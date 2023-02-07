Toyobo : Notice regarding acquisition of treasury shares (Acquisition of treasury shares under the provision of the Articles of Incorporation pursuant to Article 165, Paragraph 2, of the Companies Act)

February 8, 2023 To whom it may concern, Name of company: Toyobo Co., Ltd. Name of representative: Ikuo Takeuchi, President & Representative Director (Stock code: 3101, Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange) Contact: Hidekazu Takahashi, General Manager, Financial Department (TEL +81-6-6348-3137)

Notice regarding acquisition of treasury shares (Acquisition of treasury shares under the provision of the Articles of Incorporation pursuant to Article 165, Paragraph 2, of the Companies Act)

Toyobo Co., Ltd. ("Toyobo," hereafter) announces today (February 8, 2023) that it decided at a meeting of the Board of Directors earlier the same day to resolve that Toyobo will acquire its treasury shares pursuant to Article 156 of the Companies Act of Japan, which applies pursuant to Article 165, Paragraph 3, of that law.

1. Reasons for acquisition of Toyobo's treasury shares

The main reason for the acquisition of treasury shares is to allocate shares over several fiscal years to the plan of compensation for granting restricted shares introduced as an incentive plan for officers.

2. Details of matters relating to acquisition of treasury shares

(1) Type of shares to be acquired Shares of common stock (2) Total number of shares to be acquired Up to 1,300,000 shares (Ratio to the shares outstanding excluding treasury shares: 1.46%) (3) Total amount of acquisition price Up to 1 billion yen (4) Acquisition period From February 9, 2023 to April 30, 2023 (5) Acquisition method Market purchase based on a discretionary trading contract regarding acquisition of treasury shares

Reference:

1. Treasury shares held by Toyobo as of December 31, 2022

Total number of shares outstanding excluding treasury shares 88,980,243 shares Total number of treasury shares 68,549 shares

2. Compensation for granting restricted shares

Toyobo introduced the plan of compensation for granting restricted shares based on a resolution at the 161st Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on June 25, 2019. For an overview of the plan and recent disposal of treasury shares, please refer to the materials posted on Toyobo's website.

"Notice of Disposal of Treasury Shares as the Plan of Compensation for Granting Restricted Shares" released on June 24, 2022

https://ir.toyobo.co.jp/ja/ir/news/auto_20220623586551/pdfFile.pdf(in Japanese only)