1.Qualitative Information and Financial Statements

(1) Qualitative Information on Consolidated Results

The business environment surrounding the Toyobo Group (hereinafter "the Group") in the three months ended June 30, 2023 saw a moderate recovery in economic activity in the United States, supported by robust consumption. In China, the lifting of the zero-COVID policy has led to an economic recovery, but this current trend is slowing. On the other hand, in Japan, economic activity has begun to normalize after the COVID-19 pandemic, and the economy has recovered moderately. Although there has been a pickup in automobile production due to the resolution of the semiconductor shortage, there are concerns about downside effects from overseas economies, such as reduced demand due to monetary tightening policies in the United States and Europe and the slowdown of the Chinese economy.

Under this business environment, sales of polarizer protective films for LCDs "COSMOSHINE SRF" increased significantly as demand recovered. On the other hand, sales of reagents for PCR testing dropped sharply due to winding down of COVID-19 infections, and sales of packaging film and mold releasing film for multilayer ceramic capacitors (MLCC) were sluggish due to a slow recovery in demand.

As a result, net sales in the three months ended June 30, 2023 decreased ¥4.0 billion (3.9%) from the same period of the previous fiscal year to ¥97.1 billion, operating loss was ¥0.1 billion (compared with operating profit of ¥4.6 billion for the same period of the previous fiscal year), ordinary loss was ¥0.3 billion (compared with ordinary profit of ¥4.3 billion for the same period of the previous fiscal year), loss attributable to owners of parent was ¥0.5 billion (compared with profit of attributable to owners parent of ¥7.8 billion for the previous fiscal year).

Results by business segment were as follows:

The Group changed its reporting segment classification from the three months ended June 30, 2023. Accordingly, in the following segment information, the figures for the three months ended June 30, 2022, have been restated in accordance with the classification existing after the aforesaid change for the purpose of comparing them with those of the three months ended June 30, 2023.

Films

In this segment, sales and operating profit decreased due to a weak recovery in demand, in addition to the continued impact of high raw material and fuel prices.

In the packaging film business, product prices were revised in response to soaring raw material and fuel prices, while freight movements were sluggish due to prolonged adjustments of distributors' inventories.

In the industrial film business, sales of polarizer protective films for LCDs "COSMOSHINE SRF" increased significantly. However, sales of mold releasing film for MLCC struggled due to continued inventory adjustments throughout the supply chain. Product prices were revised in response to soaring raw material and fuel prices, but which has not led to improved profitability.

As a result, sales in this segment decreased ¥0.2 billion (0.4%) from the same period of the previous fiscal year to ¥39.0 billion, and operating profit decreased ¥1.2 billion (49.7%) to ¥1.2 billion.