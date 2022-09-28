Toyo Tire : Announcement of Personnel Change
PRESS
RELEASE
Announcement of Personnel Change
Hyogo, Japan - September 28, 2022 - Toyo Tire Corporation (President & CEO: Takashi Shimizu) announces the following personnel change.
I. Personnel Change (effective October 1, 2022)
Name
Current Position
New Position
Masami
Division General Manager,
Division General Manager,
Domestic Production Division
Miyamori
Domestic Production Division
President, Toyo Soflan Co., Ltd.
Corporate Communications Department
Head ofce
Telephone: +81-72-789-9110
Facsimile: +81-72-773-3272
Tokyo ofce
Telephone: +81-3-5780-8158
Facsimile: +81-3-5780-8159
