PRESS

RELEASE

Announcement of Organizational Structure Change

and Personnel Changes

Hyogo, Japan - June 27, 2024 - Toyo Tire Corporation (President & CEO: Takashi Shimizu) announces the following organizational structure change and personnel changes.

1. Organizational Structure Change

The following organizational structure changes will be effective as of July 1, 2024.

(Promotion of status to a full-fledged division)

In order to enhance the corporate strategy function to help increase the Company's corporate value, the Corporate Strategy Division, which is under the direct control of the President & CEO, will be promoted to full-fledged division status.

The Corporate Strategy Division will be promoted to full-fledged division status (Its English name remains unchanged).

full-fledged division status (Its English name remains unchanged). The Secretary Department, IR Department, and Brand Department will be established under the new Corporate Strategy Division.

2.Personnel Changes (effective on July 1, 2024)

New Position Current Position Name Division General Manager, Division General Manager, Kunihiro Corporate Strategy Division Corporate Strategy Division Matsumoto General Manager, Hiroshi Secretary Dept., Corporate Strategy Division Mizushima Corporate Strategy Division General Manager, Hiroshi IR Dept., Corporate Strategy Division Ito Corporate Strategy Division General Manager, Kei Brand Dept., Corporate Strategy Division Nakamura Corporate Strategy Division

