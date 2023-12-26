PRESS

RELEASE

Announcement of Changes of Assignments for Executives, and Personnel Changes

Hyogo, Japan - December 26, 2023 - Toyo Tire Corporation (President & CEO: Takashi Shimizu) announces the following changes of assignments for executives and, personnel changes.

1. Change of Assignments for a Director (effective on January 1, 2024)

New Position

Current Position

Name

Director

Director

Corporate Officer

Tatsuo

Corporate Officer

Vice President,

Vice President,

Sales Headquarters

Mitsuhata

Sales Headquarters

Chairman & CEO,

Toyo Tire Holdings of Americas Inc.

2. Change of Assignments for Corporate Officers (effective on January 1, 2024)

New Position

Current Position

Name

Senior Corporate Officer

Senior Corporate Officer

Chairman & CEO,

Chairman & CEO,

Nitto Tire U.S.A. Inc.

Tomoshige

Toyo Tire Holdings of Americas Inc.

President & CEO,

Division General Manager,

Toyo Tire North America OE Sales LLC

Mizutani

Americas Business Development

Division General Manager,

Division, Sales Headquarters

Americas Business Development

Division, Sales Headquarters

Corporate Officer

Corporate Officer

President,

Kenta

President,

Toyo Tire Holdings of Europe GmbH

Kuribayashi

Toyo Tire Holdings of Europe GmbH

President,

Toyo Tire Deutschland GmbH

Corporate Officer

Corporate Officer

Vice President,

Masami

Vice President,

Production Headquarters

Miyamori

Production Headquarters

Division General Manager,

Domestic Production Division

3. Personnel Changes (effective on January 1, 2024)

New Position

Current Position

Name

Division General Manager,

Plant General Manager,

Hiroya

Kuwana Plant,

International Production Division

Toda

Domestic Production Division

Division General Manager,

Division General Manager,

Kazuma

Domestic Production Division

International Production Division

Nishitani

Plant General Manager,

President,

Jun

Kuwana Plant,

Fukushima Rubber Co., Ltd.

Kodama

Domestic Production Division

4. Personnel Changes of Subsidiary Company (effective on January 1, 2024)

New Position

Current Position

Name

President & CEO

Toyo Tire North America OE Sales LLC

Osamu

Toyo Tire North America OE Sales LLC

Watarai

President & CEO,

President & COO,

Keiko

Nitto Tire U.S.A. Inc.

Nitto Tire U.S.A. Inc.

Brockel

Director Sales & Marketing,

Toyo Tire Holdings of Europe GmbH

Director Sales & Marketing,

Ralf

President,

Toyo Tire Holdings of Europe GmbH

Gutena

Toyo Tire Deutschland GmbH

Corporate Communications Department

Head ofce Telephone: +81-72-789-9110 Facsimile: +81-72-773-3272

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Toyo Tire Corporation published this content on 26 December 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 December 2023 07:33:39 UTC.