(Translation of report file with Tokyo Stock Exchange on November 14, 2023)

Announcement Regarding Revisions to the Consolidated Financial Forecasts for the Fiscal

Year Ending December 31, 2023, and Revisions to Dividend Forecasts

Hyogo, Japan-November 14, 2023- Toyo Tire Corporation (President & CEO: Takashi Shimizu, hereinafter "the Company") announced today that at its Board of Directors meeting held on November 14, 2023, as shown below it revised its consolidated financial forecasts and its dividend forecasts-all of which were originally announced on August 10, 2023-in light of its recent business performance trends.

1. Revisions to the consolidated financial forecasts for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023

(1) Revisions to the consolidated financial forecasts for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023 (January 1, 2023 to December 31, 2023)

(Million yen) Profit Net sales Operating Ordinary attributable to Earnings per income income owners of share (yen) parent Previous forecasts (A) 560,000 60,000 61,000 55,000 357.22 (announced Aug.10, 2023) Revised forecasts (B) 560,000 65,000 70,000 60,000 389.69 Change (B-A) ― 5,000 9,000 5,000 ― Percentage of change ― 8.3％ 14.8％ 9.1％ ― Reference : FY2022 497,213 44,046 51,035 47,956 311.51

(2) Reasons for the revisions

We have made upward revisions to our previous full-year consolidated financial forecast for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023 as detailed in (1) above, as rises in raw materials prices and ocean freight costs turned out to be lower than expected and the yen was weaker than anticipated against foreign currencies.

