Toyo Tanso : The annual symposium on the ITER Project and BA Activities "Fusion energy that creates a new future"

2022.12.14

Toyo Tanso Japan presents a technical report on carbon materials for fusion reactors at "The annual symposium on the ITER Project and BA Activities "Fusion energy that creates a new future"" to be held in Tokyo on December 22, 2022.

Date: Thursday, December 22, 2022,(*Application for admission has been closed.)

Time:13:30-17:45

Toyo Tanso presentation: 17:10-17:20 (*Live streaming on Youtube in English and Japanese)

Venue: Iino Hall, Iino Building 4F, 2-1-1 Uchisaiwai-cho, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

Organized by: Fusion Energy Forum

Co-sponsored by: National Institute for Quantum Science and Technology (QST), National Institute of Fusion Science (NIFS), National Institutes of Natural Sciences (NINS)

Supported by:Japan Federation of Electric Power Companies(FEPC), Japan JAPAN ATOMIC INDUSTRIAL FORUM,INC., Japan Electrical Manufacturers' Association(JEMA), The Japan Society of Plasma Science and Nuclear Fusion Research, Atomic Energy Society of Japan(AESJ)

Supported by: Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology of Japan, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan

