TOYOBO CO., LTD. is a Japan-based company that operates film and functional polymers segment, industrial material segment, healthcare segment, textile and business segment, real estate segment and other segment. The Film and Functional Polymers segment offers packaging films, industrial films, industrial adhesives, engineering plastic and optical functional materials. The Industrial Material segment offers textile materials for automobile uses, super fibers, functional filters and non-woven cloth. The Healthcare segment offers biotechnology products, such as enzymes for diagnostic drugs, as well as pharmaceuticals, medical films, medical devices and aquatic films. The Textile and Business segment offers functional clothing, apparel products, clothing textiles and clothing fibers. The Real Estate segment is involved in the leasing and management of real estate properties. The Company is also engaged in the design, construction of buildings and the sale of machines.

Sector Commodity Chemicals