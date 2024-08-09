(Translation of report file with Tokyo Stock Exchange on August 9, 2024)

Announcement Regarding Differences between Consolidated Financial Forecasts and Results for the Cumulative Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2024, and Revisions to the Consolidated Financial Forecasts for the Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2024

Hyogo, Japan-August 9, 2024- Toyo Tire Corporation (President & CEO: Takashi Shimizu, hereinafter "the Company") announced today that there will be differences between the consolidated financial forecasts for the cumulative second quarter of the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024, announced on February 14, 2024, and the consolidated financial results for the same period announced today.

Please also be informed that we have revised our consolidated financial forecasts for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024, as follows.

1. Differences between the consolidated financial forecasts and results for the cumulative second quarter of the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024 (January 1, 2024 to June 30, 2024)

(Million yen) Profit Net sales Operating Ordinary attributable to Earnings per income income owners of share (yen) parent Previous forecasts (A) 270,000 40,000 32,000 21,000 136.39 (announced Feb.14, 2024) Results (B) 273,501 47,569 59,770 42,005 272.81 Change (B-A) 3,501 7,569 27,770 21,005 ― Percentage of change 1.3％ 18.9％ 86.8％ 100.0％ ― Reference : the Cumulative 265,457 26,673 38,761 29,122 189.16 Second Quarter of FY2023

― 1 ―