  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Toyo Tanso Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    5310   JP3616000000

TOYO TANSO CO., LTD.

(5310)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  12:54 2022-12-14 am EST
3980.00 JPY   +0.38%
11/29Toyo Tanso : Japan at The 9th Meeting on Advanced Power Semiconductors Division
PU
11/21Toyo Tanso's Attributable Profit Rises 31% in January-September
MT
11/11Toyo Tanso : The 39th annual meeting The Japan society of plasma science and nuclear fusion research.
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Toyo Tanso : The annual symposium on the ITER Project and BA Activities "Fusion energy that creates a new future"

12/14/2022 | 12:33am EST
2022.12.14

Toyo Tanso Japan presents a technical report on carbon materials for fusion reactors at "The annual symposium on the ITER Project and BA Activities "Fusion energy that creates a new future"" to be held in Tokyo on December 22, 2022.

Date: Thursday, December 22, 2022,(*Application for admission has been closed.)
Time:13:30-17:45
Toyo Tanso presentation: 17:10-17:20 (*Live streaming on Youtube in English and Japanese)
Venue: Iino Hall, Iino Building 4F, 2-1-1 Uchisaiwai-cho, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo
Organized by: Fusion Energy Forum
Co-sponsored by: National Institute for Quantum Science and Technology (QST), National Institute of Fusion Science (NIFS), National Institutes of Natural Sciences (NINS)
Supported by:Japan Federation of Electric Power Companies(FEPC), Japan JAPAN ATOMIC INDUSTRIAL FORUM,INC., Japan Electrical Manufacturers' Association(JEMA), The Japan Society of Plasma Science and Nuclear Fusion Research, Atomic Energy Society of Japan(AESJ)
Supported by: Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology of Japan, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan

Official HP: Click here

URL for Youtube Live Streaming
Japanese Channel Click here
English Channel Click here

Attachments

Disclaimer

Toyo Tanso Co. Ltd. published this content on 14 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 December 2022 05:25:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
