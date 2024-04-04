2024.04.03

TOYO TANSO CO., LTD.(Chairman, President and CEO: Naotaka Kondo; hereinafter referred to as "Toyo Tanso") will be exhibiting at the "HANNOVER MESSE 2024" to be held in Germany from Monday, April 22th to Friday, April 26th, 2024. We will introduce our products for mechanical applications at our booth.

"HANNOVER MESSE 2024"

Dates: Monday, April 22th - Friday, April 26th, 2024

Venue: Messegelande 30521 Hannover

Official WEB Site: https://www.hannovermesse.de/en/

*Contents are subject to change. Please inquire at the official website for details.