Toyobo : Presentation to Investors for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2023 (305KB)
Presentation to Investors
for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2023
TOYOBO CO., LTD.
Highlights
Q1 FY 3/24 Results
Sales and operating profit decreased amid sluggish recovery in demand for packaging film combined with a downturn in sales of reagents for PCR testing, despite growth in sales of polarizer protective films for LCDs. Loss was ¥0.5 bn.
Net sales
Operating profit (loss)
Profit attributable to
owners of parent (loss)
-3.9%
(¥ bn.)
101.0
97.1
Q1 FY 3/23
Q1 FY 3/24
4.6
-0.1
Q1 FY 3/23 Q1 FY 3/24
7.8
-0.5
Q1 FY 3/23 Q1 FY 3/24
FY 3/24 Forecasts
Forecasts of operating profit of ¥15.0 bn. and net profit of ¥4.0 bn. remain unchanged amid recovery in sales volume of films and automotive-related products and improvements in terms of trade.
Toyobo Co Ltd is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the film and functional resin business, industrial material business, and textile and commerce business. It has five business segments. Film and Functional Resin segment manufactures, processes and sells packaging films, industrial films, industrial adhesives, engineering plastics and optical functional materials. Industrial Materials segment manufactures, processes and sells automotive fiber materials, super fibers, non-woven fabrics. Textile and Trading segment manufactures and sells functional clothing, apparel products, clothing textiles, and clothing fibers. Healthcare segment manufactures, processes and sells bio products, pharmaceuticals, medical membranes, medical devices, aqua membranes, and functional filters. It is also engaged in the assembly and sale of seawater desalination modules. The Real Estate segment sells, rents and manages movables. It also designs and constructs buildings and machinery and sells equipment.