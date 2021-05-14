Toyo Tire : Consolidated Business Performance for the First Quarter of FY2021
Consolidated Business
Performance
for the First Quarter of FY2021
May 14, 2021
Major Topics
Consolidated Business Results for the First Quarter of FY2021
Consolidated Business Outlook for the Cumulative Second Quarter and the Full FY2021
The forward-looking statements contained in these business outlooks and plans are based on information available at the current time and contain potential risks and uncertainties.
Therefore, please keep in mind that actual results may, due to a variety of factors, differ from those expressed in the forward-looking statements.
Consolidated Business Results for 1Q of FY2021 (Jan-Mar)
(Unit: millions of yen)
FY2021
FY2020
Year-on-Year
Year-on-Year
Jan-Mar
Jan-Mar
Change
Change (%)
Results
Results
Net Sales
87,744
82,094
+5,650
+6.9%
Operating Income
12,702
6,936
+5,766
+83.1%
Profit Ratio
14.5%
8.4%
Ordinary Income
16,007
3,737
+12,270
+328.3%
Profit Attributable to
12,153
2,141
+10,011
+467.6%
Owners of Parent
＊Profit Attributable to Owners of Parent: Profit attributable to parent company shareholders
1 USD
105 Yen
109 Yen
(4 Yen)
1 EUR
128 Yen
121 Yen
+7 Yen
Forex Rate Sensibility 2021
USD
0.65 Billion Yen/Year
EUR
0.10 Billion Yen/Year
Impact of 1 yen fluctuation on operating income
2/12
1Q of FY2021 (Jan-Mar) Factors Contributing to Changes in Operating Income
(billions of yen)
＋5.8
3/12
Consolidated Business Results by Business Segment for 1Q of FY2021 (Jan-Mar)
Net Sales
(Unit: millions of yen)
FY2021
FY2020
Year-on-Year
Year-on-Year
Jan-Mar
Jan-Mar
Change
Change (%)
Results
Results
Tires
77,741
72,297
+5,444
+7.5%
Automotive Parts
9,992
9,782
+210
+2.1%
Other
27
35
(8)
(22.9%)
Adjustments
(16)
(21)
+4
―
Total
87,744
82,094
+5,650
+6.9%
Operating Income
* Net sales include intersegment internal net sales or transfers
FY2021
FY2020
Year-on-Year
Year-on-Year
Jan-Mar
Jan-Mar
Change
Change (%)
Results
Results
Tires
13,191
7,399
+5,791
+78.3%
Profit Ratio
17.0%
10.2%
Automotive Parts
(479)
(474)
(4)
―
Profit Ratio
(4.8%)
(4.8 %)
Other
(3)
22
(26)
―
Adjustments
(5)
(11)
+5
―
Total
12,702
6,936
+5,766
+83.1%
4/12
* Segment profit adjustment amounts include intersegment eliminations
