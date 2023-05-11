Toyobo : Consolidated Financial Report for Year Ended March 31, 2023

1.Operating Results

(1) Analysis of Operating Results

As for the business environment surrounding the Toyobo Group (hereinafter "the Group") in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 (hereinafter "the fiscal year"), the global economy slowed down due to monetary tightening policies in Europe and the United States and China's zero-COVID policy (lockdowns) in addition to rising raw material and fuel prices stemming from the impact of the situation in Ukraine, among others. In Japan, although the normalization of the economy was seen in the second half of the fiscal year, the recovery of the economy remained slow partly due to the rising raw material and fuel prices and delays in the recovery of automobile production resulting from shortages in the supply of materials such as semiconductors, in the full year.

Under this business environment, sales of volatile organic compound (VOC; organic solvent) recovery equipment used in the manufacturing process for lithium-ion battery separators proceeded robustly as a result of the global shift to EV. In addition, sales of enzymes for diagnostic reagents and genetic testing to the overseas market grew. On the other hand, though the Group proceeded with product price revisions in the films business, the nonwoven materials business and other businesses, they were not enough to cover the impact of the rising raw material and fuel prices, and these businesses faced challenges for profitability. Furthermore, in the films business, sales decreased, affected by a temporary downturn in demand for mold releasing film for multilayer ceramic capacitors (MLCC), among others.

On the financial front, the Group recorded ¥5.6 billion insurance claim income related to the fire accident that occurred at the Inuyama Plant and ¥2.9 billion of gain on sale of securities due to partial sale of investment securities in extraordinary income. On the other hand, ¥9.8 billion of impairment losses were recorded as extraordinary losses on assets to be suspended and business assets for the nonwoven materials business, the engineering plastics business and others.

As a result, net sales in the fiscal year increased 6.4% from the previous fiscal year to ¥399.9 billion, operating profit decreased 64.6% from the previous fiscal year to ¥10.1 billion, ordinary profit decreased 71.5% from the previous fiscal year to ¥6.6 billion, loss attributable to owners of ¥0.7 billion. (Compared with profit of attributable to owners of ¥12.9 billion for the previous fiscal year.)

Results by business segment were as follows:

Films and Functional Materials

In this segment, efforts were made to implement product price revisions, although sales and operating profit decreased due to the significant impacts from rising raw material and fuel prices and a decline in demand.

In the films business, the packaging film business had difficulties in realizing product price revisions to compensate for rising raw material and fuel prices, and furthermore, cargo movements slowed in the second half of the fiscal year. The industrial film business was affected by a decrease in demand for mold releasing film for MLCC and other products in addition to the rising raw material and fuel prices.

In the functional materials business, sales of industrial adhesives "Vylon" declined due to the