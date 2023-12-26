PRESS

RELEASE

Announcement of Changes of Assignments for Executives, and Personnel Changes

Hyogo, Japan - December 26, 2023 - Toyo Tire Corporation (President & CEO: Takashi Shimizu) announces the following changes of assignments for executives and, personnel changes.

1. Change of Assignments for a Director (effective on January 1, 2024)

New Position Current Position Name Director Director Corporate Officer Tatsuo Corporate Officer Vice President, Vice President, Sales Headquarters Mitsuhata Sales Headquarters Chairman & CEO, Toyo Tire Holdings of Americas Inc.

2. Change of Assignments for Corporate Officers (effective on January 1, 2024)