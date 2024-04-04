Toyo Tanso : Participation in "Heat Treat Mexico2024"
April 04, 2024 at 12:50 am EDT
2024.04.03
TOYO TANSO MEXICO S.A. DE C.V. (Toyo Tanso Subsidiary, TTM) will be exhibiting at the "Heat Treat Mexico2024" to be held in Mexico from Thursday, April 4th to Thursday 11th, 2024. We will introduce our products for industrial furnace applications at our booth.
"Heat Treat Mexico2024"
Date: Thursday, April 4th - Thursday, April 11th, 2024
Venue: Grand Fiesta Americana Queretaro
Official website: https://www.asminternational.org/heat-treat-mexico-2024/
*Contents are subject to change. Please inquire at the official website for details.
Toyo Tanso Co Ltd is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the manufacture, processing and sale of carbon products in highly functional fields using isotropic graphite material. The special graphite products include crucibles and heaters for single crystal silicon pulling furnaces, susceptors for metal organic chemical vapor deposition devices, boats for liquid phase epitaxial equipment, continuous casting dies, electric discharge machining electrodes, electrodes for ion implantation equipment, glass sealing jigs, core materials for high-temperature gas reactors, reactor wall materials for fusion reactors. The general carbon products include bearings for pumps and compressors, sealing materials, pantograph sliders, automobile parts, carbon brushes for vacuum cleaners and large motor brushes. The composite materials and other products include furnace wall materials for nuclear fusion reactor, automotive gaskets and materials for manufacturing solar cell.