  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Toyo Tire Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    5105   JP3610600003

TOYO TIRE CORPORATION

(5105)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  04/19 01:16:28 am EDT
1430.00 JPY   +2.00%
01:14aTOYO TIRE : TIRES Selected for FTSE Blossom Japan Sector Relative Index
PU
03/18TOYO TIRE : Sustainability Management Policy
PU
03/18TOYO TIRE : Sustainability Management Policy (Script text)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Toyo Tire : TIRES Selected for FTSE Blossom Japan Sector Relative Index

04/19/2022 | 01:14am EDT
Press Release

Apr. 19, 2022

TOYO TIRES Selected for FTSE Blossom Japan Sector Relative Index

Hyogo, Japan - April 19, 2022 - Toyo Tire Corporation (Headquarters: Itami City, Hyogo Prefecture; President & CEO: Takashi Shimizu; hereinafter, "Toyo Tire") hereby announces that it has been selected as the member of ESG index: the FTSE Blossom Japan Sector Relative Index.

The FTSE Blossom Japan Sector Relative Index, created by global index provider FTSE Russell, is designed to be sector-neutral, relatively reflecting the performance of Japanese companies with superior Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) engagement in each sector.
In order to facilitate the transition to a low-carbon economy, the index includes only those companies that are recognized for their improvement efforts by the Transition Pathway Initiative (TPI) Management Quality Score, especially in the case of companies with high greenhouse gas emissions.
The index has been adopted by the Japan's Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF) as its latest ESG passive investment benchmark.

In our medium-term business plan "Mid-Term'21 Plan", we declared our commitment to shift to sustainability management, and in February 2022, we announced our Sustainability Management Policy to realize this shift. In line with this policy, we will make ESG the foundation of Toyo Tire's corporate activities, and we aim for integrated promotion of our business and sustainability.
And, we have been included in these ESG indexes that "FTSE4Good Index Series", "FTSE Blossom Japan Index", and "SOMPO Sustainability Index". For details of each brand, please refer to "External Recognition" on our corporate website (https://www.toyotires-global.com/csr/evaluation/).

As a responsible global company, Toyo Tire will contribute to providing society with sustainable mobility choices for the enjoyment of all, in accordance with the "Mid-Term'21 Plan" and our Sustainability Management Policy.

Toyo Tire Corporation
Corporate Communications Dept.
Hyogo Head office Telephone: +81-72-789-9100 Facsimile: +81-72-773-3272
Tokyo office Telephone: +81-3-5780-8158 Facsimile: +81-3-5780-8159

Press Release is intended for media purposes, and is current of the date of publication.
Information is subject to change with or without notice.

Disclaimer

Toyo Tire Corporation published this content on 19 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2022 05:13:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
