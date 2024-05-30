Toyo Tire Corporation, formerly Toyo Tire & Rubber Co., Ltd., is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the tire business and diver tech business, as well as the provision and maintenance of modules, financing and operation. The Company operates through two business segments. The Tire segment is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of various tires used in passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction equipment and industrial vehicles. The Diver Tech segment is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of industrial and construction materials, transportation equipment, heating insulating and waterproof materials and other related materials. The other business is engaged in the loan, credit purchase and real estate businesses.