE ELECTRIC CO.,LTD.1.14%4 362
GUIZHOU SPACE APPLIANCE CO., LTD-9.69%4 002