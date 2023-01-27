Toyo Tire : Announcement of Organizational Structure Change and Personnel Changes, including a Reshuffling of Executives
Announcement of Organizational Structure Change and Personnel Changes, including a Reshuffling of Executives
Hyogo, Japan - January 27, 2023 - Toyo Tire Corporation (President & CEO: Takashi Shimizu) announces the following organizational structure change and personnel changes, including a reshuffling of executives.
1. Organizational Structure Change
The following change of the organizational structure will take effect on April 1, 2023.
(Reorganization of departments / consolidation of functions)
In order for the Seismic Rubber Task Force Headquarters to facilitate timely fulfillment of repair work, customer relations, and follow-ups on properties after such work has been completed, functions and organizations under it will be consolidated into the Recall Department and the Customer Relations Department.
2. Reshuffling of executives
Effective March 29, 2023, the following changes of Directors, Audit & Supervisory Board Members, Corporate Officers, and Advisors will be made.
I. Director
1) Director to be Appointed
Name
Current Position
New Position
Member of Administrative Council,
Member of Administrative Council,
Nagaoka University of Technology
Nagaoka University of Technology
Outside Director,
Outside Director,
Fuji Pharma Co., Ltd.
Fuji Pharma Co., Ltd.
Yukiko
Outside Director,
Outside Director,
NAKANISHI INC.
NAKANISHI INC.
Araki
Board of Councilor,
Board of Councilor,
The Japanese Society for Wellbeing
The Japanese Society for Wellbeing
Science and Assistive Technology
Science and Assistive Technology
Outside Director,
Toyo Tire Corporation
The above appointment of a new Director will be presented at the 107th annual general meeting of shareholders as a proposal on the election of Directors.
2) Director to Retire
Name
Current Position
New Position
Yoji
Director, Corporate Officer
Corporate Officer
President,
President,
Imura
Toyo Tire Serbia LLC
Toyo Tire Serbia LLC
Director, Corporate Officer
Vice President,
Corporate Headquarters
Takehiko
Division General Manager,
Capital & Business Alliance
Retirement
Sasamori
Co-ordination Division
Chief Risk Management Officer
Compliance Supervisor
Chief Compliance officer
II. Audit & Supervisory Board Members
1) Audit & Supervisory Board Member to be Appointed
Name
Current Position
New Position
Mitsunobu
Accounting Dept.
Audit & Supervisory Board Member
Corporate Administration Division
(full-time)
Kohno
Corporate Headquarters
Yasuhiro
―
Audit & Supervisory Board Member
Kitao
(outside auditor)
The above appointments of new Audit & Supervisory Board Members will be presented at the 107th annual general meeting of shareholders as a proposal on the election of Audit & Supervisory Board Members.
2) Audit & Supervisory Board Member to Retire
Name
Current Position
New Position
Masao
Audit & Supervisory Board Member
Retirement
Yano
(full-time, outside auditor)
III. Corporate Officers
1) Appointment of Senior Corporate Officer
Name
Current Position
New Position
Iori
Corporate Officer
Senior Corporate Officer
President & CEO,
President & CEO,
Suzuki
Toyo Tire Holdings of Americas Inc.
Toyo Tire Holdings of Americas Inc.
2) Appointment of Corporate Officers and changes in their business duties
Name
Current Position
New Position
Corporate Officer
Division General Manager,
Vice President,
Hiroshi
Corporate Headquarters
Corporate Administration Division,
Nobuzawa
Division General Manager,
Corporate Headquarters
Capital & Business Alliance
Co-ordination Division
Name
Current Position
New Position
Chief Risk Management Officer
Compliance Supervisor
Division General Manager,
Corporate Officer
Division General Manager,
Central Research Center
Ichiro
Central Research Center
Division General Manager,
Shima
Division General Manager,
Production Engineering Division,
Production Engineering Division,
R&D Headquarters
R&D Headquarters
Division General Manager,
Junichi
Product Planning Division
Corporate Officer
General Manager,
Division General Manager,
Uda
Global Marketing Dept.,
Product Planning Division
Business Headquarters
2) Changes in business duties
Name
Current Position
New Position
Corporate Officer
Corporate Officer
Vice President,
Yuji
Production Headquarters
Vice President,
Miyazaki
Chairman & CEO,
Production Headquarters
Toyo Tire North America
Manufacturing, Inc.
IV. Advisor (full-time)
1） Advisors to Retire
Name
Current Position
New Position
Advisor (full-time)
Assistant to Vice President,
Shinji
Production Headquarters
Retirement
Tanabe
Chairman & CEO,
Toyo Tire North America
Manufacturing, Inc.
Advisor (full-time)
Hidefumi
Deputy Division General Manager,
Retirement
Uematsu
Seismic Rubber Task Force
Headquarters
3． Personnel Changes
The following personnel changes will take effect on March 29, April 1, 2023, respectively.
