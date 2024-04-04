2024.04.03

TOYO TANSO MEXICO S.A. DE C.V. (Toyo Tanso Subsidiary, TTM) will be exhibiting at the "Heat Treat Mexico2024" to be held in Mexico from Thursday, April 4th to Thursday 11th, 2024. We will introduce our products for industrial furnace applications at our booth.

"Heat Treat Mexico2024"

Date: Thursday, April 4th - Thursday, April 11th, 2024

Venue: Grand Fiesta Americana Queretaro

Official website: https://www.asminternational.org/heat-treat-mexico-2024/

*Contents are subject to change. Please inquire at the official website for details.