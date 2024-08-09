(Translation of report file with Tokyo Stock Exchange on August 9, 2024)

Announcement Regarding Differences between Consolidated Financial Forecasts and Results for the Cumulative Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2024, and Revisions to the Consolidated Financial Forecasts for the Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2024

Hyogo, Japan-August 9, 2024- Toyo Tire Corporation (President & CEO: Takashi Shimizu, hereinafter "the Company") announced today that there will be differences between the consolidated financial forecasts for the cumulative second quarter of the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024, announced on February 14, 2024, and the consolidated financial results for the same period announced today.

Please also be informed that we have revised our consolidated financial forecasts for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024, as follows.

1. Differences between the consolidated financial forecasts and results for the cumulative second quarter of the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024 (January 1, 2024 to June 30, 2024)

(Million yen)

Profit

Net sales

Operating

Ordinary

attributable to

Earnings per

income

income

owners of

share (yen)

parent

Previous forecasts (A)

270,000

40,000

32,000

21,000

136.39

(announced Feb.14, 2024)

Results (B)

273,501

47,569

59,770

42,005

272.81

Change (B-A)

3,501

7,569

27,770

21,005

Percentage of change

1.3

18.9

86.8

100.0

Reference : the Cumulative

265,457

26,673

38,761

29,122

189.16

Second Quarter of FY2023

2Revisions to the consolidated financial forecasts for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024 (January 1, 2024 to December 31, 2024)

(Million yen)

Profit

Net sales

Operating

Ordinary

attributable to

Earnings per

income

income

owners of

share (yen)

parent

Previous forecasts (A)

560,000

78,000

68,000

45,000

292.27

(announced Feb.14, 2024)

Results (B)

560,000

81,000

76,000

50,000

324.73

Change (B-A)

3,000

8,000

5,000

Percentage of change

3.8

11.8

11.1

Reference : FY2023

552,825

76,899

86,047

72,273

469.42

3Reasons for the differences and revisions

For the cumulative second quarter of the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024, operating income, ordinary income, and profit attributable to owners of parent outperformed our previous forecasts announced on February 14, 2024, as the yen was weaker than anticipated against foreign currencies, the impact of rises in raw materials prices and ocean freight costs was lower than expected, and the benefits of cost-cutting measures were greater than expected. Given the recent performance trends, we have also made upward revisions to our previous full-year consolidated income forecasts, as in Table 2. above.

The forecasts above have been made based on the information available as of the date of this document. Actual results may be materially different depending on various factors.

