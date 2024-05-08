2024.05.08

　TOYO TANSO CO., LTD.(Chairman, President and CEO: Naotaka Kondo; hereinafter referred to as "Toyo Tanso") will exhibit at the "ACHEMA 2024" to be held in Germany from Monday, June 10th to Friday, June 14th, 2024. We will introduce our products for mechanical applications at our booth.

"ACHEMA 2024"
Dates: Monday, June 10th - Friday, June 14th, 2024
Venue:　Frankfurt am Main
Official WEB Site: https://www.achema.de/en/
*Contents are subject to change. Please inquire at the official website for details.

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Toyo Tanso Co. Ltd. published this content on 08 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 May 2024 23:49:06 UTC.