Announcement of Personnel Change
Hyogo, Japan - May 30, 2024 - Toyo Tire Corporation (President & CEO: Takashi Shimizu) announces the following personnel change.
1. Personnel change (effective on June 1, 2024)
New Position
Current Position
Name
General Manager,
General Manager,
Global Marketing Dept. and
Makoto
Global Marketing Dept.,
Consumer Tire Product Planning Dept.,
Yoshikawa
Product Planning Division
Product Planning Division
