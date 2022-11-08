Toyo Tanso : Summary of Financial Results (Third Quarter of FY2022)

Representative Director, Chairman & President, CEO
Contact:
Shigeki Masuda, General Manager,
Finance and Accounting Department
TEL:
81-6-6472-5811 (from overseas)
Scheduled date for submission
of quarterly report:
November 9, 2022
Scheduled date for dividend payment:
-
Supplementary materials for quarterly
financial summaries:
No
Quarterly financial results briefing:
No
1. Consolidated financial results for the nine months ended September 30, 2022
(From January 1, 2022 to September 30, 2022)
(1) Operating results (cumulative total)
(Millions of yen, rounded down)
(Percentages indicate changes from the same period in the previous fiscal year.)
Profit
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
attributable
to owners of
parent
%
%
%
%
Nine months ended
32,028
16.7
4,965
19.7
5,932
28.3
4,152
31.1
September 30, 2022
Nine months ended
27,449
18.7
4,148
50.8
4,623
51.4
3,168
51.9
September 30, 2021
Note:
Comprehensive income:
Nine months ended September 30, 2022
6,626 million yen (43.0 %)
Nine months ended September 30, 2021
4,632 million yen (131.6%)
Basic earnings
Diluted earnings
per share
per share
yen
yen
Nine months ended
198.02
-
September 30, 2022
Nine months ended
151.07
-
September 30, 2021
(2) Financial position
(Millions of yen, rounded down)
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
%
As of September 30, 2022
89,086
77,619
87.1
As of December 31, 2021
83,655
72,256
86.3
Reference:
Shareholders' equity:
September 30, 2022
77,563 million yen
December 31, 2021
72,204 million yen
2. Dividends
Dividends per share (yen)
First quarter-end
Second quarter-end
Third quarter-end
Year-end
Total (Full year)
Year ended December 31,
-
0.00
-
60.00
60.00
2021
Year ending December 31,
-
0.00
-
2022 (Actual)
Year ending December 31,
-
70.00
70.00
2022 (Forecast)
Note: Revisions of projected dividends most recently announced: None
3. Consolidated results forecast for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022
(From January 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022)
(Millions of yen, rounded down)
(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)
Profit attributable
Profit attributable to
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
to owners of
owners of parent
parent
per share
%
%
%
%
yen
Fiscal year ending
43,000
14.0
7,300
28.8
7,600
21.3
5,300
18.7
252.71
December 31, 2022
Note: Revisions of consolidated forecasts most recently announced: None
Others
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period under review
(Changes in specified subsidiaries accompanying changes in scope of consolidation): None
New subsidiaries: ___ (name of company(ies))
Excluded subsidiaries: ___ (name of company(ies))
Adoption of specific accounting methods for the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements:Yes
Changes in accounting policies and accounting estimates and restatements
Changes in accounting policies due to revisions of accounting standards, etc.: Yes
Changes in accounting policies other than 1): None
Changes in accounting estimates: None
Restatements: None
Number of shares outstanding (common shares)
Number of shares outstanding and issued at the end of period (including treasury shares)
As of September 30, 2022
20,992,588 shares
As of December 31, 2021
20,992,588 shares
Number of treasury shares at the end of period
As of September 30, 2022
20,078 shares
As of December 31, 2021
20,028 shares
Average number of shares during the period (quarterly cumulative total)
Nine months ended September 30, 2022
20,972,534 shares
Nine months ended September 30, 2021
20,972,694 shares
This summary report is not subject to quarterly review by a certified public accountant or an audit corporation.
Disclaimer regarding appropriate use of forecasts and related points of note
(We urge you to be cautious in relying on forward-looking statements.)
Forward-looking statements such as the earnings forecasts in this material are based on currently available information and certain assumptions deemed rational, and are not intended as a guarantee that these forecasts will be achieved. Accordingly, actual results may differ significantly from these forecasts due to various factors.
