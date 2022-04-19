Toyo Tire : TIRES Selected for FTSE Blossom Japan Sector Relative Index

Print

Apr. 19, 2022 TOYO TIRES Selected for FTSE Blossom Japan Sector Relative Index

Hyogo, Japan - April 19, 2022 - Toyo Tire Corporation (Headquarters: Itami City, Hyogo Prefecture; President & CEO: Takashi Shimizu; hereinafter, "Toyo Tire") hereby announces that it has been selected as the member of ESG index: the FTSE Blossom Japan Sector Relative Index.

The FTSE Blossom Japan Sector Relative Index, created by global index provider FTSE Russell, is designed to be sector-neutral, relatively reflecting the performance of Japanese companies with superior Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) engagement in each sector.

In order to facilitate the transition to a low-carbon economy, the index includes only those companies that are recognized for their improvement efforts by the Transition Pathway Initiative (TPI) Management Quality Score, especially in the case of companies with high greenhouse gas emissions.

The index has been adopted by the Japan's Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF) as its latest ESG passive investment benchmark.

In our medium-term business plan "Mid-Term'21 Plan", we declared our commitment to shift to sustainability management, and in February 2022, we announced our Sustainability Management Policy to realize this shift. In line with this policy, we will make ESG the foundation of Toyo Tire's corporate activities, and we aim for integrated promotion of our business and sustainability.

And, we have been included in these ESG indexes that "FTSE4Good Index Series", "FTSE Blossom Japan Index", and "SOMPO Sustainability Index". For details of each brand, please refer to "External Recognition" on our corporate website (https://www.toyotires-global.com/csr/evaluation/).

As a responsible global company, Toyo Tire will contribute to providing society with sustainable mobility choices for the enjoyment of all, in accordance with the "Mid-Term'21 Plan" and our Sustainability Management Policy.

