Financial Results
for 2nd Quarter of FY2024
August 9, 2024
1．Financial Results for 2nd Quarter (1st Half) of FY2024
2．Financial Forecast for FY2024
3. Topics
Highlights of Financial Results
- Net sales amounted to 273. 5 billion yen, a record high* for the second quarter.
- Operating income came in at 47.6 billion yen, a record high* for the second quarter, buoyed by external factors such as ocean freight cost and forex, as well as successful sales promotion of priority products.
- Ordinary profit reached 59.8 billion yen, primarily owing to foreign exchange gains, while profit attributable to owners of parent amounted to 42.0 billion yen, both of which set a record high* for the second quarter.
- Given the performance up to the end of the second quarter, earnings forecasts
for FY2024 have been revised upward.
- Operating income: 81.0 billion yen (previous forecast: 78.0 billion yen)
* The highest figure since 2013, when the current accounting period was applied. 2/23
Financial Results for 2nd Quarter of FY2024 (Jan-Jun)
2024
2023
Change
2024
2024
Change
（Unit: Millions of Yen）
Change (%)
Change
Apr-Jun
1H Results
1H Results
1H Forecast
(YoY)
Results
Net Sales
273,501
265,457
+8,044
+3.0％
270,000
+3,501
145,944
+9,647
Operating
47,569
26,673
+20,895
+78.3％
40,000
+7,569
21,594
+9,494
Income
Margin
17.4％
10.0％
ー
－
14.8%
－
14.8％
ー
Ordinary
59,770
38,761
+21,009
+54.2％
32,000
+27,770
27,889
+4,931
Income
Profit
Attributable
42,005
29,122
+12,882
+44.2％
21,000
+21,005
18,946
+708
to Owners of
Parent*
*Profit attributable to parent company shareholders
Interim
Dividends
50 Yen
20 Yen
+30 Yen
ー
per Share
1 USD
150 Yen
135 Yen
+15 Yen
1 EUR
163 Yen
144 Yen
+19 Yen
3/23
Analysis of Operating Income for 2nd Quarter of FY2024（Jan-Jun）（vs 2023）
（Unit: Billions of Yen）
Tires
Others
＋19.5
＋1.4
Sales
Production
SGA
Raw
Forex
Freight
Plant
Automotive
Start-up
Other
合計
Factors
Cost
Expenses
Materials
Rate
Cost
Parts
Cost
Jan-Mar
+0.2
+0.8
(1.1)
+0.1
+3.9
+5.9
+1.2
+0.4
+0.0
+11.4
Apr-Jun
+5.1
(0.7)
(1.2)
(0.9)
+4.6
+1.1
+0.6
+1.0
+0.0
+9.5
4/23
Analysis of Operating Income for 2nd Quarter of FY2024（Jan-Jun）（vs Previous Forecast）
（Unit: Billions of Yen）
Tires
Others
＋7.2
＋0.4
5/23
Business Segments for 2nd Quarter of FY2024（Jan-Jun)
(Unit: Millions of Yen)
Net Sales
2024
2023
Change
Change
2024
Change
1H Results
1H Results
(%)
1H Forecast
Tires
251,291
242,523
+8,768
+3.6%
249,000
+2,291
Automotive
22,209
22,925
(715)
(3.1%)
21,000
+1,209
Parts
Other
0
18
(17)
(100.0%)
0
ー
Adjustments
(0)
(9)
+8
ー
ー
ー
Total
273,501
265,457
+8,044
+3.0%
270,000
+3,501
*Net sales include intersegment internal net sales or transfers
Operating
2024
2023
Change
Change
2024
Change
Income
1H Results
1H Results
(%)
1H Forecast
Tires
46,898
27,400
+19,498
+71.2%
39,700
+7,198
Margin
18.7%
11.3%
ー
ー
15.9％
ー
Automotive
660
(728)
+1,388
ー
300
+360
Parts
Margin
3.0%
(3.2%)
ー
ー
1.4％
ー
Other
10
1
+8
+900.0%
0
+10
Adjustments
0
0
ー
ー
ー
ー
Total
47,569
26,673
+20,895
+78.3%
40,000
+7,569
*Segment profit adjustment amounts include intersegment eliminations
2024 Change
Apr-Jun(YoY)
Results
134,725 +10,158
11,218 (506)
- (9)
- +4
145,944 +9,647
2024 Change
Apr-Jun(YoY)
Results
21,244 +8,457
15.8％ー
346 +1,034
3.1%ー
- +2
- ー
21,594 +9,494
6/23
Geographic Area Segments for 2nd Quarter of FY2024（Jan-Jun)
(Unit: Millions of Yen)
Net Sales
2024
2023
Change
Change
2024
Change
1H Results
1H Results
(%)
1H Forecast
Japan
51,745
55,744
(3,998)
(7.2％)
55,300
(3,555)
N.America
185,775
174,316
+11,458
+6.6％
178,700
+7,075
Other
35,980
35,396
+584
+1.6％
36,000
(20)
Eliminations
or
－
－
－
－
ー
－
Adjustments
Total
273,501
265,457
+8,044
+3.0％
270,000
+3,501
*Net sales do not include intersegment internal net sales or transfers
Operating
2024
2023
Change
Change
2024
Change
Income
1H Results
1H Results
(%)
1H Forecast
Japan
35,607
22,909
+12,698
+55.4％
26,300
+9,307
N.America
8,521
9,968
(1,447)
(14.5％)
7,900
+621
Other
3,457
2,033
+1,424
+70.0％
5,600
(2,143)
Eliminations
or
(17)
(8,237)
+8,220
－
200
(217)
Adjustments
Total
47,569
26,673
+20,895
+78.3％
40,000
+7,569
2024 Change
Apr-Jun(YoY)
Results
26,892 (482)
100,744 +8,358
18,307 +1,771
－ －
145,944 +9,647
2024 Change
Apr-Jun(YoY)
Results
13,933 (325)
4,215 (885)
1,321 +617
2,124 +10,088
21,594 +9,494
7/23
1．Financial Results for 2nd Quarter (1st Half) of FY2024
2．Financial Forecast for FY2024
3. Topics
Financial Forecast for FY2024（Jan-Dec）
(Unit: Millions of Yen)
2024
2023
Change
Change
2024
Previous
Change
Forecast
Results
(%)
Forecast
Net Sales
560,000
552,825
+7,175
+1.3%
560,000
±0
Operating
81,000
76,899
+4,101
+5.3％
78,000
+3,000
Income
Margin
14.5%
13.9%
ー
ー
13.9%
ー
Ordinary
76,000
86,047
(10,047)
(11.7％)
68,000
+8,000
Income
Profit
Attributable
50,000
72,273
(22,273)
(30.8％)
45,000
+5,000
to Owners of
Parent*
2024
Change
2H Forecast
(YoY)
286,498
(870)
33,430
(16,795)
11.7%
－
16,229
(31,058)
7,994 (35,157)
*Profit attributable to parent company shareholders
Annual
Dividends
105 Yen
100 Yen
+5 Yen
ー
105 Yen
±0
per Share
Forex Rate Sensitivity 2024
Mid-Term '21 Plan Key
USD
0.8 Billion Yen/Year
Performance Indicators
1 USD
147 Yen
141 Yen
+6 Yen
Consolidated OP
Over 14%
EUR
0.1 Billion Yen/Year
1 EUR
159 Yen
152 Yen
+7 Yen
margin
Impact of 1 yen fluctuation on
Dividend policy
30% or higher
operating income
（Dividend payout ratio）
9/23
