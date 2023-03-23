Toyo Tire : Announcement of Personnel Changes
PRESS
RELEASE
Announcement of Personnel Changes
Hyogo, Japan - March 23, 2023 - Toyo Tire Corporation (President & CEO: Takashi Shimizu) announces the following personnel changes.
1. Personnel Changes (effective May 1, 2023)
New Position
Current Position
Name
Plant General Manager,
Plant General Manager,
Yukinobu
Sendai Plant,
Kuwana Plant,
Sakurai
Domestic Production Division
Domestic Production Division
Plant General Manager,
Plant General Manager,
Hiroya
Kuwana Plant,
Sendai Plant,
Toda
Domestic Production Division
Domestic Production Division
