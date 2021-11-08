Log in
    5105   JP3610600003

TOYO TIRE CORPORATION

(5105)
End-of-day quote Japan Exchange - 11/08
1980 JPY   +1.85%
Annual Report 2020
PU
Ended December 31, 2020 Annual Report (English)
PU
TOYO TIRE : Announcement of Personnel Changes
PU
Annual Report 2020

11/08/2021 | 10:38am EST
Company Philosophy

We will endeavor to continuously improve our products, and create value for everyone who we work with.

Our Mission

To create excitement and surprise with our products that exceed customer expectations and enriches society.

Our Vision

Our goal is to be a company that:

  • Stays one step ahead of the future through constant technological innovation;
  • Drives entrepreneurial and creative spirit through a progressive culture; and
  • Shares in the enjoyment felt by everyone involved in our activities.

Our Fundamental Values: "The TOYO WAY"

Fairness Be fair and selfless in one's actions to benefit society.

Pride Take pride in one's self, work and company, and to persevere.

Initiative Show initiative in all matters, and take ownership of one's actions. Appreciation Demonstrate sincere compassion and appreciation for people and society.

Solidarity Continuously advance creativity and innovation by working together to mobilize our corporate knowledge and capabilities.

1 TOYO TIRE Corporation

3

Looking at TOYO TIRE by the Data

5

Message from the President

9

New Medium-Term Business Plan

13

Review of Operations

13 Tire Business

17 Automotive Parts Business /

Acceleration of Companywide Digital Transformation

18

20

21

24

25

27

54

57

58

C O N T E N T S

Corporate Governance

Message from the Chairman

Messages from the Outside Directors

Directors, Audit & Supervisory Board Members, and Corporate Officers

TOYO TIRE's Sustainability

Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes

Independent Auditor's Report

Domestic Facilities and Consolidated Subsidiaries

Investor Information

Financial and Non-Financial Information Disclosure Tools

We offer various tools to help disclose information. Please visit our website to view any of our publications for additional information regarding the following topics.

Corporate Information

Corporate Profile

https://www.toyotires-global.

Corporate Website

com/corporate/profile/

https://www.toyotires-global.com/

IR Information

CSR Information

Financial Fact Book

https://www.toyotires-global.

com/ir/library/fact/

IR Information

Webpage

https://www.toyotires-global.

Action for Sustainability

com/ir/

https://www.toyotires-global.com/csr/

Forward-Looking Statements

Forecasts and estimates in this report were determined based on the information available at the time of publication. Actual results and performance could differ significantly from the information listed in this report due to various risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, we caution readers against making any investment decisions solely on the basis of the performance forecasts in this report.

Annual Report 2020

2

Looking at TOYO TIRE by the Data

Net Sales by Business Segments

Tire Business

  • 306,609million

Lines of Business

Production and sale of various tires

(for passenger vehicles, light trucks, trucks and buses, and other vehicles)

and other related products

(Year ended December 31, 2020)

Automotive Parts

Business

Net Sales*

¥ 37,110million

¥ 343,764million

Lines of Business

Production and sale of

automobile components

* The total for net sales includes net sales from other businesses and adjusted amounts

Regional Data

Changes in Tire Production (New Rubber Volume)

Thousand tons

280

212.3

210

41.4

(19.5%)

140

62.2

(29.3%)

70

108.8

(51.2%)

0

'16

'17

'18

'19

'20

Japan

North America

Asia

Ratio of Tire Sales Quantity by Geographic Segment

Million tires

40

14.5%

30

7.8%

8.6%

20

15.4%

Replacement

35.0%

Tires

10

18.7%

0

'16

'17

'18

'19

'20

Replacement Tires: RE Japan RE North America RE Europe

RE Southeast Asia RE other OE total

Market Data

Natural Rubber TSR #20 Prices (SICOM) *1

Dubai Crude Oil and Domestic Naphtha Prices*2

USC / kg

US$ / bbl

Thousands of yen / kl

320

160

80

240

120

60

160

80

40

80

40

20

0

'16/1

'16/12

'17/12

'18/12

'19/12

'20/12

0

'16/1

'16/12

'17/12

'18/12

'19/12

'20/12

0

Dubai crude oil

Domestic naphtha (right scale)

*1 Source: Singapore Commodity Exchange Limited (SICOM)

*2 Sources: Dubai Crude Oil-Tokyo, Spot Price, FOB

Domestically Produced Naphtha-Custom Clearance Statistics, Ministry of Finance

3 TOYO TIRE Corporation

Looking at TOYO TIRE

by the Data

Financial Data

Net Sales

Billions of yen

480

343.8

360

70.5%

240

120

29.5%

0

'16

'17

'18

'19

'20

Overseas Japan

Operating Income / Operating Income Margin

Billions of yen

%

60

20

45

36.3

15

10.6

30

10

15

5

0

'16

'17

'18

'19

'20

0

Operating income

Operating income margin (right scale)

Profit (Loss) Attributable to Owners of Parent / Profit Attributable to Owners of Parent Margin

Billions of yen

%

45

12

30

8

15

11.7

3.4

4

0

0

-15

'16

'17

'18

'19

'20

- 4

Profit (loss) attributable to owners of parent

Profit attributable to owners of parent margin (right scale)

Total Assets / Return on Assets (ROA)

Billions of yen

%

600

12

445.6

450

9

6.8

300

6

150

3

0

'16

'17

'18

'19

'20

0

Total assets

ROA (right scale)

Net Assets / Capital Ratio

Earnings (Loss) per Share / Return on Equity (ROE)

Billions of yen

%

Yen

300

49.5

60

300

222.7

225

45

200

150

30

100

75

15

0

0

'16

'17

'18

'19

'20

0

-100

%

30

20

75.9

10

5.3

0

'16

'17

'18

'19

'20

-10

Net assets

Capital ratio (right scale)

Capital Expenditure / Depreciation / Free Cash Flow

Billions of yen

50

27.025.9

25

21.0

0

- - 25

- 50

'16

'17

'18

'19

'20

Earnings (loss) per share

Return on equity (ROE) (right scale)

Cash Dividends per Share* / Payout Ratio

Yen

%

60

100

45

45

75

59.3

30

50

15

25

0

'16

'17

'18

'19

'20

0

Capital expenditure

Cash dividends per share

Depreciation

Payout ratio (right scale)

Free cash flow

* Dividend payout ratio is not calculated in fiscal years incurring loss attributable to owners of parent.

Annual Report 2020

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Toyo Tire Corporation published this content on 09 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2021 15:37:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
