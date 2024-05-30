Delayed
Toyobo : Notice of the 166th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
May 29, 2024 at 08:08 pm EDT
Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
The 166th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Date and Time: Tuesday, June 25, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. (JST)
The 165th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Date and Time: Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. (JST)
The 164th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Date and Time: Friday, June 24, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. (JST)
The 163rd Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Date and Time: Thursday, June 24, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. (JST)
The 162nd Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Date and Time: Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. (JST)
The 161st Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Date and Time: Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. (JST)
The 160th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Date and Time: Wednesday, June 27, 2018, at 10:00 a.m. (JST)
The 159th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Date and Time: Wednesday, June 28, 2017, at 10:00 a.m. (JST)
Toyobo Proposes to Pay Dividend of 40 Yen Per Share
May. 21
MT
Toyobo Co., Ltd. Provides Earnings Guidance for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2024
Feb. 07
CI
Toyobo Co., Ltd. Provides Dividend Guidance for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2024
Feb. 07
CI
Toyobo Co., Ltd. Approves Management Changes, Effective April 1, 2024
Jan. 25
CI
Toyobo Co., Ltd. Announces Resignation of Hiroshi Otsuki as CFO, Effective April 1, 2024
Jan. 25
CI
Toyobo Co., Ltd. Revises Earnings Guidance for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2024
Nov. 08
CI
Toyobo Co., Ltd. Provides Dividend Guidance for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2024
23-08-07
CI
Toyobo Co., Ltd. Provides Earning Guidance for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2024
23-08-07
CI
Toyobo Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended March 31, 2023
23-05-11
CI
Toyobo Co., Ltd. Revises Earnings Guidance for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023
23-05-11
CI
Toyobo Co., Ltd. Declares Dividend Guidance for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023 Payable on June 29, 2023; Provides Dividend Guidance for Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2024
23-05-11
CI
Toyobo Co., Ltd. Provides Earning Guidance for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2024
23-05-11
CI
Toyobo Closes 1 Billion Yen Share Buyback
23-04-20
MT
Tranche Update on Toyobo Co., Ltd.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on February 8, 2023.
23-04-19
CI
Toyobo Co., Ltd.'s Equity Buyback announced on February 8, 2023, has closed with 965,200 shares, representing 1.08% for ¥999.99 million.
23-04-17
CI
Toyobo Buys Back Shares Worth 401 Million Yen in March
23-04-10
MT
Tranche Update on Toyobo Co., Ltd.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on February 8, 2023.
23-04-07
CI
Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, Inc. acquired additional stake in Japan U-Pica Company,Ltd from Toyobo Co., Ltd..
23-04-03
CI
Toyobo Co., Ltd.(TSE:3101) dropped from Nikkei 225 Index
23-03-31
CI
Toyobo to Prepay 15 Billion Yen Loan
23-03-24
MT
Toyobo Co., Ltd. Announces Notice Regarding Early Repayment of Subordinated Loan
23-03-23
CI
Japan Shares Add Gains on Positive Cues; Noile-Immune Biotech Puts Off Listing on Tokyo Bourse
23-03-22
MT
Mitsubishi to Take 49% Interest in Functional Materials JV for 30 Billion Yen
23-03-20
MT
Toyobo Spends 281 Million Yen on Share Repurchases in February
23-03-08
MT
Nikkei to add Oriental Land, JAL to Nikkei 225 index
23-03-03
RE
Toyobo Co Ltd is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the film and functional resin business, industrial material business, and textile and commerce business. It has five business segments. Film and Functional Resin segment manufactures, processes and sells packaging films, industrial films, industrial adhesives, engineering plastics and optical functional materials. Industrial Materials segment manufactures, processes and sells automotive fiber materials, super fibers, non-woven fabrics. Textile and Trading segment manufactures and sells functional clothing, apparel products, clothing textiles, and clothing fibers. Healthcare segment manufactures, processes and sells bio products, pharmaceuticals, medical membranes, medical devices, aqua membranes, and functional filters. It is also engaged in the assembly and sale of seawater desalination modules. The Real Estate segment sells, rents and manages movables. It also designs and constructs buildings and machinery and sells equipment.
