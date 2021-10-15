"Jun-Ri-Soku-Yu" (Adhering to reason leads to prosperity)
"Jun-Ri" • Do what must be done
positive standpoint
• Don't do what must not be done defensive standpoint
"Soku-Yu" • Adhering to "Jun-Ri" leads to a prosperous society
while also realizing self-growth
This is the founding spirit of our company and is our belief.
Vision Our Vision
We will continue to create the solutions needed by people and the earth with materials and science.
Values
Our Values
We welcome change, enjoy change, and create change.
TOYOBO Spirit
Our 9 Commitments
Challenge
Reliability
Collaboration
Think
Create
Accomplish
Safety
Customer
Factual
Mutual
Diversity
Providing
Ahead
First
Satisfaction
Basis
Communication
Opportunities
1 TOYOBO REPORT 2021
President & CEO
Editorial policy
A ﬁre that broke out at Toyobo's Inuyama Plant in September 2020 resulted in the loss of two employees and injury to another employee. Besides offering my prayers for the employees who lost their lives, I would also like to express my sincere condolences to their family members. I offer my heartfelt apologies to the injured employee, to local residents, and to all other affected parties.
Also in ﬁscal 2021, the company experienced some quality fraud incidents in relation to engineering plastics products, which were a signiﬁcant source of inconvenience and worry for our customers and other stakeholders. I am deeply sorry for this. Going forward, we will learn from this experience, which our company's management is united in taking very seriously, and the company as a whole will be working together to implement measures for preventing re-occurrence. We will be working to thoroughly strengthen awareness of Toyobo's corporate spirit, based on the Jun-Ri part of the company's founding principle, Jun-Ri-Soku-Yu, which requires that we "Do what must be done," and "Don't do what must not be done."
Contents Please see page 15 for details of "Fire prevention measures" and page 17 "Response to quality fraud incidents."
Since 2019, Toyobo has issued an "Integrated Report" instead of the "CSR Report" and "Annual Report" we issued previously. This single publication contains an overview of ﬁnancial and non-ﬁnancial information, including Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) related data. Through this Integrated Report, we aim to deepen understanding of the Company among our wide range of stakeholders, including our shareholders and investors. We introduce our philosophy and business activities, our growth strategy and outlook for the future, along with messages from senior management. Our intention is that this report will be actively employed as a tool for dialogue with our stakeholders, and will enhance the Group's corporate value.
Industry "Guidance for Collaborative
Value Creation"
• International Integrated Reporting
Council
Reporting entity:
Unless otherwise stated, the report refers to TOYOBO CO., LTD. (non-consolidated basis), and references to "Toyobo" or the "Company" mean TOYOBO CO., LTD. Numerical data in ﬁnancial information is reported on a consolidated basis.
Financial Information
Non-ﬁnancial Information
TOYOBO REPORT (Integrated Report)
This report outlines our company's value creation-oriented growth strategy, and presents an overview of our business operations. We actively utilize this report as a tool for dialog with shareholders, investors and other stakeholders. https://ir.toyobo.co.jp/en/ir/library/integrated.html
Reporting period:
April 2020-March 2021 (Partially includes information dated after April 2021) Published:
October 2021 (next scheduled publication: September 2022)
* Names followed by the ® symbol or by "TM" are registered trademarks or pending trademarks respectively in Japan of TOYOBO CO., LTD.
3 TOYOBO REPORT 2021
IZANAS®
Knitted fabric exhibition
Plastics
Signing an agreement with DSM
Resins
A HOLLOSEP® module pilot project
in the Middle East
Seawater desalination
New types of synthetic ﬁber
Reducing environmental impact
Biotechnology
Reagents
Comfort evaluation technology
TOM® III
For 140 years, we have continued to embody
the spirit that we inherited from our founder
The spirit of Jun-Ri-Soku-Yu (adhering to reason leads to prosperity), which was one of our founder's mottos and subsequently became our corporate philosophy, has been the foundation for our growth.
Osaka Boseki, one of the companies that later evolved into Toyobo, came into being in 1882 with Eiichi Shibusawa, renowned as the "father of Japan's modernization," as its founder. The company went on to expand the scope of its business from natural ﬁber to synthetic ﬁber, and brought the world a wide range of textile products that have brightened up the era they were created in and helped people to enjoy comfortable lives.
In the 1960s, Toyobo launched its ﬁlm business, and the company later expanded into other business areas, including plastics, bio-business and functional membranes. With polymerization, modiﬁcation, molding and processing,
and biotechnology, as its core technologies, Toyobo steadily expanded into new business areas.
From the late 1990s onwards, Toyobo has focused on actively expanding its business into the areas of ﬁlms, functional polymers, industrial materials, automotive and healthcare, and the company has generated a steady stream of high-value-added products that have contributed towards solving social issues.
The attitude that Jun-Ri-Soku-Yu represents-in terms of helping to solve various issues that have affected society at different times, contributing to the prosperity of society, and the way that the company itself has achieved growth-can be thought of as a forerunner of today's concept of Creating Shared Value (CSV).
TOYOBO REPORT 2021 4
