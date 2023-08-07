August2023. 8.7,7 2023

Presentation to Investors

for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2023

TOYOBO CO., LTD.

Highlights

Q1 FY 3/24 Results

  • Sales and operating profit decreased amid sluggish recovery in demand for packaging film combined with a downturn in sales of reagents for PCR testing, despite growth in sales of polarizer protective films for LCDs. Loss was ¥0.5 bn.

Net sales

Operating profit (loss)

Profit attributable to

owners of parent (loss)

-3.9%

(¥ bn.)

101.0

97.1

Q1 FY 3/23

Q1 FY 3/24

4.6

-0.1

Q1 FY 3/23 Q1 FY 3/24

7.8

-0.5

Q1 FY 3/23 Q1 FY 3/24

FY 3/24 Forecasts

Forecasts of operating profit of ¥15.0 bn. and net profit of ¥4.0 bn. remain unchanged amid recovery in sales volume of films and automotive-related products and improvements in terms of trade.

2

Summary of Results: P&L

(¥ bn.)

FY 3/23

FY 3/24

YOY

Q1

Q1

Amount

%

Net sales

101.0

97.1

- 4.0

- 3.9%

Operating profit

4.6

-0.1

- 4.7

-

(Ratio to sales)

4.6%

-0.1%

-

-

Ordinary profit

4.3

-0.3

- 4.6

-

Extraordinary income

6.8

0.0

- 6.8

-

Extraordinary losses

0.3

0.5

+ 0.3

-

Profit attributable to owners of parent

7.8

-0.5

- 8.3

-

EBITDA*

*Operating profit + Depreciation (including goodwill)

9.5

4.4

- 5.0

- 53.2%

EPS ()

87.7

-5.8

-

-

Depreciation

4.8

4.5

- 0.3

- 6.8%

CAPEX

9.0

10.8

+ 1.8

+ 20.0%

R&D expenses

3.7

3.4

- 0.2

- 6.8%

3

Analysis in Changes in Operating Profit

¥bn.

6.0

5.0

4.0

3.0

2.0

1.0

0.0

-1.0

Raw materials and fuel costs

- 3.0

Prices

Volume

+ 2.2

- 3.0

4.6

Others

- 0.9

- 0.1

( - 4.7 )

- Reagents for PCR testing

- Testing expenses

- Packaging film

- Development of the

- Mold releasing film for MLCC

business base

Q1 FY 3/23

Q1 FY 3/24

- New company cost

FY 3/22

FY 3/23

FY 3/24

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Exchange rate (/US$)

114

116

130

138

141

132

137

Naphtha price in Japan (thousand/kl)

61

66

86

81

72

67

67

4

63

84

70

-

Summary of Results: BS

(B)

(A)

(¥bn.)

Mar. 31, 2022

Mar. 31, 2023

Jun. 30, 2023

(A) - (B)

Total assets

517.8

588.9

569.5

- 19.4

Cash and deposits

27.2

60.7

30.7

- 30.1

Inventories

96.0

121.9

125.2

+ 3.3

Property, plant and equipment

227.6

240.2

247.6

+ 7.4

Net assets

197.1

221.4

219.9

- 1.5

Shareholder's equity

194.9

189.6

188.7

- 0.9

(Retained earnings)

74.7

70.5

66.4

- 4.0

Non-controlling interests

2.3

31.8

31.2

- 0.6

Interest-bearing debt

191.2

229.4

221.4

- 8.0

D/E ratio

0.98

1.21

1.17

-

Net Debt / EBITDA ratio*

3.4

5.8

10.8

-

* (Interest-bearing debt - Cash and deposits)Ending＞／ EBITDAAnnualized

5

