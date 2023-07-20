PRESS

RELEASE

Announcement of Personnel Changes, including a Reshuffling of Executives

Hyogo, Japan - July 20, 2023 - Toyo Tire Corporation (President & CEO: Takashi Shimizu) announces the following personnel changes, including a reshuffling of executives.

1. Change of Assignments for a Director (effective on August 1, 2023)

New Position

Current Position

Name

Director

Corporate Officer

Director

Vice President,

Corporate Officer

Tatsuo

Sales Headquarters

Vice President,

Mitsuhata

Chairman & CEO,

Sales Headquarters

Toyo Tire Holdings of Americas Inc.

2. Retirement of a Corporate Officer (effective on July 31, 2023)

New Position

Current Position

Name

Senior Corporate Officer

Iori

Retirement

President & CEO,

Suzuki

Toyo Tire Holdings of Americas Inc.

3. Personnel change (effective on August 1, 2023)

New Position

Current Position

Name

President & COO,

Senior Vice President,

Nobuo

SCM and Strategic Planning,

Toyo Tire Holdings of Americas Inc.

Yoshida

Toyo Tire Holdings of Americas Inc.

Corporate Communications Department

Head ofce Telephone: +81-72-789-9110 Facsimile: +81-72-773-3272

