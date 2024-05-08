2024.05.08

TOYO TANSO CO., LTD.(Chairman, President and CEO: Naotaka Kondo; hereinafter referred to as "Toyo Tanso") will exhibit at the "ACHEMA 2024" to be held in Germany from Monday, June 10th to Friday, June 14th, 2024. We will introduce our products for mechanical applications at our booth.

"ACHEMA 2024"

Dates: Monday, June 10th - Friday, June 14th, 2024

Venue: Frankfurt am Main

Official WEB Site: https://www.achema.de/en/

*Contents are subject to change. Please inquire at the official website for details.