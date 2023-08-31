August 10, 2023

TOYO TIRE Corporation

Financial Results

for 2nd Quarter of FY2023

(Presentation scripts)

Page2: Highlights of Financial Results

Thank you for your continued support.

Allow me to explain our "Financial results for 2nd Quarter of FY2023," followed by our "Financial Forecast for FY2023" and then "Topics."

First, I will walk you through the Highlights of Financial Results for 2nd Quarter of FY2023.

Net sales hit the record high for the second quarter, driven mainly by growing sales of light truck tires in North America.

Operating income increased year-on-year, as we successfully coordinated our supply to flexibly respond to changes in demand, with the lowering of ocean freight cost and other external factors serving as a tailwind as well.

On the other hand, profit attributable to owners of parent decreased year- on-year, mainly due to a decrease in a gain on sales of securities.

Given the performance trends up to the end of the second quarter and the future outlook, we have revised our full-year forecasts for both operating income and profit attributable to owners of parent upward to 60.0 billion yen and 55.0 billion yen, respectively, from the previous full-year financial forecasts for FY2023 that we announced in February this year.

In accordance with these upward revisions of earnings forecasts, we have also revised our February forecast for the annual dividend per share upward to 78 yen.