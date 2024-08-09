Toyo Tire : Announcement Regarding Differences between Consolidated Financial Forecasts and Results for the Cumulative Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2024, and Revisions to the Consolidated Financial Forecasts for the Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2024
August 08, 2024 at 10:47 pm EDT
(Translation of report file with Tokyo Stock Exchange on August 9, 2024)
Announcement Regarding Differences between Consolidated Financial Forecasts and Results for the Cumulative Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2024, and Revisions to the Consolidated Financial Forecasts for the Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2024
Hyogo, Japan-August 9, 2024- Toyo Tire Corporation (President & CEO: Takashi Shimizu, hereinafter "the Company") announced today that there will be differences between the consolidated financial forecasts for the cumulative second quarter of the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024, announced on February 14, 2024, and the consolidated financial results for the same period announced today.
Please also be informed that we have revised our consolidated financial forecasts for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024, as follows.
1. Differences between the consolidated financial forecasts and results for the cumulative second quarter of the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024 (January 1, 2024 to June 30, 2024)
(Million yen)
Profit
Net sales
Operating
Ordinary
attributable to
Earnings per
income
income
owners of
share (yen)
parent
Previous forecasts (A)
270,000
40,000
32,000
21,000
136.39
(announced Feb.14, 2024)
Results (B)
273,501
47,569
59,770
42,005
272.81
Change (B-A)
3,501
7,569
27,770
21,005
―
Percentage of change
1.3％
18.9％
86.8％
100.0％
―
Reference : the Cumulative
265,457
26,673
38,761
29,122
189.16
Second Quarter of FY2023
2．Revisions to the consolidated financial forecasts for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024 (January 1, 2024 to December 31, 2024)
(Million yen)
Profit
Net sales
Operating
Ordinary
attributable to
Earnings per
income
income
owners of
share (yen)
parent
Previous forecasts (A)
560,000
78,000
68,000
45,000
292.27
(announced Feb.14, 2024)
Results (B)
560,000
81,000
76,000
50,000
324.73
Change (B-A)
―
3,000
8,000
5,000
―
Percentage of change
―
3.8％
11.8％
11.1％
―
Reference : FY2023
552,825
76,899
86,047
72,273
469.42
3．Reasons for the differences and revisions
For the cumulative second quarter of the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024, operating income, ordinary income, and profit attributable to owners of parent outperformed our previous forecasts announced on February 14, 2024, as the yen was weaker than anticipated against foreign currencies, the impact of rises in raw materials prices and ocean freight costs was lower than expected, and the benefits of cost-cutting measures were greater than expected. Given the recent performance trends, we have also made upward revisions to our previous full-year consolidated income forecasts, as in Table 2. above.
The forecasts above have been made based on the information available as of the date of this document. Actual results may be materially different depending on various factors.
