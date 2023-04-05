|
Toyobo : MC Corporation Management Plan
Management Plan
Press Conference
April 6, 2023
President & Representative Director, CEO Chikao Morishige Executive Vice-president & Representative Director, COO Juro Baba
Our Vision and Mission
TOYOBO MC will solve global issues with high-performance materials to realize "TOYOBO PVVs"
Vision
Solve global issues with high-performance materials
- By globally developing high-value-added functional materials, we will contribute to solving the world's problems.
Mission
-
Never stop transforming ourselves
-
We recognize that standing still in a dramatically changing business environment is a risk. We will continue evolving.
-
Answering future needs with our unique material technology and network
-
We will answer needs from future mega trends by combining TOYOBO's unique technology with Mitsubishi Corporation's broad and global network.
-
Create solutions to societal challenges through collaboration
-
We will generate value by providing solutions to societal challenges through collaboration with internal and external partners.
2030 Growth target
Achieve consolidated sales of 250 billion JPY by FY2030 through portfolio management and growth strategy in both organic and in-organic
QuantitativeTarget
Unit: Billion JPY
Consolidated Sales (Organic)
Consolidated Sales (In-organic)
Net Operating Profit
|
250
|
|
|
250
|
|
|
|
200
|
|
|
|
150
|
|
145
|
20
|
|
|
100
|
100
|
13
|
|
<10
|
|
|
|
|
50
|
|
|
|
0
|
Past 10 years avrg.
|
FY2025
|
FY2030
|
|
Strategy
|
|
Inorganic
|
|
Fortifying market position
|
|
Acquisition of overseas customer base
|
|
Acquisition of technology
|
|
Other strategic alliances
|
|
Organic
|
|
Sales expansion in overseas market
|
|
Acceleration of R&D for growing
|
|
business
|
|
Implementation of profit improvement
|
|
measures
|
|
Performing proper measures allined
|
|
with portfolio strategy
|
3
Competitiveness of the new company
The New Co. aims sustainable growth, leveraging the capabilities of two companies
Upstream: Supplier
-
Flexible procurement strategies and supply chain risk management
-
Procurement of recycling and bio-based materials
Functional materials
A higher perspective that overlooks
the entire supply chain
|
|
Overseas expansion
|
|
New business
|
|
Capturing
|
Current
|
Creation
|
Mega Trends
|
Toyobo business
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Downstream: End user
-
More connection with end-users and customers in overseas
-
Use of engineering capabilities such as simulation and component design
|
Energy Transformation (renewable energy, hydrogen,
|
M&A and Alliance
|
|
CCUS, carbon credits, etc.)
|
Be a winner in global market
|
Toyobo's technology
-
Alliance with downstream players to foster joint material development and business creation
Mitsubishi Corporation's management resource
Human
resources
Business
Foundation
-
Professionals of functional materials
-
-
HR with technical, product and industry knowledge
-
Edgy products with high market share
-
-
Possessing multiple niche top products
-
Customer base in Japanese market
-
-
Having a stable marketing base for production / sales / development
-
R&D capabilities
-
-
Possessing skills in customization and recipes development
Human
resources
Business
Foundation
-
Experienced management and marketing staffs
-
-
HR experienced in managing a wide range of industries
-
Overseas marketing and procurement network
-
-
Utilize global sales arms and distributor network
-
Promotion of inorganic strategy
-
-
Promote alliances and M&A
-
Management know-how
-
-
Portfolio management and administration know-how
-
Energy Transformation (EX) / Digitization (DX)
-
-
Taking advantage of MC's comprehensive capabilities to
|
promote environmental and digital initiatives
|
4
Portfolio strategy
Take strategic action in accordance with the portfolio strategy, which is based on business life cycle
|
|
|
|
|
Flag
|
Target market
|
Strategic Direction
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Growth (Early ~ Growth stage)
|
|
Cash-cow (Growth ~ Matured stage)
|
|
|
Transformation (Matured stage)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Active investment / Top-line expansion
Fortifying cash cow position
Improve profitability and business model transformation
Revenue and EBITDA
Environmental Solutions
-
VOC deodrization system
-
Water treatment membrane
-
New membrane
Develop next-generation technology to solve environmental issues
Profit Margins and ROIC
chemical products
-
Eco-friendlyprinting resin
Explore opportunities
In overseas market
-
Medicinal and pesticide intermediates
Profit Margins and ROIC
Non-woven fabric related
Reinforce competitiveness
Consider potential alliance
|
• Non-woven fabric
|
related products
|
Mobility and electronic materials
|
|
|
•
|
High-Performance
|
|
|
Engineering plastics
|
Promote global presence
|
|
|
|
•
|
Adhesives
|
in mobility and electronics
|
industry
|
• Eco-friendly paints
|
High-performance fiber
Develop new
• Three-dimensionalapplications fiber structure
(Cushion material)
|
•
|
Activated carbon fiber
|
•
|
Processed goods
Business Life Cycle
Super fiber
Engineering plastic (Wind power applications)
VH (CASE)
|
Environmental solution devices (LiBS)
|
Newly developed Market
|
Aqua membrane
|
by new trends
|
|
(FO membrane)
|
Catching Up to Mega trends
|
Super fiber
Photo-functional materials
|
Breath air
|
AC products
|
|
Fine chemicals
|
Early stage
|
Growth stage
|
Matured stage
|
Early stage
|
Early stage
|
Growth stage
|
Matured stage
|
Early stage
|
Early stage
|
Growth stage
|
Matured stage
|
Early stage
|
5
Disclaimer
Toyobo Co. Ltd. published this content on 06 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2023 02:13:01 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
|
|All news about TOYOBO CO., LTD.
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2023
|
402 B
3 073 M
3 073 M
|Net income 2023
|
7 633 M
58,3 M
58,3 M
|Net Debt 2023
|
185 B
1 412 M
1 412 M
|P/E ratio 2023
|11,8x
|Yield 2023
|3,92%
|
|Capitalization
|
90 573 M
692 M
692 M
|EV / Sales 2023
|0,68x
|EV / Sales 2024
|0,68x
|Nbr of Employees
|10 503
|Free-Float
|94,0%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends TOYOBO CO., LTD.
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bearish
|Neutral
|Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|5
|Last Close Price
|1 021,00 JPY
|Average target price
|1 118,00 JPY
|Spread / Average Target
|9,50%