Toyo Tanso : Medium-Term Management Plan (2023-2027)

Summary of the Medium-Term Management Plan (FY2023-FY2027)
Point 1 Established the 2030 Management Vision
Set forth our vision, reinforce Group solidarity, and strive to achieve the plan
Point 2 Plan boosted due to the growth of the SiC semiconductor market in excess of the forecast
Percentage of net sales from semiconductor applications to rise to 50% (FY2022 result: 40%)
Other market and demand forecasts are largely unchanged, with adjustments to product and application plans only
For SiC wafers: special graphite products for electronics applications
For SiC epitaxial: compound SiC-coated graphite products
Point 3 Exchange rate assumptions
¥124/US$, ¥136/€, ¥18/RMB
Point 4 Implement 51.5 billion yen in capital investment over five years, mainly for semiconductor applications
Anticipate vigorous demand exceeding existing capacity: strengthen production systems globally
Point 5 Sustainability: Established targets for 2030
・Reduction target for greenhouse gas emissions intensity (vs. 2019; non-consolidated): 30% ・Percentage of net sales from products that contribute to the environment (contribution
35%