TOYO TANSO CO., LTD.(Chairman, President and CEO: Naotaka Kondo; hereinafter referred to as "Toyo Tanso") will exhibit at the "FCVC 2024" to be held in China from Tuesday, June 4th to Thursday, June 6th, 2024. We will introduce our products "CNovel®" at our booth.
"FCVC 2024"
Dates: Tuesday, June 4th - Thursday, June 6th, 2024
Venue: Shanghai Automobile Exhibition Center
Official WEB Site: https://www.fcvc.org.cn/EN/Home/
*Contents are subject to change. Please inquire at the official website for details.
