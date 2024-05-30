PRESS

RELEASE

Announcement of Personnel Change

Hyogo, Japan - May 30, 2024 - Toyo Tire Corporation (President & CEO: Takashi Shimizu) announces the following personnel change.

1. Personnel change (effective on June 1, 2024)

New Position

Current Position

Name

General Manager,

General Manager,

Global Marketing Dept. and

Makoto

Global Marketing Dept.,

Consumer Tire Product Planning Dept.,

Yoshikawa

Product Planning Division

Product Planning Division

Corporate Communications Department

Head ofce Telephone: +81-72-789-9110 Facsimile: +81-72-773-3272

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Toyo Tire Corporation published this content on 30 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2024 07:07:06 UTC.