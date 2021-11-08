Annual Report 2020

Company Philosophy

We will endeavor to continuously improve our products, and create value for everyone who we work with.

Our Mission

To create excitement and surprise with our products that exceed customer expectations and enriches society.

Our Vision

Our goal is to be a company that:

Stays one step ahead of the future through constant technological innovation;

Drives entrepreneurial and creative spirit through a progressive culture; and

Shares in the enjoyment felt by everyone involved in our activities.

Our Fundamental Values: "The TOYO WAY"

Fairness Be fair and selfless in one's actions to benefit society.

Pride Take pride in one's self, work and company, and to persevere.

Initiative Show initiative in all matters, and take ownership of one's actions. Appreciation Demonstrate sincere compassion and appreciation for people and society.

Solidarity Continuously advance creativity and innovation by working together to mobilize our corporate knowledge and capabilities.