  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  Toyobo Co., Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    3101   JP3619800000

TOYOBO CO., LTD.

(3101)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  11:57:35 2023-04-05 pm EDT
1004.00 JPY   -1.67%
Toyobo : MC Corporation Management Plan
PU
04/05Toyobo : and MC Launch Operations at New Joint Venture Company - “Toyobo MC Corporation” to Specialize in Functional Materials -
PU
03/31Toyobo Co., Ltd.(TSE:3101) dropped from Nikkei 225 Index
CI
Toyobo : MC Corporation Management Plan

04/05/2023 | 10:14pm EDT
Management Plan

Press Conference

April 6, 2023

President & Representative Director, CEO Chikao Morishige Executive Vice-president & Representative Director, COO Juro Baba

Our Vision and Mission

TOYOBO MC will solve global issues with high-performance materials to realize "TOYOBO PVVs"

Vision

Solve global issues with high-performance materials

- By globally developing high-value-added functional materials, we will contribute to solving the world's problems.

Mission

  • Never stop transforming ourselves
  • We recognize that standing still in a dramatically changing business environment is a risk. We will continue evolving.
  • Answering future needs with our unique material technology and network
  • We will answer needs from future mega trends by combining TOYOBO's unique technology with Mitsubishi Corporation's broad and global network.
  • Create solutions to societal challenges through collaboration
  • We will generate value by providing solutions to societal challenges through collaboration with internal and external partners.

2

2030 Growth target

Achieve consolidated sales of 250 billion JPY by FY2030 through portfolio management and growth strategy in both organic and in-organic

QuantitativeTarget

Unit: Billion JPY

Consolidated Sales (Organic)

Consolidated Sales (In-organic)

Net Operating Profit

250

250

200

150

145

20

100

100

13

<10

50

0

Past 10 years avrg.

FY2025

FY2030

Strategy

Inorganic

Fortifying market position

Acquisition of overseas customer base

Acquisition of technology

Other strategic alliances

Organic

Sales expansion in overseas market

Acceleration of R&D for growing

business

Implementation of profit improvement

measures

Performing proper measures allined

with portfolio strategy

3

Competitiveness of the new company

The New Co. aims sustainable growth, leveraging the capabilities of two companies

Upstream: Supplier

  • Flexible procurement strategies and supply chain risk management
  • Procurement of recycling and bio-based materials

Functional materials

A higher perspective that overlooks

the entire supply chain

Overseas expansion

New business

Capturing

Current

Creation

Mega Trends

Toyobo business

Downstream: End user

  • More connection with end-users and customers in overseas
  • Use of engineering capabilities such as simulation and component design

Energy Transformation (renewable energy, hydrogen,

M&A and Alliance

CCUS, carbon credits, etc.)

Be a winner in global market

Toyobo's technology

  • Alliance with downstream players to foster joint material development and business creation

Mitsubishi Corporation's management resource

Human

resources

Business

Foundation

  • Professionals of functional materials
    • HR with technical, product and industry knowledge
  • Edgy products with high market share
    • Possessing multiple niche top products
  • Customer base in Japanese market
    • Having a stable marketing base for production / sales / development
  • R&D capabilities
    • Possessing skills in customization and recipes development

Human

resources

Business

Foundation

  • Experienced management and marketing staffs
    • HR experienced in managing a wide range of industries
  • Overseas marketing and procurement network
    • Utilize global sales arms and distributor network
  • Promotion of inorganic strategy
    • Promote alliances and M&A
  • Management know-how
    • Portfolio management and administration know-how
  • Energy Transformation (EX) / Digitization (DX)
    • Taking advantage of MC's comprehensive capabilities to

promote environmental and digital initiatives

4

Portfolio strategy

Take strategic action in accordance with the portfolio strategy, which is based on business life cycle

Flag

Target market

Strategic Direction

Growth (Early ~ Growth stage)

Cash-cow (Growth ~ Matured stage)

Transformation (Matured stage)

Active investment / Top-line expansion

Fortifying cash cow position

Improve profitability and business model transformation

Revenue and EBITDA

Environmental Solutions

  • VOC deodrization system
  • Water treatment membrane
  • New membrane

Develop next-generation technology to solve environmental issues

Profit Margins and ROIC

chemical products

  • Eco-friendlyprinting resin

Explore opportunities

In overseas market

  • Medicinal and pesticide intermediates

Profit Margins and ROIC

Non-woven fabric related

Reinforce competitiveness

Consider potential alliance

• Non-woven fabric

related products

Mobility and electronic materials

High-Performance

Engineering plastics

Promote global presence

Adhesives

in mobility and electronics

industry

• Eco-friendly paints

  • Sealants

High-performance fiber

  • Ultra-High-Strengthfiber

Develop new

• Three-dimensionalapplications fiber structure

(Cushion material)

Activated carbon fiber

Processed goods

Business Life Cycle

Super fiber

Engineering plastic (Wind power applications)

VH (CASE)

Environmental solution devices (LiBS)

Newly developed Market

Aqua membrane

by new trends

(FO membrane)

Catching Up to Mega trends

Super fiber

Photo-functional materials

Breath air

AC products

Fine chemicals

AC material

ESS

Spunbond

Early stage

Growth stage

Matured stage

Early stage

Early stage

Growth stage

Matured stage

Early stage

Early stage

Growth stage

Matured stage

Early stage

5

Disclaimer

Toyobo Co. Ltd. published this content on 06 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2023 02:13:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
