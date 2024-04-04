Toyo Tanso : Participation in "HANNOVER MESSE 2024"
TOYO TANSO CO., LTD.(Chairman, President and CEO: Naotaka Kondo; hereinafter referred to as "Toyo Tanso") will be exhibiting at the "HANNOVER MESSE 2024" to be held in Germany from Monday, April 22th to Friday, April 26th, 2024. We will introduce our products for mechanical applications at our booth.
"HANNOVER MESSE 2024"
Dates: Monday, April 22th - Friday, April 26th, 2024
Venue: Messegelande 30521 Hannover
Official WEB Site: https://www.hannovermesse.de/en/
*Contents are subject to change. Please inquire at the official website for details.
Toyo Tanso Co Ltd is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the manufacture, processing and sale of carbon products in highly functional fields using isotropic graphite material. The special graphite products include crucibles and heaters for single crystal silicon pulling furnaces, susceptors for metal organic chemical vapor deposition devices, boats for liquid phase epitaxial equipment, continuous casting dies, electric discharge machining electrodes, electrodes for ion implantation equipment, glass sealing jigs, core materials for high-temperature gas reactors, reactor wall materials for fusion reactors. The general carbon products include bearings for pumps and compressors, sealing materials, pantograph sliders, automobile parts, carbon brushes for vacuum cleaners and large motor brushes. The composite materials and other products include furnace wall materials for nuclear fusion reactor, automotive gaskets and materials for manufacturing solar cell.