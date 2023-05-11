Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Toyobo Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3101   JP3619800000

TOYOBO CO., LTD.

(3101)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  12:21:01 2023-05-11 am EDT
1043.00 JPY   -0.86%
12:14aToyobo : Notice Regarding Recording of Extraordinary Losses (Impairment Losses) and Differences Between Forecasts for Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023 and Actual Results
PU
12:14aToyobo : Presentation to Investors for Year Ended March 31, 2023
PU
12:14aToyobo : Consolidated Financial Report for Year Ended March 31, 2023
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Toyobo : Notice Regarding Recording of Extraordinary Losses (Impairment Losses) and Differences Between Forecasts for Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023 and Actual Results

05/11/2023 | 12:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

May 11, 2023

To whom it may concern,

Name of company:

Toyobo Co., Ltd.

Name of representative:

Ikuo Takeuchi,

President & Representative Director

(Stock code: 3101, Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange)

Contact:

Sonoko Ishimaru,

Executive Officer, General Manager,

Corporate Communication Department

(TEL +81-6-6348-3044)

Notice Regarding Recording of Extraordinary Losses (Impairment Losses) and Differences Between Forecasts for Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023 and Actual Results

TOYOBO Co., Ltd. (hereinafter "the Company") hereby announces that the Company has recorded impairment losses on business assets, etc. for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023. Accordingly, there are differences between the forecasts for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023, which were announced on February 8, 2023, and the actual results. The details are described below.

1. Recording of extraordinary losses (impairment losses)

The Company's nonwoven materials business and engineering plastics business continued to post losses as they were impacted by the curtailment in automobile production and China's zero-COVID policy, and as product price revisions could not keep up with rising raw material and fuel prices. Based on the results of calculating future recoverability considering the current business environment, the recoverable amount of the business assets held by the said businesses fell below their carrying amount. Therefore, the Company reduced the carrying amount to the recoverable amount, and recorded the amount of the reduction as impairment losses of ¥8.2 billion.

In addition, based on the results of reviewing the recoverability of assets to be suspended and the business assets that continue to post losses among the non-current assets held by the Company and some subsidiaries, the Company recorded impairment losses of ¥1.6 billion.

Based on the above, the Company recorded impairment losses (consolidated) of ¥9.8 billion and impairment losses (non-consolidated) of ¥9.3 billion as extraordinary losses for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023.

2. Differences between forecasts for fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 and actual results

Operating

Ordinary

Profit (loss)

Net profit

Net sales

attributable to

(loss)

profit

profit

owners of parent

per share

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Yen

Previous Forecasts (A)

400,000

11,000

7,500

6,500

73.08

Revised Forecasts (B)

399,921

10,063

6,590

(655)

(7.37)

Change (B-A)

(79)

(937)

(910)

(7,155)

Percent Change (%)

(0.0)

(8.5)

(12.1)

-

(Reference)

Actual results for the fiscal year

375,720

28,430

23,092

12,865

144.75

ended March 31, 2022 (FY 3/2022)

3. Reasons for differences

The financial results for the fiscal year were impacted by rising raw material and fuel prices, and operating profit and ordinary profit were ¥0.9 billion lower than the previous forecasts. In addition, due to the reasons explained above in "1. Recording of extraordinary losses (impairment losses)," loss attributable to owners of parent for the fiscal year was ¥0.7 billion, which was ¥7.2 billion lower than the previous forecast.

The Company has not changed the forecast for the year-end dividend from ¥40 per share as announced on February 8, 2023.

Disclaimer

Toyobo Co. Ltd. published this content on 11 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 May 2023 04:13:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about TOYOBO CO., LTD.
12:14aToyobo : Notice Regarding Recording of Extraordinary Losses (Impairment Losses) and Differ..
PU
12:14aToyobo : Presentation to Investors for Year Ended March 31, 2023
PU
12:14aToyobo : Consolidated Financial Report for Year Ended March 31, 2023
PU
04/20Toyobo Closes 1 Billion Yen Share Buyback
MT
04/19Toyobo : Notice regarding the status and completion of acquisition of treasury shares (Acq..
PU
04/19Tranche Update on Toyobo Co., Ltd.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on February 8, 2023.
CI
04/18Toyobo Co., Ltd.'s Equity Buyback announced on February 8, 2023, has closed with 965,20..
CI
04/10Toyobo Buys Back Shares Worth 401 Million Yen in March
MT
04/07Toyobo : Notice regarding the status of acquisition of treasury shares (Acquisition of tre..
PU
04/07Tranche Update on Toyobo Co., Ltd.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on February 8, 2023.
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 402 B 2 990 M 2 990 M
Net income 2023 7 633 M 56,7 M 56,7 M
Net Debt 2023 186 B 1 380 M 1 380 M
P/E ratio 2023 12,2x
Yield 2023 3,80%
Capitalization 92 592 M 688 M 688 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,69x
EV / Sales 2024 0,68x
Nbr of Employees 10 503
Free-Float 94,0%
Chart TOYOBO CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Toyobo Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOYOBO CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 1 052,00 JPY
Average target price 1 122,50 JPY
Spread / Average Target 6,70%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ikuo Takeuchi President, CEO, Co-COO & Representative Director
Hiroshi Otsuki Manager-Chemical Product Planning Management
Seiji Narahara Chairman
Chikao Morishige Co-COO, Representative Director, CTO & EVP
Seiji Yamazoe Manager-Group Business Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOYOBO CO., LTD.5.21%685
AIR LIQUIDE23.49%93 382
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION3.13%73 276
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.-2.98%40 717
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.9.92%29 688
NAN YA PLASTICS CORPORATION9.15%20 247
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer