Toyobo : Presentation to Investors for Year Ended March 31, 2023
05/11/2023 | 12:14am EDT
May 11, 2023
Presentation to Investors
for Year Ended March 31, 2023
TOYOBO CO., LTD.
Highlights
FY 3/23 Results
Although sales increased because we proceeded with product price revisions, profit declined due to the considerable impacts of higher raw material and fuel prices, along with deteriorating market conditions for industrial film and increasing expenses to launch new equipment. Loss came to ¥0.7 bn. due to an extraordinary losses of ¥15.7 bn. including impairment losses on the nonwoven materials business.
Net sales
+6.4%
Operating profit
- 64.6%
Profit (loss) attributable to
owners of parent
(¥ bn.)
375.7
399.9
28.4 10.1
12.9
- 0.7
FY 3/22
FY 3/23
FY 3/24 Forecasts
FY 3/22
FY 3/23
FY 3/22
FY 3/23
We forecast operating profit of ¥15.0 bn. (approx. 1.5x increase YOY) and net profit of ¥4.0 bn., reflecting not only
a recovery in market conditions for industrial film, etc., but further price revisions and implementation of measures
for businesses requiring improvement.
Reference: External Environment -
FY 3/23 reviews and FY 3/24 assumptions
FY 3/23
The global economy slowed down
Rising raw material and fuel prices stemming from the impact of the situation in Ukraine, among others.
Monetary tightening policies in Europe and the United States and China's zero-COVID policy (lockdowns).
The domestic economy's recovery remained slow
The normalization of the economy from COVID-19 pandemic was seen in the second half of the year.
Rising raw material and fuel prices, and delays in the recovery of automobile production due to shortages in the supply of materials such as semiconductors.
FY 3/24
The global economy
The economy in China is expected to recover gradually following the resumption of economic activities due to the lifting of lockdowns.
The economy in Europe and the United States will slow down as a result of monetary tightening policies in response
to increasing inflationary pressure.
The domestic economy
The raw material and fuel prices will remain high, although decline compared to FY 3/23.
A moderate economic recovery is expected mainly in domestic demand, following the end of the COVID-19 pandemic.