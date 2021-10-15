Log in
    3101   JP3619800000

TOYOBO CO., LTD.

(3101)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Japan Exchange - 10/15
1364 JPY   +1.79%
11:32aTOYOBO : Report 2021
PU
02:12aTOYOBO : Integrated “TOYOBO REPORT 2021” released
PU
08/24Japanese shares track Wall St higher; Toyota bounces back
RE
TOYOBO : REPORT 2021

10/15/2021 | 11:32am EDT
T O Y O B O

R E P O R T

2 0 2 1

Year Ended March 31, 2021

Principle Principle

Vision

Our Vision

Values

Our Values

Collaboration

Challenge

Reliability

Principle Principle

"Jun-Ri-Soku-Yu" (Adhering to reason leads to prosperity)

"Jun-Ri" • Do what must be done

positive standpoint

• Don't do what must not be done defensive standpoint

"Soku-Yu" • Adhering to "Jun-Ri" leads to a prosperous society

while also realizing self-growth

This is the founding spirit of our company and is our belief.

Vision Our Vision

We will continue to create the solutions needed by people and the earth with materials and science.

Values

Our Values

We welcome change, enjoy change, and create change.

TOYOBO Spirit

Our 9 Commitments

Challenge

Reliability

Collaboration

Think

Create

Accomplish

Safety

Customer

Factual

Mutual

Diversity

Providing

Ahead

First

Satisfaction

Basis

Communication

Opportunities

1 TOYOBO REPORT 2021

President & CEO

Editorial policy

A ﬁre that broke out at Toyobo's Inuyama Plant in September 2020 resulted in the loss of two employees and injury to another employee. Besides offering my prayers for the employees who lost their lives, I would also like to express my sincere condolences to their family members. I offer my heartfelt apologies to the injured employee, to local residents, and to all other affected parties.

Also in ﬁscal 2021, the company experienced some quality fraud incidents in relation to engineering plastics products, which were a signiﬁcant source of inconvenience and worry for our customers and other stakeholders. I am deeply sorry for this. Going forward, we will learn from this experience, which our company's management is united in taking very seriously, and the company as a whole will be working together to implement measures for preventing re-occurrence. We will be working to thoroughly strengthen awareness of Toyobo's corporate spirit, based on the Jun-Ri part of the company's founding principle, Jun-Ri-Soku-Yu, which requires that we "Do what must be done," and "Don't do what must not be done."

Contents Please see page 15 for details of "Fire prevention measures" and page 17 "Response to quality fraud incidents."

Since 2019, Toyobo has issued an "Integrated Report" instead of the "CSR Report" and "Annual Report" we issued previously. This single publication contains an overview of ﬁnancial and non-ﬁnancial information, including Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) related data. Through this Integrated Report, we aim to deepen understanding of the Company among our wide range of stakeholders, including our shareholders and investors. We introduce our philosophy and business activities, our growth strategy and outlook for the future, along with messages from senior management. Our intention is that this report will be actively employed as a tool for dialogue with our stakeholders, and will enhance the Group's corporate value.

Reference Guidelines, etc. :

• GRI "Sustainability Reporting Standards"

• Ministry of the Environment

"Environmental Reporting Guidelines"

(2018 versions)

• Ministry of Economy Trade and

Introduction

Our Origins .....................................

03

Who We Are ....................................

05

Where We Are Heading .........................

07

CEO Message ..................................

09

Fire prevention measures .......................

15

Response to quality fraud incidents ............

17

Value Creation Process

Value Creation Process .........................

19

Materiality .......................................

21

CSV Examples by Solution .....................

25

Value Creation Strategy

Director Dialogue

Controlling Supervisors of Corporate Planning

and Administration Divisions ...................

27

KAERU Project: Beginning of Change ..........

31

Feature

Strengthening Human Capital .........

33

Feature

Toyobo's promotion of

women's participation and advancement.......

35

Feature

The Future our R&D is Creating

.......

37

Feature

Films ...................................

43

Feature

Life Science ...........................

45

Overview by Solution ...........................

47

The Basis of Value Creation

The Basis of Value Creation ....................

55

Message from the Sustainability Ofcer ........

56

ESG Management ..............................

57

Environmental Policy & Activities ...............

58

Social Contribution Policy & Activities ..........

66

Governance Policy & Activities ..................

75

Management Team ..........................

75

Corporate Governance ......................

79

Overview of Fiscal 2021

Key Events in Fiscal 2021 .......................

89

Financial and Non-Financial Highlights .........

Investor Information and Corporate Data

......

91

103

Industry "Guidance for Collaborative

Value Creation"

• International Integrated Reporting

Council

Reporting entity:

Unless otherwise stated, the report refers to TOYOBO CO., LTD. (non-consolidated basis), and references to "Toyobo" or the "Company" mean TOYOBO CO., LTD. Numerical data in ﬁnancial information is reported on a consolidated basis.

Financial Information

Non-ﬁnancial Information

TOYOBO REPORT (Integrated Report)

This report outlines our company's value creation-oriented growth strategy, and presents an overview of our business operations. We actively utilize this report as a tool for dialog with shareholders, investors and other stakeholders. https://ir.toyobo.co.jp/en/ir/library/integrated.html

Reporting period:

April 2020-March 2021 (Partially includes information dated after April 2021) Published:

October 2021 (next scheduled publication: September 2022)

Website

Sustainability

https://www.toyobo-global.com/sustainability/

Sustainability Reports

https://www.toyobo-global.com/ sustainability/report/

PDF versions, compiled in November each year, of sustainability related information posted on the company website

Corporate Governance Report

https://ir.toyobo.co.jp/en/ir/library/

governance.html

TOYOBO REPORT 2021 2

Molding and processing

Film

Polymerization

modiﬁcation

Osaka Boseki

Japan's ﬁrst large-scale spinning company

Eiichi Shibusawa

Jun-Ri-Soku-Yu

Merger with Kureha Boseki

Mie Boseki

MURATAKA trademark

* Names followed by the ® symbol or by "TM" are registered trademarks or pending trademarks respectively in Japan of TOYOBO CO., LTD.

3 TOYOBO REPORT 2021

IZANAS®

Knitted fabric exhibition

Plastics

Signing an agreement with DSM

Resins

A HOLLOSEP® module pilot project

in the Middle East

Seawater desalination

New types of synthetic ﬁber

Reducing environmental impact

Biotechnology

Reagents

Comfort evaluation technology

TOM® III

For 140 years, we have continued to embody

the spirit that we inherited from our founder

The spirit of Jun-Ri-Soku-Yu (adhering to reason leads to prosperity), which was one of our founder's mottos and subsequently became our corporate philosophy, has been the foundation for our growth.

Osaka Boseki, one of the companies that later evolved into Toyobo, came into being in 1882 with Eiichi Shibusawa, renowned as the "father of Japan's modernization," as its founder. The company went on to expand the scope of its business from natural ﬁber to synthetic ﬁber, and brought the world a wide range of textile products that have brightened up the era they were created in and helped people to enjoy comfortable lives.

In the 1960s, Toyobo launched its ﬁlm business, and the company later expanded into other business areas, including plastics, bio-business and functional membranes. With polymerization, modiﬁcation, molding and processing,

and biotechnology, as its core technologies, Toyobo steadily expanded into new business areas.

From the late 1990s onwards, Toyobo has focused on actively expanding its business into the areas of ﬁlms, functional polymers, industrial materials, automotive and healthcare, and the company has generated a steady stream of high-value-added products that have contributed towards solving social issues.

The attitude that Jun-Ri-Soku-Yu represents-in terms of helping to solve various issues that have affected society at different times, contributing to the prosperity of society, and the way that the company itself has achieved growth-can be thought of as a forerunner of today's concept of Creating Shared Value (CSV).

TOYOBO REPORT 2021 4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Toyobo Co. Ltd. published this content on 16 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2021 15:31:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
