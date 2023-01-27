Toyo Tire : Announcement of Organizational Structure Change and Personnel Changes, including a Reshuffling of Executives

PRESS

RELEASE

Announcement of Organizational Structure Change and Personnel Changes, including a Reshuffling of Executives

Hyogo, Japan - January 27, 2023 - Toyo Tire Corporation (President & CEO: Takashi Shimizu) announces the following organizational structure change and personnel changes, including a reshuffling of executives.

1. Organizational Structure Change

The following change of the organizational structure will take effect on April 1, 2023.

(Reorganization of departments / consolidation of functions)

In order for the Seismic Rubber Task Force Headquarters to facilitate timely fulfillment of repair work, customer relations, and follow-ups on properties after such work has been completed, functions and organizations under it will be consolidated into the Recall Department and the Customer Relations Department.

2. Reshuffling of executives

Effective March 29, 2023, the following changes of Directors, Audit & Supervisory Board Members, Corporate Officers, and Advisors will be made.

I. Director

1) Director to be Appointed

Name Current Position New Position Member of Administrative Council, Member of Administrative Council, Nagaoka University of Technology Nagaoka University of Technology Outside Director, Outside Director, Fuji Pharma Co., Ltd. Fuji Pharma Co., Ltd. Yukiko Outside Director, Outside Director, NAKANISHI INC. NAKANISHI INC. Araki Board of Councilor, Board of Councilor, The Japanese Society for Wellbeing The Japanese Society for Wellbeing Science and Assistive Technology Science and Assistive Technology Outside Director, Toyo Tire Corporation