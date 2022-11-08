Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Toyo Tanso Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    5310   JP3616000000

TOYO TANSO CO., LTD.

(5310)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00 2022-11-08 am EST
3790.00 JPY   +1.07%
Toyo Tanso : Summary of Financial Results (Third Quarter of FY2022)
PU
Toyo Tanso : Notice on the Expansion of Production Capacity for High-performance Graphite Products for Semi-conductors
PU
Toyo Tanso : Ceremony Held to Commemorate the Achievement, 250,000 Tons Cumulative Production of Isotropic Graphite Material
PU
Toyo Tanso : Summary of Financial Results (Third Quarter of FY2022)

11/08/2022 | 01:44am EST
Translation

Member of the Financial Accounting Standards Foundation

November 8, 2022

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results

for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 [Japanese GAAP]

Listed company name:

Toyo Tanso Co., Ltd.

Stock exchange listing:

Tokyo Stock Exchange

Stock code:

5310

Website:

https://www.toyotanso.co.jp

Representative:

Naotaka Kondo

Representative Director, Chairman & President, CEO

Contact:

Shigeki Masuda, General Manager,

Finance and Accounting Department

TEL:

81-6-6472-5811 (from overseas)

Scheduled date for submission

of quarterly report:

November 9, 2022

Scheduled date for dividend payment:

-

Supplementary materials for quarterly

financial summaries:

No

Quarterly financial results briefing:

No

1. Consolidated financial results for the nine months ended September 30, 2022

(From January 1, 2022 to September 30, 2022)

(1) Operating results (cumulative total)

(Millions of yen, rounded down)

(Percentages indicate changes from the same period in the previous fiscal year.)

Profit

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

attributable

to owners of

parent

%

%

%

%

Nine months ended

32,028

16.7

4,965

19.7

5,932

28.3

4,152

31.1

September 30, 2022

Nine months ended

27,449

18.7

4,148

50.8

4,623

51.4

3,168

51.9

September 30, 2021

Note:

Comprehensive income:

Nine months ended September 30, 2022

6,626 million yen (43.0 %)

Nine months ended September 30, 2021

4,632 million yen (131.6%)

Basic earnings

Diluted earnings

per share

per share

yen

yen

Nine months ended

198.02

-

September 30, 2022

Nine months ended

151.07

-

September 30, 2021

(2) Financial position

(Millions of yen, rounded down)

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

%

As of September 30, 2022

89,086

77,619

87.1

As of December 31, 2021

83,655

72,256

86.3

Reference:

Shareholders' equity:

September 30, 2022

77,563 million yen

December 31, 2021

72,204 million yen

2. Dividends

Dividends per share (yen)

First quarter-end

Second quarter-end

Third quarter-end

Year-end

Total (Full year)

Year ended December 31,

-

0.00

-

60.00

60.00

2021

Year ending December 31,

-

0.00

-

2022 (Actual)

Year ending December 31,

-

70.00

70.00

2022 (Forecast)

Note: Revisions of projected dividends most recently announced: None

3. Consolidated results forecast for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022

(From January 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022)

(Millions of yen, rounded down)

(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)

Profit attributable

Profit attributable to

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

to owners of

owners of parent

parent

per share

%

%

%

%

yen

Fiscal year ending

43,000

14.0

7,300

28.8

7,600

21.3

5,300

18.7

252.71

December 31, 2022

Note: Revisions of consolidated forecasts most recently announced: None

  • Others
    1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period under review

(Changes in specified subsidiaries accompanying changes in scope of consolidation): None

New subsidiaries: ___ (name of company(ies))

Excluded subsidiaries: ___ (name of company(ies))

  1. Adoption of specific accounting methods for the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: Yes
  2. Changes in accounting policies and accounting estimates and restatements
  1. Changes in accounting policies due to revisions of accounting standards, etc.: Yes
  2. Changes in accounting policies other than 1): None
  3. Changes in accounting estimates: None
  4. Restatements: None
  1. Number of shares outstanding (common shares)
  1. Number of shares outstanding and issued at the end of period (including treasury shares)

As of September 30, 2022

20,992,588 shares

As of December 31, 2021

20,992,588 shares

  1. Number of treasury shares at the end of period

As of September 30, 2022

20,078 shares

As of December 31, 2021

20,028 shares

  1. Average number of shares during the period (quarterly cumulative total)

Nine months ended September 30, 2022

20,972,534 shares

Nine months ended September 30, 2021

20,972,694 shares

  • This summary report is not subject to quarterly review by a certified public accountant or an audit corporation.
  • Disclaimer regarding appropriate use of forecasts and related points of note

(We urge you to be cautious in relying on forward-looking statements.)

Forward-looking statements such as the earnings forecasts in this material are based on currently available information and certain assumptions deemed rational, and are not intended as a guarantee that these forecasts will be achieved. Accordingly, actual results may differ significantly from these forecasts due to various factors.

Disclaimer

Toyo Tanso Co. Ltd. published this content on 08 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2022 06:43:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 42 560 M 290 M 290 M
Net income 2022 5 342 M 36,4 M 36,4 M
Net cash 2022 16 926 M 115 M 115 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,7x
Yield 2022 1,87%
Capitalization 78 647 M 537 M 537 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,45x
EV / Sales 2023 1,27x
Nbr of Employees 1 640
Free-Float 66,2%
Chart TOYO TANSO CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Toyo Tanso Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOYO TANSO CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 3 750,00 JPY
Average target price 4 425,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 18,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Naotaka Kondo Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Shigeki Masuda Manager-Finance & Accounting
Takuji Fujimura Manager-Technology Development
Kiyofumi Sone Executive Officer & Head-Operations Management
Hiroshi Hashigami Secretary, Executive Officer & GM-Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOYO TANSO CO., LTD.14.53%537
TE CONNECTIVITY LTD.-27.68%37 114
MURATA MANUFACTURING CO., LTD-23.80%29 859
HUIZHOU DESAY SV AUTOMOTIVE CO., LTD.-12.13%9 688
XIAMEN FARATRONIC CO., LTD.-22.42%5 795
GUIZHOU SPACE APPLIANCE CO., LTD-7.74%4 840