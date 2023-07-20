PRESS
RELEASE
Announcement of Personnel Changes, including a Reshuffling of Executives
Hyogo, Japan - July 20, 2023 - Toyo Tire Corporation (President & CEO: Takashi Shimizu) announces the following personnel changes, including a reshuffling of executives.
1. Change of Assignments for a Director (effective on August 1, 2023)
New Position
Current Position
Name
Director
Corporate Officer
Director
Vice President,
Corporate Officer
Tatsuo
Sales Headquarters
Vice President,
Mitsuhata
Chairman & CEO,
Sales Headquarters
Toyo Tire Holdings of Americas Inc.
2. Retirement of a Corporate Officer (effective on July 31, 2023)
New Position
Current Position
Name
Senior Corporate Officer
Iori
Retirement
President & CEO,
Suzuki
Toyo Tire Holdings of Americas Inc.
3. Personnel change (effective on August 1, 2023)
New Position
Current Position
Name
President & COO,
Senior Vice President,
Nobuo
SCM and Strategic Planning,
Toyo Tire Holdings of Americas Inc.
Yoshida
Toyo Tire Holdings of Americas Inc.
Corporate Communications Department
Head ofce Telephone: +81-72-789-9110 Facsimile: +81-72-773-3272
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Toyo Tire Corporation published this content on 20 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2023 16:03:08 UTC.