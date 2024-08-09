Financial Results

for 2nd Quarter of FY2024

August 9, 2024

1Financial Results for 2nd Quarter (1st Half) of FY2024

2Financial Forecast for FY2024

3. Topics

Highlights of Financial Results

  • Net sales amounted to 273. 5 billion yen, a record high* for the second quarter.
  • Operating income came in at 47.6 billion yen, a record high* for the second quarter, buoyed by external factors such as ocean freight cost and forex, as well as successful sales promotion of priority products.
  • Ordinary profit reached 59.8 billion yen, primarily owing to foreign exchange gains, while profit attributable to owners of parent amounted to 42.0 billion yen, both of which set a record high* for the second quarter.
  • Given the performance up to the end of the second quarter, earnings forecasts

for FY2024 have been revised upward.

  • Operating income: 81.0 billion yen (previous forecast: 78.0 billion yen)

* The highest figure since 2013, when the current accounting period was applied. 2/23

Financial Results for 2nd Quarter of FY2024 (Jan-Jun)

2024

2023

Change

2024

2024

Change

Unit: Millions of Yen

Change (%)

Change

Apr-Jun

1H Results

1H Results

1H Forecast

(YoY)

Results

Net Sales

273,501

265,457

+8,044

+3.0

270,000

+3,501

145,944

+9,647

Operating

47,569

26,673

+20,895

+78.3

40,000

+7,569

21,594

+9,494

Income

Margin

17.4

10.0

14.8%

14.8

Ordinary

59,770

38,761

+21,009

+54.2

32,000

+27,770

27,889

+4,931

Income

Profit

Attributable

42,005

29,122

+12,882

+44.2

21,000

+21,005

18,946

+708

to Owners of

Parent*

*Profit attributable to parent company shareholders

Interim

Dividends

50 Yen

20 Yen

+30 Yen

per Share

1 USD

150 Yen

135 Yen

+15 Yen

1 EUR

163 Yen

144 Yen

+19 Yen

3/23

Analysis of Operating Income for 2nd Quarter of FY2024Jan-Junvs 2023

Unit: Billions of Yen

Tires

Others

19.5

1.4

Sales

Production

SGA

Raw

Forex

Freight

Plant

Automotive

Start-up

Other

合計

Factors

Cost

Expenses

Materials

Rate

Cost

Parts

Cost

Jan-Mar

+0.2

+0.8

(1.1)

+0.1

+3.9

+5.9

+1.2

+0.4

+0.0

+11.4

Apr-Jun

+5.1

(0.7)

(1.2)

(0.9)

+4.6

+1.1

+0.6

+1.0

+0.0

+9.5

4/23

Analysis of Operating Income for 2nd Quarter of FY2024Jan-Junvs Previous Forecast

Unit: Billions of Yen

Tires

Others

7.2

0.4

5/23

Business Segments for 2nd Quarter of FY2024Jan-Jun)

(Unit: Millions of Yen)

Net Sales

2024

2023

Change

Change

2024

Change

1H Results

1H Results

(%)

1H Forecast

Tires

251,291

242,523

+8,768

+3.6%

249,000

+2,291

Automotive

22,209

22,925

(715)

(3.1%)

21,000

+1,209

Parts

Other

0

18

(17)

(100.0%)

0

Adjustments

(0)

(9)

+8

Total

273,501

265,457

+8,044

+3.0%

270,000

+3,501

*Net sales include intersegment internal net sales or transfers

Operating

2024

2023

Change

Change

2024

Change

Income

1H Results

1H Results

(%)

1H Forecast

Tires

46,898

27,400

+19,498

+71.2%

39,700

+7,198

Margin

18.7%

11.3%

15.9

Automotive

660

(728)

+1,388

300

+360

Parts

Margin

3.0%

(3.2%)

1.4

Other

10

1

+8

+900.0%

0

+10

Adjustments

0

0

Total

47,569

26,673

+20,895

+78.3%

40,000

+7,569

*Segment profit adjustment amounts include intersegment eliminations

2024 Change

Apr-Jun(YoY)

Results

134,725 +10,158

11,218 (506)

  1. (9)
  1. +4

145,944 +9,647

2024 Change

Apr-Jun(YoY)

Results

21,244 +8,457

15.8

346 +1,034

3.1%

  1. +2

21,594 +9,494

6/23

Geographic Area Segments for 2nd Quarter of FY2024Jan-Jun)

(Unit: Millions of Yen)

Net Sales

2024

2023

Change

Change

2024

Change

1H Results

1H Results

(%)

1H Forecast

Japan

51,745

55,744

(3,998)

(7.2)

55,300

(3,555)

N.America

185,775

174,316

+11,458

+6.6

178,700

+7,075

Other

35,980

35,396

+584

+1.6

36,000

(20)

Eliminations

or

Adjustments

Total

273,501

265,457

+8,044

+3.0

270,000

+3,501

*Net sales do not include intersegment internal net sales or transfers

Operating

2024

2023

Change

Change

2024

Change

Income

1H Results

1H Results

(%)

1H Forecast

Japan

35,607

22,909

+12,698

+55.4

26,300

+9,307

N.America

8,521

9,968

(1,447)

(14.5)

7,900

+621

Other

3,457

2,033

+1,424

+70.0

5,600

(2,143)

Eliminations

or

(17)

(8,237)

+8,220

200

(217)

Adjustments

Total

47,569

26,673

+20,895

+78.3

40,000

+7,569

2024 Change

Apr-Jun(YoY)

Results

26,892 (482)

100,744 +8,358

18,307 +1,771

－ －

145,944 +9,647

2024 Change

Apr-Jun(YoY)

Results

13,933 (325)

4,215 (885)

1,321 +617

2,124 +10,088

21,594 +9,494

7/23

1Financial Results for 2nd Quarter (1st Half) of FY2024

2Financial Forecast for FY2024

3. Topics

Financial Forecast for FY2024Jan-Dec

(Unit: Millions of Yen)

2024

2023

Change

Change

2024

Previous

Change

Forecast

Results

(%)

Forecast

Net Sales

560,000

552,825

+7,175

+1.3%

560,000

±0

Operating

81,000

76,899

+4,101

+5.3

78,000

+3,000

Income

Margin

14.5%

13.9%

13.9%

Ordinary

76,000

86,047

(10,047)

(11.7)

68,000

+8,000

Income

Profit

Attributable

50,000

72,273

(22,273)

(30.8)

45,000

+5,000

to Owners of

Parent*

2024

Change

2H Forecast

(YoY)

286,498

(870)

33,430

(16,795)

11.7%

16,229

(31,058)

7,994 (35,157)

*Profit attributable to parent company shareholders

Annual

Dividends

105 Yen

100 Yen

+5 Yen

105 Yen

±0

per Share

Forex Rate Sensitivity 2024

Mid-Term '21 Plan Key

USD

0.8 Billion Yen/Year

Performance Indicators

1 USD

147 Yen

141 Yen

+6 Yen

Consolidated OP

Over 14%

EUR

0.1 Billion Yen/Year

1 EUR

159 Yen

152 Yen

+7 Yen

margin

Impact of 1 yen fluctuation on

Dividend policy

30% or higher

operating income

Dividend payout ratio

9/23

