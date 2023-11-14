(Translation of report file with Tokyo Stock Exchange on November 14, 2023)

Announcement Regarding Revisions to the Consolidated Financial Forecasts for the Fiscal

Year Ending December 31, 2023, and Revisions to Dividend Forecasts

Hyogo, Japan-November 14, 2023- Toyo Tire Corporation (President & CEO: Takashi Shimizu, hereinafter "the Company") announced today that at its Board of Directors meeting held on November 14, 2023, as shown below it revised its consolidated financial forecasts and its dividend forecasts-all of which were originally announced on August 10, 2023-in light of its recent business performance trends.

1. Revisions to the consolidated financial forecasts for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023

(1) Revisions to the consolidated financial forecasts for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023 (January 1, 2023 to December 31, 2023)

(Million yen)

Profit

Net sales

Operating

Ordinary

attributable to

Earnings per

income

income

owners of

share (yen)

parent

Previous forecasts (A)

560,000

60,000

61,000

55,000

357.22

(announced Aug.10, 2023)

Revised forecasts (B)

560,000

65,000

70,000

60,000

389.69

Change (B-A)

5,000

9,000

5,000

Percentage of change

8.3

14.8

9.1

Reference : FY2022

497,213

44,046

51,035

47,956

311.51

(2) Reasons for the revisions

We have made upward revisions to our previous full-year consolidated financial forecast for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023 as detailed in (1) above, as rises in raw materials prices and ocean freight costs turned out to be lower than expected and the yen was weaker than anticipated against foreign currencies.

2. Revisions to the dividend forecasts

(1) Revisions to the dividend forecasts

Annual Dividend (yen)

Payment at end of second

Year-end

Total

quarter

payment

Previous forecasts

58.00 yen

78.00 yen

Revised forecasts

70.00 yen

90.00 yen

Results for FY2023

20.00 yen

Reference : FY2022

30.00 yen

50.00 yen

80.00 yen

(2) Reasons for the revisions

The Company regards the return of part of its profits to its shareholders as an important management mission and has paid dividends to them every fiscal year in a stable manner. Going forward, adhering to this stable dividend policy, the Company will continue to meet the expectations of its shareholders by paying dividends that are linked to its business performance while maintaining the Company's financial soundness.

While the Company is considering setting a consolidated dividend payout ratio of 30% or higher every year during the period of its medium-term management plan, "Mid-term '21 Plan" (from FY2021 to FY2025), the Company is committed to realizing its stable and performance-linked profit distribution policy by adjusting non-recurring and special gains and losses included in net income and by linking the ratio to profits that are more reflective of the Company's real performance.

Pursuant to this basic dividend policy, and as a result of taking into account the revisions to the consolidated financial forecasts announced today, the Company has decided to pay a year-end dividend of 70.00 yen per share, up 12.00 yen from the earlier forecasts announced on August 10, 2023.

We plan to include the topic of the payment of this year-end dividend in the agenda for the annual general meeting of shareholders to be held in March 2024.

The forecasts above have been made based on the information available as of the date of this document. Actual results may be materially different depending on various factors.

