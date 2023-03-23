Advanced search
    5105   JP3610600003

TOYO TIRE CORPORATION

(5105)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-03-23 am EDT
1464.00 JPY   +0.07%
02:03aToyo Tire : Announcement of Personnel Changes
PU
02/28Toyo Tire : Consolidated Business Performance for the FY2022 (Script text)
PU
02/28Toyo Tire : Progress of Medium-Term Business Plan and Sustainability Management (Script text)
PU
Toyo Tire : Announcement of Personnel Changes

03/23/2023 | 02:03am EDT
PRESS

RELEASE

Announcement of Personnel Changes

Hyogo, Japan - March 23, 2023 - Toyo Tire Corporation (President & CEO: Takashi Shimizu) announces the following personnel changes.

1. Personnel Changes (effective May 1, 2023)

New Position

Current Position

Name

Plant General Manager,

Plant General Manager,

Yukinobu

Sendai Plant,

Kuwana Plant,

Sakurai

Domestic Production Division

Domestic Production Division

Plant General Manager,

Plant General Manager,

Hiroya

Kuwana Plant,

Sendai Plant,

Toda

Domestic Production Division

Domestic Production Division

Corporate Communications Department

Head ofce

Telephone: +81-72-789-9110

Facsimile: +81-72-773-3272

Tokyo ofce

Telephone: +81-3-5780-8158

Facsimile: +81-3-5780-8159

Disclaimer

Toyo Tire Corporation published this content on 23 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2023 06:02:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
