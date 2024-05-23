Toyobo : Regarding the Regaining of ISO 9001 Certification for Toyobo's Engineering Plastic Products (112KB)
May 23, 2024
Toyobo Co., Ltd.
Toyobo MC Corporation
To whom it may concern,
Regarding the Regaining of ISO 9001 Certification for Toyobo's Engineering Plastic Products
As we notified in the document dated January 28, 2021, LRQA Limited, a certification/registration agent for the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), cancelled parts of the ISO 9001* certifications granted to Toyobo Co., Ltd. (Toyobo), specifically regarding the section then called the Engineering Plastics Operating Department. This step was taken in connection with our misconduct involving the quality of our polybutylene terephthalate (PBT) resin PLANAC™.
Since then, Toyobo has implemented necessary measures toward reobtaining the ISO 9001 certification, together with Toyobo MC Corporation, which succeeded Toyobo's engineering plastics business in April 2023 by reestablishing the quality control regime and enhancing corporate governance. We are pleased to announce that Toyobo MC Corporation received notification from LRQA Limited that the ISO 9001 certification that we lost was granted again on May 3, 2024, as a result of the certification audit conducted by LRQA Limited.
We again sincerely apologize for the trouble we have caused our clients and other stakeholders in the run-up to regaining the certification. The Toyobo Group is committed to further strengthening its quality control regime and enhancing compliance awareness to regain the confidence of the parties involved.
*The international standards regarding quality control
The Organization granted the certification Toyobo MC Corporation
Certified standard ISO 9001:2015
Registration range:
Design, development, manufacturing, sales and quality assurance of engineering plastic compounds
Management of manufacturing of engineering plastic compounds
Certificate number ISO 9001-00044680
Registration date May 3, 2024
