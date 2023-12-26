Toyo Tire : Announcement of Changes of Assignments for Executives, and Personnel Changes
December 26, 2023 at 02:34 am EST
Share
PRESS
RELEASE
Announcement of Changes of Assignments for Executives, and Personnel Changes
Hyogo, Japan - December 26, 2023 - Toyo Tire Corporation (President & CEO: Takashi Shimizu) announces the following changes of assignments for executives and, personnel changes.
1. Change of Assignments for a Director (effective on January 1, 2024)
New Position
Current Position
Name
Director
Director
Corporate Officer
Tatsuo
Corporate Officer
Vice President,
Vice President,
Sales Headquarters
Mitsuhata
Sales Headquarters
Chairman & CEO,
Toyo Tire Holdings of Americas Inc.
2. Change of Assignments for Corporate Officers (effective on January 1, 2024)
New Position
Current Position
Name
Senior Corporate Officer
Senior Corporate Officer
Chairman & CEO,
Chairman & CEO,
Nitto Tire U.S.A. Inc.
Tomoshige
Toyo Tire Holdings of Americas Inc.
President & CEO,
Division General Manager,
Toyo Tire North America OE Sales LLC
Mizutani
Americas Business Development
Division General Manager,
Division, Sales Headquarters
Americas Business Development
Division, Sales Headquarters
Corporate Officer
Corporate Officer
President,
Kenta
President,
Toyo Tire Holdings of Europe GmbH
Kuribayashi
Toyo Tire Holdings of Europe GmbH
President,
Toyo Tire Deutschland GmbH
Corporate Officer
Corporate Officer
Vice President,
Masami
Vice President,
Production Headquarters
Miyamori
Production Headquarters
Division General Manager,
Domestic Production Division
3. Personnel Changes (effective on January 1, 2024)
New Position
Current Position
Name
Division General Manager,
Plant General Manager,
Hiroya
Kuwana Plant,
International Production Division
Toda
Domestic Production Division
Division General Manager,
Division General Manager,
Kazuma
Domestic Production Division
International Production Division
Nishitani
Plant General Manager,
President,
Jun
Kuwana Plant,
Fukushima Rubber Co., Ltd.
Kodama
Domestic Production Division
4. Personnel Changes of Subsidiary Company (effective on January 1, 2024)
New Position
Current Position
Name
President & CEO
Toyo Tire North America OE Sales LLC
Osamu
Toyo Tire North America OE Sales LLC
Watarai
President & CEO,
President & COO,
Keiko
Nitto Tire U.S.A. Inc.
Nitto Tire U.S.A. Inc.
Brockel
Director Sales & Marketing,
Toyo Tire Holdings of Europe GmbH
Director Sales & Marketing,
Ralf
President,
Toyo Tire Holdings of Europe GmbH
Gutena
Toyo Tire Deutschland GmbH
Corporate Communications Department
Head ofce Telephone: +81-72-789-9110 Facsimile: +81-72-773-3272
Attachments
Original Link
Original Document
Permalink
Disclaimer
Toyo Tire Corporation published this content on 26 December 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 December 2023 07:33:39 UTC.
Toyo Tire Corporation, formerly Toyo Tire & Rubber Co., Ltd., is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the tire business and diver tech business, as well as the provision and maintenance of modules, financing and operation. The Company operates through two business segments. The Tire segment is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of various tires used in passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction equipment and industrial vehicles. The Diver Tech segment is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of industrial and construction materials, transportation equipment, heating insulating and waterproof materials and other related materials. The other business is engaged in the loan, credit purchase and real estate businesses.