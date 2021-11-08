Annual Report 2020
Company Philosophy
We will endeavor to continuously improve our products, and create value for everyone who we work with.
Our Mission
To create excitement and surprise with our products that exceed customer expectations and enriches society.
Our Vision
Our goal is to be a company that:
Stays one step ahead of the future through constant technological innovation;
Drives entrepreneurial and creative spirit through a progressive culture; and
Shares in the enjoyment felt by everyone involved in our activities.
Our Fundamental Values: "The TOYO WAY"
Fairness Be fair and selfless in one's actions to benefit society.
Pride Take pride in one's self, work and company, and to persevere.
Initiative Show initiative in all matters, and take ownership of one's actions. Appreciation Demonstrate sincere compassion and appreciation for people and society.
Solidarity Continuously advance creativity and innovation by working together to mobilize our corporate knowledge and capabilities.
Looking at TOYO TIRE by the Data
Net Sales by Business Segments
Tire Business
Lines of Business
Production and sale of various tires
(for passenger vehicles, light trucks, trucks and buses, and other vehicles)
and other related products
(Year ended December 31, 2020)
Automotive Parts
Business
Net Sales*
¥ 37,110million
¥ 343,764 million
Lines of Business
Production and sale of
automobile components
* The total for net sales includes net sales from other businesses and adjusted amounts
Regional Data
Changes in Tire Production (New Rubber Volume)
Thousand tons
280
212.3
210
41.4
(19.5%)
140
62.2
(29.3%)
70
108.8
(51.2%)
0
'16
'17
'18
'19
'20
Japan
North America
Asia
Ratio of Tire Sales Quantity by Geographic Segment
Million tires
40
14.5%
30
7.8%
8.6%
20
15.4%
Replacement
35.0%
Tires
10
18.7%
0
'16
'17
'18
'19
'20
Replacement Tires: RE Japan RE North America RE Europe
RE Southeast Asia RE other OE total
Market Data
Natural Rubber TSR #20 Prices (SICOM) *
1
Dubai Crude Oil and Domestic Naphtha Prices*
2
USC / kg
US$ / bbl
Thousands of yen / kl
320
160
80
240
120
60
160
80
40
80
40
20
0
'16/1
'16/12
'17/12
'18/12
'19/12
'20/12
0
'16/1
'16/12
'17/12
'18/12
'19/12
'20/12
0
Dubai crude oil
Domestic naphtha (right scale)
*1 Source: Singapore Commodity Exchange Limited (SICOM)
*2 Sources: Dubai Crude Oil-Tokyo, Spot Price, FOB
Domestically Produced Naphtha-Custom Clearance Statistics, Ministry of Finance
Looking at TOYO TIRE
by the Data
Financial Data
Net Sales
Billions of yen
480
343.8
360
120
29.5%
0
'16
'17
'18
'19
'20
Overseas Japan
Operating Income / Operating Income Margin
Billions of yen
%
60
20
45
36.3
15
10.6
30
10
15
5
0
'16
'17
'18
'19
'20
0
Operating income
Operating income margin (right scale)
Profit (Loss) Attributable to Owners of Parent / Profit Attributable to Owners of Parent Margin
Billions of yen
%
45
12
30
8
15
11.7
3.4
4
0
0
-15
'16
'17
'18
'19
'20
- 4
Profit (loss) attributable to owners of parent
Profit attributable to owners of parent margin (right scale)
Total Assets / Return on Assets (ROA)
Billions of yen
%
600
12
445.6
450
9
6.8
300
6
150
3
0
'16
'17
'18
'19
'20
0
Total assets
ROA (right scale)
Net Assets / Capital Ratio
Earnings (Loss) per Share / Return on Equity (ROE)
Billions of yen
%
Yen
300
49.5
60
300
222.7
225
45
200
150
30
100
75
15
0
0
'16
'17
'18
'19
'20
0
-100
%
30
20
75.9
10
5.3
0
'16
'17
'18
'19
'20
-10
Net assets
Capital ratio (right scale)
Capital Expenditure / Depreciation / Free Cash Flow
Billions of yen
- - 25
Earnings (loss) per share
Return on equity (ROE) (right scale)
Cash Dividends per Share* / Payout Ratio
Yen
%
60
100
45
45
75
59.3
30
50
15
25
0
'16
'17
'18
'19
'20
0
Capital expenditure
Cash dividends per share
Depreciation
Payout ratio (right scale)
Free cash flow
* Dividend payout ratio is not calculated in fiscal years incurring loss attributable to owners of parent.
