TOYOBO : REPORT 2021

A ﬁre that broke out at Toyobo's Inuyama Plant in September 2020 resulted in the loss of two employees and injury to another employee. Besides offering my prayers for the employees who lost their lives, I would also like to express my sincere condolences to their family members. I offer my heartfelt apologies to the injured employee, to local residents, and to all other affected parties.

Also in ﬁscal 2021, the company experienced some quality fraud incidents in relation to engineering plastics products, which were a signiﬁcant source of inconvenience and worry for our customers and other stakeholders. I am deeply sorry for this. Going forward, we will learn from this experience, which our company's management is united in taking very seriously, and the company as a whole will be working together to implement measures for preventing re-occurrence. We will be working to thoroughly strengthen awareness of Toyobo's corporate spirit, based on the Jun-Ri part of the company's founding principle, Jun-Ri-Soku-Yu, which requires that we "Do what must be done," and "Don't do what must not be done."

Contents Please see page 15 for details of "Fire prevention measures" and page 17 "Response to quality fraud incidents."