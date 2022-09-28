Advanced search
Toyo Tire : Announcement of Personnel Change
PU
08/25Toyo Tire : Consolidated Business Performance for the Second Quarter of FY2022 (Script text)
PU
08/12Toyo Tire's H1 Attributable Profit Expands 50% to Record-high on Sales Growth, Yen Depreciation
MT
Toyo Tire : Announcement of Personnel Change

09/28/2022 | 03:16am EDT
PRESS

RELEASE

Announcement of Personnel Change

Hyogo, Japan - September 28, 2022 - Toyo Tire Corporation (President & CEO: Takashi Shimizu) announces the following personnel change.

I. Personnel Change (effective October 1, 2022)

Name

Current Position

New Position

Masami

Division General Manager,

Division General Manager,

Domestic Production Division

Miyamori

Domestic Production Division

President, Toyo Soflan Co., Ltd.

Corporate Communications Department

Head ofce

Telephone: +81-72-789-9110

Facsimile: +81-72-773-3272

Tokyo ofce

Telephone: +81-3-5780-8158

Facsimile: +81-3-5780-8159

Disclaimer

Toyo Tire Corporation published this content on 28 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
