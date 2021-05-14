Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Toyo Tire Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    5105   JP3610600003

TOYO TIRE CORPORATION

(5105)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Toyo Tire : Consolidated Business Performance for the First Quarter of FY2021

05/14/2021 | 10:49am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Consolidated Business

Performance

for the First Quarter of FY2021

May 14, 2021

TOYO TIRE CORPORATION

Major Topics

  1. Consolidated Business Results for the First Quarter of FY2021
  2. Consolidated Business Outlook for the Cumulative Second Quarter and the Full FY2021

The forward-looking statements contained in these business outlooks and plans are based on information available at the current time and contain potential risks and uncertainties.

Therefore, please keep in mind that actual results may, due to a variety of factors, differ from those expressed in the forward-looking statements.

Consolidated Business Results for 1Q of FY2021 (Jan-Mar)

(Unit: millions of yen)

FY2021

FY2020

Year-on-Year

Year-on-Year

Jan-Mar

Jan-Mar

Change

Change (%)

Results

Results

Net Sales

87,744

82,094

+5,650

+6.9%

Operating Income

12,702

6,936

+5,766

+83.1%

Profit Ratio

14.5%

8.4%

Ordinary Income

16,007

3,737

+12,270

+328.3%

Profit Attributable to

12,153

2,141

+10,011

+467.6%

Owners of Parent

Profit Attributable to Owners of Parent: Profit attributable to parent company shareholders

1 USD

105 Yen

109 Yen

(4 Yen)

1 EUR

128 Yen

121 Yen

+7 Yen

Forex Rate Sensibility 2021

USD

0.65 Billion Yen/Year

EUR

0.10 Billion Yen/Year

Impact of 1 yen fluctuation on operating income2/12

1Q of FY2021 (Jan-Mar) Factors Contributing to Changes in Operating Income

(billions of yen)

Tires

Others

5.8

(0.0)

5.8

3/12

Consolidated Business Results by Business Segment for 1Q of FY2021 (Jan-Mar)

Net Sales

(Unit: millions of yen)

FY2021

FY2020

Year-on-Year

Year-on-Year

Jan-Mar

Jan-Mar

Change

Change (%)

Results

Results

Tires

77,741

72,297

+5,444

+7.5%

Automotive Parts

9,992

9,782

+210

+2.1%

Other

27

35

(8)

(22.9%)

Adjustments

(16)

(21)

+4

Total

87,744

82,094

+5,650

+6.9%

Operating Income

* Net sales include intersegment internal net sales or transfers

FY2021

FY2020

Year-on-Year

Year-on-Year

Jan-Mar

Jan-Mar

Change

Change (%)

Results

Results

Tires

13,191

7,399

+5,791

+78.3%

Profit Ratio

17.0%

10.2%

Automotive Parts

(479)

(474)

(4)

Profit Ratio

(4.8%)

(4.8 %)

Other

(3)

22

(26)

Adjustments

(5)

(11)

+5

Total

12,702

6,936

+5,766

+83.1%

4/12

* Segment profit adjustment amounts include intersegment eliminations

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Toyo Tire & Rubber Co. Ltd. published this content on 14 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 May 2021 14:48:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about TOYO TIRE CORPORATION
10:49aTOYO TIRE  : Consolidated Business Performance for the First Quarter of FY2021
PU
03/30TOYO TIRE  : (Correction/Numerical Data Correction) Partial Corrections to the C..
PU
03/04INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY : US District Court Rejects Trade Dress Claim In 3-D Tire ..
AQ
02/26TOYO TIRE  : (Replacement) Replacement of attached the “Announcement of ne..
PU
02/24TOYO TIRE  : Announcement of new Mid-Term Business Plan
PU
02/24TOYO TIRE  : Tires Shuts Down Silverstone Plant in Malaysia
MT
02/16Japanese Shares Extend Monday's 30-Year High Rally on Fiscal Support, Vaccine..
MT
02/15TOYO TIRE  : Tires Attributable Profit Drops 52% in FY20
MT
2020TOYO TIRE CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2020KENEDIX RESIDENTIAL NEXT INVESTMENT  : Replaces Seismic Isolation Material
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 382 B 3 490 M 3 490 M
Net income 2021 31 296 M 286 M 286 M
Net Debt 2021 78 970 M 722 M 722 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,3x
Yield 2021 2,49%
Capitalization 322 B 2 940 M 2 946 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,05x
EV / Sales 2022 0,99x
Nbr of Employees 11 258
Free-Float 70,3%
Chart TOYO TIRE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Toyo Tire Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOYO TIRE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 2 342,86 JPY
Last Close Price 2 085,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 31,9%
Spread / Average Target 12,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,87%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Takashi Shimizu President & Representative Director
Yasuhiro Yamada Chairman
Masao Takiwaki Executive Officer, GM-Compliance & Legal Affairs
Ken Morita Independent Outside Director
Atsushi Takeda Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOYO TIRE CORPORATION32.97%2 928
BRIDGESTONE CORPORATION36.32%29 629
MICHELIN SCA16.72%26 376
KUMHO PETROCHEMICAL CO., LTD.63.10%5 543
NOKIAN RENKAAT OYJ10.27%5 303
THE GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER COMPANY77.54%4 552