Toyo Tire : Announcement of Organizational Structure Change and Personnel Changes
June 27, 2024 at 03:35 am EDT
Announcement of Organizational Structure Change
and Personnel Changes
Hyogo, Japan - June 27, 2024 - Toyo Tire Corporation (President & CEO: Takashi Shimizu) announces the following organizational structure change and personnel changes.
1. Organizational Structure Change
The following organizational structure changes will be effective as of July 1, 2024.
(Promotion of status to a full-fledged division)
In order to enhance the corporate strategy function to help increase the Company's corporate value, the Corporate Strategy Division, which is under the direct control of the President & CEO, will be promoted to full-fledged division status.
The Corporate Strategy Division will be promoted to full-fledged division status (Its English name remains unchanged).
The Secretary Department, IR Department, and Brand Department will be established under the new Corporate Strategy Division.
2.Personnel Changes (effective on July 1, 2024)
New Position
Current Position
Name
Division General Manager,
Division General Manager,
Kunihiro
Corporate Strategy Division
Corporate Strategy Division
Matsumoto
General Manager,
Hiroshi
Secretary Dept.,
Corporate Strategy Division
Mizushima
Corporate Strategy Division
General Manager,
Hiroshi
IR Dept.,
Corporate Strategy Division
Ito
Corporate Strategy Division
General Manager,
Kei
Brand Dept.,
Corporate Strategy Division
Nakamura
Corporate Strategy Division
Corporate Communications Department
