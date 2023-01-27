Advanced search
    5105   JP3610600003

TOYO TIRE CORPORATION

(5105)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00:00 2023-01-27 am EST
1543.00 JPY   +0.92%
2022TOYO TIRE CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2022Toyo Tire : Announcement of Personnel Changes
PU
2022Toyo Tire : A New Factory Officially Opens in the Republic of Serbia
PU
Toyo Tire : Announcement of Organizational Structure Change and Personnel Changes, including a Reshuffling of Executives

01/27/2023 | 02:15am EST
PRESS

RELEASE

Announcement of Organizational Structure Change and Personnel Changes, including a Reshuffling of Executives

Hyogo, Japan - January 27, 2023 - Toyo Tire Corporation (President & CEO: Takashi Shimizu) announces the following organizational structure change and personnel changes, including a reshuffling of executives.

1. Organizational Structure Change

The following change of the organizational structure will take effect on April 1, 2023.

(Reorganization of departments / consolidation of functions)

  • In order for the Seismic Rubber Task Force Headquarters to facilitate timely fulfillment of repair work, customer relations, and follow-ups on properties after such work has been completed, functions and organizations under it will be consolidated into the Recall Department and the Customer Relations Department.

2. Reshuffling of executives

Effective March 29, 2023, the following changes of Directors, Audit & Supervisory Board Members, Corporate Officers, and Advisors will be made.

I. Director

1) Director to be Appointed

Name

Current Position

New Position

Member of Administrative Council,

Member of Administrative Council,

Nagaoka University of Technology

Nagaoka University of Technology

Outside Director,

Outside Director,

Fuji Pharma Co., Ltd.

Fuji Pharma Co., Ltd.

Yukiko

Outside Director,

Outside Director,

NAKANISHI INC.

NAKANISHI INC.

Araki

Board of Councilor,

Board of Councilor,

The Japanese Society for Wellbeing

The Japanese Society for Wellbeing

Science and Assistive Technology

Science and Assistive Technology

Outside Director,

Toyo Tire Corporation

  • The above appointment of a new Director will be presented at the 107th annual general meeting of shareholders as a proposal on the election of Directors.

2) Director to Retire

Name

Current Position

New Position

Yoji

Director, Corporate Officer

Corporate Officer

President,

President,

Imura

Toyo Tire Serbia LLC

Toyo Tire Serbia LLC

Director, Corporate Officer

Vice President,

Corporate Headquarters

Takehiko

Division General Manager,

Capital & Business Alliance

Retirement

Sasamori

Co-ordination Division

Chief Risk Management Officer

Compliance Supervisor

Chief Compliance officer

II. Audit & Supervisory Board Members

1) Audit & Supervisory Board Member to be Appointed

Name

Current Position

New Position

Mitsunobu

Accounting Dept.

Audit & Supervisory Board Member

Corporate Administration Division

(full-time)

Kohno

Corporate Headquarters

Yasuhiro

Audit & Supervisory Board Member

Kitao

(outside auditor)

  • The above appointments of new Audit & Supervisory Board Members will be presented at the 107th annual general meeting of shareholders as a proposal on the election of Audit & Supervisory Board Members.

2) Audit & Supervisory Board Member to Retire

Name

Current Position

New Position

Masao

Audit & Supervisory Board Member

Retirement

Yano

(full-time, outside auditor)

III. Corporate Officers

1) Appointment of Senior Corporate Officer

Name

Current Position

New Position

Iori

Corporate Officer

Senior Corporate Officer

President & CEO,

President & CEO,

Suzuki

Toyo Tire Holdings of Americas Inc.

Toyo Tire Holdings of Americas Inc.

2) Appointment of Corporate Officers and changes in their business duties

Name

Current Position

New Position

Corporate Officer

Division General Manager,

Vice President,

Hiroshi

Corporate Headquarters

Corporate Administration Division,

Nobuzawa

Division General Manager,

Corporate Headquarters

Capital & Business Alliance

Co-ordination Division

Name

Current Position

New Position

Chief Risk Management Officer

Compliance Supervisor

Division General Manager,

Corporate Officer

Division General Manager,

Central Research Center

Ichiro

Central Research Center

Division General Manager,

Shima

Division General Manager,

Production Engineering Division,

Production Engineering Division,

R&D Headquarters

R&D Headquarters

Division General Manager,

Junichi

Product Planning Division

Corporate Officer

General Manager,

Division General Manager,

Uda

Global Marketing Dept.,

Product Planning Division

Business Headquarters

2) Changes in business duties

Name

Current Position

New Position

Corporate Officer

Corporate Officer

Vice President,

Yuji

Production Headquarters

Vice President,

Miyazaki

Chairman & CEO,

Production Headquarters

Toyo Tire North America

Manufacturing, Inc.

IV. Advisor (full-time)

1 Advisors to Retire

Name

Current Position

New Position

Advisor (full-time)

Assistant to Vice President,

Shinji

Production Headquarters

Retirement

Tanabe

Chairman & CEO,

Toyo Tire North America

Manufacturing, Inc.

Advisor (full-time)

Hidefumi

Deputy Division General Manager,

Retirement

Uematsu

Seismic Rubber Task Force

Headquarters

3 Personnel Changes

The following personnel changes will take effect on March 29, April 1, 2023, respectively.

1) Personnel changes (effective March 29, 2023)

Name

Current Position

New Position

Akifumi

General Manager,

Division General Manager,

Accounting Dept.

Corporate Administration Division

Kishi

Corporate Administration Division

Deputy Division General Manager,

Taku

General Manager,

Corporate Administration Division

Corporate Administration Dept.

General Manager,

Fushimi

Corporate Administration Division

Corporate Administration Dept.

Corporate Administration Division

Yuki

Accounting Dept.

General Manager,

Accounting Dept.

Ikehata

Corporate Administration Division

Corporate Administration Division

Makoto

Corporate Administration Dept.

General Manager,

Global Marketing Dept.

Yoshikawa

Corporate Administration Division

Product Planning Division

2) Personnel changes (effective April 1, 2023)

Name

Current Position

New Position

General Manager,

General Manager,

Naoki

Administration Dept.

Customer Relations Dept.

Gonsui

Seismic Rubber Task Force

Seismic Rubber Task Force

Headquarters

Headquarters

Division General Manager,

General Manager,

Recall Division

Recall Dept.

Hiroshi

Seismic Rubber Task Force

Seismic Rubber Task Force

Headquarters

Headquarters

Ohno

Division General Manager,

Division General Manager,

Automotive Parts Business

Automotive Parts Business

Development Division

Development Division

Takeshi

Human Resources Dept.

General Manager,

Human Resources Dept.

Okamoto

Corporate Infrastructure Division

Corporate Infrastructure Division

Takeshi

General Manager,

General Manager,

Materials Development Dept.

Quality Assurance Dept. No.1

Nishigami

Technology Development Division

Quality Assurance Division

Makoto

Materials Development Dept.

General Manager,

Materials Development Dept.

Uno

Technology Development Division

Technology Development Division

Shigemi

Global DX Promotion Dept.

General Manager,

Tire Testing Dept.

Ohsuna

DX Promotion Division

Technology Development Division

Name

Current Position

New Position

Teruaki

General Manager,

General Manager,

Tire Testing Dept.

Automotive Parts Testing Dept.

Baba

Technology Development Division

Technology Development Division

Yasuhisa

Production Technology Dept.

General Manager,

Production Technology Dept.

Masuda

Production Engineering Division

Production Engineering Division

General Manager,

Assistant to Division General Manager,

Masato

Production Engineering Division

Production Technology Dept.

Kitagawa

President,

Production Engineering Division

ORIENT MACHINERY CO., LTD.

Assistant to Division General Manager,

General Manager,

Hirokatsu

Production Engineering Division

New Production Method Development

Mizukusa

President,

Dept.

ORIENT MACHINERY CO., LTD.

Technology Development Division

Masanori

O.E. Sales Dept. No.2

General Manager,

O.E. Sales Dept. No.1

Ide

Original Equipment Sales Division

Original Equipment Sales Division

Division General Manager,

Europe, Africa & Middle East Sales

Vice President,

Division

Masaomi

General Manager,

TOYO TYRE SALES AND

Kono

Europe, Africa & Middle East Sales

MARKETING MALAYSIA SDN. BHD.

Dept.,

Europe, Africa & Middle East Sales

Division

Teppei

President,

General Manager,

Asia & Oceania Sales Dept.

Shigeno

Toyo Tyre (UK) Ltd.

Asia & Oceania Sales Division

Corporate Communications Department

Head ofce

Telephone: +81-72-789-9110

Facsimile: +81-72-773-3272

Tokyo ofce

Telephone: +81-3-5780-8158

Facsimile: +81-3-5780-8159

Disclaimer

Toyo Tire Corporation published this content on 27 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2023 07:14:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
