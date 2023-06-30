Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

The 165th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Date and Time: Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. (JST)

The 164th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Date and Time: Friday, June 24, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. (JST)

The 163rd Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Date and Time: Thursday, June 24, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. (JST)

The 162nd Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Date and Time: Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. (JST)

The 161st Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Date and Time: Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. (JST)

The 160th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Date and Time: Wednesday, June 27, 2018, at 10:00 a.m. (JST)

The 159th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Date and Time: Wednesday, June 28, 2017, at 10:00 a.m. (JST)

  • 経営・財務

    • Clear All

    • All
    • 決算
    • 業績
    • 適時開示
    • PR
    • IR
    • ガバナンス
    • 招集通知
    • 有価証券報告書
    • その他
  • ニュース

    • Clear All

    • All
    • 情報更新
    • サステナ
    • 事業・製品
    • Results
    • Governance
    • Updates
    • Sustainability
    • Products

Attachments

Disclaimer

Toyobo Co. Ltd. published this content on 30 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2023 04:12:09 UTC.