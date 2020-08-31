MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > Tokyo Stock Exchange > Toyobo Co., Ltd. 3101 JP3619800000 TOYOBO CO., LTD. (3101) Add to my list Report Report End-of-day quote Tokyo Stock Exchange - 08/31 1528 JPY +0.20% 11:35a TOYOBO : Report 2020 PU 05/11 TOYOBO CO., LTD. : Slide show results CO 05/11 TOYOBO CO., LTD. : Annual results CO Summary Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions Summary All News Press Releases Official Publications Sector news TOYOBO : REPORT 2020 0 08/31/2020 | 11:35am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields T O Y O B O R E P O R T 2 0 2 0 Year Ended March 31, 2020 Value Creation Vision & Policy Realizing a more prosperous society- our unceasing challenge since 1882 TOYOBO has grown together with the changing times throughout our 140-year history, based on the spirit of Jun-Ri-Soku-Yu (adhering to reason leads to prosperity). In order to build a prosperous future, we will continue to create products that benefit society. Jun-Ri-Soku-Yu - our approach to CSV, handed down from our founder Jun-Ri-Soku-Yu (adhering to reason leads to prosperity) was a personal maxim of our founder Eiichi Shibusawa (1840-1931), and it contains the idea of making the company grow while creating prosperity for society. This way of thinking can be described as the forerunner of the modern concept of Creating Shared Value (CSV). 01 TOYOBO REPORT 2020 Contents Please see page 49 for details of TOYOBO Group's response to COVID-19. Value Creation Vision & Policy Introduction ..................................... 01 Principle ......................................... 03 The Path of Value Creation ................... 05 Approach to Value Creation .................. 07 Materiality........................................ 09 Message from the President .................. 11 Feature 1 Dialogue with ESG Investors ..... 17 Message from the Chief Financial Ofcer ... 21 Value Creation Strategy Strategy for each Solutions Division ......... 25 Launch of New Department ................... 41 Feature 2 TOYOBO's Way of Manufacturing .. 43 The Basis of Value Creation ESG Management .............................. 47 Response to COVID-19 ........................49 Environmental Policy & Activities ............. 50 Social Contribution Policy & Activities ....... 55 Governance Policy & Activities ............... 61 Management Team........................... 61 Corporate Governance ...................... 63 Overview of Fiscal 2020 Key Events in Fiscal 2020 ..................... 71 Financial Highlights ............................. 73 Non-Financial Highlights ....................... 75 Key Financial Data (FY2010-FY2020)........ 77 Financial statements ........................... 79 Investor Information ............................ 85 Corporate Data .................................. 86 Editorial policy Since 2019, TOYOBO has issued an "Integrated Report" instead of the "CSR Report" and "Annual Report" we issued previously. This single publication contains an overview of financial and non-financial information, including Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) related data. Through this Integrated Report, we aim to deepen understanding of the Company among our wide range of stakeholders, including our shareholders and investors. We introduce our philosophy and business activities, our growth strategy and outlook for the future, along with messages from senior management. Our intention is that this report will be actively employed as a tool for dialogue with our stakeholders, and will enhance the Group's corporate value. Reference Guidelines, etc. : GRI "Sustainability Reporting Standards"

Ministry of the Environment "Environmental Reporting Guidelines" (2018 versions)

Ministry of Economy Trade and Industry "Guidance for Collaborative Value Creation" Reporting entity: Unless otherwise stated, the report refers to TOYOBO CO., LTD. (non-consolidated basis), and references to "TOYOBO" or the "Company" mean TOYOBO CO., LTD. Numerical data in financial information is reported on a consolidated basis. Reporting period: April 2019-March 2020 (Partially includes information dated after April 2020)

Published: August 2020 (next scheduled publication: August 2021) TOYOBO REPORT 2020 02 Principle The TOYOBO Group's foundation for growth is contributing to the well-being of society Principle Principle Vision Our Vision Values Our Values CollaborationChallenge Reliability 03 TOYOBO REPORT 2020 Value Creation Value Creation The Basis of Overview of Vision & Policy Strategy Value Creation FY2020 Management Structure Based on the Corporate Philosophy System Corporate Philosophy System Long-term Growth Story Expanding possibilities Base of Growth Strategy Medium-Term Management Plan Charter of Corporate Employee Code of Behavior Conduct Base of Corporate Activities: Focus on fulfilling our social responsibility (compliance) Principle Principle Jun-Ri-Soku-Yu (adhering to reason leads to prosperity) "Jun-Ri" Do what must be done (positive standpoint) Don't do what must not be done (defensive standpoint) "Soku-Yu" Adhering to "Jun-Ri" leads to a prosperous society while also realizing self-growth This is the founding spirit of our Company and is our belief. Vision Our Vision We will continue to create the solutions needed by people and the earth with materials and science. Values Our Values We welcome change, we enjoy change, and create change. TOYOBO Spirit Our 9 Commitments Challenge Reliability Collaboration Think Create Accomplish Safety Customer Factual Mutual Diversity Providing Ahead First Satisfaction Basis Communication Opportunities TOYOBO REPORT 2020 04 The Path of Value Creation We have developed our business while responding to the needs and issues of the times through technology Remaining ever alert to the changing times, TOYOBO Group draws on its advanced technologies to create products and operations that fulfill the expectations of the market and society. We have worked to develop an optimum portfolio. Evolution of Providing comfortable For clean and technology clothing healthy air Development into a Developing and providing Core technology manufacturer of highly systems for efficient functional textiles, from adsorption/desorption cotton and wool to and re-use of VOCs synthetic fibers Establishment of Osaka Boseki. Started operation as Japan's first large-scale spinning mill Chemical fiber Synthetic fiber company in the private sector. Yarn Preventing For effective environmental pollution use of seawater Achievement of liquid waste Supplying membranes treatment by breaking down used in seawater and eliminating sugars desalination equipment using yeast Market needs and social issues Japan's industrial development Acceleration of the light industrial sector, including milling and yarn production 1880 1920 Transforming our portfolio Post-WWII reconstruction and Stable growth period high-speed economic growth - Improving the quality - Increase in pollution issues resulting from of food, clothing - Pursuit of comfort atmospheric pollution and housing - Increase in traffic accidents following motorization in clothing 1960 1970 1980 1914 TOYOBO is established through the merger of Mie Boseki and Osaka Boseki. 1956 1963 1970 Launched the synthetic fiber Launched the films business. Launched the plastics business business. Starting with acrylic Subsequently strengthened based on the synthetic fiber fiber, introduced polyester fiber position as a comprehensive business and high polymer technology in 1962. manufacturer of packaging films. chemical technology. 05 TOYOBO REPORT 2020 Value Creation Value Creation The Basis of Overview of Vision & Policy Strategy Value Creation FY2020 Improving the digital environment Providing films for monitor screens that excel in water resistance and durability Reducing damage from traffic accidents Supplying the optimum airbag materials to protect passengers Enhancing dialysis patients' QOL Providing membranes with outstanding filtering performance for artificial kidneys Current key products Films Molding High-performance fibers Filtration and separation materials Processing Polyester resin Modification Engineering plastics Medical equipment Biotechnology Enzymes and diagnostic reagents Ongoing shift to information society, internationalization Rising environmental awareness, evolution of digital technology - Increase in lifestyle-related - Spread of LCD TVs - Spread of smartphones - Food loss comes under diseases the spotlight - Water shortages become an issue around the world 1990 2000 2005 1972 1980 Launched the biotechnology Launched the functional membranes business. Research into yeast in business with production of a the pulp business becomes the seawater desalination module. Also foundation. Also subsequently entered subsequently supplied membranes the diagnostic reagent market. for hemodialysis. 2010 2015 2020 Sales Ratio Specialty business Others FY1971 FY1996 FY2020 1.0% 30.0% 77.7% TOYOBO REPORT 2020 06 Approach to Value Creation Realizing long-term growth by continually providing value-added solutions Values & Focal Points in Value Creation Philosophy Social Demands (SDGs, etc.) Market Demand for "Products & Experience" Creating customer value by providing products, services and solutions Long-Term Policy and Strategy Films and functional materials p.23-26 Mobility-related products Corporate Philosophy System Innovation Increasing p.29-32 opportunities Reducing risks Contribution through our business Our diverse value creation activities are permeated by the spirit of Jun-Ri-Soku-Yu (adhering to reason leads to prosperity). This can be described as the forerunner of the modern concept of Creating Shared Value (CSV). Technology "Manufacturing" for demand Providing optimal value throughout the value chain, in terms of quality, cost, and lead time Core Technology Lifestyle and environmental products p.33-36 Life science- related products p.37-40 Matching stakeholder demands to our management resources The demands of society and markets have become increasingly diverse and sophisticated in recent years, as can be seen with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). TOYOBO Group has built up a wide range of management resources over many years, and we have especially worked on refining our technology. Selecting the technologies that can address external demands, and extending them through further innovation is our starting point for TOYOBO Group's value creation. Practicing CSV in four Solutions fields From fiscal 2021, TOYOBO Group has reorganized its operations into four fields where we can create value to share with society: these are our Solutions divisions. Each division aims to increase the Company's growth opportunities by providing products and services that help resolve issues, and also to control and mitigate risk while taking ESG issues into consideration. We are also strengthening cross-divisional coordination to support the activities of these four divisions. Please refer to pages 25 to 40 for details 07 TOYOBO REPORT 2020 Value Creation Value Creation The Basis of Overview of Vision & Policy Strategy Value Creation FY2020 Ability to provide solutions Supply chain management Product life cycle management

Achieving the SDGs Measures for • Human resource addressing climate management change, environmental issues, food crisis, etc. Strengthen group- Material issues wide capabilities • Bolster our ability to operate businesses sustainably • Foster leadership • Reducing greenhouse capabilities for gas emissions overseeing business development and expansion • Reducing impact on the environment Data security, privacy

Compliance Identifying material issues In fiscal 2020, we identified our material issues, which are both important for our stakeholders and have a significant impact for the Company. We also determined the following fundamental items, which are prerequisites to the material issues. We will continue to address materiality while communicating proactively with our stakeholders. • Corporate governance • Respect for human rights • Safety, disaster prevention, quality Please refer to pages 09 to 10 for details Our Vision A Group that continually creates "the solutions needed by people and the earth" Sustainable growth Consolidated net sales of ¥500 billion in scal 2026 Drawing up a long-term growth scenario using backcasting TOYOBO Group's stated aim is to continually create "the solutions needed by people and the earth." We have also established net sales targets for fiscal 2026. We are currently considering our long-term growth scenario to 2030 using backcasting, a method of calculating what we need to do now in order to achieve our future vision and targets. TOYOBO REPORT 2020 08 Materiality Identifying materiality in order to continue creating "the solutions needed by people and the earth" Achieving our vision Companies must help resolve a wide range of issues facing society, from environmental issues such as climate change and plastic waste, to human rights and labor issues. In fiscal 2021, responding to the demands and expectations of our stakeholders, TOYOBO Group identified CSV- and ESG-related material issues in eight items, to realize our vision of being a Group that continually "creates the solutions needed by people and the earth." Incorporating external viewpoints To identify these material issues, firstly we drew up a list of proposed issues reflecting 12 international guidelines including external initiatives and the GRI Standards. From this list, we clarified the positive and negative impacts of each issue through internal surveys and interviews, to select the appropriate material issues. We then made adjustments, reflecting the views of Identiﬁcation Process Ascertaining and listing social issues on a global scale UN Global Compact, GRI Standards, SASB Standards, etc. Internal survey and impact assessment Ofﬁcers, employees Analyzing competitors, hearing views of external consultants, etc. Determination of the Board of Directors following discussion at management meetings institutional investors and other external parties, and organized the eight proposed material issues along two lines: importance to stakeholders and importance to TOYOBO Group. Ultimately, the Board of Directors meeting held on May 22, 2020 determined these as the Group's material issues. Reflecting materiality in management plans As well as configuring targets (KPIs) for each of the identified material issues, we are drawing up specific measures to achieve these targets and will manage progress. At the same time, we will reflect the material issues in our future medium- and long-term management plans. We will also regularly review the material issues through communication and engagement with our stakeholders. Key Future Initiatives Setting targets (KPIs) based on current status surveys, drawing up measures to achieve those targets and managing progress

Reﬂecting materiality in medium- and long-term management plans

Regular (annual) reviews of materiality aligned with the needs of our stakeholders, receiving consultations from third parties (investors, ESG specialists, experts, etc.) Holding workshops to further deepen understanding of sustainability issues 09 TOYOBO REPORT 2020 Value Creation Value Creation The Basis of Overview of Vision & Policy Strategy Value Creation FY2020 Identiﬁed Material Issues Basic preconditions to materiality Corporate governance Respect for human rights Safety, disaster prevention, quality Continuing to be a Group that "creates the solutions needed by people and the earth" Innovation based on responsibility for the future: Realizing clean technology, high QOL, and future mobility Extremely important • Ability to provide solutions (contribution through our business) Importance • Reducing greenhouse gas emissions • Supply chain management • Reducing environmental impact • Product life cycle management to stakeholders • Data security, privacy • Human resource management • Compliance Important Importance to TOYOBO Group Extremely important Communication with stakeholders E Environment S Social G Governance Related ESG Basic preconditions to materiality Related SDGs G Corporate governance 16 S Respect for human rights 10 E S G Safety, disaster prevention, quality 8 Related ESG Materiality Related SDGs E S Ability to provide solutions (contribution through our business) 6 12 13 14 E S Supply chain management 12 E S Product life cycle management 3 12 E Reducing greenhouse gas emissions 7 13 E Reducing environmental impact 6 12 14 15 S Human resource management 5 8 S G Data security, privacy 17 S G Compliance 16 S G Communication with stakeholders 17 TOYOBO REPORT 2020 10 Message from the President Seiji Narahara Representative Director, President and CEO, Co-COO 11 TOYOBO REPORT 2020 Value Creation Value Creation The Basis of Overview of Vision & Policy Strategy Value Creation FY2020 Refining our corporate philosophy for long-term growth The structure of our PVVs corporate philosophy system Jun-Ri-Soku-Yu sets a clear path to the future During 2018 and 2019, we reformulated our corporate philosophy of Jun-Ri-Soku-Yu (adhering to reason leads to prosperity). Jun-Ri-Soku-Yu was a personal maxim of our founder Eiichi Shibusawa, and the Company proudly preserves the phrase in his original brushwork from a century ago. But what does the phrase really mean? After many discussions among our management team, we have all agreed decided that Jun-Ri, adhering to reason, goes beyond avoiding unreasonable acts and encourages us to be proactive to do what is right. In other words, it's a call for active contribution to solving social issues. As for the latter half, Soku-Yu, leads to prosperity, has been understood as meaning that taking action leads to a prosperous society and building on personal growth. The TOYOBO Group is standing at a major turning point. For decades, we have been restructuring and reconstructing our business portfolio. Now, we are at the stage where we set new goals and strategies for growth. So we returned to our roots, and redefined our new concept of Jun-Ri-Soku-Yu (adhering to reason leads to prosperity) to clearly state our purpose and our path forward. This became the foundation for constructing the TOYOBO Group corporate philosophy system-our Principle, Vision, Values, and Spirit (PVVs). Revisiting our philosophy reassured me that TOYOBO is a company that has been contributing to solving social issues since its founding. Our purpose has always been to ensure the sustainability of people and the earth. I am not alone in recognizing this. I have heard from many employees that the PVVs corporate philosophy system gave shape to the heart of what we have been doing as well as what we are working for. With this understanding, TOYOBO Group is currently reforming our organization and management plans for long-term business growth. Our corporate philosophy system has how we approach employee evaluations. It has also induced new activities within the company, such as bringing employees together to talk about their struggles and experiences and how they relate to the TOYOBO Spirit. We will continue to instill and establish the PVVs corporate philosophy system based on Jun-Ri-Soku-Yu (adhering to reason leads to prosperity) throughout the Group globally. Fiscal 2020 Results and Fiscal 2021 Outlook Preparing for the future The business environment in fiscal 2020 (ended March 31st, 2020) was quite severe with the global economic slowdown triggered by US-China trade friction and the sluggish growth of the automobile industry. The fire incident at the Tsuruga Research and Production Center in fiscal 2019 also impacted our operations. The COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 is also growing concern for its impact on the economies of all nations. Although the business environment has been quite severe, we were close to meeting our financial targets for the beginning of the term. Sales and profits rose YoY driven by steady sales of our unique set of products, including mold releasing films for MLCC, enzymes for diagnostic Initiatives That Reﬂect Our Reﬁned Corporate Philosophy System Achieving long-term growth through new initiatives driven by our refined PVVs Business structure Personnel assessments Refined Investment criteria Long-term planning TOYOBO REPORT 2020 12 Message from the President reagents in the healthcare business, machinery with low environmental impact, and COSMOSHINE SRF®, a polarizer protective films for LCDs that has been garnering substantial sales growth in recent years. The work developing these products is laudable as strategies to strengthen our offerings in non-textile fields started about 10 years ago after the structural reforms were completed. The products have grown into performance drivers for the Group even amid severe business conditions. During the COVID-19 pandemic, we have implemented various measures to protect our workers and halt the spread of the disease starting with establishing a corporate task force, enabling widespread telecommuting, and cancelling or reconsidering meetings, events, and business trips. In the effort to contain the disease, we also mobilized the company's capabilities by increasing production of PCR reagents and SARS-CoV-2 test kits. We announced our performance plan for fiscal 2021 on August 6, which was later than usual as we took time to evaluate the potential impact from the COVID-19 pandemic. Because the outlook remains very uncertain, we are currently putting together the Overcome Coronavirus 100 action plan to stockpile ¥10 billion in Financial Results, Forecast, and Targets (¥ bn) funds in preparation for a potential worldwide recession after the pandemic fades. When markets are stagnant, we will not hesitate to postpone any spending possible, and when conditions start to improve, we will be ready to quickly revive our business growth. To be fully prepared, we will maintain our current workforce and conduct essential investment in equipment and R&D. Changing towards a solution-based organization Rooted in the market and society In fiscal 2021, the TOYOBO Group reorganized its corporate structure from product-oriented to market-oriented, consisting of four solutions. I had always envisioned a market-oriented structure, but the direct impetus for the reorganization came from the many members who expressed the same idea while we were refining our PVVs corporate philosophy system. The catalyst for revising our organizational structure arose from our discussions that if we intend to continuously contribute to solving social issues in the future, wouldn't it be more apt to Primary Changes to the Organizational Structure FY2020 FY2021 FY2022 Results Forecast Targets Net sales 339.6 330.0 375.0 Operating profit 22.8 20.0 30.0 Operating profit 6.7 6.1 8.0 margin (%) Ordinary profit 18.0 14.0 - Profit attributable to 13.8 7.0 16.0 owners of parent Capital expenditure 36.4 26.5 - Depreciation 17.0 18.8 - Earnings per share (¥) 155.1 78.8 - Return on equity (%) 6.7 - Minimum 8 Debt-to-equity ratio 0.98 - Below 1.0 1. Expanding the scope of businesses and developing solutions (Previous) Product-out Organization Solution-based departments geared towards the market Films and Functional Materials Solutions Division

Mobility Solutions Division

Lifestyle and Environmental Solutions Division

Life Science Solutions Division Marketing strategy functions in each solution division 2. Organize staff functions Strengthen cross-functional capabilities (development, production) Renewable Resources Business Development Department

Digital Strategy Department

Corporate Sustainability Department Guide the Company's growth direction Wider application potential for solutions

(Larger positive impact)

Mitigating risk

(Smaller negative impact) 13 TOYOBO REPORT 2020 Value Creation Value Creation The Basis of Overview of Vision & Policy Strategy Value Creation FY2020 have a framework that approaches the issues from the perspective of society rather than built around our product-out approach? The importance of taking that view has been apparent to us from 30 years ago when the Group began its structural reform. However, as is characteristic of a manufacturer with large-scale production facilities and numerous supply chains, setting up an organization for each market was complicated. Nevertheless, all of our directors recognized that we had to break through and create an organization that will enable us to advance toward our vision and realize sustained growth. This was a major step forward, and I believe we were able to do it because we had clarified our corporate philosophy and vision. solution-oriented organization has many advantages. For example, bringing together film and adhesives from previously separated departments enables us to offer a total solution for PET bottle packaging. I am looking forward to the new possibilities that our new organization will bring to the market. I also think it is important for us to take the lead in developing and proposing new solutions that our clients have not yet identified.

The move away from a product-oriented structure may raise new management issues in the Company, but I believe we can respond effectively by placing an executive officer and reinforcing cross-functional management among business divisions. It is essential that all of our employees share and fully support our philosophy of contributing to solving social issues. If we do, I am confident that the new organizational structure will be a great success. Investment strategy risk management Evaluation criteria based on our philosophy Redefining our PVVs corporate philosophy system also greatly clarified our approach to investment strategy. The evaluation criteria for an investment was simplified to "what social issues will this investment help solve?" It is also important to estimate the level of actual contribution we can provide as we make our decisions. Our basic approach will be to focus our resources into the fields where we have distinct strengths and the support of our customers, such as our COSMOSHINE SRF® and food packaging films. When making new upfront investments, we will also carefully consider the projection for when we can expect return on investment. Five to six years will be a benchmark target for recouping an investment, and we will also evaluate investments in terms of how much they will contribute to society. In managing risk that could hinder our corporate growth, we will look at investment opportunities as well as their level of contribution to society. Market conditions and the competitive environment are always changing. Any product that is highly appreciated by the market or that is generating strong profits can change at any moment. We cannot be complacent even with products like COSMOSHINE SRF®, and must pay close attention to the needs of our customers and the product end-users while we continuously ask ourselves, "is the product truly providing the best solution?" TOYOBO REPORT 2020 14 Message from the President Framing our long-term vision Backcasting from the future The TOYOBO Group is currently in the midst of promoting medium-term management plan for fiscal 2022, but we are looking further ahead toward attaining a fiscal 2026 target of ¥500 billion in consolidated net sales. In fiscal 2021, all management will discuss targets for fiscal 2031 as part of our long-term growth story.

One of the major themes of our discussions is "to change our way of thinking." Management plans covering a one-year period tend to limit our thinking about how to make the best use of our current resources. The same is true for four year plans. The reason is that, three or four years is not enough time for a Group to prepare adequately.

I believe that starting to look further ahead to 10 years will open the door for ideas that we haven't imagined before. The year 2030 is also the target year for achieving the United Nations' sustainable development goals (SDGs), and thinking about the many ways that TOYOBO could be helping solve social issues gives me a sense that we have the potential to contribute even more. Yet, simply following the growth path we are now on will not get us there. I am creating a roadmap for a long-term The Long-Term Approach Backcasting a roadmap 2030 Our Vision 2022-2025 Medium-term Plan 2018-2021Medium-term Plan Where we are now Concrete growth from our present position 2020 2021 2025 2030 growth story by starting at a point in the future and backcasting step by step to clarify what we need to do now so we know what management resources we need more of, if we have any missing parts, where we need to lay the foundation for growth, and precisely what order we need to proceed. This backcasting approach was the behind our decision to acquire Teijin's polyester film business in fiscal 2020. We are working with our new employees in the polyester film business to develop new solutions that will contribute to society five to 10 years in the future. Building our business foundation Retaining and cultivating our personnel In fiscal 2019, we launched a special project, the KAERU Project (kaeru means "to change"), to comprehensively improve our workplace culture. With the aim of making the company an easier place to work, the project is taking a bottom-up approach to workplace reform by collecting employee opinions, taking a multifaceted approach to personnel evaluations, and surveying employees about the Company's good and bad points. We are also enhancing the training programs provided for employees and managers to leverage the human resources who will lead the Company in the future. I believe exposure to new experiences is the most effective way for employees to develop and grow, and I plan to change the how we approach and implement job rotation. I also believe that our solution-oriented approach will open up many superb opportunities for employees to gain new experiences. 15 TOYOBO REPORT 2020 Value Creation Value Creation The Basis of Overview of Vision & Policy Strategy Value Creation FY2020 ESG initiatives Building a sustainable future during the COVID-19 pandemic The TOYOBO Group, as a good member of society, has been addressing environmental and social issues underpinned by our Jun-Ri-Soku-Yu (adhering to reason leads to prosperity) corporate philosophy. Our environmental measures include lowering our greenhouse gas emissions form our fiscal 2014 levels by 30% in fiscal 2031 and by 80% in fiscal 2051. We also stepped up our efforts to attain the new global standards in January 2020 by becoming a signatory of the UN Global Compact and announcing our support for the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD). In addition, based on the recommendations of the United Nations Global Compact, GRI Standards, SASB Standards, and other global standards, we have identified specific issues of materiality that the Group should address. The issues were identified by widely soliciting opinions inside and outside the company, repeated discussions in management meetings, and by the determination at the Board of Directors meeting in May 2020. We plan to set KPIs for each issue of materiality, to actively promote and manage activities that are required globally, and to proactively report the results publicly and throughout the company. I have always appealed to all of our employees about the importance of taking a Three Part Harmony that encompasses the present, future, and our business foundation. This three-way approach is also proving very useful during the spread of COVID-19. From the perspective of our business foundation, we are maintaining the safety, security, and stability of our business during the pandemic. For the present, we are revising our business structure so we can continue generating earnings during the pandemic. Looking ahead, this means creating new value that will be needed in the post COVID-19 world. By thoroughly considering our operations from each of three perspectives, we will overcome the business threat from the COVID-19 and contribute to ensuring the sustainability of global society. Closing message to shareholders and investors Helping society flourish and our Company grow Returning profit to shareholders is a top management priority of the TOYOBO Group. Our policy is to maintain a stable dividend and to target a total return ratio of 30%. In fiscal 2020, we distributed annual dividends of ¥40 per share. We understand that some shareholders would like the Company to provide greater immediate returns; however, at this time we are continuing to invest for future business growth, which we expect to generate value return for our shareholders. I always keep in mind that the primary duty of the CEO is to "take responsibility." No one knows what will happen in the future. At the same time, as president, constantly probing our management to see if they really have everything under control would hinder them from taking on new challenges. I believe it is always worthwhile to consider our activities in terms of the Jun-Ri-Soku-Yu (adhering to reason leads to prosperity), and if the project has value and is backed with objective reasoning, then my most important role as president is to provide support by saying, "I take responsibility, so let's do it." There are no easy solutions to society's problems. The only way we can solve them is to grit our teeth and keep working at it. The TOYOBO Group will continue seeking to grow our business by working to make society better. Sometimes I wonder what Eiichi Shibusawa would say if he saw the Group as we are today. My hope is that he would say, "That's the way to do it." To all our stakeholders, I would like to express my appreciation for your understanding and ongoing support for the TOYOBO Group. Representative Director, President and CEO. Co-Coo TOYOBO REPORT 2020 16 Feature1 Dialogue with ESG Investors TOYOBO President Seiji Narahara sat down with Ken Shibusawa, founder of Commons Asset Management and the great-great-grandson of TOYOBO founder, Eiichi Shibusawa, to talk about sustainability within the TOYOBO Group. The dialogue took place on May 15th, 2020 via web conferencing system. Ken Shibusawa Chairman, ESG Chief Executive Commons Asset Management, Inc. Seiji Narahara Representative Director, President and CEO, Co-Coo TOYOBO CO., LTD. 17 TOYOBO REPORT 2020 Value Creation Value Creation The Basis of Overview of Vision & Policy Strategy Value Creation FY2020 Using Shibusawa's The Analects and the Abacus as a guide for creating a sustainable modern society Thoughts on TOYOBO's founder Continuing the legacy of Eiichi Shibusawa Narahara Eiichi Shibusawa is considered the father of capitalism in Japan. He founded TOYOBO and set up 500 other companies with the belief that businesses are social institutions. He left us with the phrase Jun-Ri-Soku-Yu (adhering to reason leads to prosperity), which has always been our guiding philosophy, the core of our management, and the foundation for our business decisions. His words are what has kept our business running for over a 100 years. Shibusawa I'd like to start by saying how wonderful it is to hear how everyone in the TOYOBO Group feels a close tie with my great-great-grandfather. Eiichi Shibusawa dedicated his life to "empowering Japan as a nation." He was born at a time when a person's social standing determined their future. No matter how hard a person may try, a merchant could never be treated like a Samurai class. He understood that to empower a nation, people must be given equal opportunities despite ones social standing. I think this burning passion was behind his drive to help found over 500 companies. Narahara TOYOBO is a company that began with private investment, which was Shibusawa's idea. During his overseas inspection, he saw how private companies were involved in creating industries and national infrastructures. I believe that made him think that Japan should also follow that trail. Shibusawa Since he understood the importance of the private sector as a driver of national empowerment, I would guess that he saw the potential for the spinning industry to be a core industry for Japan. Principle for business management currently at a challenging stage of becoming a new TOYOBO. Therefore we wanted to clarify the reasoning behind our motivation to work. During that process we looked back at the maxim Shibusawa bestowed on our Company-Jun-Ri-Soku-Yu (adhering to reason leads to prosperity). In the past, we had interpreted Jun-Ri to mean "refrain from doing what is wrong," but after rereading his book The Analects and the Abacus*, we began to understand that Ri refers to Confucius' Analects. According to Shibusawa, the most important teaching of the Analects was to help people in need and to enrich society. Today, we might say that we should "use our technology and human resources to resolve issues in society as well as the world and as a result achieve better lives for ourselves. I believe that is the message that Shibusawa put into Jun-Ri-Soku-Yu. Do you agree with this interpretation? Eiichi Shibusawa's The Analects and the Abacus is a book on business management philosophy. It combines the ethics of The Analects of Confucius with the practice of a proﬁtable business, which is "the abacus." Shibusawa asserts that business practices should be ethical and that the proﬁts must be used to achieve a better society. Shibusawa Yes, I believe so too. I think the theme of The Analects and the Abacus is what we now call "sustainability." The abacus, which represents a focus on generating profits, is a necessity for a company to survive. But a business that solely pursues profit will at some point run into difficulties. At the same time, a narrow approach focused solely on the Analects, or a strict moral path, would not be sustainable in a drastically changing world. In other words, it's not The Analects "or" the Abacus. A car whose wheels were the Analects on one side and the abacus on the other could not drive straight if it were using wheels on just one side. I think Shibusawa understood the importance of the "and" that balances the Analects and the Abacus. The power of "and" in The Analects and the Abacus Narahara The TOYOBO Group has revised its business portfolio by shifting its focus from textiles to specialty businesses, and we are now generating steady profits. However, in fiscal 2019, we redefined our corporate philosophy system to gear it toward further growth. The reason we refined the philosophy was because we are The Company's purpose Looking beyond the COVID-19 world Shibusawa Referring to what you said earlier about knowing the reason, more and more companies are looking at the purpose*1 of their enterprise. The word "mission" that often appears in corporate philosophies tells a company and its employees "what we do" but a purpose tells them "why TOYOBO REPORT 2020 18 Feature1 Dialogue with ESG Investors we do it." Narahara TOYOBO's purpose is contained in Jun-Ri-Soku-Yu (adhering to reason leads to prosperity) and, as you mention, is to help solve the world's problems. That is the reason we have changed our organizational structure. We set up divisions based on solutions because we recognized that if we are going to address society's issues, we needed an organization that was geared to producing solutions. As we shared the new explanation of the philosophy, within the company we noticed that having a clear understanding of the "why" in our business raised employee motivation to a completely different level compared to being asked to work to increase profits. The refining of the corporate philosophy system created a positive atmosphere among our employees doing their best to find ways to contribute to resolving social problems. Shibusawa The financial markets are increasingly looking favorably on companies that share that idea. I launched Commons Asset Management to support Japanese companies generating sustainable value creation, and found that the companies doing that were always addressing some kind of social issues. Narahara As a company that is following Shibusawa's teachings, it is very pleasing to hear that investors are looking for companies that are applying the concepts in The Analects and the Abacus. I believe we can achieve a sustainable society if the world make more effort to recognize and address social issues. Shibusawa It has been thought that a good company was one that ran their businesses rationally and raised their share price. However, this approach only benefited certain people and led to disparities in society, raising the question of whether a successful drive for profits is enough create a society that is sustainable overall. The issue gained a further spotlight at this year's World Economic Forum*2 in Davos, Switzerland, which focused on the topic of "stakeholder capitalism"*3. The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has only brought further attention on the topic. I expect the real value of the SDGs and ESG lies in the world coexisting with the COVID-19 and after COVID-19. Narahara I think the world will be a very different place after the pandemic. In TOYOBO Group's directly related operations, we have been producing and shipping 20 times more virus test kits than usual for use in coronavirus testing centers in Japan and China. We've also released research reagents that shorten the detection and measurement period. We are doing everything we can to help. For example, we are testing technology we created to examine how the norovirus spreads in kitchens. We are trying to see how we can use it for the coronavirus. We supply about 40% of the Japanese market for food packaging films, and we believe we can make a major contribution if we can develop films that the virus cannot stick to or survive on. I think we will also need to change our business operations. New lifestyles will make it increasingly important to introduce workstyle reform and to digitalize our operations. Risk management will also have to be more stringent. *1 Many companies have been focusing on the purpose behind their management strategies and branding in recent years. They are essentially looking for the basic reason for the existence of their company or organization in society. *2 The World Economic Forum is an annual international conference founded by the economist Klaus Schwab. Intellectuals, journalists, and political and business leaders convene to discuss important global issues. *3 Stakeholder capitalism is the idea that companies should not be bound to prioritize the interest of shareholders. Its approach is to fully encompass the interests of the stakeholders, which includes employees, customers, local communities, and the global environment. Towards sustainable growth Becoming a global frontrunner Shibusawa I think the spinning industry is the industry that has continued to change and evolve among the Japanese industries. My hopes are that TOYOBO will be a frontrunner. 19 TOYOBO REPORT 2020 Value Creation Value Creation The Basis of Overview of Vision & Policy Strategy Value Creation FY2020 Discussions with you have made me realize that you deeply respect and understand the true nature of Eiichi Shibusawa's philosophy. There is a need for dialogue not just with investors but with the various stakeholders in society. I also think it is important that the Company communicate both inside and outside the company. In regards to the commitment to SDGs, it is important for the president to reveal his passion as well as the direction very openly. Narahara I agree. I think it's important to share my thoughts in my own words. I've visited offices and talked directly with many employees, but I was finding it a real challenge to reach out to all of them. As for the company reorganization this April, I presented a video on the company intranet where I spoke about various matters including the direction we are taking the Company. The response from employees was very positive. Shibusawa New technology is enabling so many new possibilities. Speaking of which, right now I'm talking live with the CEO of a major listed company over the internet. Narahara If we can't meet to talk with someone in person, we will find other ways to communicate with our stakeholders. Shibusawa I would like to change our topic to corporate governance, I think it's wonderful that four of your 10 directors are outside directors. I'd like to ask for your opinion regarding the absence of women or non-Japanese voices in the Company's internal directors and executive officers. Narahara In the past five years, about 40% of the new university graduates we've hired were women. We've also been actively hiring midcareer professionals form outside the company. Although it's taking some time, we are assembling a more diversified workforce that will be the source for the Company's future executive officers and directors. Shibusawa In the future, I think society will want companies to clearly demonstrate how they are benefiting society. Narahara Indeed, I think companies will need to disclose quantitative data showing their "social impact." We took a first step in that direction in May 2020 by identifying the material issues (materiality) for the Company. For each materiality, we plan to set KPIs and monitor our progress, which we will report internally and publicly. Shibusawa Since TOYOBO is a leading maker of materials company with its roots in textiles, I would also like to see the company active internationally, such by participating in the creation of global standards and guidelines. Narahara We have started to take steps in that direction. In August 2019, we joined the Circular Economy for Flexible Packaging (CEFLEX), a collaborative initiative of a European consortium of companies. I am looking forward to passing Eiichi Shibusawa's spirit of Jun-Ri-Soku-Yu (adhering to reason leads to prosperity) to future generations as I seek to guide the Company towards sustainable growth. Thank you very much for this interesting discussion today. Shibusawa Thank you. It was my pleasure. Ken Shibusawa Chairman, ESG Chief Executive Commons Asset Management, Inc. Mr. Shibusawa joined an international relations association, then obtained an MBA in the United States. He then entered business in the ﬁnancial industry, working at a foreign-afﬁliated ﬁnancial institution, where he traded Japanese government bonds and foreign exchange options, and sold equity derivatives. He was the Japan representative for a major US hedge fund. He left the company in 2001 and established Commons Asset Management, Inc. in 2007. He has been the Chairman of the company since 2008. TOYOBO REPORT 2020 20 Message from the Chief Financial Officer Hiroshi Otsuki Director and Executive Officer, Controlling Supervisor of Management and Administration Division A clear financial strategy for medium- and long-term growth Leveraging my experience in accounting, finance, and corporate planning I was appointed Chief Financial Officer in April 2020. I worked in the accounting and finance department for over 20 years until about six years ago and am eager to bring that experience to my new position. In recent years, the Group's earnings performance plummeted when we were right in the middle of sweeping structural reform. Our financial status deteriorated markedly as ballooning interest-bearing debt nearly quadrupled the debt-to-equity ratio. Under those circumstances, we prioritized short-term improvements, and struggled to secure loans from financial institutions. After years of drastic improvements, our financial state is at a much stronger financial footing than during those trying times. Revamping our business portfolio has steadily improved our profitability, and the continuous paring down of our interest-bearing debt has brought our debt-to-equity ratio close to 1.0. Shifting our focus to highly profitable specialty businesses has stabilized the operating profit margin in recent years and has brought the Group to a position where we can look ahead to another stage of growth. As we move forward, our financial strategy is to maintain our financial stability while making investment decisions for growth and cash flow management. Prior to becoming Chief Financial Officer, I spent three years in charge of the Corporate Planning Department formulating the Group's growth strategies. I will leverage my experience to develop and promote financial strategies towards sustained medium- and long-term growth. We maintained our sound financial structure in fiscal 2020 The TOYOBO Group recorded increases in consolidated sales and profits in fiscal 2020 with consolidated net sales reaching ¥339.6 billion, operating profit ¥22.8 billion, and profit attributable to owners of parent ¥13.8 billion. Interest-bearing debt increased by ¥10.4 billion from the previous fiscal year to ¥175.1 billion, while the equity ratio edged down by 1.9 percentage point to 36.4%. We maintained a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, keeping it below 1.0, which we have set as an indicator for our financial stability. We enter the second year of our four-yearmedium-term management plan well on our way towards fulfilling our financial targets for fiscal 2022. However, we understand that in order to strengthen our financial structure, we need to increase our business profitability and cash flow. One of the key management indicators is operating profit margin. Current medium-term management plan aims to raising the return on equity to 8.0% in fiscal 2022. With the margin still at just 7.8% in fiscal 2020, will continue to constantly advance our business 21 TOYOBO REPORT 2020 Value Creation Value Creation The Basis of Overview of Vision & Policy Strategy Value Creation FY2020 portfolio reforms and improve our profit structure to strengthen our earning power. Achieving sustainable growth by taking necessary risks I believe a financial officer's duty is to "take risks that should be taken and avoid risks that should be avoided." The fundamental responsibility in financial management is to "not let the cash run out," which means "keep the company afloat." I have personally come to understand the importance as we struggled to increase borrowings in times of business structure reforms, and even during the financial crunch following the 2008 global financial crisis. As a result, it is true that keeping the Company alive has slightly stagnated our growth or to take on the risk of upfront investment in the medium or long term. Of course, we cannot achieve growth by continuing like this. We must be constantly looking ahead several years and beyond and take the necessary risks of upfront investment. Our financial structure is significantly better than it was 10 years ago in terms of both our equity ratio and cash flow. We have been affirmed A-rated for the past few years, making financing easier in the financial markets. D/E Ratio and Return on Equity: 20-Year Trend We are finally in a position where we can identify and take necessary risks, as any business needs to do without overstraining our financial balance. We will adamantly avoid taking any unnecessary risks. As a person in charge of capital allocation, I believe that making the right decisions is my utmost mission. Deciding what we need to reach our objectives When we form our financial strategy, how will we decide which risks to take and which to avoid? The systemized management philosophy we formulated in fiscal 2019 will play a critical role. Codifying the management philosophy involved numerous discussions amongst the corporate officers for almost a year. We engaged in a variety of topics such as, what is our purpose? why haven't we been able to grow greatly? what can we provide to society in the years ahead? and what is our vision towards the future? The intense discussions would have been unthinkable in the recent past when we were battling through the structural reform needed for the Company's survival and could only focus on short term perspectives. The discussions led us to reinterpret and redefine D/E ratio Return on Equity (%) 11.54 10.83 10.42 7.95 9.32 7.77 5.79 5.82 5.41 6.45 5.82 7.49 5.39 3.57 2.31 2.06 3.57 3.57 3.86 3.31 1.65 1.45 1.82 2.04 1.16 1.20 1.12 1.05 1.01 0.81 0.93 0.98 1.38 1.60 1.21 1.19 -0.34 -7.71 -10.97 -16.74 2001 2002 2003 2004 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 (FY) TOYOBO REPORT 2020 22 Message from the Chief Financial Officer Jun-Ri-Soku-Yu (adhering to reason leads to prosperity). We were able to explain our corporate philosophy system-PVVs-clearly to our Group employees and to the public. The PVVs help set our corporate targets for fiscal 2026, restructure our organization towards a solutions-based business domain, and visualize how we want to develop the solutions for the future. Our experience in reestablishing our corporate philosophy, medium- and long-term objectives, and business goals have become a common ground for deciding "what must be done and what must not be done." This is my principal guideline as a chief financial officer when deciding which risk to take and which risk to avoid. Increasing investments to cultivate new businesses As we execute the management strategy, we have clarified management philosophy and redefined business domains to provide concrete guidelines for how much and for which projects to invest, while also being aware of the individual investment conditions for each project. The pros and cons of each potential investment project will be considered in relation to our philosophy and goals. I believe we should actively invest in projects that firmly align with our philosophy as well as projects that can be expected to contribute to fulfilling our objectives in the long term. This is even if the return on the investments may take a while. Conversely, I think any investment project that does not meet the terms of our philosophy and objectives should be rejected, even if it promises a certain degree of return in the short term. Our policy has been to keep capital expenditure below depreciation while keeping them at a certain proportion to each other on a year-by-year basis. However, I believe we now need to actively invest to develop and expand our businesses for future growth. Our capital investment in fiscal 2020 amounted to ¥36.4 billion, which was a substantial increase from previous years, and I expect our investments will continue to exceed depreciation in the years ahead. Key risks Financial risk Countermeasure Large forex Reduce risk using forward exchange contracts movement Large rise in Use derivatives, primarily interest rate swaps interest rates Sharp drop in Board of Directors verifies and continually assesses shares other than those held purely for share prices investment purposes Other risks ( ): Number of page with related information, e.g. countermeasures Risks that have occurred or are very likely to occur • Natural disaster, accident, infectious disease (p.57) • Further deterioration in political/economic conditions Medium- to long-term risks • Purchasing of raw materials • Product defects, etc. (p.60) (p.59) • Securing human resources • Legislation and compliance (p.55) (p.69) • Overseas business activities • Litigation Basic Capital Management Policy Increase Corporate Value Growth Investment Decisions Consistency with the objectives for each business based on the Jun-Ri-Soku-Yu management philosophy

management philosophy Assessment of the certitude of revenue based on WACC Healthy Financial Discipline Increase cash flow by improving the profitability of each business

Maintain the the D/E ratio below 1.0 23 TOYOBO REPORT 2020 Value Creation Value Creation The Basis of Overview of Vision & Policy Strategy Value Creation FY2020 Of course, this assumes that we maintain a sound financial position and continue to avoid investments that would cause the debt-to-equity ratio to spike above our 1.0 benchmark. Investment decisions for each potential project will be rigorously examined for profitability, competitive advantage, and the adequacy of the plan. We will also scrutinize the likelihood of and contingencies for a potential worst-case scenario. The final decision on investing in a project will take into account the degree of revenue certainty and relevance to our business objectives by estimating indicators such as the weighted average cost of capital (WACC) and a comprehensive assessment of how the project fits with the objectives we have for each of our businesses. Pursuing growth, preparing for the unexpected In fiscal 2019, the TOYOBO Group looked beyond the current medium-term management plan and set growth targets for consolidated sales of ¥500 billion and operating profit of ¥50 billion in fiscal 2026. Currently, we are generating about ¥350 billion per year, which means that we will have to boost sales by ¥150 billion to reach the 2025 target. It's clear that organic growth in our existing businesses will not be enough, we will need to conduct upfront investment, in such areas as human resources. In fiscal 2021, we are formulating new longer-term growth strategies aimed at fiscal 2031 to pursue with our four new solutions divisions. Managing the business operations geared to long-term targets like these will include monitoring short-term performances while also tracking the progress of action plans for growing businesses and optimizing business portfolios. Risk management will pay close attention to investment risk as well as all areas that can affect their financial status. These include foreign exchange rates, interest rates, credit standings of business partners, market price fluctuations of securities holdings. I always bear in my mind that we should constantly be prepared for the unexpected. Although it's impossible to prevent the unexpected, it is critical to quickly gather information, correctly assess the situation, and take appropriate action when the unexpected occurs to be able. The spread of COVID-19 was certainly unexpected. Right now we cannot estimate how big it will impact the global economy. Therefore, we have prepared for difficult financial conditions by creating an action plan to generate a fund stockpile of ¥10 billion by reevaluating investment cash-out plans, reducing inventories in all areas, and reconsidering plans for capital investment. The aim of these actions is to ensure the stability of our earnings base and maintain our healthy financial position. We also know that unanticipated incidents can occur in our businesses, such as the fire that occurred in fiscal 2019. Incidents like that are a reminder that we need to be able to limit damage and flexibly execute measures to prevent a negative legacy. I will dedicate myself to fulfill my commitment as an executive member of TOYOBO to achieve our vision for growth through the next 10 to 30 years. Director and Executive Officer, Controlling Supervisor of Management and Administration Division TOYOBO REPORT 2020 24 Strategy for each Solutions Division Films and Functional Materials Films, functional materials (VYLON®, HARDLEN® / plastics processed products) Growth Strategy We focus on creating environmental value added solutions, while expanding existing product sales Chikao Morishige Senior Managing Executive Ofcer Head, Films and Functional Materials Solutions Division The Films and Functional Materials Solutions Division was created by combining our films, adhesives and coating-related operations. Food loss is a growing social issue. In the packaging field, we will continue to increase sales of transparent vapor- deposited film ECOSYAR®-a food storage film with excellent performance and cost. In the industrial films field, we intend to strengthen our capacity to supply COSMOSHINE SRF® by introducing offshore OEMs, while aiming to increase our market share from the current 35% to 50%. In mold releasing films for MLCC, we aim to raise our market share from 25% to 30% to meet solid demand, by expanding facilities at the Tsuruga Research and Production Center. As well as increasing sales of these existing products, we will accelerate new cross-departmental initiatives. The deepening collaboration between the films and functional materials departments is one example of this. We aim to boost sales and realize efficiencies through deeper information sharing between the two departments. We will also tackle the challenge of creating new value and solutions by optimally integrating our assets in various fields. We will also focus on the development of biomass-derived polymers in cooperation with the new Renewable Resources Business Development Department, as we aim to become a global leader in environmentally sound products and solutions. 25 TOYOBO REPORT 2020 Value Creation Value Creation The Basis of Overview of Vision & Policy Strategy Value Creation FY2020 Future Vision Quantitative Targets (FY2026) No.1 global manufacturer of eco-conscious ﬁlms

eco-conscious ﬁlms Comprehensive provider of resins Net sales of ¥200 billion (¥127 billion as of FY2020) Note: Our business segments were reorganized with effect from FY2021. Sales ﬁgures for FY2020 are unaudited and approximate. Characteristics S Weaknesses O and SWOT trengths pportunities hreats for each ﬁeld T Gradual decline of domestic demand due to decreasing population. Number of households and dual-income households is growing, competition in the Japanese market is also maturing. The market remains stable. • A comprehensive ﬁlms manufacturer • Lineup of environmentally sound products (recycled Films and biobased resins, laminating ﬁlms for cans, and thin shrink ﬁlm) • Lineup of polarizer protective (PET) ﬁlms • Integrated production from ﬁlm manufacturing to processing Production is focused in Japan; need to develop overseas production bases Rising awareness of environment, safety and security in relation to the SDGs

Growing awareness of the need to reduce food loss

Expanding ﬁlm demand in the IoT ﬁeld

Sales, technology and development synergies through integration of TFS* Risk of not being able to transport products

Global problem of microplastics Functional materials (1) VYLON® HARDLEN® Demand is expected to grow, aligned with the movement to cut CO2 emissions in automobile coatings, and the spread of 5G in the electrical/electronics ﬁeld, etc. • Provision of modiﬁcation/ • Cost competitiveness • Transition to 5G, shift to EVs • Tighter chemical substance polymerization technologies and more lightweight vehicles regulations (restrictions on and comprehensive technical • Rising environmental the use of raw materials) support awareness (avoiding solvents) • Global production bases and extensive product lineup Functional materials (2) Plastics processed products Sales of photo-sensitive printing plates for labels, seals, packaging. Exporting to more than 60 countries worldwide • Water-washable printing • Production at one plant in • Expansion of market for plates (solvent-free) Japan water-based systems along • Unique organic synthesis with rising environmental technology awareness • Movement away from China due to environmental regulations Tighter chemical substance regulations (restrictions on raw materials used) *Teijin Film Solutions Limited TOYOBO REPORT 2020 26 Food packaging using ECOSYAR ® Strategy for each Solutions Division Films and Functional Materials Value Creation Flow Process Procurement Manufacturing ESG aspects Enhancement of positive effects (increasing opportunities) Mitigation of negative effects (reducing risk) Resource circulation Preventing climate change • Procuring recycled raw materials from PET • Installation of gas cogeneration facilities, conversion of fuel from coal to gas bottles (Films) Resource circulation Re-use of recycled raw materials: 800 tonnes per annum (Crisper®, KAMISHINE®, SPACECLEAN®, CYCLE CLEAN®, RESHINE®) (Films) Re-use of non-conforming products: 2,750 tonnes per annum

(COSMOSHINE SRF ® ) (Films)

of non-conforming products: 2,750 tonnes per annum (COSMOSHINE SRF ) Re-use of HAGIPRO resin* (expected to start in October 2020) (Films) Impurity-free PET made by removing the surface treatment of ﬁlms that would otherwise reduce recyclability Major ESG topics in business processes Resource circulation We promote resource circulation by collecting offcuts from the manufacturing process and used end products, recycling them and using them as materials. We also help to reduce the volume of resources used by developing high-strength and thin products. Preventing climate change We continue to install gas cogeneration facilities, which can efficiently use the waste heat produced from power generation. We are also promoting conversion of fuel from coal to gas. Through these initiatives, we are reducing CO2 emissions. Value provided through products and services Films that help reduce food loss The transparent vapor-deposited film ECOSYAR®, which demonstrates outstanding gas barrier characteristics, is ideal for long-term food storage and helps to reduce food loss. As no metals are vapor deposited, the film is also suitable for heating in microwave ovens. Films that enhance the functionality of LCD displays COSMOSHINE SRF® polarizer protective film for LCDs is a product that eliminates the coloration caused by birefringence seen in conventional polyester films. With the increasing size of LCD TVs, as well as the shift to bezel-less 27 TOYOBO REPORT 2020 Value Creation Value Creation The Basis of Overview of Vision & Policy Strategy Value Creation FY2020 Sales/Use Disposal/Re-use Solutions for customer challenges and social issues Saving resources and reducing CO 2 emissions by using recycled raw materials and developing thinner products

Heat-shrinkable polyester ﬁlm SPACECLEAN ® Film of recycled PET resin CYCLE CLEAN ® Film of plant-derived raw materials BIOPRANA ®

emissions by using recycled raw materials and developing thinner products Heat-shrinkable polyester ﬁlm SPACECLEAN Film of recycled PET resin CYCLE CLEAN Film of plant-derived raw materials BIOPRANA Enables long-term food storage, reducing food loss Transparent vapor-deposited ﬁlm ECOSYAR ®

long-term food storage, reducing food loss Transparent vapor-deposited ﬁlm ECOSYAR Enhances the performance of communications equipment Polarizer protective ﬁlms for LCDs COSMOSHINE SRF® Mold releasing ﬁlms for MLCC COSMOPEEL® Replaces metals, reducing weight Copolymerized polyester VYLON ®

Does not use solvents, reducing environmental impact Environmentally conscious printing plates Printight ® , Cosmolight ® Resource circulation Collecting and recycling silicon-coated ﬁlms (Films) indicates a registered trademark in Japan of TOYOBO CO., LTD. screens and open-cell panels, the product has gained a large market share. Films that help save resources TOYOBO develops and provides films for PET bottle labels that help to save resources through the use of recycled raw materials and a thinner product profile. For example, CYCLE CLEAN®, a film of recycled PET resin, has increased the ratio of recycled resin to a world-leading 80% while retaining the properties of conventional products. Meanwhile, the heat-shrinkable polyester film SPACECLEAN® is the world's thinnest polyester film, at 20 μm. This is at least 50% thinner than conventional products, and helps to significantly save on resources. Mold releasing ﬁlms for ceramic capacitors, supporting the shift to IoT Ceramic capacitors are multipurpose electronic components that adjust electric current and temporarily store electricity. They are used in various types of electronic circuit. Our mold releasing films for MLCC, including COSMOPEEL®, are essential to the production of ceramic capacitors. TOYOBO is the only manufacturer with an integrated process from production of the raw film to coating of the releasing layer, supporting the spread and development of IoT and AI. CYCLE CLEAN® TOYOBO REPORT 2020 28 Strategy for each Solutions Division Mobility Engineering plastics, airbag fabrics, etc. Growth Strategy We optimize Group synergies to meet social and market expectations, including improving environmental performance and safety Shigeo Takenaka Senior Managing Executive Ofcer Head, Mobility Solutions Division Against a backdrop of technological innovation in various fields and increasing consumption of lifestyle services, the automotive industry is entering a 1-in-100-year period of great change, with further market expansion anticipated. In our engineering plastics business, where replacing metal with plastic components helps to realize more lightweight products and reduce CO2 emissions, the Mobility Solutions Division has established systems for rapidly gathering information from our sales bases worldwide and developing/proposing products. This has resulted in a comprehensive lineup of materials, and we are expanding sales through a combination of advanced technology and attentive after-sales support. In the airbag business, which supplies products that keep passengers safe, we aim to double net sales by recovering market share in Asia following the establishment of a new fabric plant in Thailand, and by stepping up sales promotion to multinational customers. In addition, more than 10 business divisions and operating departments within TOYOBO Group provide a variety of automotive materials. Going forward, we aim to create synergies by promoting Group cross-organizational systems and initiatives, including a "Mobility Marketing Strategy Department" and "Mobility Strategy Council." We are aiming to achieve further growth through participation in CASE*1 and MaaS*2 projects, development of composite materials, and initiation of M&A. *1 Abbreviation of "Connected, Autonomous, Shared, Electric." Refers to the latest technological advances in automobiles. *2 Abbreviation of "Mobility as a Service." Refers to the provision/use of various forms of transportation as a one-stop service, and the systems for that. 29 TOYOBO REPORT 2020 Value Creation Value Creation The Basis of Overview of Vision & Policy Strategy Value Creation FY2020 Future Vision Quantitative Targets (FY2026) No. 1 global airbag fabric manufacturer

Top-tier engineering plastics manufacturer

engineering plastics manufacturer Partnerships with global automakers Net sales of ¥120 billion (¥44.5 billion as of FY2020) Note: Our business segments were reorganized with effect from FY2021. Sales ﬁgures for FY2020 are unaudited and approximate. Characteristics Strengths Weaknesses Opportunities Threats and SWOT for each ﬁeld Ongoing technological innovation, adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) and fuel cell vehicles (FCVs), etc. Engineering plastics • Proven track record with • Sales channels to Japanese automotive non-Japanese automotive manufacturers over many manufacturers years • European production • Comprehensive product structure lineup and wide-ranging sales achievements • Supply structure via four bases worldwide and global information sharing capability • Outstanding quality and technology demanded by Japanese manufacturers Established infrastructure for global expansion

Growing popularity of EVs and FCVs

Increased automobile production volumes in Asia Opportunity loss resulting from slow response to CASE/MaaS

Long-term downturn in global automotive market due to COVID-19 pandemic With the expected future introduction of self-driving technology, safety demands are likely to increase further • Group production capacity- • Oligopoly of nylon-66 • Expansion of sales global No. 1 in airbag fabrics manufacturers channels/product lineup Airbags • Integrated fabric/yarn supply through M&A structure via four bases • Increased collaboration with worldwide strategic global partners • Proven track record with • New markets opened up by Japanese automotive self-driving vehicles (airbags manufacturers over many for pedestrians) years Rising price pressure from both suppliers and customers due to oligopoly Realizing our vision The Mobility Solutions Division aims to create social value through the fusion of materials and technology in areas such as textiles, ﬁlms, resins and healthcare, cultivated by TOYOBO Group over many years. Through active collaboration with customers, academic institutions and partnering technology ﬁrms, we propose total solutions in areas targeted by the future mobility market, such as improving comfort in the interior space of vehicles, eliminating the painting process and signiﬁcantly reducing CO2 emissions by shifting to monomaterials, and extending cruising range through improved electric power efﬁciency. Manipularer® concept car Based on the concept of "manipulating air," it employs more than 50 TOYOBO materials and technologies TOYOBO REPORT 2020 30 Strategy for each Solutions Division Mobility Value Creation Flow Process Procurement Manufacturing ESG aspects Enhancement of positive effects (increasing opportunities) Mitigation of negative effects (reducing risk) Management of chemical substances Conducting reviews to ensure compliance with legal regulations and switching to alternative components Resource circulation Promoting use of recycled resin Preventing global warming Establishing efﬁcient production methods, promoting energy conservation Developing human resources Hiring local workers in overseas plants

Providing technology support to domestic and overseas Group companies Worker health & safety Raising awareness of preventive maintenance to prevent accidents Major ESG topics in business processes Resource circulation We are working to recycle resources that were previously discarded, by collecting and utilizing offcuts from the manufacturing process. For example, we collect the fabric offcuts that are produced during airbag manufacturing and recycle them into highly heat-resistant resin. We also re-use certain packaging film offcuts as the raw material for engineering plastics. Preventing global warming By combining TOYOBO Group's functional materials (resins, adhesives, films, etc.), we aim to reduce and substitute the processes for vehicle painting lines-said to consume the most energy during automobile production-and help to realize Japan's "Well-to-Wheel Zero Emission" challenge.* A policy set out by Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, which aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from energy production and vehicle travel to zero. Developing human resources As TOYOBO' s operations become increasingly global, we actively employ local workers to optimize operation of our overseas plants. We also provide technical support to our domestic and overseas Group companies to develop human resources. 31 TOYOBO REPORT 2020 Value Creation Value Creation The Basis of Overview of Vision & Policy Strategy Value Creation FY2020 Sales/Use Disposal/Re-use Solutions for customer challenges and social issues Reducing CO 2 emissions, enhancing energy efﬁciency and improving safety in next-generation mobility

emissions, enhancing energy efﬁciency and improving safety in next-generation mobility Helping to realize a pleasant vehicle interior space (safety and comfort) Engineering plastics:

Polyester resin VYLOPET ®

Thermoplastic polyester elastomer PELPRENE ® Polyamide resin GLAMIDE ® High-melting-point polyamide VYLOAMIDE ® Thermoplastic stampable sheet QuickForm ®

Non-coated and coated fabrics for airbags Resource circulation Collection and recycling of airbag fabric offcuts

Collection and recycling of packaging ﬁlm offcuts indicates a registered trademark in Japan of TOYOBO CO., LTD. Value provided through products and services Engineering plastics contribute to vehicle weight reduction High-performance polyamide resin GLAMIDE® contains 70% reinforced fibers, far exceeding global standards. This gives it sufficient strength as an alternative to metals, contributing significantly to reducing component weight. High-melting-point polyamide VYLOAMIDE® is made from biomass, but also has outstanding heat resistance and cuts water absorption-a shortcoming of nylon-toone-third that of previous polyamide resins. Thermoplastic stampable sheet QuickForm® demonstrates high strength and high elasticity, as well as outstanding impact resistance, and contributes to lighter component weight. We also anticipate its use in the structural components of automobiles. Thermoplastic polyester elastomer PELPRENE® has excellent heat and oil resistance, and a lower specific gravity than vulcanized rubber, while its thermoplasticity makes it suitable for re-use. As a result, it has various applications. Airbag yarn and fabrics, keeping passengers safe The airbag yarn and fabrics provided by TOYOBO Group are used in 40% of all airbags worldwide. ECOKURELEAF® is a nylon resin for molding materials, manufactured from the offcuts of fabrics collected during the manufacturing process. It is re-used as a material in engine covers and airbag covers. Provision of airbags fabrics TOYOBO REPORT 2020 32 Strategy for each Solutions Division Lifestyle and Environment Desalination membranes, wastewater treatment systems, equipment for VOC emissions treatment, high-performance nonwoven fabrics (various applications including automotive components, materials, ﬁlters), chemical synthetic ﬁber, super ﬁbers, textiles Growth Strategy We employ our unique technologies to help solve global issues such as climate change and water shortages Shigeo Nishiyama Senior Managing Executive Ofcer Head, Lifestyle and Environment Solutions Division The Lifestyle and Environmental Solutions Division targets fields that relate to our daily life and the surrounding environment. Previously, each division had an independent strategy, but from now on this Division will gather information and draw up strategies that match growth markets to the technology assets of each division and affiliated company. We will provide in-demand solutions to our customers and society, expand our existing businesses, and accelerate the creation of new business opportunities. In particular, we will proactively contribute to resolving various global issues with our unique membrane/filter technologies and functional materials-including climate change, air pollution and water shortages, where urgent action is needed. More specifically, we will be focusing on water-related businesses, in addition to systems and filters that recover VOCs-one of the causes of photochemical smog. With regard to membranes used in desalination plants, our unique RO membranes have been helping to resolve water shortages. In the coming years, we will be actively developing and expanding sales of more energy-efficient forward osmosis (FO) and brine concentration (BC) membranes, which are similarly used in the desalination process (the latter are also effective in purifying industrial wastewater). Based on the slogan "breaking down conventional barriers," the newly formed Lifestyle and Environmental Solutions Division will work with speed as we combine the technological know-how in our product offerings of each division. 33 TOYOBO REPORT 2020 Value Creation Value Creation The Basis of Overview of Vision & Policy Strategy Value Creation FY2020 Future Vision Quantitative Targets (FY2026) Leading global manufacturer of functional nonwoven fabrics

Environmental solutions provider

Industrial and consumer materials provider with functional textiles and trading expertise Net sales of ¥140 billion (¥128 billion as of FY2020) Note: Our business segments were reorganized with effect from FY2021. Sales ﬁgures for FY2020 are unaudited and approximate. Characteristics Strengths Weaknesses Opportunities Threats and SWOT for each ﬁeld Water : Ongoing expansion of the RO membrane market due to climate change, population growth, etc. Air: Continued regulation in different countries as environmental pollution becomes an issue Extensive track record for provision of desalination solutions in the Middle East

Integrated structure for

Environment manufacturing/development/ maintenance Leader in state-of-the-art membrane technology (FO and BC membranes)

state-of-the-art membrane technology (FO and BC membranes) Gas analysis and optimal design technology built up over many years Cost competitiveness

Global service capability Increased demand associated with response to global SDGs and tightening of environmental regulations

Replacement of existing technologies with energy-saving membrane technologies

energy-saving membrane technologies Expansion of secondary battery market along with global shift to electric vehicles Improved level of overseas competitor products and intensiﬁed price competition

Reduction in environmental investment due to economic downturns Operations developed in a wide range of ﬁelds including automotive, civil engineering, construction, industrial ﬁlters, medical, soundproof absorption, and insulation (heat barrier) Nonwoven fabrics A comprehensive nonwoven fabrics manufacturer with six manufacturing methods

Proprietary manufacturing technology for high-performance nonwoven fabrics using diverse materials and processes

high-performance nonwoven fabrics using diverse materials and processes Customer proposal/service capability backed by delivery over many years Global service capability

Focus is on BtoB business Rising awareness of environmental and safety issues among customers

Engagement with large numbers of users across a wide range of applications

Increased demand for disaster recovery/prevention/ mitigation along with rise in natural disasters Sharp ﬂuctuations in raw materials prices

Improved quality of overseas competitor products and intensiﬁed price competition

High transportation costs With new competition entering the functional textiles market, we focus our business development on Japan, Europe, and the Americas, where the emphasis is on quality rather than cost Functional textiles Advanced textile manufacturing technology (biconstituent / hollow ﬁber / modiﬁed cross-section ﬁber technology)

cross-section ﬁber technology) Reliability/quality as a pioneer of reticular textile structure

Global leader in super ﬁber manufacturing technology

Product development capability, appeal of product comfort, intellectual property strengths

Global reach Cost competitiveness

Production capacity Expansion of functional textiles in emerging markets

Rising awareness of environmental and safety issues (e.g. recycling, lighter product weight)

Rising awareness of lifestyle issues (hygiene-consciousness,sleep-aid market, aging society, etc.) Improved quality of overseas competitor products and intensiﬁed price competition

Shrinking of domestic market (decrease in population, decline of manufacturing sector)

High transportation costs TOYOBO REPORT 2020 34 Strategy for each Solutions Division Lifestyle and Environment Value Creation Flow ProcessProcurement ESG aspects Resource circulation • Use of renewable plant-derived materials (Environment, Functional Textiles) • Use of materials recycled from PET bottles Enhancement of (Nonwoven Fabrics, Functional Textiles) positive effects (increasing opportunities) Mitigation of negative effects (reducing risk) Manufacturing Preventing global warming Energy conservation through systems improvement and greater production efﬁciency (Nonwoven Fabrics)

Reduction of transport-related CO 2 emissions through local production (Nonwoven Fabrics, Environment, Functional Textiles) Quality and customer health & safety Regular Quality Assurance meetings with customers to strengthen quality control (Nonwoven Fabrics, Functional Textiles) Developing human resources Active employment of local workers by Saudi Arabian afﬁliated company (Environment)

Chinese afﬁliated company has assigned local workers to managerial and sales positions (Nonwoven Fabrics, Functional Textiles) Major ESG topics in business processes Resource circulation We are committed to selecting raw materials with a focus on resource circulation. For example, hollow fiber membranes use renewable plant-derived materials and in 2010, TOYOBO achieved Biomass Mark* Certification. In addition, polyester staple fibers use materials recycled from PET bottles. *Biomass Mark: A mark awarded to environmental products that use biomass and comply with quality and safety-related legal regulations, criteria and standards. Preventing global warming As well as reducing the volume of CO2 emitted in manufacturing processes, we are cutting CO2 emissions during transportation. For example, we manufacture desalination membranes in the Middle East to provide for the desalination plants there. Developing human resources We have established local affiliated companies in the Middle East and other regions, and local affiliated companies in China and emerging markets actively hire local workers, contributing to industrial diversification and employment creation. Value provided through products and services Activated carbon ﬁber for recovery of VOCs K-FILTER® is a uniquely activated carbon fiber developed by TOYOBO Group, which we are the first to commercialize in the world. Over 1,500 equipment for VOC emissions treatment using this filter have been supplied both in Japan and internationally, and are helping to prevent air pollution. K-FILTER® equipment for VOC emissions treatment 35 TOYOBO REPORT 2020 RO membrane for seawater desalination Value Creation Value Creation The Basis of Overview of Vision & Policy Strategy Value Creation FY2020 Sales/Use Disposal/Re-use Solutions for customer challenges and social issues Supplying the world with safe water

Seawater desalination and wastewater treatment systems (RO, BC, FO membranes)

Seawater desalination and wastewater treatment systems (RO, BC, FO membranes) Harmful substances are adsorbed, reducing the impact on the environment K-FILTER ® equipment for VOC emissions treatment

Functional nonwoven fabrics (electret air ﬁlter Elitolon ® , heavy metal ion adsorbent spunbond COSMOFRESH NANO ™ )

PPS ﬁbers for bag ﬁlters PROCON ®

K-FILTER equipment for VOC emissions treatment Functional nonwoven fabrics (electret air ﬁlter Elitolon , heavy metal ion adsorbent spunbond COSMOFRESH NANO ) PPS ﬁbers for bag ﬁlters PROCON High functionality, recyclable, enhanced comfort Three-dimensional cushion material BREATHAIR ®

Three-dimensional cushion material BREATHAIR Reduces weight and saves resources Super ﬁbers IZANAS ® , Tsunooga ® , ZYLON ® Resource circulation Hollow ﬁber membrane materials are biodegradable after disposal

(Environment) Health & safety of local residents Prevention of soil contamination, control of poisonous gases during combustion

(Environment) indicates a registered trademark in Japan of TOYOBO CO., LTD. Membranes for desalination and wastewater treatment Numerous large-scale desalination plants in the Middle East have adopted TOYOBO Group's RO membranes for desalination, to eliminate water shortages. We have also developed the BC membranes for wastewater treatment, based on our RO membrane technology. It is more energy-efficient than the existing evaporation method. Filters that protect the body from harmful substances The electret air filter Elitolon® is used in masks, air purifiers and air conditioning systems, among other applications. It protects the body from dust, tobacco smoke, NOx, SOx, radioactive iodine, PM2.5, viruses, etc. Nonwoven fabric for preventing soil contamination, etc. Functional PET spunbond nonwoven fabrics, which use recycled polyester materials, have a variety of applications including automotive, construction, civil engineering, packaging, and hygiene products. They help protect the environment and mitigate companies' environmental impact in various ways, including preventing soil contamination. Cushion materials with high antibacterial properties The three-dimensional cushion material BREATHAIR® excels in air permeability, cushioning characteristics, water permeability, and durability. It also includes antibacterial properties, and is widely used in hospitals and nursing care facilities. BREATHAIR® TOYOBO REPORT 2020 36 Strategy for each Solutions Division Life Science Bioproducts (research reagents, diagnostic systems, raw materials for diagnostic applications), pharmaceutical products (contract manufacturing of injections, etc.), medical equipment (nerve regeneration inducing materials, bone regeneration inducing materials, biocompatible polymers), medical membranes (artiﬁcial kidney hollow ﬁber membrane, hollow ﬁber membrane for blood puriﬁcation, virus-removing hollow ﬁber membrane for antibody drug processes) Growth Strategy Contributing to the development of healthcare and improvement in QOL with one-of-a-kind products Yutaka Ouchi Managing Executive Ofcer Head, Life Science Solutions Division The mission of the Life Science Solutions Division is to consistently "create the solutions for people and the earth" in the healthcare and life science field. Based on our bio- and membrane technologies, we strive to find solutions for the issues faced by users and society, through the fusion and synergy of diverse technologies. In the diagnostic reagent business, we bring our long-standing expertise in research reagents, to contribute in improving public health, with a focus on developing gene testing agents and their associated materials for a variety of infectious diseases. We are also expanding our lineup of highly functional antibodies for immunity testing agent materials. In the pharmaceuticals business, we specialize in contract manufacturing of sterile injections to meet growing demand, where our strengths lie in compliance with regulations in Europe, the United States and Japan. In the medical membranes field, we are improving our manufacturing technology and developing a new business model for active use in areas including hemodialysis, blood purification and antibody drug processes. In the medical equipment field, we are working hard to expand sales of regenerative medical materials, aiming for standardized treatment. Moreover, we are accelerating research and development by utilizing products from our other businesses as well as employing external expertise. Through these strategies, we develop and provide "one-of-a-kind" products that our competitors are unable to emulate, thereby contributing to the development of healthcare and improvement in quality of life (QOL). 37 TOYOBO REPORT 2020 Value Creation Value Creation The Basis of Overview of Vision & Policy Strategy Value Creation FY2020 Future Vision Quantitative Targets (FY2026) Top domestic provider of solutions for genetic diagnoses of infectious diseases

Global-leading medical membrane manufacturer Net sales of ¥40 billion (¥25.5 billion as of FY2020) Note: Our business segments were reorganized with effect from FY2021. Sales ﬁgures for FY2020 are unaudited and approximate. Characteristics Strengths Weaknesses Opportunities Threats and SWOT for each ﬁeld Emerging markets are driving growth in the clinical testing market, while China is driving growth in the research reagent market • Branding and large market Bioproducts share in emerging markets • Technological capability enabling integrated development from raw material to reagent • World's fastest trace detection technology Cost competitiveness

Strengthening production structure Growing scale of global market in clinical testing agents/research reagents

Spread of genetic testing in Japan and internationally Competitors entering the market, product and price competition

Paradigm shift in genetic detection technology Drug manufacturers are outsourcing formulation to focus their resources on drug discovery Development of orphan drugs is also accelerating • Ability to handle high-mix, low volume production Pharmaceuticals • Ability to comply with regulations in Europe, the United States and Japan • A strong network of connections with pharmaceutical manufacturers • Upgrading facilities to comply • Ability to handle high-mix, low • GMP requirements are with latest GMP*1 volume production increasing year on year • Developing specialist human • Competitors are expanding resources business through M&A • Strengthening production • Competitors are also entering structure the European/U.S./Japanese markets The number of dialysis patients using artiﬁcial kidney hollow ﬁber membranes are increasing markedly in emerging markets, and the worldwide annual growth rate is 6%*2 Medical membranes • Stable quality based on solid • Strengthening production • Increase in dialysis patients • Cost competition from entry sales track record structure worldwide (+6% annually) of new competitors • Outstanding ﬁltering • Rising health consciousness: performance based on focus on QOL advanced membrane • Increase in severe cases due production technology to inﬂammatory response to • Our hollow ﬁber membrane infectious diseases production technology enables • Spread of septicemia entry into blood puriﬁcation treatments treatment for septicemia Limited growth anticipated in Japanese market due to decreasing population, global market expected to be the main battleground in future Medical equipment Development technology for new materials/products (development of biocompatible and safe bioabsorbable materials, etc.) and its effective application to medical equipment • Lack of means to discover • Increased focus on • Intensifying cost competition product needs regenerative medicine (Japan) • Business infrastructure • National policy to shorten regulatory approval time for medical devices • Preferential treatment of reimbursement pricing for products with high novelty *1 Good Manufacturing Practice: The manufacturing and quality control standards required of manufacturers (including non-Japanese manufacturers) and marketing authorization holders *2 TOYOBO estimate TOYOBO REPORT 2020 38 Strategy for each Solutions Division Life Science Value Creation Flow Process Procurement Manufacturing ESG aspects Enhancement of positive effects (increasing opportunities) Mitigation of negative effects (reducing risk) Quality and customer health & safety Acceptance testing based on GMP (Pharmaceuticals)

Ensuring complete traceability of raw materials in products intended for implant Worker health & safety Conducting prior reviews concerning the safety of chemical substances (Pharmaceuticals) Quality and customer health & safety Strict controls based on GMP (Pharmaceuticals) Preventing global warming Promoting energy conservation by upgrading to highly efﬁcient equipment (Medical Membranes) Resource circulation Collecting offcuts, etc. and providing these to manufacturers that regenerate raw materials (Medical Membranes)

Reducing packaging material volumes by simplifying packaging (Medical Equipment) Major ESG topics in business processes Resource circulation In the medical membrane field, we collect offcuts during manufacturing and provide these to manufacturers that regenerate raw materials, realizing resource circulation. In the medical equipment field, wherever possible we simplify packaging at the point of sales to avoid wasting resources, while always ensuring quality. Health & safety In the pharmaceuticals field, besides implementing GMP control measures, we carry out product-specific initiatives in each area. For example, in the medical equipment field, we ensure complete traceability of raw materials in products intended for implant. The scientific support group also trains users to prevent incorrect use. Value provided through products and services Enzymes and analysis systems supporting diagnostics To contribute to the health of people worldwide, we supply diagnostic-use enzymes to diagnostic reagent manufacturers for use in biochemical diagnosis. We also provide the fully automated gene analysis system GENECUBE®, which uses our unique high-speed nucleic acid amplification technology to simplify and shorten the process from nucleic acid extraction to amplification and detection. This helps to reduce treatment times and cut drug costs. Reagents aiding research into SARS-CoV-2 Employing our unique enzymes, SARS-CoV-2 Detection Kit enables the genetic extraction process to be completed in as little as two minutes. By optimizing the enzyme action through the preparation of a reagent compound, the time taken to amplify the 39 TOYOBO REPORT 2020 Value Creation Value Creation The Basis of Overview of Vision & Policy Strategy Value Creation FY2020 Sales/Use Solutions for customer and social issues Enhancing QOL through our contributions to medical settings Nerve regeneration conduit Nerbridge ®

Artiﬁcial kidney hollow ﬁber membranes

Fully automated gene analysis system GENECUBE ® Sterile injections, etc. Quality and customer health & safety Formation of scientiﬁc support group to prevent incorrect use of products (Medical Equipment) Disposal/Re-use Management of chemical substances Selection of speciﬁed collection contractors for organic solvents, etc. (Medical Equipment) Worker health & safety Installation of waste ducts at sites where organic solvents are handled (Medical Equipment) Health & safety of local residents Outsourcing of waste material processing to specialist operators

(Medical Equipment)

(Medical Equipment) indicates a registered trademark in Japan of TOYOBO CO., LTD. extracted genes has been cut by more than half. The process from extraction to measurement can be completed in under 60 minutes. Medical equipment promoting regeneration of peripheral nerves The nerve regeneration conduit Nerbridge® is a device that promotes the regeneration of peripheral nerves severed or damaged as a result of an injury or related causes. It is the first treatment device to obtain approval in Japan using this technology. There is no need to harvest undamaged nerves, unlike in conventional treatment, which shortens surgery time and helps to reduce the burden on the patient. After nerve regeneration, the product is dissolved and absorbed safely by the patient's body. Nerbridge® Hollow ﬁber membranes helping to improve dialysis patients' treatment and QOL TOYOBO provides artificial kidney hollow fiber membranes with the aim of improving treatment results for dialysis patients and their quality of life (QOL). Our membranes boast outstanding filtering performance and stable waste removal performance, with little degradation over time, while also demonstrating superior biocompatibility. Dialyzer for artificial kidney using a hollow fiber membrane TOYOBO REPORT 2020 40 Launch of New Department Contributing to realization of a circular economy ――Establishment of Renewable Resources Business Development Department Aim of establishing a new Department In recent years, there has been an urgent need to address environmental issues, such as reducing plastic waste and petroleum-based raw materials. Recognizing these issues from the outset, TOYOBO Group has long adopted a broad vision in our continued search for new technologies. One such example is a technology that creates polyester raw materials from wood. Anellotech Inc., a U.S. biochemical venture company is currently developing this technology. TOYOBO Group has joined forces with Anellotech Inc., Suntory Group and many other international companies to initiate a project to develop a 100% biobased PET bottle. We are also collaborating with Dutch chemical technology company Avantium N.V. (See "Key development topics" on the right). To further accelerate these initiatives and contribute to creating a sustainable society, in April 2020 we established the Renewable Resources Business Development Department. Based on the slogan "Catalyzing Circular Economy," we will fulﬁll our responsibility as a plastics manufacturer and contribute to the realization of a circular economy. Laboratory of Anellotech (New York, U.S.) Mission Ensuring the supply of Developing recycling-related Expanding business renewable resources technologies To ensure that the materials TOYOBO Group provides are sustainable, we are promoting the use of biobased and recycled materials. As well as in-house development, we will continue to search for related technologies around the world. While we pursue company-widecross-divisional cooperation, we will collaborate with external organizations and companies as we commercialize our products. Participating in initiatives TOYOBO Group is participating actively in various initiatives. One such example is the Clean Ocean Material Alliance (CLOMA), which we joined in ﬁscal 2019. CLOMA is an organization established in Japan with the aim of reducing marine plastic waste. Its members include a wide range of companies involved in the manufacturing, processing and use of packaging and other materials. We are also participating in CEFLEX (see pages 53 and 72), Petcore Europe, and Japan BioPlastics Association (JBPA). Working closely with a variety of companies and organizations, we will help to build a plastics value chain that is appropriate to the era of the circular economy. 41 TOYOBO REPORT 2020 Value Creation Value Creation The Basis of Overview of Vision & Policy Strategy Value Creation FY2020 Key development topics in FY2021 Food packaging film made from 100% biobased resin The high-performance polyester Polyethylene Furanoate (PEF) is created through polymerization of Avantium's biobased raw materials with TOYOBO's unique technology. Compared to conventional PET ﬁlms, PEF ﬁlms made from 100% biobased resin have an oxygen barrier efﬁciency 10 times higher, while water vapor barrier efﬁciency is twice as high. Drawing on this superior barrier performance, we are expanding into the market, focused on food packaging ﬁlm. Establishment of JV company to create used plastic recycling business Anellotech's technological development has enabled a new technology to efﬁciently recycle a wide variety of used plastics. Following this, in June 2020 the joint venture company R Plus Japan, Ltd. was established by a group of 12 companies operating in Japan's plastics value chain, which includes TOYOBO. We intend to push forward with development of the used plastic recycling business, utilizing this new technology. Development of catalyst with enhanced PET recyclability TOYOBO GS Catalyst®, a polymerization catalyst developed by TOYOBO, is the world's ﬁrst aluminum catalyst. The catalyst is more environmentally sound: it does not contain any heavy metals and the obtained PET resin does not deteriorate when melted, making it well suited to recycling. TOYOBO has already licensed the technology to Thailand's Indorama Ventures Public Company Ltd., the world's largest PET resin manufacturer. With the excellent recyclability of the produced PET resin, we will develop this business worldwide in cooperation with Indorama. GS Catalyst® (front) has higher transparency than the other catalysts Press conference of JV company establishment Conventional Technology 1 2 3 4 Used plastic Convert to Convert to Recycle oil raw material (pyrolysis) (pyrolysis) New Technology Efﬁcient 1 2 3 recycling, as conversion to oil Convert to not required Used plastic raw material Recycle (pyrolysis / catalytic reaction) Long-term vision We have drawn up a roadmap to 2030-while also looking towards 2050-based on government policies in Japan and overseas, as well as environmental industry targets. In collaboration with our partners worldwide, we aim to shift to biobased products focused on polyester resin, and to establish technologies related to material and chemical recycling. Working closely with each Solutions division, we will also adapt ﬂexibly to changes in the business environment. 2040-50 Realization of a circular economy 2030 Shift to biobased PET resin and establishment of material and chemical recycling technologies 2020 Launch new department, establish concrete development themes TOYOBO REPORT 2020 42 Feature2 TOYOBO's Way of Manufacturing The Tsuruga Research and Production Center-the source of diverse products and solutions, and TOYOBO's largest R&D/manufacturing base History of the Tsuruga Research and Production Center 1934 1964 1978 1984 Toyo Boseki: Start of operations at Kureha Boseki: Start of Tsuruga Nylon Establishment of Tsuruga Start of Nippon Magphane the Tsuruga Plant Start of rayon Plant operations (The current Tsuruga Enzymes Plant Tsuruga Plant operations production (The current Tsuruga Research and Production Center) (The current Tsuruga (The current Tsuruga Films Plant No. 1) *1966: Merger of Toyo Boseki and Biochemicals Plant) Plant) Kureha Boseki Bioproducts Films Textiles and polymers 43 TOYOBO REPORT 2020 Value Creation Value Creation The Basis of Overview of Vision & Policy Strategy Value Creation FY2020 Invested ¥6billion ¥10billion in new production investment facilities 2010 2014 2018 Full-scale start of production reform Begin operating world's largest Establishment of Xenomax - Japan activities polyester lm production facilities Co., Ltd. for production of high heat-resistant polyimide lm 2019 Launch of manufacturing plant for mold releasing lms for MLCC Grown to become TOYOBO's core plant, almost 90 years after establishment The Tsuruga Research and Production Center started life in 1934 with the production of rayon. Since then, it has widened its sphere of operation over many years to include films, biochemicals and high-performance products, meeting the needs of the times. We have developed systems that enable the Tsuruga plant to handle processes from R&D right through to production, and it plays a fundamental role in "TOYOBO's way of manufacturing." In recent years, we have continued to implement process control standardization using ICT/IoT, while investing aggressively to bolster the plant's production capacity. Production reform activities in support of manufacturing In our production reform activities, we seek to resolve issues by boosting the onsite capability throughout the plant, based on an understanding of the "customer's perspective" and "what is needed the most," which are the most valued aspects of "TOYOBO's way of manufacturing." We have carried out production reform activities at the Tsuruga Research and Production Center continuously for 10 years, and have created a culture in which knowledge is shared across departmental boundaries. Customer needs are always subject to change. It could be product quality, information and solutions, resilience towards natural disasters and other emergency situations in recent years, onsite capability to respond to customer feedback, and the actual reliability of our onsite operations. Supplying outstanding products that give our customers joy, providing customers with accurate information, and building systems using ICT/IoT, are also key topics in our activities. In addition, whenever a department is the first to identify or uncover new information, this is shared with the other departments. An important characteristic of the Tsuruga Research and Production Center is the way in which various issues are tackled in an integrated manner-crossfunctionally-to produce synergies. Approach to TOYOBO's Way of Manufacturing TOYOBO's way of manufacturing = Customer-focused solutions Product reform Culture of Process reform collaboration among different departments, Production reform and onsite capability TOYOBO REPORT 2020 44 Feature2 TOYOBO's Way of Manufacturing Process control by artisans, utilizing ICT/IoT Production reform activities at the Tsuruga Research and Production Center commenced in fiscal 2011. Since then, we have been standardizing our process control to provide safe and stable onsite working conditions. This has been achieved by tackling issues such as complaint handling, cost competitiveness, and technology & skill transfer, all of which are common among many departments. After 10 years of constant efforts, we have managed to reduce more than 90% of the problems throughout the plant. This has been achieved by identifying potential problems during daily adjustments to manufacturing processes and voluntary maintenance work, and then making the appropriate improvements. The vast implicit knowledge of the organization, particularly of our most experienced workers, has been useful. Identifying and standardizing their knowledge becomes a major strength. This means that in relation to the elements of process control-monitoring, judgment, and action-the knowledge and expertise gained from past experience can be put into practice by anyone, whether a new employee or an experienced professional. In this sense, our employees become master artisans conducting process control. MonitoringIdentifying changes The knowledge and experience of artisans Our artisans can draw on their experience to quickly and flawlessly identify changes in equipment or processes that may result in product abnormalities. They can do this because the points and standards they need to check are clearly identified. Workﬂow for realizing artisans' process control Visualizing the artisan's standards Clarifying points and standards

The following items are surveyed in detail: What do I see, hear and feel? How is it different from the normal state?

The following items are surveyed in detail: What do I see, hear and feel? How is it different from the normal state? Documenting and mechanizing points and standards

These are reﬂected in standardization manuals and alarms, onsite notices, etc. Strengthening the monitoring structure Ensuring time for monitoring

We reduce the time spent on searching and wandering around by reviewing work processes and the placement of people as well as objects.

We reduce the time spent on searching and wandering around by reviewing work processes and the placement of people as well as objects. Strengthening patrol inspections

Security and disaster prevention as well as other items are reviewed and adjusted to the artisan level Support provided by ICT/IoT Deploying and developing monitoring tools

Various tools and systems are used for monitoring: position sensors and image analysis are used for visual monitoring, while vibration sensors are used for auditory and touch-based monitoring

Various tools and systems are used for monitoring: position sensors and image analysis are used for visual monitoring, while vibration sensors are used for auditory and touch-based monitoring Developing analysis systems

Indications of changes are detected, and workers are notiﬁed Judgment Action Quickly and securely restoring normal operation The knowledge and experience of artisans Our artisans can quickly and securely restore changes in equipment or processes back to normal operation. They can do this because they have the logic (in thought and procedures) along with the skills to identify the cause and take action quickly and properly. Workﬂow for realizing artisans' process control Visualizing the artisan's logic Clarifying logic

We organize the thought and procedures for identifying causes, and the types of action appropriate to each cause

We organize the thought and procedures for identifying causes, and the types of action appropriate to each cause Documenting logic

Standards and Procedure manuals that describe solutions and techniques are created to enable prompt and accurate action Enhancing knowledge and skills Extending training and drills

We create systems that facilitate efﬁcient learning of the knowledge, technology and skills required for an understanding of logic and an approach akin to that of an artisan Support provided by ICT/IoT Developing support systems

We promptly provide documents detailing the information, logic and methods required from cause identiﬁcation to action 45 TOYOBO REPORT 2020 Value Creation Value Creation The Basis of Overview of Vision & Policy Strategy Value Creation FY2020 Security and disaster prevention initiatives In September 2018, a major fire occurred at the Tsuruga Research the following topics: 3S (Sort, Sweep, and Standardize), and Production Center. In order to learn from this event, we problem mitigation, training, quality and smart operations. gathered the direct feedback of those who experienced the fire, Our customers as well as the people from the collated the problems raised and shared these within the plant. surrounding area suffered significant damage, and we Based on this, we carried out a review of the plant's systems caused great inconvenience to them. To ensure that such a where we conducted inspections and made improvements at fire never occurs again, the memories and experiences we each onsite location, installed new equipment for the entire plant, have collated will be passed down through our production and improved the firefighting system as well as activities. reform activities. The system adopted in our production reform activities has Moreover, we have incorporated the lessons of the Tsuruga been useful here. Meetings were held to make decisions for the plant fire in our company-wide disaster prevention guidelines and Group, but before that, sectional meetings thoroughly discussed our investments in disaster prevention equipment. Key results Spunbond nonwoven fabric production Raw material losses 35% reduction Product defects 75% reduction BREATHAIR® production Raw material losses 40% reduction Product defects 70% reduction *Initiatives from FY2011 to FY2019 TOYOBO REPORT 2020 46 The Basis of Value Creation ESG Management Our Officers' Commitment Masakatsu Shirai Director, Executive Ofﬁcer Controlling Supervisor of HR and Sustainability Planning Division Since the adoption of the SDGs by the United Nations General Assembly in 2015, there has been an acceleration and expansion of activities around the world to realize a sustainable society. Corporations are expected to strengthen and augment initiatives in a variety of areas, including measures to tackle climate change, contribution to the realization of a circular economy, and respect for human rights. TOYOBO Group has held firm to its corporate philosophy of Jun-Ri-Soku-Yu (adhering to reason leads to prosperity)-a personal maxim of our founder Eiichi Shibusawa-and has been a pioneer in implementing CSV. At the same time, we have made a commitment to further promote management aimed at enhancing both economic and social value. With this approach, we are proactively contributing towards a sustainable society, based on the ever growing demands of the times. Reorganizing and enhancing our corporate philosophy system is one example of this approach. In 2019, we enhanced our corporate philosophy system as Principle, Vision, Values, and TOYOBO Spirit (PVVs). Our Vision states that "we will continue to create the solutions needed by people and the earth with materials and science," thus clarified our commitment to making significant contributions to solving social issues through our business activities. Furthermore, in January 2020, we became a participant to the UN Global Compact (UNGC), and also expressed our support for the TCFD Recommendations. Then, in April, we established a Corporate Sustainability Department to strengthen our management foundation and support business growth from an ESG perspective, and also identified the Group's material issues (see page 09). Going forward, the Department will play a central role in further accelerating initiatives in response to global demands and expectations, and will actively communicate this process and the results to our stakeholders. Approach to Sustainability Management focused on social sustainability (Social sustainability is the foundation for our corporate sustainability) SDGs for 2030 TOYOBO Group Sustainability Corporate sustainability ≈ ESG Giving back: Raising corporate value by providing value for the environment and society

Integrating: An business model integrating management and strategies with environmental and social needs

Governance: Thorough risk management Foundation builders ● Establish a solid Management Business axis management base ● Hedge risks (protect base axis (ESG) (CSV) corporate value) actively promoted by for incorporating sustainability ● Foster employee loyalty the Corporate Sustainability elements in management plans Department and business strategies Growth drivers Fortify competitiveness (competitive strategies, differentiation strategies)

Provide business solutions for social issues

Incorporate CSV into medium- and long-term management plans 47 TOYOBO REPORT 2020 UN Global Compact (UNGC) Value Creation Value Creation The Basis of Overview of Vision & Policy Strategy Value Creation FY2020 The Ten Principles of UNGC In January 2020, TOYOBO CO., LTD. became a signatory to the UN Global Compact (UNGC*), and also joined Global Compact Network Japan, which comprises Japanese companies and organizations that are UNGC signatories. As a responsible corporate citizen, this reflects our endorsement of the goal to resolve global issues and realize sustainable growth. We also gather information through our participation in the subcommittees of Global Compact Network Japan, utilizing this in our day-to-day activities. From fiscal 2021, we are participating in the following subcommittees: ESG, Supply Chain, Environmental Management, Kansai-based regional subcommittee, Reporting Research. TOYOBO will abide by the ten principles of UNGC and strengthen measures to realize a sustainable society. Human Rights Labour Environment Anti- Corruption Principle 1: Businesses should support and respect the protection of internationally proclaimed human rights; and p.09-10, p.58, 60 Principle 2: make sure that they are not complicit in human rights abuses. Principle 3: Businesses should uphold the freedom of association and the effective recognition of the right to collective bargaining; Principle 4: the elimination of all forms of forced and compulsory labour; p.09-10, p.56, p.58, 60 Principle 5: the effective abolition of child labour; and Principle 6: the elimination of discrimination in respect of employment and occupation. Principle 7: Businesses should support a precautionary approach to environmental challenges; p.09-10, Principle 8: undertake initiatives to promote greater p.25-42, environmental responsibility; and p.48, p.50-54 Principle 9: encourage the development and diffusion of environmentally friendly technologies. Principle 10: p.09-10, Businesses should work against corruption in all its forms, including extortion p.69 and bribery. Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) The TOYOBO Group's Vision is to be a group that continuously creates solutions demanded by people and the global environment through "Materials and Science." As part of its efforts, the group aims to help realize a sustainable society through the provision of products and services. The TOYOBO Group has expressed its support for recommendations made by the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) and joined the TCFD Consortium of companies and financial institutions in Japan that agree on the recommendations. The Group will analyze the potential future business risks and opportunities arising from climate change and respond to the risks and opportunities along with its financial information disclosure. TOYOBO REPORT 2020 48 Response to COVID-19 In our response to COVID-19, TOYOBO Group's top priority has been the safety and wellbeing of our employees and their families, with the primary goal of protecting both society and the Company. We are also making a positive contribution through our products and services. COVID-19 has sent shock waves through society, and we are now moving towards a "new normal" in the era of living with COVID-19 and after COVID-19. We will enhance our crisis resilience and strengthen business continuity, and through our new organizational structure launched in April 2020, we will work proactively to provide superior solutions. Contribution through our business • Increased production of reagents for PCR tests • Developed a SARS-CoV-2 detection kit p.37 Increased production of nonwoven fabric and ﬁlter materials (including for face masks), materials for medical-use face shields, etc.

medical-use face shields, etc. Participated in medical gown production project

Obtained approval for production and sales of SARS-CoV-2 genetic test reagents for use with the fully automated gene analysis system GENECUBE ® GENECUBE® Donated protective clothing to hospitals, made using airbag fabrics

Donated face masks to hospitals, care facilities and local governments, etc., both at home and abroad TOPIC In collaboration with Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd. and others, we have developed protective clothing that uses TOYOBO Group's airbag fabrics. The clothing can be washed and re-used, helping to resolve shortages of materials in medical settings. We have also commenced production and sales of SARS-CoV-2 test reagents for use with our fully automated gene analysis system GENECUBE®. This system automates the process from sample and reagent mixing to viral gene amplification and detection, lightening the workload for testers and helping to reduce the risk of infection. Produced original fabric face masks and donated these to local governments Protective clothing developed jointly with Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd. and others Ensuring employee safety Encouraged home-based working and staggered working hours p.57

home-based working and staggered working hours Following the government's emergency declaration, kept the ratio of employees attending the ofﬁce to under 20%, and gradually relaxed this after the state of emergency was lifted, with employee safety the top priority

Implemented robust infection prevention and control measures Maintaining continuity of plants and production activities Operation under BCP procedures

Flexible inventory and production adjustments Finance Securing cash on hand

Cash-generating activities: Overcome Coronavirus 100 p.13, 24 (As of June 30th, 2020) 49 TOYOBO REPORT 2020 Value Creation Value Creation The Basis of Overview of Vision & Policy Strategy Value Creation FY2020 Environmental Policy & Activities E Long-Term Countermeasures up to 2050 Long-term global warming countermeasures In recent years, the impact of climate change associated with global warming has become apparent with an increase of natural disasters such as typhoons and localized torrential rainfall, as well as changes in the ecosystem due to "subtropicalization" of the climate. Against this backdrop, in December 2015 the Paris Agreement was adopted as the international framework of the 21st Session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP21). In addition, there has been a worldwide increase in ESG investing, in which investors focus on and select those companies that give consideration to Environment, Social and Governance factors. TOYOBO Group also recognizes the serious risk posed by global warming and climate change to the continuation of business activities, and we are working hard to achieve our emissions reduction targets. In the coming years, we will extend our focus beyond production to our overall business activities, as we endeavor to contribute to environmental sustainability through our product- and technology-based solutions. In this way, we will strive to cut greenhouse gases from an even longer term perspective. We will seek to reduce emissions of greenhouse gases from our business activities through measures such as switching to natural gas in our factories and enhancing production efficiency, as well as introducing renewable energies such as solar power. With regard to the initiatives we are engaged in through our products and solutions, we are developing and increasing sales of engineering plastics, which help to reduce CO2 emissions from automobiles due to their lighter weight and greater fuel economy. We are also developing products and technology that contribute to carbon recycling, by viewing CO2 as a carbon resource and collecting it for re-use as various carbon compounds. Through these measures, we aim to reduce our greenhouse gas emissions by 30% and 80% in fiscal 2031 and fiscal 2051, respectively, compared with fiscal 2014. Greenhouse Gas Reduction Targets 30% reduction 80% reduction FY2014 result FY2031 FY2051 (base year) Key Measures Reduction of Emissions from Business Activities Contribution through Products & Solutions Promotion of conversion Enhancement of Introduction of Contribution to Contribution to to alternative fuels production efﬁciency, renewable energy reduction of carbon recycling (post-coal) energy saving activities CO2 emissions TOYOBO REPORT 2020 50 Preventing Climate Change Basic approach Climate change poses a significant risk to the continuity of our business. We are therefore endeavoring to cut greenhouse gas emissions throughout our supply chain. Activities to cut greenhouse gas emissions during production In fiscal 2020, TOYOBO Group drew up a long-term vision aimed at further cutting greenhouse gas emissions. This includes the goal of an 80% reduction in emissions by fiscal 2051, compared with the fiscal 2014 level. We have also updated our interim targets to fiscal 2031. We are now aiming for a 30% reduction (compared with fiscal 2014) replacing the previous 17% reduction target. CO2 emissions in fiscal 2020 totaled approximately 873,000 tonnes for Scope 11 and Scope 22 combined, 3.4% lower than the previous fiscal year and 28.1% lower than the reference fiscal year (fiscal 2014). We believe this is due to the benefits of gas cogeneration facilities3 and enhanced production efficiency. Moreover, in fiscal 2020 we constructed the Group's fourth gas cogeneration facility at the Tsuruga Research and Production Center, our largest R&D and production base. Operation is scheduled to commence from fiscal 2021, and we are confident that the facility will help reduce greenhouse gas emissions. →See "Non-Financial Highlights" on page 75 for emission volumes by year 1 Direct emissions from owned or controlled sources 2 Indirect emissions from the use of purchased electricity/heat/steam 3 An energy recycling system, harnessing waste heat (from clean natural gas-ﬁred electric generation) to produce steam & hot water used in manufacturing processes, supplying of hot water and air-conditioning etc. Activities to cut greenhouse gas emissions in logistics Our annual goal is a 1% year-on-year reduction in greenhouse gas emissions in logistics. To achieve this, we are implementing a modal shift (active use of sea and rail transport due to their lower CO2 emissions), taking measures such as shortening the transportation distance by using the ports closest to our business sites and factories. Moreover we are reducing the number of running vehicles through efficient loading of cargo and bulk transportation. In fiscal 2020, we implemented port diversification for certain products of industrial film, which had previously been shipped entirely from Kobe port. Products manufactured at the Tsuruga Research and Production Center are now shipped from Tsuruga port, and products manufactured at the Inuyama plant are now shipped from Nagoya port. Gas cogeneration facilities at Tsuruga Research and Production Center 51 TOYOBO REPORT 2020 Value Creation Value Creation The Basis of Overview of Vision & Policy Strategy Value Creation FY2020 Management of Chemical Substances Basic approach TOYBO Group endeavors to manage chemical substances appropriately throughout the product lifecycle (research, development, design, manufacturing, sales, use, and disposal), in order to help conserve the global environment, prevent accidents, ensure workers' health and safety, and ensure product safety. Chemical substance management structure For appropriate management of chemical substances, TOYOBO Group has established a management system at each office. Each solutions division supervises the activities of the offices and group companies under their jurisdiction. In addition, we have created a "TOYOBO Chemical Substance Management Classification" in compliance with laws and regulations-both international and domestic-as well as client requests. This classifies the chemical substances we handle into five levels, and the management procedures are specified for each level or "rank". Use of substances in rank A and B is permitted only when the risks are thoroughly assessed, mitigation measures are taken, and the risk is deemed tolerable. We are continuously making efforts to reduce the overall usage volume of rank A and B substances by optimizing and replacing these substances. Chemical Substance Chemical Substance Management Structure Management Subcommittee Secretariat Solution Divisions Technological Environment & Safety, Quality Assurance Innovation Department Department Operating Departments Group Manufacturing Development Engineering Environment & Safety companies Divisions Divisions Divisions Office Management at Management at Production Center Group companies TOYOBO Chemical Substance Management Classification Rank Management Category Notes (laws and regulations, etc.) Chemical Substances Control Act1, Industrial Substances requiring Safety and Health Act, Poisonous and Deleterious A particularly strict Substances Control Act, Act on the Protection of management the Ozone Layer, Act on the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, POPs2, PIC3, etc. B Substances requiring Chemical Substances Control Act, PRTR4, Industrial Safety and Health Act, Poisonous and strict management Deleterious Substances Control Act, etc. Substances requiring Chemical Substances Control Act, PRTR, Industrial C strict exposure Safety and Health Act, Poisonous and Deleterious prevention measures Substances Control Act, Fire Service Act, etc. Substances requiring D exposure prevention PRTR, Industrial Safety and Health Act, etc. measures E Others Other than A-D 1 Chemical Substances Control Act: Act on the Evaluation of Chemical Substances and Regulation of Their Manufacture, etc. 2 POPs (treaty): Prevention and reduction of Persistent Organic Pollutants (POPs) 3 PIC (treaty): The Prior Informed Consent Regulation (trade) 4 PRTR: Pollutant Release and Transfer Register Chemical substance management activities Supply chain management, which started with the European Union's legislation on chemical substances, has also come to be required in Japan following the Act on the Evaluation of Chemical Substances and Regulation of Their Manufacture, etc. (Chemical Substances Control Act), as well as other regulations relating to the management of chemical substances. Additionally, the Globally Harmonized System of Classification and Labeling of Chemicals (GHS) has been adopted by the United Nations. In view of this situation, TOYOBO has introduced a chemical substance management system covering procurement to manufacturing and sales. This is to realize green procurement while providing accurate and prompt support to our customers. We employ this system to investigate the use of regulated substances and carry out surveys regarding content in products. The system also supports suppliers in creating safety data sheets (SDS) for chemical substances. Given the global expansion of TOYOBO Group's operations, we are creating a database of chemical substance-related laws and regulations in Asia, Europe, North and South America. Furthermore, in order to identify and mitigate chemical substance handling risk, we have established rules concerning matters including the replacement/reduction of hazardous chemical substances, proper maintenance of the workplace and environments, and the management of chemical substances in products. In this way, we are striving to ensure proper management. Reducing emissions of Pollutant Release and Transfer Register (PRTR) substances TOYOBO Group is assessing and reports the release and transfer volumes of the PRTR substances for each office. We publish and analyze the results annually to reduce our substance waste and transfer volumes. We are reducing our release volumes through measures including the following: improving and updating manufacturing facilities and systems, improving operating conditions, installing equipment to remove the applicable substances, replacing raw materials and auxiliary raw materials. We will continue to implement activities aimed at reducing release volumes. Release and Transfer Volumes of PRTR Substances (tonnes) Emissions Emissions Landfill FY Transfer Emissions to public volume to air sewage to soil volume system 2018 1,174 154 20 0 0 2019 1,085 103 12 0 0 2020 1,169 95 19 ０ ０ TOYOBO REPORT 2020 52 Resource Circulation Basic approach In recent years, there have been growing expectations in society for the creation of a "circular economy"; an economic system that recycles and reuses previously discarded products as new resources. TOYOBO Group has long taken a proactive approach to resource circulation, such as using recycled resin made from PET bottles as the raw material for chemical synthetic fiber and film products. Our current aim is to realize resource circulation on a larger scale, including the use of bio-based raw materials and biodegradable products. We will continue to promote initiatives that help achieve resource circulation throughout the product life cycle, from design, material procurement and production to post-usage, thereby contributing to the realization of a circular economy. Participation in various initiatives In August 2019, TOYOBO Group joined the European consortium CEFLEX. Established in 2017, CEFLEX comprises more than 130 companies and organizations involved in the flexible packaging value chain, including leading raw materials manufacturers, converters, printing companies, consumer goods manufacturers, retailers, and recycling companies. CEFLEX's goals include establishing a collection, sorting, and reprocessing infrastructure for used flexible packaging by 2025 in order to promote the realization of a circular economy in the European flexible packaging sector. Joining CEFLEX will allow TOYOBO Group to quickly acquire the latest information on recovery systems and regulations, and moreover, we will use this in developing and supplying eco-friendly technologies and products. We have also joined the Japan Clean Ocean Material Alliance (CLOMA), an organization established in Japan to reduce marine plastic waste. Through collaboration with other CLOMA members, which includes manufacturers, processors and users of packaging and other materials, we will work to develop and promote the use of alternative materials. Waste reduction TOYOBO Group is working to reduce, re-use, and recycle waste, aiming for a final disposal rate (landfill rate)* of under 1%. We again achieved this target in fiscal 2020, with a final disposal rate of 0.57%. We will continue making efforts to further reduce the final disposal rate through reviews of our sorting and disposal methods. We will also set new recycling rate targets to promote resource circulation. TOYOBO takes a systematic approach to appropriate disposal of polychlorinated biphenyl (PCB) waste. The disposal rate up to fiscal 2020 was 77% (unit volume basis). With regard to electric facilities containing low-concentration PCBs, which we currently use, we are implementing updated plans so as to meet the statutory disposal deadlines. *The volume of landﬁll waste within total waste Contributing to Resource Circulation through All Business Processes Participation in Procurement Raw materials compatible initiatives with circulation ● CEFLEX ● Promote use of recycled materials ● CLOMA ● Promote use of renewable materials Circulation-conscious Design product design Design that allows for material/chemical recycling, use of renewable materials (e.g. biomass) Disposal & Recycling Outsourced processing of waste from production processes Use in material/chemical recycling

Effective use of incinerator ash to reduce landﬁll Production Efficient production processes ● Re-use of offcuts and nonconforming items ● Management in line with ISO14001 Contributing to collection/re-use of environmentally hazardous substances ● Equipment for VOC emissions treatment: VOC collection and re-use ● Dust collection ﬁlters: Dust collection Product Use ● Filtration membranes: Water puriﬁcation and circulation 53 TOYOBO REPORT 2020 Value Creation Value Creation The Basis of Overview of Vision & Policy Strategy Value Creation FY2020 Eco-Conscious Products Mechanism for certification of eco-conscious products As clearly stated in our Charter of Corporate Behavior, TOYOBO Group strives to save energy as well as reduce and re-use resources. We also develop products and technologies that help mitigate our impact on the environment. These products and technologies are defined and evaluated under our Eco-Review system. This system evaluates the following aspects at every stage in the product life cycle: "climate change prevention," "reduction of chemical substances," "resource conservation," "reduction in waste," and "other environmental contributions". Products that meet these standards are certified as ECO-PARTNER SYSTEM™ products. Since the Eco-Review is carried out at every product life cycle-from R&D to commercialization-issues that require improvement from an environmental protection perspective are identified and improved at an early R&D stage prior to the subsequent review. Consequently, we are contributing to the environment as we develop our products and technologies. Ratio of ECO-PARTNER SYSTEM™ product sales increases to 30.4% Our goal is to increase the ratio of ECO-PARTNER SYSTEM™ product sales to 30% of total sales by fiscal 2031(the ratio was 25% until fiscal 2016). In fiscal 2020, the ratio was 30.4%. Certification of ECO-PARTNER SYSTEM™ products is currently only carried out within the Company. We plan to extend the system to Group companies in the near future. Biodiversity Basic approach Our lives are supported by innumerable chemicals. Textiles, packaging/containers, and pharmaceutical products are just some of the things that are essential to daily life. However, various ecosystems are endangered when the raw chemical substances generated as a byproduct of manufacturing are released into the air, water or the soil. TOYOBO Group's "Fundamental Policy on the Global Environment" calls for the Group to actively protect the environment in the society and community, and to support/participate in activities to preserve biodiversity, as a good citizen. In doing this, we strive to minimize the impact of our business activities on ecosystems. Contributing through business processes and products TOYOBO Group utilizes a variety of environmental protection technologies to remove harmful chemical substances from water and gases emitted at our offices and factories. We also strive to improve our manufacturing processes so as to minimize their impact. In addition, we have installed monitoring systems within our business processes to ensure that no harmful chemical substances are released accidentally. With our eyes fixed firmly on the future, we are working hard to help protect the natural environment throughout the supply chain. This includes developing technologies that allow renewable resources to be used as the raw materials for various types of products, and biodegradable plastics that return to nature after use. We will continue to provide products and solutions that remove harmful substances from the water and air, thereby contributing to the conservation of the global environment and ecosystems. TOYOBO REPORT 2020 54 Social Contribution Policy & Activities S Human Resource Management Basic approach to developing human resources TOYOBO Group considers human resources to be our most important asset. We support the growth of each and every one of our employees, while respecting their diversity. We believe that the continuation and development of the Group as a whole can be achieved by building an environment in which our employees can flourish within the company and realize their own potential.TOYOBO carries out human resource development based on a training program categorized by job level, type and objective, from the newly employed to top management. Over our long history, we have fostered an approach of valuing "people"-our most important asset-and this is shared throughout the Group. Now, we are putting our maximum effort into nurturing the next generation of management, who will contribute to our growth strategy. We provide opportunities for selected employees to attend business schools and internal training programs. At the same time, we are actively engaged in diversity and inclusion initiatives to train mid-career hires and promote the participation of women in the workforce. Educational and training activities are also provided for domestic Group companies, while selected employees from overseas are provided with training in Japan as well. Through these initiatives, Education & Training System Job Manager Specialist Level Job Specific-Category Training Distance Learning / E-Learning Technical Seminars Sales Training Global Training Role-based Training Training Training for Executive Management Candidates Standard Selectable Seminars OJT for Work Issues Training by Level Career Design Seminar Education & Training-Related Results FY2020 Results Training hours per employee 15hrs Training investment per employee ¥40,000 Total training attendees Male 1,265 Female 299 Total training hours Male 26,968hrs Female 9,280hrs we nurture our employees to help put into practice TOYOBO's corporate philosophy of Jun-Ri-Soku-Yu (adhering to reason leads to prosperity); in other words, those who can create shared value. Nurturing the next generation of management TOYOBO strives to ensure that our employees acquire a broad knowledge and enhance their skill set through job rotation, including overseas assignments, from an early stage. In addition, we hold annual interviews to identify each individual's career aspirations and use this information to help them develop and ensure that they are assigned to the appropriate position.In this way, personal growth at the individual level leads to the development of the Company. These initiatives also allow us to single out candidates for the next generation of management at an early stage. By placing them in business operation and management positions, we help our candidates to hone their management skills as we form our succession plan. Around 20 employees are selected for education and training each year, and they acquire the necessary management knowledge at business schools and the like. Additionally, around four employees spend approximately six months practicing skills such as formulating measures to grow the business, debating, and making proposals at simulated management meetings. Developing global human resources TOYOBO Group implements "Short-term Overseas Business Training" in which around 10 employees in two separate groups from Japan are sent overseas for training each year (first and second half of the year). This motivates younger and mid-career employees to participate in TOYOBO's global business, and also represents a major opportunity for them to further their careers. Training for local employees from overseas offices 55 TOYOBO REPORT 2020 Value Creation Value Creation The Basis of Overview of Vision & Policy Strategy Value Creation FY2020 In addition, local candidates for management from overseas offices are selected to undergo training in Japan twice each year. This aims to enhance their understanding of TOYOBO and deepen interaction with employees who work in Japan. Basic approach to diversity TOYOBO Group believes that personal and organizational growth is achieved through a process of mutual respect among our employees, with their differing work styles, careers, gender, nationality, race, and beliefs, and through cooperation to achieve our shared objectives. We respect different opinions and a wide range of values, and cooperate to achieve ambitious goals together. Promotion of work-life balance TOYOBO has introduced schemes that go above and beyond the legal requirements, including the Childcare Shortened Work Hour Program and Nursing Care Leave, and we also provide a Flextime system. From fiscal 2020, Childcare Leave offers five days of paid leave, and we are also encouraging male employees to take childcare leave. We are also engaged in work style reform, so that our employees can work with renewed efficiency and achieve a good balance between work and personal life. Initially, we introduced a 15-Minute Shortened Work Hour Program at head and branch offices in fiscal 2018, and at the Research Center in fiscal 2019, and at other offices we implement a program to increase the number of days of leave. In addition, we hold a No Overtime Day at least once a month, so that employees can spend quality personal time together with family and friends, and we also view this as an opportunity to enhance creativity. In fiscal 2020, we introduced a Teleworking scheme at head and branch offices, which provides for a more flexible work style according to each employee's life stage. Scheme Usage (FY) 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 Women taking childcare leave 23 34 19 25 27 Ratio of women taking 100 100 100 100 100 childcare leave (%) Men taking childcare leave 0 2 2 1 50 Ratio of men taking 0 2 1 1 46 childcare leave (%) Employees taking childcare 40 50 65 75 65 shortened work hour program Annual paid leave 66 65 66 68 73 utilization ratio (%) Promoting the advancement of women TOYOBO established the Female Empowerment Promotion Group within the Human Resources Department, and the Group has been engaged in activities to promote the empowerment of women. We have held presentations, seminars for managers, career design seminars, female leader development seminars, etc., on a continuous basis, in order to realize a change of mentality among our employees. With regard to women on the so-called "career track" route, we have continued to actively hire female university graduates, with a target ratio of 40%, and are also focusing on widening the positions in which women work and nurturing female leaders. We have also launched a project to encourage female employees who previously worked in non-career track positions to flourish, and this is increasing motivation and developing human resources. In April 2019, we launched a trial Mentor Program for women, which supports them in developing their career plan. TOYOBO has introduced a babysitter support system to assist with childcare, which provides the full cost of childcare when an employee is on a business trip. The number of users has steadily increased. Since April 2018, we have provided a nursery inside the Research Center (Otsu City, Shiga Pref.) for employees with children. The nursery not only enables employees to return to work early from childcare leave and make their return to work easier, but also lays the platform for women to feel more comfortable with planning a family. Educational Activities and Training (FY2020) Activities/Training Frequency Participants Presentation 21 times 682 Seminar for Managers 6 times 137 Career Design Seminar 2 times 48 Female Leader Development Seminar 2 times 33 Proportion of Female Employees with Management-Level Qualifications Total Ratio (%) 4.3 3.7 4.0 3.2 2.8 54 60 48 41 36 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 (FY) TOYOBO REPORT 2020 56 Basic approach to health and safety TOYOBO Group is striving to improve employees' mental and physical wellbeing and achieve zero accidents based on the principles and activities set out in the"TOYOBO Group Basic Policy on Health & Safety." In fiscal 2020, we embarked on the strategic implementation of health and productivity management, considering health care from a management perspective. Going forward, we will promote initiatives that energize and increase the productivity of the organization, and improve performance through measures such as maintaining and enhancing employees' health and wellbeing. We also aim to obtain certification under the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry's Certified Health & Productivity Management Outstanding Organizations Recognition Program. Safety management system TOYOBO Group has established a Safety & Security Promotion Committee under the Global Environment and Safety Committee to promote safety and disaster prevention activities. The committee members conduct safety and environment assessment of our offices and plants as well as Group companies, in order to check the status of onsite activities. Each month management and employees at the Health and Safety Committee jointly investigate and consider matters relating to health and safety, at each business site and plant, and employees are informed of the decisions taken. Affiliated businesses at the same business site are also promoting safety and disaster prevention activities together with our employees. Health management system In March 2020, TOYOBO Group formulated a "Health & Productivity Management Declaration" in order to proactively and systematically address health and productivity management, and also established a structure to promote this. Under the supervision of the Chief Health Officer (CHO), the Labor Affairs Department, industrial physicians, occupational health nurses/medical care nurses, and the health insurance union are working together on the following key measures: raising employees' health awareness (education and training) improving employees' lifestyle habits (exercise, diet, support for quitting smoking, etc.) strengthening mental health measures (including improvement measures for high-stress employees and workplaces);

Additionally, as a countermeasure against COVID-19, we have encouraged working from home and staggered working hours, ensured social distancing when working in the office, provided information about infection prevention, distributed masks, etc. Mental healthcare We invite guest lecturers to provide training for managers, to increase their awareness and understanding of mental healthcare. Individual consultations are also given by industrial health staff at each business site. We also provide personalized support to those suffering from high levels of stress, based on the results of a stress checkup. In the near future, we plan to identify and resolve issues in high-stress workplaces based on the results of group analysis. With regard to mental healthcare in COVID-19 stay at home situations (adopted as a measure to tackle the spread of COVID-19), we have addressed the importance of self-care and so-called "line care" (care provided by managers for the wellbeing of their staff and measures to improve the workplace), issuing information so as to maintain and support our employees' physical and mental wellbeing. Disaster prevention initiatives Following the fire at TOYOBO's Tsuruga Research and Production Center, which broke out on September 6th, 2018, we reviewed our security and disaster prevention activities, and the whole Group is making concerted efforts to regain the trust of society. Using the "Inspection Guidelines for Fire Risk" drawn up based on the advice of a third-party expert, an overall inspection is made of TOYOBO Group's main production plants, and this systematically promotes functional improvements to fire-fighting equipment at our sites of production. We will also continue to revise the content of our training drills so that they are more practical and enable us to protect our workplaces in the event of a fire. We have designated September 6th each year as TOYOBO Group Disaster Preparedness Day so that the lessons learned from this fire are not forgotten, and since fiscal 2020, disaster prevention rallies have been held at each plant, attended by the President. Disaster prevention seminars are also given by visiting experts so as to improve awareness of disaster prevention. With regard to training, we have revised the company-wide training system for safety and disaster prevention in order to continually enhance employees' awareness of disaster prevention, and have also enhanced the curriculum relating to disaster prevention. Disaster prevention seminar 57 TOYOBO REPORT 2020 Value Creation Value Creation The Basis of Overview of Vision & Policy Strategy Value Creation FY2020 Respect for Human Rights Basic approach Respect for human rights is essential if a company hopes to earn the trust of society. Given its importance, TOYOBO Group has included "respect for human rights" among the ten principles that make up our Charter of Corporate Behavior. It is also one of the fundamental prerequisites to materiality. Structure and main initiatives Through the "TOYOBO Compliance Manual" distributed to our employees, TOYOBO Group strives to ensure that employees understand the rules and case studies described in the manual relating to respect for human rights, prohibition of discrimination, prohibition of child labor and forced labor, respect for diversity, prohibition of harassment, and protection of personal information. In addition, a Complaint Handling Committee provides consultations and handles human rights-related issues including harassment, and works to quickly identify and resolve such issues through compliance surveys. We also hold seminars on respect for human rights and presentations on gender and sexual diversity to improve awareness of human rights among employees. In fiscal 2020, we provided training for Group company employees concerning the human rights of overseas workers, and also instructed our various trading partners to do so as well. With regard to respect for human rights in the supply chain, our "CSR Procurement Guidelines" clearly stipulate the need to consider human rights when selecting trading partners. Data Security and Privacy Basic approach Given the accelerating evolution of the information society, TOYOBO Group has drawn up an "Information Security Policy" to ensure the Group's continued sustainable growth in the future, and strives to manage and utilize all information assets appropriately. Structure and main initiatives In fiscal 2019, TOYOBO Group set up a Cyber Security Committee, and most technical and specialist measures were implemented by fiscal 2020. In fiscal 2021, we will continue to improve employee awareness and strengthen our response to incidents, while also training internal experts. With regard to the European Union's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), we have instructed our Group companies in the EU (in Germany, Spain and Slovakia) to formulate standards and implement training. TOYOBO Group Information Security Management Structure Chief Information Security Officer Formulating basic policy and plans Cyber Security Committee Formation of / instruction on Mutual management structure collaboration Information Security Officer Support for activities / reporting (Responsible corporate officer, ・Training ・Drills leader of each Group) ・Measures ・Audits Policy dissemination Departments responsible for Implementation Legal Compliance instructions charge charge charge Internal Rules Personal Information Management Education & Training Asset Information Systems Operation in in in Incident Response designation personDept. personDept. personDept. Execution of measures Initial incident report Convening of related parties Initial response, recovery Final report Computer Security Incident Response Team A virtual team convened according to the severity of the information security incident TOYOBO REPORT 2020 58 Quality Management Basic approach TOYOBO Group's quality management is based on our PVVs corporate philosophy system, which incorporates our corporate philosophy of Jun-Ri-Soku-Yu (adhering to reason leads to prosperity). We implement quality management activities under the motto "TOYOBO's way of manufacturing," based on the idea of always taking our customer's standpoint, accurately identifying the customer's needs, and providing solutions that satisfy the customer. Quality Assurance activities The basis of "TOYOBO's way of manufacturing" is to consistently put ourselves in the customer's position and provide what is needed the most. This includes incidental services and solutions, in addition to our product offerings. In this way, we aim to help customers resolve their challenges/ issues and realize their wishes. To achieve this, all employees have shared access to the Quality Assurance Manual, which describes the basic approach and code of conduct for all employees when implementing TOYOBO Group's development, production and sales activities. In addition, the Quality Assurance Guidelines provide the basis for developing a system that guarantees quality. A QA system is established for each product and service, so that quality and product safety can always be guaranteed at each stage. Additionally, checks are repeatedly carried out by business supervisors, related internal and external parties, and experts, to ensure that no incidents occur in the market. Overview of Quality Assurance Activities System Market Plan Confirmation of Actions Quality Customers and Achievements information Customer Purchase Needs QualityTarget Quality Management Quality Verification Sales & Support Trends of Services Other Required Use Companies Quality Customer Social Quality Situation Evaluation Progress of Management & Technology Performance Verification of Quality Assessment Product safety promotion activities TOYOBO Group has established a "PL/QA Committee" as a standing committee with overall responsibility for Product Liability (PL) and QA. This committee, which comprises persons in charge from each business and persons in charge (executives) from the corporate staff, puts in place systems to ensure product safety in relation to products and technology, and to facilitate appropriate responses to PL or other quality-related incidents. As well as optimizing corporate activity and maintaining/enhancing the Group's standing in society, the committee strives to increase customers' trust and confidence in the TOYOBO Group, while making sure that its activities are in keeping with the times. It also conducts PL/QA assessments to verify and improve Product Safety (PS) activities in each department and group companies. Moreover, the committee establishes criteria for assessing PS and PL risk, and based on these criteria, it carries out inspections at each stage, from product development to sales. By addressing risk in advance, the committee works to mitigate risks pertaining to customers and employees. All possible measures are taken to ensure product safety, and training drills are also performed every year at all business divisions based on PL incident scenarios. Product safety remains a crucial theme throughout the whole of TOYOBO Group, and we will continue to mitigate risk as much as possible to fulfill our social responsibility. PL Response System TOYOBO Group Basic Policy on Product Safety Policy PL/QA Committee Deliberation/ determination of product safety measures PL/QA Promotion Committee Implementation of product safety measures PL/QA Assessment Review of product safety Bioethics Review Committee PS Review Board PL response drill PL Response Drill 59 TOYOBO REPORT 2020 Value Creation Value Creation The Basis of Overview of Vision & Policy Strategy Value Creation FY2020 Supply Chain Management Basic approach TOYOBO Group has established an appropriate trading policy and conducts procurement/logistics responsibly, so as to support the development of a sustainable society. In October 2018, we revised our CSR Procurement Guidelines in order to achieve the SDGs within the supply chain, including legal compliance, fair trade, respect for human rights (including the prohibition of child labor / forced labor and discrimination based on gender identity including LGBT), and consideration for the environment. CSR survey We conduct a questionnaire among our key business partners, based on the CSR Procurement Guidelines. This allows us to verify the status of their CSR activities, while enabling them to deepen their understanding of CSR activities. Fairness and transparency in trade We take a rigorous approach to ensuring fairness and transparency, based on sound trading. We do not give or accept gifts or entertainment in order to secure unjust profit or preferential treatment from our business partners, and have strengthened our checking system to ensure that actions that raise suspicion do not occur. Response to natural disasters, etc. In recent years, various areas of Japan have experienced significant damage from earthquakes, typhoons and sudden localized rainstorms. We have gained knowledge in the process of responding to these events, and aim to realize even more stable procurement and logistics. As part of our Business Continuity Plan (BCP), we strive to identify and manage risk throughout the supply chain. For procurement, we are looking to procure raw materials from multiple regions, and for logistics, we are establishing alternative transportation means and routes in collaboration with logistics operators. The spread of COVID-19 has led to supply uncertainty and logistics delays in some areas. We are endeavoring to quickly gather data on supply chains, and are taking measures including the use of alternative parts and routes in order to minimize damage. Green procurement We prioritize procurement of raw materials with a low environmental impact, and work with business partners who take a proactive approach to protecting the environment. Together, we are promoting green procurement to help build a sustainable society. We ask our business partners to provide information about the chemical substances contained in products, as follows. In fiscal 2019, we revised our "Chemical Content Information Sheet" based on the information sharing scheme "chemSHERPA", developed by Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, and requested our business partners to respond. For general purchased goods, we are promoting green purchasing with the use of environmental labels. Resolving social issues in logistics To resolve social issues in logistics, we are pushing forward with initiatives to reduce the environmental impact and reform the work style in logistics. To reduce our impact on the environment, we are shortening the transportation distance by using the ports closest to our business sites, implementing a modal shift, and improving loading efficiency. We are also sharing logistics and storage with other companies (including joint shipment, making use of returning trucks, securing joint storage space), and are encouraging the introduction of systems that enable visualization of the logistics situation. Additionally, we formulated a voluntary action declaration in support of the "White Logistics Movement"* advocated by Japan's Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism, Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry and Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries, which we submitted to the White Logistics Campaign Office and also published on our website. We disclose our various initiatives, including "Logistics improvement proposals and cooperation," "Utilization of pallets, etc.," "Modal shift to sea and rail transport," "Consideration of compliance with applicable legislation when selecting logistics operators," and "Safety measures for freight handling." A movement in which all the parties involved in logistics cooperate to propose and implement mutually beneficial improvements. TOYOBO REPORT 2020 60 Governance Policy & Activities G Management Team Directors Seiji Narahara Representative Director, President and CEO, Co-COO Jan. 1988 Joined TOYOBO Apr. 2009 Deputy Director and General Manager, Finance Department Apr. 2010 Corporate Ofﬁcer Jun. 2011 Director and Corporate Ofﬁcer Apr. 2014 Representative Director, President Chief Operating Ofﬁcer (current position) Masaru Watanabe Representative Director, Co-COO, Controlling Supervisor of Business Units Apr. 1979 Joined TOYOBO Oct. 2009 Deputy Director, General Manager of Plastics Operation Planning Ofﬁce, and General Manager of Plastics Management Ofﬁce Apr. 2014 Corporate Ofﬁcer Jun. 2016 Director and Corporate Ofﬁcer Apr. 2017 Director and Corporate Executive Ofﬁcer Apr. 2018 Representative Director and Senior Managing Executive Ofﬁcer Jun. 2020 Representative Director, Co-Chief Operating Ofﬁcer (current position) Ikuo Takeuchi Director, Managing Executive Ofﬁcer, Controlling Supervisor of Corporate Planning Division Apr. 1985 Joined the Company Oct. 2014 General Manager of Corporate Planning Ofﬁce Oct. 2015 Deputy Director, General Manager of Corporate planning Ofﬁce May 2017 Deputy Director, served in Global Business Planning Department and seconded to TOYOBO (SHANGHAI) CO., LTD., TOYOBO CHINA CO., LTD. Apr. 2018 Executive Ofﬁcer Managing Executive Ofﬁcer Apr. 2020 Director and Managing Executive Ofﬁcer (current position) Jun. 2020 Director (current position) Hiroshi Otsuki Director, Executive Ofﬁcer, Controlling Supervisor of Management and Administration Division Nov.1987 Joined the Company Jun. 2010 General Manager of Finance Department and Senior Coordinator of Corporate Planning Ofﬁce Apr. 2014 General Manager of Plastics Planning and Management Ofﬁce, and Manager of Film Business Management Ofﬁce Oct. 2014 Deputy Director, General Manager of Plastics Planning and Management Ofﬁce, and Manager of Film Business Management Ofﬁce Apr. 2017 Executive Ofﬁcer (current position) Jun. 2020 Director (current position) Yoshio Araki Director, Executive Ofﬁcer, Controlling Supervisor of Production Technology Innovation and Quality Assurance Division Apr. 1984 Joined the Company Jan. 2008 General Manager of Polymer Production Technology Department and Manager of Corporate Research Venter Project D Oct. 2013 Deputy Director, General Manager of Plastics Production Technology Department Apr. 2018 Executive Ofﬁcer (current position) Jun. 2020 Director (current position) Masakatsu Shirai Director, Executive Ofﬁcer, Controlling Supervisor of HR and Sustainability Planning Division Apr. 1985 Joined the Company Apr. 2012 General Manager of HR Labor Administration Department Oct. 2016 Deputy Director, General Manager of Human Resources Department May 2017 Deputy Director, seconded to Toyobo Information System Create Co., Ltd. Apr. 2018 Executive Ofﬁcer (current position) Jun. 2020 Director (current position) Masaru Nakamura Outside Director Apr. 1977 Joined Sumitomo Corporation Apr. 2006 Corporate Ofﬁcer Apr. 2008 Executive Ofﬁcer Apr. 2010 Managing Executive Ofﬁcer Apr. 2012 Senior Managing Executive Ofﬁcer Apr. 2016 Adviser Jun. 2017 Director of the Company (current position) 61 TOYOBO REPORT 2020 Value Creation Value Creation The Basis of Overview of Vision & Policy Strategy Value Creation FY2020 Takafumi Isogai Outside Director Jan. 1987 Assistant Professor of Faculty of Liberal Arts, Osaka University Apr. 1996 Assistant Professor of Graduate School of Engineering Science, Osaka University Apr. 2002 Professor of Faculty of Mercantile Marine, Kobe University of Mercantile Marine Oct. 2003 Professor of Faculty of Maritime Sciences, Kobe University Apr. 2013 Professor of School of Commerce, University of Marketing and Distribution Sciences Apr. 2018 Part Time Lecturer at University of Marketing and Distribution Sciences Jun. 2018 Director of the Company (current position) Kimie Sakuragi Outside Director Mar. 1981 Joined Fukutake Publishing Co., Ltd. (current Benesse Holdings, Inc.) Apr. 1995 Supervisor of Book Businesses in Publishing Division Nov.1998 Chief of Business Ethics and Compliance Ofﬁce Jan. 2003 Manager of Business Ethics and Compliance Ofﬁce Jun. 2003 Audit and Supervisory Board Member Apr. 2007 Adjunct Professor of the University of Aizu Graduate School (current position) Jun. 2019 Director of the Company (current position) Corporate Auditors Executive Ofﬁcers Taneaki Nagata Takayuki Tabo Yasuhiro Iizuka Hiroshi Otsuki Takeo Kashima Outside Yoshio Araki Ichiro Takai Corporate Auditors Kenjiro Ogami Shiro Takenaka Masakatsu Shirai Hiroyuki Sugimoto Nobuya Fujiwara Kazuhiko Katayama Senior Managing Seiji Yamazoe Atsuhiko Otsuka Executive Ofﬁcers Shigeo Takenaka Yoshihiro Nomi Shigeo Nishiyama Chikao Morishige Masaaki Harima Outside Director Apr. 1977 Assistant Judge at Osaka District Court May 1981 Registered as an attorney at law (Osaka Bar Association) Sep.1987 Founded Harima Law Ofﬁce (current Fushimimachi Lawyer's Ofﬁce) Apr. 2010 Chairman of Osaka City Fair Work Committee Jun. 2011 Outside Corporate Auditor of Ishihara Sangyo Kaisha, Ltd. (current position) Jun. 2014 Independence Committee of the Company Jun. 2020 Director of the Company (current position) Managing Executive Ofﬁcers Yasuo Ota Ikuo Takeuchi Yutaka Ouchi TOYOBO REPORT 2020 62 Corporate Governance Basic approach and system overview To respond to the changing times and continuously enhance corporate value, TOYOBO Group has established the following three policies: (1) Ensure timeliness in decision-making, Ensure transparency in management, and (3) Prioritize fairness. Based on these principles, we are working to create and strengthen our corporate governance structure.

TOYOBO is a company with auditors and, under this governance system, has adopted the corporate officer system. Corporate Governance Structure (as of June 2020) In the corporate officer system, which is defined in our management regulations, the Board of Directors oversees the business execution of Corporate Officers. Under TOYOBO's governance framework, a clear separation is made between the role of the Board of Directors-which oversees decision-making and performs management oversight-and the Corporate Officers who are in charge of business execution. This system enables rapid decision-making and efficient business execution. General Shareholders' Meeting Nomination Committee The members comprise four outside directors and two outside corporate auditors Advisory Board on Compensation The members comprise three outside directors Business execution Election Election Election and dismissal and dismissal and dismissal Accounting auditing Board of Directors Accounting Auditor Reporting 10 directors, Reporting including four outside directors (40%) including one female director (10%) Board of Corporate Auditors Business auditing Four auditors, including two outside corporate auditors (50%) Assessing Decision-making, including zero female directors (0%) the appropriateness supervision, election, and dismissal President and Reporting Chief Operating Ofﬁcer Board of Corporate Reporting Corporate Planning Executive Officers and Controlling Supervisors Committee Financial Management Board of Corporate Officers Committee Cooperation Cooperation Global Environment & Safety, Sustainability Committee Product Liability Prevention/ Various Quality Assurance, Compliance, Committees Export Reviewing, Internal Control, Information, Research & Development, Intellectual Property Departments Internal Audit Departments subject to audits Internal auditing Internal auditing Business auditing Group Companies Each Group Company's Business auditing Corporate Auditors 63 TOYOBO REPORT 2020 Value Creation Value Creation The Basis of Overview of Vision & Policy Strategy Value Creation FY2020 Board of Directors The Board of Directors has 10 directors, including four outside directors. A director's term of office is set at one year to ensure a swift response to changes in the business environment and to clarify the responsibilities. At the General Shareholders' Meeting held in June 2019, one outside director (female) was appointed in order to increase diversity and strengthen the supervisory function. Moreover, at the General Shareholders' Meeting held in June 2020, we adopted a modified system aimed at further separating decision-making and supervision from business execution. For example, the Board is elected from outside directors and corporate officers who oversee departments that are engaged in operations with a company-wide scope. This system makes it easier for corporate officers, who are responsible for specific businesses, to concentrate on their respective businesses and fields. In fiscal 2020, the Board of Directors made decisions on matters stipulated in laws and the Articles of Incorporation, and on important investment deals including acquisitions. In addition, the Board received reports on each business and conducted appropriate supervision. In order to further optimize the functions of outside officers (both directors and auditors), important issues are shared beforehand. In addition, TOYOBO periodically holds liaison meetings that consist of representative directors and outside officers, to share their viewpoints and exchange opinions on management issues. Board of Corporate Auditors The Board of Corporate Auditors has four members, two of whom are outside corporate auditors. Their responsibilities include attending meetings of the Board of Directors and other important meetings, stating their opinions when necessary, and auditing each department's operation in order to audit directors' execution performance. KPMG AZSA LLC has been appointed to conduct TOYOBO Group's independent audits required under Japan's Companies Act. The Board of Corporate Auditors receives auditing plans and reports from the independent auditor and meets with the independent auditor periodically to exchange information. The Internal Audit Department supervises the effectiveness of internal governance. The department reports the results of internal audits to the President and exchanges information with corporate auditors. Board of Corporate Executive Officers and Controlling Supervisors There are 20 corporate officers, including some who serve concurrently as directors. The Board of Corporate Executive Officers and Controlling Supervisors deliberates in advance on matters to be resolved by the Board of Directors, and determines matters related to business execution, which has been entrusted by the Board of Directors. The Corporate Planning Committee and the Financial Management Committee are established under the Board of Corporate Executive Officers and Controlling Supervisors. They deliberate on important investments and new projects, important borrowing, etc. from their respective realms of expertise, thereby managing business risk. With regard to other initiatives, a working group comprised of directors was established, to discuss issues including the future vision of the TOYOBO Group. Meetings Convened in FY2020 Number of meetings held Board of Directors (Ordinary Meetings) 12 Board of Directors 7 (Extraordinary Meetings, incl. quarterly results meetings) Board of Corporate Auditors 15 Outside Officer Liaison Meeting 7 Board of Corporate Executive Officers and 31 Controlling Supervisors Corporate Planning Committee 10 Financial Management Committee 20 Attendance record of outside directors (attendance rate) Taketoshi Oka (Director) 18/19 ( 95％) Masaru Nakamura (Director) 19/19 (100％) Takafumi Isogai (Director) 16/19 ( 84％) Board of 15/15 (100％) Directors Kimie Sakuragi (Director) Shiro Takenaka (Corporate Auditor) 19/19 (100％) Hiroyuki Sugimoto (Corporate Auditor) 18/19 ( 95％) Board of Shiro Takenaka (Corporate Auditor) 15/15 (100％) Corporate 15/15 (100％) Auditors Hiroyuki Sugimoto (Corporate Auditor) TOYOBO REPORT 2020 64 Director Skill Matrix (as of June 2020) Within the expertise required by the Company, skills that are particularly beneficial (3 for inside directors and 1 for outside directors) Independent Age Gender Corporate Sales/ Finance/ Legal Affairs / HR/ Production Overseas Management/ Talent R&D Sustainability Technology & Business Strategy Marketing Accounting Ethics Development Quality Experience Seiji 63 Male 〇 〇 〇 〇 Narahara Masaru 63 Male 〇 〇 〇 Watanabe Ikuo 57 Male 〇 〇 〇 〇 Takeuchi Inside Hiroshi 59 Male 〇 〇 〇 Otsuki Yoshio 60 Male 〇 〇 〇 Araki Masakatsu 57 Male 〇 〇 〇 Shirai Masaru 〇 66 Male 〇 〇 Nakamura Takafumi 〇 71 Male 〇 Isogai Outside Kimie 〇 61 Female 〇 Sakuragi Masaaki 〇 69 Male 〇 Harima Evaluating the effectiveness of the Board of Directors From January to March 2020, in order to further enhance the functions of the Board of Directors, an overall analysis and evaluation of the effectiveness of the Board in fiscal 2020 was carried out with the support of a third-party organization. Method of analysis and evaluation of effectiveness We have conducted a survey on our directors and corporate auditors. As in the previous fiscal year, the responses to this survey were provided directly to the external organization. Analysis and evaluation were carried out by the Board of Directors based on the aggregated survey reported by the external organization. 65 TOYOBO REPORT 2020 Value Creation Value Creation The Basis of Overview of Vision & Policy Strategy Value Creation FY2020 Summary of evaluation results The survey results gave a broadly positive assessment regarding matters including the number of Board members, the ratio of internal and outside officers, its composition including the diversity of members, and management of meetings procedures. This confirms the overall effectiveness of the Board of Directors. In order to further enhance discussion concerning long-term business strategy, the Board of Directors is promoting initiatives aimed at sustainable growth, which involves reviewing the criteria for selecting items on the agenda and delegating the appropriate authority to subordinate meeting bodies, etc. As well as continuing last fiscal year's initiatives, the Board aims to further strengthen its Group management functions. Details of Officer Compensation (FY 2020) Total Total compensation by type (¥ mn) Number Position compensation, of etc. Monthly Stock officers (¥ mn) compensation compensation Directors 340 312 28 6 (excluding outside directors) Corporate auditors 51 51 ― 2 (excluding outside corporate auditors) Outside officers 55 55 ― 6 Nominating directors and determining compensation In order to ensure transparency and fairness when determining the nomination of directors and their compensation, deliberations are made at the Nomination Committee and the Advisory Board on Compensation, and then reported to the Board of Directors. The Nomination Committee comprises two representative directors and six outside directors. They are responsible for reporting to the Board of Directors concerning matters including the selection of directors and corporate officers, from the perspectives of fairness and transparency. The Compensation Advisory Board, which is made up of two representative directors and three outside directors, conducts objective and fair deliberation/verification of the compensation system, standards, and calculation methods, while taking into account the surveys by external organizations. Officer compensation system TOYOBO's system of officer compensation is designed in line with basic policy, within the monetary amount of officer compensation resolved at the General Shareholders' Meeting. Our basic policy is as follows: (1) provide incentives that lead to TOYOBO Group's sustained growth and enhance corporate value over the longer term; (2) secure highly talented management personnel; (3) set determination procedures that are objective and highly transparent. Based on the above policy, in fiscal 2020 we reviewed the compensation system for directors, including the introduction of a stock compensation scheme. Breakdown of directors' compensation (excluding outside directors) Monthly compensation: Basic compensation according to role and monthly fixed compensation reflecting last fiscal year's performance (company-wide and within their assigned department) Compensation in the form of restricted stock units (non-performance-based) Training programs for officers For our newly appointed directors and corporate auditors, we provide orientation concerning their roles and duties, as they undergo an external training program upon their appointment, in order to acquire the necessary knowledge. In addition, newly appointed outside directors and outside corporate auditors also attend orientations regarding the Company's operations, finances and organization, and more. They are also encouraged to continue participating in external training programs and lectures to continuously build on their managerial literacy. TOYOBO REPORT 2020 66 Progress in system enhancement Initiatives to Strengthen Corporate Governance (Year) Initiative & Objective 1998 2004 2005 Established the Ethics Committee (the current Sustainability Committee) To promote companywide compliance activities as a key element of management Appointed one outside director, shortened the term of office for directors to one year To clarify management accountability by strengthening the supervisory function and shortening the term of office Established an Advisory Board on Officer Provisions, etc. (the current Advisory Board on Compensation) To ensure transparency and fairness in procedures for determining officer compensation Introduced a corporate officer system, reduced the number of directors To split the decision-making/supervisory and executive functions Increased number of outside directors to two To strengthen the supervisory function by multiple appointments Established an outside officer liaison meeting 2015 To hold regular information exchange meetings to optimize the functions of outside officers Established the Nomination Committee To ensure transparency and fairness in procedures for nominating/dismissing directors Made an analysis/evaluation of the overall effectiveness of the 2016 Board of Directors Will annually identify issues and make improvements Increased number of outside directors to three, raising their 2018 ratio to one third of all directors To ensure diversity among members of the Board of Directors, as well as strengthen governance Increased number of outside directors to four (adding a female director) To further promote diversity among members of the Board of 2019 Directors Revised the officer compensation system (introduced compensation in the form of restricted stock units) To offer longer term incentives and realize greater sharing of value with shareholders Implemented further separation between 2020 decision-making/supervision and business execution in regard to election of directors 67 TOYOBO REPORT 2020 Value Creation Value Creation The Basis of Overview of Vision & Policy Strategy Value Creation FY2020 Message from an Outside Director Kimie Sakuragi Outside Director Contributing my BtoC experience "TOYOBO is actually a BtoBtoC (business-to-business-to-consumer) company," President Seiji Narahara told me prior to my appointment as outside director. "Many people view us as a BtoB company, but the materials we provide to our client companies would eventually become products for the general consumers." I had also thought of TOYOBO as a BtoB company and anticipated adding my expertise from working at a BtoC company. However, the insight I gained from that discussion with Mr. Narahara made it crystal clear what TOYOBO needed from me. In experience serving as a business ethics and compliance officer and Audit & Supervisory Board Member, my general assessment criteria have been to ask, Are the company's actions in line with its philosophy? Is the company meeting the expectations of stakeholders, or are they falling short? and Do the words match with the deeds? After working for a BtoC company, I am also aware of the duty of an outside director to evaluate our operations from the perspectives of the consumer and society. Reforming corporate governance Over the past year, the TOYOBO Group made significant progress promoting strategies for medium- and long-term growth, such as reorganizing the corporate philosophy and reforming the corporate structure. In terms of corporate governance, we further separated business supervision and the execution of duties by shifting more decision-making authority to the people at the business site and reorganizing the board of directors to focus on planning and monitoring of medium to long-term growth initiatives. Now that we have established a corporate structure for generating steady and stable profit flow, our top priority for the Board of Directors is to set a roadmap towards attaining consolidated sales of ¥500 billion in fiscal 2026. Promoting the participation and advancement of women in the workplace I believe, promoting and appointing more women to management positions is major area the management needs to address. Despite initiatives advanced by the Women Empowerment Promotion Group, in fiscal 2020 the percentage of women management was still a low 4.3%. Soon after I was appointed as outside director, I was given an opportunity to share my own career experiences and meet with a few of the women in management positions. My impression was that they were an exceptionally capable group. I believe that the management would do well to take a moment to reflect on the real benefits that will come from developing and using the full potential and skills of its female workforce. I would think it is reasonable to believe that in most households, women make most of the purchasing decisions related to consumer goods. TOYOBO is presently reforming its business model and shifting towards a market centric approach. The management would be missing a major opportunity if it does not leverage the significant insight its female managements and employees could bring to identifying market needs creating business and making business decisions. Research shows that the active participation and advancement of women in the workforce is proportionate to corporate performance. I believe TOYOBO needs to do more to develop, promote, and encourage women in the workplace. TOYOBO in the future Our future society after the COVID-19 pandemic is uncertain, but I expect there will be a drastic change in people's values in relation to lifestyle and health. TOYOBO has been providing PCR test reagents and detection kits, mask materials, and medical face shield materials to help prevent the spread of the virus. The Company needs to continue to accelerate "creating solutions for people and the earth." The redefined TOYOBO spirit consists of three values of the PVVs corporate philosophy system-challenge, reliability, and collaboration. TOYOBO is an outstanding company that is credible and dedicated to its purpose. TOYOBO is building customer trust with its advanced technologies and actively communicating with stakeholders. However, I believe more can be done to take on new challenges. The Company needs to change how we interact with customers and the market, be more flexible in generating ideas, and fulfill society's expectations by proactively taking on more challenges to create new values. Right now, I believe that is the greatest priority for the TOYOBO Group. TOYOBO REPORT 2020 68 Compliance Basic approach Our Group's corporate philosophy, Jun-Ri-Soku-Yu (adhering to reason leads to prosperity), forms the basis of our compliance activities. In particular, the idea of "thinking rationally and logically, as well as respect for ethics and morals, the fundamental nature of being human." Compliance promotion structure A Compliance Committee is comprised of members from the Board of Corporate Executive Officers and Controlling Supervisors. The goal is to promote Group-wide compliance from a management perspective. A Compliance Promotion Committee has also been established as a sub-committee, which considers and promotes specific initiatives. In fiscal 2020, the Compliance Committee convened twice, and the Compliance Promotion Committee convened four times. The committees clarified their policy and standards, and debated/finalized various measures related to enhancing the effectiveness of education, training and preventive measures. Compliance consultation centers TOYOBO provides an internal reporting service and internal/external compliance consultation centers for all Group employees. This prevents as well as quickly detects workplace legal violations and other instances of wrongdoing. Number of Consultations FY2016 FY2017 FY2018 FY2019 FY2020 12 20 15 32 35 Compliance education We carry out compliance training programs by job level. This applies to management, new employees and newly promoted staff as well. We also provide educational programs for expats, and study sessions / seminars are given on specific key topics such as cyber security and bribery/gifts/entertainment. Initiatives in fiscal 2020 In fiscal 2020, we developed various activities to enhance awareness of compliance, based on the slogan "Sensitivity and Reporting." Major activities in fiscal 2020 Clarification of policy and standards Revision and dissemination of Compliance Manual The TOYOBO Group Compliance Manual, which is the foundation of the Group's compliance activities, has been revised and distributed to Group employees, who also read through the texts together in each workplace. Tackling the key issue of bribery/gifts/entertainment Policies and guidelines have been established to address bribery/gifts/entertainment. Rules concerning gifts and entertainment have also been put in place in order to build fair and healthy relationships with our clients as well as partner companies, and we have introduced a reporting system for the receipt of such gifts and entertainment. Enhancing the effectiveness of education, training and preventive measures Hosting seminars Members of the Compliance Department and IT Department, acting as lecturers, host seminars at nine business sites and 31 affiliated companies on topics such as preventing misconduct and cyber security. Attendees are management-level personnel from the Company and Group companies. Seminars were also given concerning gifts and entertainment, mainly for the upper management. Issuing case study reports A "Compliance Mini Study," which educates employees about cases of violation in case study format, is issued monthly, and heads-up reports (occasional publication) are also issued based on cases that occurred within TOYOBO Group. Compliance Month activities In the November Compliance Enforcement Month, a compliance survey was carried out to identify issues related to the status of compliance and promotion activities. Improvement measures were then taken. Seminar on bribery/entertainment 69 TOYOBO REPORT 2020 Value Creation Value Creation The Basis of Overview of Vision & Policy Strategy Value Creation FY2020 Risk Management Basic approach We are identifying various types of risk that could pose a threat across the entire range of our business activities, and are managing risk appropriately according to the characteristics of each risk. In an emergency situation, we immediately set up a task force under the instruction of the relevant corporate officer, and bring the crisis under control through a swift response. By putting these systems in place and conducting the aforementioned initiatives, we work hard to earn the trust of our customers, the local community, and our shareholders and other stakeholders. Business risk With regard to specific risks in our business activities, we have established the CSR Committee* as the body for overseeing Group-wide risk, headed by the President as chair of the Committee. Under the auspices of this Committee, there are eight sub-committees including global environment and safety committee, which manage the various types of business risk at the Group level. We have also established the Corporate Planning Committee and Financial Control Committee under the Board of Corporate Executive Officers and Controlling Supervisors. Specialist committee members selected from each department deliberate on proposals for new projects or important investment and borrowing, and control business risk from a multi-faceted perspective. *Renamed the Sustainability Committee in April 2020 Business continuity planning (BCP) TOYOBO Group has drawn up a BCP focused on combining both "fulfillment of our responsibility to supply products as a manufacturer" and "coexistence with the global environment and society," and we make continual improvements. The BCP clarifies the chronological sequence of the roles and functions of each department from when a crisis occurs, through to its resolution. It also contains specific details of preparations during normal times. Digital Strategy Basic approach The development of IT is accelerating the evolution of the digital society. Responding to this change, TOYOBO Group is developing an IT system infrastructure that encompasses the entire value chain, and we are transforming our way of business, making full use of digital technologies. As well as improving business efficiency, we aim to enhance the value we provide to society and our customers. Promotion structure and initiatives TOYOBO Group has promoted digitalization by actively incorporating IT in our operations. This includes streamlining sales activities using a variety of IT tools, enhancing manufacturing controls with the aid of IT, and more efficiently managing intellectual property through the use of AI. In April 2020, we established a dedicated Digital Strategy Department to promote such activities on a company-wide basis. In accordance with our road map to 2024, we will strengthen the Group's internal IT system infrastructure and push forward with digital transformation. Key Digitalization Measures in the near Future Field Measures Marketing/ ● MA (marketing automation) Sales ● Company-wide rollout of SFA (sales force automation) R&D/ ● Introduction of Materials Informatics (materials development using AI) IP Management ● Enhancement of intellectual property management using AI Manufacturing / ● Company-wide rollout of smart factories Quality Assurance ● Enhancement of quality controls and quality assurance Supply Chain ● Building a next-generation procurement system Management ● Demand forecasting using AI TOYOBO REPORT 2020 70 Overview of Fiscal 2020 Key Events in Fiscal 2020 TOYOBO made Teijin Film Solutions Limited a wholly-owned subsidiary In May 2019, TOYOBO entered into a stock purchase agreement with Teijin Limited to make its subsidiaries Teijin Film Solutions Limited and P.T. Indonesia Teijin Film Solutions into wholly-owned subsidiaries. The stock acquisition was completed on October 1st. Both firms are engaged in the polyester film business. They have strong capabilities in development and manufacturing technologies, and offer a wide lineup of distinctive, high-functionality products, including mold releasing films for MLCC, which has seen rising demand in recent years. The film business is one of TOYOBO Group's growth fields, and the Group aims to further strengthen its development and supply structure for high-performance films through the acquisition. We also aim to further expand our film business by bolstering our overseas production capacity to meet customers' needs on a global basis. Overview of the new company: Trade name changed upon completion of stock acquisition on October 1st, 2019. Utsunomiya office Former trade name Teijin Film Solutions Limited New trade name TOYOBO FILM SOLUTIONS LIMITED (name changed on October 1, 2019) Address 1-17-10 Kyobashi, Chuo-ku, Tokyo, JAPAN Representative President and Representative Director: Yoshihiro Nomi Capital JPY 10,510,000,000 Business activity Production and sale of films Former trade name P.T. Indonesia Teijin Film Solutions New trade name PT. INDONESIA TOYOBO FILM SOLUTIONS (name changed during October 2019) Address Jl. M.H. Thamrin, Kel. Panunggangan Kec. Pinang, Tangerang 15143 Banten, INDONESIA Representative President and Director: Yuichi Hanawa Capital USD 77,400,000 Business activity Production and sale of films Products employing PEN films Development of BIOPRANA® Oriented Nylon Film (ONY), a new material that uses biomass raw material TOYOBO has developed and has been the first in the world* to commercialize BIOPRANA® Biaxially Oriented Nylon Film (ONY), a packaging film that uses nylon resin derived partially from biomass (a plant-based material) as one of the raw materials. BIOPRANA® ONY uses nylon resin derived from biomass, but has equivalent performance to conventional products that only use petroleum-based raw materials. Biaxially Oriented Nylon Film (ONY) has various applications due to its excellent shock resistance, including liquid packaging and sealed heat-resistant pouches. TOYOBO will continue to develop products and technologies that help to reduce the impact on the environment. *As of October 15, 2019, based on our survey It has various applications, including liquid packaging, refillable pouches, and retort packaging (such as sealed pouches of ready-to-eat food). 71 TOYOBO REPORT 2020 Value Creation Value Creation The Basis of Overview of Vision & Policy Strategy Value Creation FY2020 Participation in European consortium CEFLEX to help develop a circular economy Amid rising awareness of environmental issues, TOYOBO is working to reduce the environmental impact and promote recycling of film products. CEFLEX is a European consortium aiming to further enhance the performance of flexible packaging in the circular economy. Established in 2017, it comprises more than 130 companies and organizations involved in the flexible packaging value chain, including raw materials manufacturers and recycling companies. CEFLEX's goal is to establish a collection, sorting and reprocessing infrastructure for used flexible packaging across the whole of Europe by 2025. Joining CEFLEX will provide TOYOBO Group with the latest information about recovery systems and regulations, and we are committed to developing and supplying eco-friendly technologies and products that will contribute to the realization of a circular economy. Launch of "MIRAI JINZAI JUKU" Phase 2 for nurturing talent and creating new business TOYOBO previously launched the "MIRAI JINZAI JUKU" incubator project for nurturing talented human resources of the future. Young staff members, who are selected through an internal recruitment process, plan and develop products by raising funds through the "Makuake" crowdfunding service. Phase 1 launched in November 2018, and this has led to the creation of four products. Phase 2 commenced in September 2019 with 15 new participants, and new products are currently in preparation for the spring 2020 crowdfunding. We plan to continue this program and nurture human resources who can take on the challenge of creating new businesses, thereby meeting the diverse needs of our customers. Crowdfunding page for "DRY BLANKET™," a blanket that provides outdoor protection without giving an unpleasant, stuffy feeling "BizAile®", a multi-function business backpack that's easy on the shoulders Workshop TOYOBO REPORT 2020 72 Financial Highlights Net Sales (¥ bn) 340.6 349.5 339.0 351.6 351.3 347.8 329.5 331.1 336.7 339.6 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 (FY) During fiscal 2020, TOYOBO acquired all the shares of two subsidiaries held by Teijin Limited as of October 1st, 2019, and commenced integrated management. As a result, net sales rose by 0.9% year on year to ¥339.6 billion. Operating Profit and Operating Profit Margin Operating profit (¥ bn) 7.1 7.2 Operating profit margin (%) 6.7 6.6 6.1 6.0 6.5 5.9 5.2 5.0 23.1 23.1 23.3 23.9 21.7 22.8 20.9 21.0 18.3 17.1 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 (FY) In fiscal 2020, performance was affected by production cuts in sectors such as automotive resulting from US-China trade friction, while the spread of the COVID-19 had an impact in 4Q. On the other hand, there was steady sales growth in products offering distinctive features, such as COSMOSHINE SRF®. As a result, operating profit rose by 4.9% year on year to ¥22.8 billion, surpassing our initial target of ¥22.0 billion. The operating profit margin was 6.7%. Profit (Loss) Attributable to Owners of Parent Profit (loss) attributable to owners of parent (¥ bn) Earnings per share (EPS) (yen) 155.1 146.9 13.8 13.0 10.2 9.4 7.6 8.2 8.1 4.2 4.6 5.5 5.2 8.6 9.2 9.1 11.4 10.6 -0.6 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 (FY) In fiscal 2019, we recorded a net loss attributable to owners of parent of ¥0.6 billion due to factors including extraordinary losses associated with the fire at the Tsuruga Research and Production Center, while in fiscal 2020, insurance claims payments totaling ¥10.6 billion received in connection with the fire were recorded as an extraordinary profit, leading to a net profit of ¥13.8 billion. EPS was ¥155.1. The EPS increase in 2017 was due to a one-for-ten reverse split of the Company's ordinary shares carried out on October 1st, 2017. Cash Flow Cash flows from operating activities (¥ bn) 44.3 Cash flows from investing activities (¥ bn) Free cash flow (¥ bn) 32.3 26.9 22.4 21.7 21.2 12.7 7.8 5.0 -1.2 -10.6 -14.1 -16.4 -24.3 -39.2 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 (FY) In fiscal 2020, cash flows from operating activities rose sharply from a year earlier to an inflow of ¥44.3 billion, due to factors including a recovery in performance and an increase in depreciation and amortization. Cash flows from investing activities rose by ¥14.9 billion year on year to an outflow of ¥39.2 billion, owing to factors including the acquisition of tangible and intangible fixed assets. As a result, there was a substantial recovery in free cash flow, from -¥16.4 billion in the previous fiscal year to an inflow of ¥5.0 billion. 73 TOYOBO REPORT 2020 Value Creation Value Creation The Basis of Overview of Vision & Policy Strategy Value Creation FY2020 Interest-Bearing Debt / Shareholder's Equity / Debt-To-Equity Ratio Interest-bearing debt (¥ bn) Shareholders' equity (¥ bn) D/E ratio 180.6 175.1 177.9 165.4 169.2 167.8 176.6 164.8 156.9 145.6 1.05 1.01 0.93 0.98 0.81 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 (FYE) Interest-bearing debt rose by ¥10.4 billion year on year to ¥175.1 billion at the close of fiscal 2020, due to factors including the issuance of corporate bonds. Meanwhile, shareholders' equity rose by just ¥1.4 billion year on year to ¥177.9 billion, as although retained earnings grew by a substantial amount, there was a decrease in the valuation difference on available-for-sale securities. This resulted in a D/E ratio of 0.98. Overview by Region (Net Sales / Breakdown of Net Sales) Japan (¥ bn) Southeast Asia (¥ bn) Others (¥ bn) Overseas sales ratio (%) 39.1 39.7 33.5 32.5 36.7 63.5 56.6 62.5 70.2 73.0 29.5 29.2 29.0 30.5 32.3 245.2 233.2 235.1 234.0 229.8 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 (FY) In fiscal 2020, the overseas sales ratio was 32.3%, as sales in overseas markets grew in areas including industrial film, enzymes for diagnostic reagents, equipment for VOC emissions treatment and elements. Capital Expenditure / Depreciation and Amortization Capital expenditure (¥ bn) Depreciation and amortization (¥ bn) 36.4 25.5 17.3 18.4 21.3 17.0 15.7 15.8 14.4 14.9 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 (FY) In fiscal 2020, capital expenditure totaled ¥36.4 billion due to factors including investment projects in the industrial film business. Depreciation and amortization was ¥17.0 billion. ROA/ROE ROA: Return on assets ROE: Return on equity ROA（%） ROE（%） 7.5 7.8 6.4 5.8 5.2 5.2 5.4 4.7 4.7 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 (FY) ROE was 7.8%, due to an increase in net profit attributable to owners of parent resulting from growth in industrial films and the receipt of insurance claims payments in connection with the fire at the Tsuruga Research and Production Center. ROA was the same as the previous fiscal year's level, as although operating profit grew, total assets increased due to factors including a rise in fixed assets. Net Sales / Operating Profit / Operating Profit Margin by Segment Films and Functional Polymers (¥ bn) Industrial Materials (¥ bn) Healthcare (¥ bn) Textiles and Trading (¥ bn) Net Sales 85.5 77.6 68.3 64.6 61.3 27.7 36.4 35.7 34.7 39.4 70.5 63.5 66.5 65.4 59.9 143.4 138.6 148.7 156.2 158.8 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 (FY) Operating Profit 2.5 1.1 0.6 0.9 0.6 5.2 5.2 4.7 5.2 5.5 6.3 3.9 4.3 2.6 1.0 12.7 13.7 13.7 16.5 9.9 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 (FY) Operating Profit Margin (%) 17.0 14.4 14.514.9 14.1 10.4 8.9 9.2 9.2 8.8 6.9 6.5 6.7 3.9 1.6 1.4 0.9 1.4 0.9 2.9 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 (FY) TOYOBO REPORT 2020 74 Non-Financial Highlights ECO-PARTNER SYSTEMTM Sales Ratio Total sales of TOYOBO (¥ bn) ECO-PARTNER SYSTEMTM sales (¥ bn) ECO-PARTNER SYSTEMTM sales ratio (%) 26.7 27.8 27.7 30.4 26.2 208.7 196.4 202.9 199.3 199.1 54.6 52.5 56.3 55.2 60.6 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 (FY) We have operated the ECO-PARTNER SYSTEMTM since fiscal 2007 as a unified brand of products and technologies that contribute to reducing the Group's environmental impact. To achieve certification under the ECO-PARTNER SYSTEMTM brand, assessments are made for every stage of a product, from raw material through to disposal, and the product is evaluated in terms of its contribution to reducing the Group's environmental footprint from five perspectives including prevention of global warming. Sales in fiscal 2020 totaled ¥60.6 billion, and the ratio to net sales was 30.4%. As we have now achieved our previous target (a ratio to net sales of 30% by fiscal 2031), going forward we will set new targets and further develop the brand. PRTR Substances Emissions TOYOBO (tonnes) Group companies (tonnes) 99 95 99 59 60 62 66 74 56 50 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 (FY) The Group is actively engaged in managing chemical substances appropriately and reducing environmental emissions, as part of the material issues. The Group's PRTR substances emissions in fiscal 2020 totaled 110 tonnes, a reduction of 4% compared with the previous fiscal year, due to the installation of recovery systems and the like. GHG Emissions / Reduction Rate vs. FY2014 (%) Global (thousand t-CO2) Reduction rate vs. FY2014 (%) 28.1 25.5 20.6 16.7 8.8 1,107 1,011 964 904 873 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 (FY) We have set target reductions for greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions of 30% for fiscal 2031 and 80% for fiscal 2051 (both compared with fiscal 2014), and we are promoting reductions in emissions throughout our business activities. In fiscal 2020, CO2 emissions totaled 873,000 tonnes, a 28.1% reduction compared with fiscal 2014, due to the installation of gas cogeneration facilities as well as initiatives to use energy more efficiently. Environmental Protection Costs Maintenance costs (¥ bn) Investment (¥ bn) 2.50 2.34 2.32 1.87 1.50 1.56 1.08 0.72 0.62 0.70 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 (FY) As a means of quantitatively evaluating our environmental protection activities, TOYOBO Group implements environmental accounting with reference to the Ministry of the Environment's "Environmental Accounting Guidelines 2005." In fiscal 2020, capital expenditure with the objective of environmental protection totaled ¥1.56 billion. This was mainly due to the installation of gas cogeneration facilities at the Tsuruga Research and Production Center. In addition, maintenance costs totaled ¥2.32 billion. This primarily includes the costs of statutory environmental impact measurements, industrial waste disposal, various inspections, and associated personnel expenses. 75 TOYOBO REPORT 2020 Value Creation Value Creation The Basis of Overview of Vision & Policy Strategy Value Creation FY2020 Frequency Rate of Lost Workday Injuries R&D Expenses TOYOBO Group Manufacturing industry average R&D Expenses (¥ bn) Ratio of R&D expenses to net sales (%) 1.20 1.20 3.2 3.4 3.3 3.4 1.15 3.1 1.06 1.02 0.75 0.71 0.74 113 111 104 110 117 0.38 0.31 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 (FY) 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 (FY) TOYOBO Group is striving to achieve zero accidents in accordance with the "TOYOBO Group Basic Policy on Health & Safety." We place importance on the frequency rate of lost workday injuries. This was 0.31 in fiscal 2020, inclusive of affiliated businesses at the same business site. Note: Frequency rate of lost workday injuries refers to the rate of accidents resulting in lost workday injuries per one million hours worked. We are strengthening our R&D activities in order to generate new value and achieve sustainable growth, and the medium-term management plan incorporates strategic investment in research and development. R&D expenses amounted to ¥11.7 billion in fiscal 2020, and the ratio of R&D expenses to net sales was 3.4%. Childcare Leave Utilization No. of women No. of men 50 2 0 1 1 34 27 23 24 19 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 (FY) In fiscal 2020, we adopted a new system, offering paid childcare leave for the first five days. In addition, men who had previously taken little childcare leave were encouraged to do so by their managers, and we also provided information about childcare leave to increase uptake. As a result, utilization of childcare leave among male employees grew significantly to 50 employees. Number of Directors No. of inside directors No. of outside directors 10 10 9 9 9 2 2 3 4 4 7 7 6 6 6 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 (FY) Following the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders in June 2019, there were six inside directors and four outside directors (including one female director), and the ratio of outside directors on the Board of Directors was 40%. TOYOBO REPORT 2020 76 Key Financial Data (FY2010-FY2020) FY2010 FY2011 FY2012 FY2013 Fiscal year (¥ mn) Net sales ¥ 318,773 ¥ 340,573 ¥ 349,505 ¥ 339,009 Operating proﬁt 11,469 20,890 18,305 17,081 Ordinary proﬁt 7,441 17,043 15,730 15,522 Extraordinary income 365 427 364 2,673 Extraordinary losses 8,061 12,479 5,231 5,420 Proﬁt (loss) attributable to 2,094 4,155 4,587 7,639 owners of parent Comprehensive proﬁt - 5,416 9,065 11,097 Assets, liabilities and equity (¥ mn)1 Current assets ¥ 157,329 ¥ 172,001 ¥ 177,735 ¥ 184,739 Non-current assets 281,110 271,515 260,105 262,707 Current liabilities 163,554 163,444 162,850 164,831 Non-current liabilities 143,787 130,299 127,267 127,093 Net assets 131,097 149,773 147,724 155,522 Total shareholders' equity 107,095 125,770 130,572 138,024 Total assets 438,439 443,516 437,841 447,445 Interests-bearing debt 170,963 151,804 154,888 159,430 Cash flow (¥ mn) Cash ﬂows from operating activities ¥ 29,024 ¥ 33,714 ¥ 14,192 ¥ 30,354 Cash ﬂows from investing activities (13,455) (11,579) (15,061) (11,294) Cash ﬂows from ﬁnancing activities (15,832) (9,915) (11,531) (2,636) Free cash ﬂow 15,547 22,136 (869) 19,060 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 9,953 21,927 9,481 26,467 Capital expenditure, depreciation and amortization, R&D expenses (¥ mn) Capital expenditure ¥ 15,166 ¥ 13,931 ¥ 16,517 ¥ 18,041 Depreciation 20,419 19,113 19,473 13,246 R&D expenses 10,296 10,634 10,820 9,966 Per share information (¥)2 Net assets per share ¥ 143.43 ¥ 141.85 ¥ 147.26 ¥ 155.35 Net proﬁt (loss) per share 2.88 5.49 5.17 8.61 Dividends per share 3.50 3.50 3.50 3.50 Financial indicators Operating proﬁt to net sales ratio (%) 3.6 6.1 5.2 5.0 Return on equity (%) 2.0 3.6 3.9 5.8 Return on assets (%) 2.6 4.7 4.2 3.8 Price earnings ratio (%) 51.69 21.88 22.81 18.58 Dividend on equity (%) 2.5 2.5 2.4 2.3 Equity ratio (%) 24.4 28.4 29.8 30.8 EBITDA (¥ mn) 31,888 40,003 37,778 30,327 D/E ratio 1.60 1.21 1.19 1.16 Results by business segment (¥ mn)3 Net sales Films and Functional Polymers ¥ 114,928 ¥ 126,960 ¥ 138,437 ¥ 137,394 Industrial Materials 63,157 71,462 71,221 71,891 Healthcare 32,377 31,386 26,580 24,839 Textiles and Trading 88,373 86,832 87,999 79,211 Real Estate and Other Business 19,938 23,933 25,267 25,673 Operating proﬁt Films and Functional Polymers 6,095 12,528 8,574 7,634 Industrial Materials 2,333 4,911 5,342 5,453 Healthcare 4,023 3,724 4,133 4,170 Textiles and Trading 418 624 1,058 213 Real Estate and Other Business 1,839 2,322 2,478 2,740 Adjustment (3,239) (3,219) (3,280) (3,128) 77 TOYOBO REPORT 2020 Value Creation Value Creation The Basis of Overview of Vision & Policy Strategy Value Creation FY2020 Figures from the year ended March 31st, 2019 onward reﬂect the application of "Partial Amendments to Accounting Standard for Tax Effect Accounting", and these accounting standards are applied retrospectively to the indicators, etc. for the year ended March 31st, 2018. By resolution of the 159th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on June 28th, 2017, we carried out a one-for-ten reverse split of the Company's ordinary shares, effective October 1st, 2017. In addition, we amended the number of shares constituting one unit from 1,000 to 100, as of the same date. From the year ended March 31st, 2015, the AP business was moved from Films & Functional Polymers to Industrial Materials. From the year ended March 31st, 2017, the AC business was moved from Industrial Materials to Healthcare, and the AP business was moved from Industrial Materials to Textiles & Trading. FY2014 FY2015 FY2016 FY2017 FY2018 FY2019 FY2020 ¥ 351,577 ¥ 351,279 ¥ 347,763 ¥ 329,487 ¥ 331,148 ¥ 336,698 ¥ 339,607 21,006 20,580 23,123 23,332 23,923 21,727 22,794 18,426 16,257 20,393 20,650 20,415 17,788 18,035 595 1,160 702 469 11,492 1,519 11,206 5,151 5,101 4,871 7,179 13,683 19,204 9,525 8,154 8,117 10,150 9,444 13,044 (603) 13,774 12,988 18,182 2,147 13,519 15,611 (467) 4,437 ¥ 184,630 ¥ 196,607 ¥ 186,633 ¥ 196,293 ¥ 186,571 ¥ 193,125 ¥ 206,416 271,625 269,202 257,954 254,497 258,924 267,922 282,458 160,582 146,250 130,690 136,865 125,110 131,768 122,321 150,558 158,472 153,795 143,016 135,870 148,053 183,916 145,115 161,087 160,101 170,910 184,515 181,226 182,636 142,310 157,988 156,915 167,773 180,561 176,585 177,890 456,256 465,809 444,587 450,790 445,495 461,047 488,874 170,721 177,085 165,358 169,230 145,594 164,769 175,139 ¥ 23,927 ¥ 20,107 ¥ 32,337 ¥ 26,872 ¥ 22,353 ¥ 7,838 ¥ 44,255 (22,218) (20,089) (10,636) (14,132) (1,174) (24,286) (39,216) (10,839) 797 (21,384) (324) (27,831) 12,608 (1,805) 1,709 17 21,701 12,740 21,178 (16,448) 5,040 19,177 20,389 20,101 32,179 25,857 22,167 25,084 ¥ 20,074 ¥ 17,491 ¥ 17,336 ¥ 18,360 ¥ 21,259 ¥ 25,512 ¥ 36,445 14,038 14,916 14,434 14,939 15,666 15,823 17,005 10,474 10,819 11,266 11,114 10,402 11,022 11,690 ¥ 160.28 ¥ 177.95 ¥ 176.75 ¥ 188.98 ¥ 2,034.04 ¥ 1,989.29 ¥ 2,003.01 9.18 9.14 11.43 10.64 146.93 (6.80) 155.12 3.50 3.50 3.50 3.50 40.00 40.00 40.00 6.0 5.9 6.6 7.1 7.2 6.5 6.7 5.8 5.4 6.4 5.8 7.5 (0.3) 7.8 4.6 4.4 5.2 5.2 5.4 4.7 4.7 17.65 17.72 14.78 18.14 14.29 - 7.37 2.2 2.1 2.0 1.9 2.0 2.0 2.0 31.2 33.9 35.3 37.2 40.5 38.3 36.4 35,044 35,496 37,557 38,271 39,589 37,550 39,799 1.20 1.12 1.05 1.01 0.81 0.93 0.98 ¥ 148,000 ¥ 146,029 ¥ 143,398 ¥ 138,574 ¥ 148,667 ¥ 156,241 ¥ 158,833 71,704 71,520 70,522 59,925 63,454 66,540 65,405 27,344 28,777 27,723 36,423 35,723 34,675 39,412 79,089 85,093 85,486 77,552 68,317 64,585 61,328 25,440 19,860 20,634 17,013 14,987 14,657 14,629 7,794 6,988 9,920 12,747 13,713 13,727 16,541 5,501 6,601 6,288 3,875 4,262 2,620 1,035 5,140 5,042 4,726 5,242 5,179 5,170 5,547 2,952 2,334 2,500 1,066 645 914 561 2,732 2,630 2,841 3,344 2,820 2,233 2,623 (3,113) (3,016) (3,152) (2,941) (2,694) (2,936) (3,512) TOYOBO REPORT 2020 78 Consolidated Balance Sheets (¥ mn) FY2019 FY2020 Assets Current assets Cash and deposits 22,318 25,247 Notes and accounts receivable - trade 81,909 85,345 Electronically recorded monetary claims - operating 3,881 8,208 Merchandise and ﬁnished goods 45,849 49,150 Work in process 13,704 12,750 Raw materials and supplies 17,247 18,728 Other 8,417 7,141 Allowance for doubtful accounts (199) (154) Total current assets 193,125 206,416 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment Buildings and structures, net 50,166 52,746 Machinery, equipment and vehicles, net 43,163 43,343 Land 98,199 97,055 Construction in progress 11,335 29,876 Other, net 5,613 8,459 Total property, plant and equipment 208,476 231,478 Intangible assets Other 3,654 4,641 Total intangible assets 3,654 4,641 Investments and other assets Investment securities 29,745 20,916 Deferred tax assets 17,276 17,977 Other 9,462 8,203 Allowance for doubtful accounts (691) (757) Total investments and other assets 55,792 46,339 Total non-current assets 267,922 282,458 Total assets 461,047 488,874 79 TOYOBO REPORT 2020 Value Creation Value Creation The Basis of Overview of Vision & Policy Strategy Value Creation FY2020 (¥ mn) FY2019 FY2020 Liabilities Current liabilities Notes and accounts payable - trade 42,736 41,659 Electronically recorded obligations - operating 2,036 8,357 Short-term borrowings 41,882 32,027 Current portion of bonds payable 10,000 - Current portion of long-term borrowings 12,433 8,510 Provision for bonuses 4,128 4,366 Other 18,553 27,403 Total current liabilities 131,768 122,321 Non-current liabilities Bonds payable 30,000 55,000 Long-term borrowings 69,009 75,851 Deferred tax liabilities for land revaluation 21,277 21,277 Provision for retirement beneﬁts for directors (and other ofﬁcers) 233 247 Provision for environmental measures 419 331 Retirement beneﬁt liability 18,236 21,613 Other 8,879 9,598 Total non-current liabilities 148,053 183,916 Total liabilities 279,821 306,238 Net assets Shareholders' equity Share capital 51,730 51,730 Capital surplus 32,206 32,200 Retained earnings 51,858 61,929 Treasury shares (415) (350) Total shareholders' equity 135,378 145,509 Accumulated other comprehensive income Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities 9,071 4,013 Deferred gains or losses on hedges (33) (8) Revaluation reserve for land 44,483 44,457 Foreign currency translation adjustment (10,277) (11,954) Remeasurements of deﬁned beneﬁt plans (2,038) (4,128) Total accumulated other comprehensive income 41,206 32,381 Non-controlling interests 4,641 4,746 Total net assets 181,226 182,636 Total liabilities and net assets 461,047 488,874 TOYOBO REPORT 2020 80 Consolidated Statements of Income (¥ mn) FY2019 FY2020 Net sales 336,698 339,607 Cost of sales 255,634 255,140 Gross proﬁt 81,064 84,467 Selling, general and administrative expenses 59,337 61,673 Operating proﬁt 21,727 22,794 Non-operating income Dividend income 742 650 Share of proﬁt of entities accounted for using equity method 471 469 Other 1,779 2,211 Total non-operating income 2,992 3,329 Non-operating expenses Interest expenses 1,305 1,369 Salaries paid to dispatched employees 1,014 859 Loss on suspension of production 1,079 947 Other 3,533 4,914 Total non-operating expenses 6,931 8,089 Ordinary proﬁt 17,788 18,035 Extraordinary income Gain on sales of investment securities 198 448 Gain on bargain purchase 175 65 Insurance claim income 306 10,647 National subsidies 607 - Other 233 46 Total extraordinary income 1,519 11,206 Extraordinary losses Impairment loss 32 2,397 Loss on ﬁre 13,822 3,112 Loss on disposal of non-current assets 1,905 3,979 Loss on tax purpose reduction entry of non-current assets 607 - Loss on sales of shares of subsidiaries and associates 1,873 - Other 965 37 Total extraordinary losses 19,204 9,525 Proﬁt before income taxes 102 19,716 Income taxes - current 2,907 5,587 Income taxes - deferred (1,994) 819 Total income taxes 913 6,406 Proﬁt (loss) (810) 13,310 Loss attributable to non-controlling interests (207) (464) Proﬁt (loss) attributable to owners of parent (603) 13,774 81 TOYOBO REPORT 2020 Value Creation Value Creation The Basis of Overview of Vision & Policy Strategy Value Creation FY2020 Consolidate Statements of Comprehensive Income (¥ mn) FY2019 FY2020 Proﬁt (loss) (810) 13,310 Other comprehensive income Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities 1,035 (5,052) Deferred gains or losses on hedges 16 25 Revaluation reserve for land - - Foreign currency translation adjustment (123) (1,705) Remeasurements of deﬁned beneﬁt plans, net of tax (413) (2,089) Share of other comprehensive income of entities accounted for using equity method (171) (52) Total other comprehensive income 343 (8,873) Comprehensive income (467) 4,437 Comprehensive income attributable to Comprehensive income attributable to owners of parent (298) 4,974 Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests (169) (538) TOYOBO REPORT 2020 82 Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (¥ mn) FY2019 FY2020 Cash flows from operating activities Proﬁt before income taxes 102 19,716 Depreciation 15,823 17,005 Increase (decrease) in allowance for doubtful accounts 101 48 Increase (decrease) in retirement beneﬁt liability (671) 230 Interest and dividend income (863) (791) Interest expenses 1,305 1,369 Share of loss (proﬁt) of entities accounted for using equity method (471) (469) Impairment loss 32 2,397 Loss (gain) on sales and disposal of property, plant and equipment, net 1,902 3,963 Loss (gain) on sales and valuation of investment securities (87) (448) Loss (gain) on sales of shares of subsidiaries and associates 1,873 - Insurance claim income (306) (10,647) Loss due to ﬁre 13,822 3,112 Decrease (increase) in trade receivables (4,562) (2,005) Decrease (increase) in inventories (7,098) 1,678 Increase (decrease) in trade payables 603 3,367 Decrease (increase) in retirement beneﬁt asset 1,452 142 Other, net (1,116) 552 Subtotal 21,843 39,219 Payments for Loss due to ﬁre (8,029) (4,147) Payments for loss on litigation (255) - Income taxes (paid) refund (6,027) (1,464) Proceeds from insurance income 306 10,647 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 7,838 44,255 Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets (24,235) (30,858) Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets 529 1,344 Purchase of shares of subsidiaries resulting in change in scope of consolidation - (8,797) Proceeds from sales of shares of subsidiaries resulting in change in scope of consolidation